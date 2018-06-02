Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Car Talk / Innocent Chukwuma Shares His Views On Nigeria's Manufacturing Sector With TVC (2114 Views)

Inside The Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing Plant As You Have Never Seen It Before / Nigerian Army Visits Innoson Manufacturing Plant At Nnewi Anambra (Pics) / Checkout These Cars Manufactured By Innoson Manufacturing Company Nigeria(pics) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)



VIDEO SOURCE: TVCNIGERIA



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g_TEnN-0PGA Chairman Chief Dr Innocent Chukwuma played guest @ tvcnews, Innoson share his views on manufacturing sector.VIDEO SOURCE: TVCNIGERIA 2 Likes

Am dedicating dis my early morning FTC award to the super eagles of naija as they prep for the mundial. Wish u guys all d best.. And to NFF, hp u ppu sign correct sharing formula wt nike else Na only Dem go dey njoy d goodie from dis jersey Wey dey blow now ooo...

Like Nigerian artiste like NFF. Sign anytin Wtout insight into tomao,wen u com blow,u go com dey regretting.. Make we teach England lesson today..

#PowerMustChangeHands In Awa life today(if u knw,u knw)

Gods blessing in dis month to all nairalanders.. Stay safe 1 Like

,

Getting your pvc is one thing, voting for the right candidate is another!!! Fellow lazy Nigerian youths, let’s join hands and send Buhari back to his 150 gay cows!! They need him more than we do 4 Likes

igbo amaka.innoson our man* 5 Likes

innosson is for poor men



i use rolls royce mehn





check out this 99% sure banker odd for today BET9JA games in the link below



click here



dont miss out on this sure winning tips



"SAY NO TO HAD I KNOWN oh" check out this 99% sure banker odd for today BET9JA games in the link belowdont miss out on this sure winning tips"SAY NO TO HAD I KNOWN oh"

Dis man made some people bone his cars by drivin a range rover sport mr innocent why?

When we do manufacturing, we assemble...

Nigeria embrace your own..

innosson to the world.

whether assembling or manufacturing, just do something.. 1 Like

Bad press, bad Journalism



Chairman Chief Dr Innocent Chukwuma



Chairman man of what?

Chief of what?



Lazy journalist







Igbo Amaka





Ewedugerians go soon invade here with their scratched faces o.





See one on top of the post already Nice one.Igbo AmakaEwedugerians go soon invade here with their scratched faces o.See one on top of the post already

Crixina:

When we do manufacturing, we assemble... Mention any automobile company that doesn't assemble any part of their car





Your favorite Mercedes, Rolls Royce, Range Rover e.t.c don't produce everything so they source for it. Do you now call them assembly plants



Nigerians are too dull sha and there is google somewhere o Mention any automobile company that doesn't assemble any part of their carYour favorite Mercedes, Rolls Royce, Range Rover e.t.c don't produce everything so they source for it. Do you now call them assembly plantsNigerians are too dull sha and there is google somewhere o 9 Likes

good one... praying for Ajaokuta and Itakpe iron ore factory to be operational... international politics is the one killing our power sector to make Ajaokuta operation less... we need a selfless leader who is ready to wade off the G8 hold on us... 2 Likes

Teach buhari

Crixina:

When we do manufacturing, we assemble...

emmanuelcrawler:

Getting your pvc is one thing, voting for the right candidate is another!!! Fellow lazy Nigerian youths, let’s join hands and send Buhari back to his 150 gay cows!! They need him more than we do

Come 2019 u will still lose again

Once a loser always a loser





Sai baba till 2023 Come 2019 u will still lose againOnce a loser always a loserSai baba till 2023 1 Like



----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Need a blog or business website..check out this offer here: http://www.nairaland.com/4533991/lets-build-website-business-n27500 Good One----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

blackpanda:





Come 2019 u will still lose again

Once a loser always a loser





Sai baba till 2023



boooohari is a gworo-chewing foooolani mooooooslim terrorist with body odour. and his followers are useful idiots.





please don't insult me, i'm fasting too.



asalamyalekum. boooohari is a gworo-chewing foooolani mooooooslim terrorist with body odour. and his followers are useful idiots.please don't insult me, i'm fasting too.asalamyalekum. 3 Likes

See as afonjas they run avoid this thread because they see heavy manufacturing machineries. 1 Share

Anambra, the birth place of the first auto manufacturing company- INNOSON

fucktoto:

[s][/s]



boooohari is a gworo-chewing foooolani mooooooslim terrorist with body odour. and his followers are useful idiots.





please don't insult me, i'm fasting too.



asalamyalekum.



I won't insult you cos u are just a nutjob



You losers did the same throwing of insults in 2015 but yet buhari still flogged ur silly ass at the polls. You will weep and gnash ur teeth again in 2019 I won't insult you cos u are just a nutjobYou losers did the same throwing of insults in 2015 but yet buhari still flogged ur silly ass at the polls. You will weep and gnash ur teeth again in 2019 1 Like

naijacentric:

Dis man made some people bone his cars by drivin a range rover sport mr innocent why? Can you show us the Range sport he is driving conehead Can you show us the Range sport he is driving conehead 1 Like

Keep going IVM, May God strengthen you. Partnerships with other African countries and making some of the cars affordable will help the company grow. If only those thieves called governors in the East can buy more of your vehicles, your growth would have been more rapid. God bless the East.

blackpanda:







I won't insult you cos u are just a nutjob



You losers did the same throwing of insults in 2015 but yet buhari still flogged ur silly ass at the polls. You will weep and gnash ur teeth again in 2019

throwing tantrums or saying the bitter truth? did i mention election or any party?



is boooohari not a terrorist again?



is he no longer a foooolani?



is he not a mooooooslim terrorist?



are his supporters not useful idiots?





asalamyalekum again, throwing tantrums or saying the bitter truth? did i mention election or any party?is boooohari not a terrorist again?is he no longer a foooolani?is he not a mooooooslim terrorist?are his supporters not useful idiots?asalamyalekum again,

Anambralstson:



Can you show us the Range sport he is driving conehead mumu check google dont reply wif impulse anufia mumu check google dont reply wif impulse anufia

is there any update about the manufacturing / assembly plant for peugeot cars that Dangote is building ?

dandollaz:

Teach buhari

Crixina:

When we do manufacturing, we assemble... Many of you your type have visited Innoson and confirmed, foreign news media like CNN, BBC, French TV, SABC, CCTV and what have you. Many of you your type have visited Innoson and confirmed, foreign news media like CNN, BBC, French TV, SABC, CCTV and what have you.

naijacentric:

mumu check google dont reply wif impulse anufia Show me I can't find it Show me I can't find it