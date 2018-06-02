₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Innocent Chukwuma Shares His Views On Nigeria's Manufacturing Sector With TVC by Anambra1stSon(m): 9:30pm On May 31
Chairman Chief Dr Innocent Chukwuma played guest @ tvcnews, Innoson share his views on manufacturing sector.
VIDEO SOURCE: TVCNIGERIA
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g_TEnN-0PGA
|Re: Innocent Chukwuma Shares His Views On Nigeria's Manufacturing Sector With TVC by cutefergiee(m): 7:10am
|Re: Innocent Chukwuma Shares His Views On Nigeria's Manufacturing Sector With TVC by brutal1(m): 7:10am
|Re: Innocent Chukwuma Shares His Views On Nigeria's Manufacturing Sector With TVC by emmanuelcrawler(m): 7:10am
Getting your pvc is one thing, voting for the right candidate is another!!! Fellow lazy Nigerian youths, let’s join hands and send Buhari back to his 150 gay cows!! They need him more than we do
|Re: Innocent Chukwuma Shares His Views On Nigeria's Manufacturing Sector With TVC by ghostfacekillar(m): 7:11am
igbo amaka.innoson our man*
|Re: Innocent Chukwuma Shares His Views On Nigeria's Manufacturing Sector With TVC by mofedab: 7:11am
|Re: Innocent Chukwuma Shares His Views On Nigeria's Manufacturing Sector With TVC by naijacentric(m): 7:12am
Dis man made some people bone his cars by drivin a range rover sport mr innocent why?
|Re: Innocent Chukwuma Shares His Views On Nigeria's Manufacturing Sector With TVC by Crixina(f): 7:12am
When we do manufacturing, we assemble...
|Re: Innocent Chukwuma Shares His Views On Nigeria's Manufacturing Sector With TVC by shed1498(m): 7:12am
Nigeria embrace your own..
innosson to the world.
whether assembling or manufacturing, just do something..
|Re: Innocent Chukwuma Shares His Views On Nigeria's Manufacturing Sector With TVC by davodyguy: 7:12am
Bad press, bad Journalism
Chairman Chief Dr Innocent Chukwuma
Chairman man of what?
Chief of what?
Lazy journalist
|Re: Innocent Chukwuma Shares His Views On Nigeria's Manufacturing Sector With TVC by Metuh: 7:13am
Nice one.
Igbo Amaka
Ewedugerians go soon invade here with their scratched faces o.
See one on top of the post already
|Re: Innocent Chukwuma Shares His Views On Nigeria's Manufacturing Sector With TVC by Metuh: 7:14am
Crixina:Mention any automobile company that doesn't assemble any part of their car
Your favorite Mercedes, Rolls Royce, Range Rover e.t.c don't produce everything so they source for it. Do you now call them assembly plants
Nigerians are too dull sha and there is google somewhere o
|Re: Innocent Chukwuma Shares His Views On Nigeria's Manufacturing Sector With TVC by obazo1: 7:16am
good one... praying for Ajaokuta and Itakpe iron ore factory to be operational... international politics is the one killing our power sector to make Ajaokuta operation less... we need a selfless leader who is ready to wade off the G8 hold on us...
|Re: Innocent Chukwuma Shares His Views On Nigeria's Manufacturing Sector With TVC by dandollaz: 7:17am
Teach buhari
|Re: Innocent Chukwuma Shares His Views On Nigeria's Manufacturing Sector With TVC by Ewedegubbler: 7:17am
Crixina:
|Re: Innocent Chukwuma Shares His Views On Nigeria's Manufacturing Sector With TVC by blackpanda: 7:20am
emmanuelcrawler:
Come 2019 u will still lose again
Once a loser always a loser
Sai baba till 2023
|Re: Innocent Chukwuma Shares His Views On Nigeria's Manufacturing Sector With TVC by Doerstech(m): 7:24am
Good One
|Re: Innocent Chukwuma Shares His Views On Nigeria's Manufacturing Sector With TVC by fucktoto: 7:26am
blackpanda:
boooohari is a gworo-chewing foooolani mooooooslim terrorist with body odour. and his followers are useful idiots.
please don't insult me, i'm fasting too.
asalamyalekum.
|Re: Innocent Chukwuma Shares His Views On Nigeria's Manufacturing Sector With TVC by sean1000x: 7:26am
See as afonjas they run avoid this thread because they see heavy manufacturing machineries.
|Re: Innocent Chukwuma Shares His Views On Nigeria's Manufacturing Sector With TVC by Call07034780891: 7:28am
Anambra, the birth place of the first auto manufacturing company- INNOSON
|Re: Innocent Chukwuma Shares His Views On Nigeria's Manufacturing Sector With TVC by blackpanda: 7:31am
fucktoto:
I won't insult you cos u are just a nutjob
You losers did the same throwing of insults in 2015 but yet buhari still flogged ur silly ass at the polls. You will weep and gnash ur teeth again in 2019
|Re: Innocent Chukwuma Shares His Views On Nigeria's Manufacturing Sector With TVC by Anambralstson: 7:33am
naijacentric:Can you show us the Range sport he is driving conehead
|Re: Innocent Chukwuma Shares His Views On Nigeria's Manufacturing Sector With TVC by AmuDimkpa: 7:33am
Keep going IVM, May God strengthen you. Partnerships with other African countries and making some of the cars affordable will help the company grow. If only those thieves called governors in the East can buy more of your vehicles, your growth would have been more rapid. God bless the East.
|Re: Innocent Chukwuma Shares His Views On Nigeria's Manufacturing Sector With TVC by fucktoto: 7:35am
blackpanda:
throwing tantrums or saying the bitter truth? did i mention election or any party?
is boooohari not a terrorist again?
is he no longer a foooolani?
is he not a mooooooslim terrorist?
are his supporters not useful idiots?
asalamyalekum again,
|Re: Innocent Chukwuma Shares His Views On Nigeria's Manufacturing Sector With TVC by naijacentric(m): 7:43am
Anambralstson:mumu check google dont reply wif impulse anufia
|Re: Innocent Chukwuma Shares His Views On Nigeria's Manufacturing Sector With TVC by DaBullIT(m): 7:44am
is there any update about the manufacturing / assembly plant for peugeot cars that Dangote is building ?
|Re: Innocent Chukwuma Shares His Views On Nigeria's Manufacturing Sector With TVC by Hueb8t(m): 7:44am
dandollaz:
|Re: Innocent Chukwuma Shares His Views On Nigeria's Manufacturing Sector With TVC by Anambralstson: 7:52am
Crixina:Many of you your type have visited Innoson and confirmed, foreign news media like CNN, BBC, French TV, SABC, CCTV and what have you.
|Re: Innocent Chukwuma Shares His Views On Nigeria's Manufacturing Sector With TVC by Anambralstson: 7:56am
naijacentric:Show me I can't find it
|Re: Innocent Chukwuma Shares His Views On Nigeria's Manufacturing Sector With TVC by naijacentric(m): 7:59am
Anambralstson:ask ur prick
