₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 2,012,356 members, 4,272,734 topics. Date: Friday, 01 June 2018 at 02:39 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Is Timi Dakolo Accusing Biodun Fatoyinbo, COZA Pastor Of Sleeping With Virgins? (2597 Views)
Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo: "I Started My Ministry With One Trouser, No Car" / Daddy Freeze Compares Hushpuppi & Biodun Fatoyinbo With Jesus / What Is Timi Dakolo's Wife Wearing In This Photo? (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Is Timi Dakolo Accusing Biodun Fatoyinbo, COZA Pastor Of Sleeping With Virgins? by newsynews: 9:40am
Timi Dakolo Appears To Be Accusing COZA Pastor Of Sleeping With Teenage Virgin Girls
Timi Dakolo appears to have given a description of the Abuja Pastor whom he yesterday accused of sleeping with teenage virgin girls and taking away their innocence.
In an Instagram post yesterday, the singer called the pastor out with claims that he is not worthy to be seen as a mentor because of his actions. He says the best place he should be is in jail.
He wrote:
Timi Dakolo’s IG post:
”Your Abuja pastor you people are shouting mentor and praising everywhere should be in jail. The amount of pain and ruins he has left innocent girls in. Forcefully taking away their innocence even in their teenage years. Forever leaving a deep dent in their soul..Man of which God?”
Timi further advised the ladies who have been victims of the pastor’s act to know that they are not alone.
”To all the women out there that have been a victim to this issue, you are not alone. Your truth will be heard whether people believe your truth or not.”
While many of his followers were eager for the singer to mention the name of the Abuja pastor, some were quick to conclude that it is no other than Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA) in Abuja. Timi Dakolo also helped in pointing to his direction by sharing the cover of a book published by Ese Walter Ark, a former Church member of Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo who once accused the preacher of having sexual relationship with her.
Sharing the cover of the book, Timi Dakolo wrote:
”Truth has never been popular. But no matter how you try to suppress it.. The truth is still the truth.”
https://www.wotzup.ng/timi-dakolo-coza-pastor-teenage-girls/
|Re: Is Timi Dakolo Accusing Biodun Fatoyinbo, COZA Pastor Of Sleeping With Virgins? by newsynews: 10:16am
lalasticlala this is fresh
1 Like
|Re: Is Timi Dakolo Accusing Biodun Fatoyinbo, COZA Pastor Of Sleeping With Virgins? by usibengate(m): 2:30pm
|Re: Is Timi Dakolo Accusing Biodun Fatoyinbo, COZA Pastor Of Sleeping With Virgins? by Myself2(m): 2:30pm
Hmmm
|Re: Is Timi Dakolo Accusing Biodun Fatoyinbo, COZA Pastor Of Sleeping With Virgins? by slimfit1(m): 2:30pm
Were you there ?
2 Likes
|Re: Is Timi Dakolo Accusing Biodun Fatoyinbo, COZA Pastor Of Sleeping With Virgins? by soberdrunk(m): 2:30pm
|Re: Is Timi Dakolo Accusing Biodun Fatoyinbo, COZA Pastor Of Sleeping With Virgins? by Yomzzyblog: 2:30pm
|Re: Is Timi Dakolo Accusing Biodun Fatoyinbo, COZA Pastor Of Sleeping With Virgins? by Whogoblog: 2:31pm
|Re: Is Timi Dakolo Accusing Biodun Fatoyinbo, COZA Pastor Of Sleeping With Virgins? by Benekruku(m): 2:31pm
COZA
Timi trying to be brave now
|Re: Is Timi Dakolo Accusing Biodun Fatoyinbo, COZA Pastor Of Sleeping With Virgins? by yomalex(m): 2:31pm
na wa o
|Re: Is Timi Dakolo Accusing Biodun Fatoyinbo, COZA Pastor Of Sleeping With Virgins? by GoTV: 2:31pm
This is why i hate religion. It makes even a professor act like mumu
1 Like
|Re: Is Timi Dakolo Accusing Biodun Fatoyinbo, COZA Pastor Of Sleeping With Virgins? by yeyerolling: 2:31pm
Fatoyinbo no dey do underage. Its not him
|Re: Is Timi Dakolo Accusing Biodun Fatoyinbo, COZA Pastor Of Sleeping With Virgins? by johnmattew: 2:31pm
were u doubting the pastor b4?.....fAToyinbo is active in the C-OZA room
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Is Timi Dakolo Accusing Biodun Fatoyinbo, COZA Pastor Of Sleeping With Virgins? by ZombiePUNISHER: 2:31pm
Timi should grow some balls or STFU
Am guessing he has no concrete evidence and is obviously afraid of a heavy lawsuit
1 Like
|Re: Is Timi Dakolo Accusing Biodun Fatoyinbo, COZA Pastor Of Sleeping With Virgins? by sprints1: 2:31pm
I better go and sit down before u start something I can't finish
|Re: Is Timi Dakolo Accusing Biodun Fatoyinbo, COZA Pastor Of Sleeping With Virgins? by hardychris(m): 2:32pm
Nawa o
|Re: Is Timi Dakolo Accusing Biodun Fatoyinbo, COZA Pastor Of Sleeping With Virgins? by Jenomtwist(m): 2:32pm
Casted,na dis brethren i been dey reason
|Re: Is Timi Dakolo Accusing Biodun Fatoyinbo, COZA Pastor Of Sleeping With Virgins? by INDUSTRIALFAN(m): 2:32pm
If you ask me na who I go ask? The matter wey you see so eh, e heavy for mouth o...
|Re: Is Timi Dakolo Accusing Biodun Fatoyinbo, COZA Pastor Of Sleeping With Virgins? by abokibuhari: 2:32pm
That pastor too like Toto, he get fine and better wife but go they busy they tear the clean ones way they left for we....
Useless fake pastor, after him tear ESE finish he still they tear they go
1 Like
|Re: Is Timi Dakolo Accusing Biodun Fatoyinbo, COZA Pastor Of Sleeping With Virgins? by ChiefSweetus: 2:32pm
A ROBUST REPLY IS COMING
|Re: Is Timi Dakolo Accusing Biodun Fatoyinbo, COZA Pastor Of Sleeping With Virgins? by Pidginwhisper: 2:32pm
Ese Walter comes to mind.
|Re: Is Timi Dakolo Accusing Biodun Fatoyinbo, COZA Pastor Of Sleeping With Virgins? by Hespee93(m): 2:32pm
Next
|Re: Is Timi Dakolo Accusing Biodun Fatoyinbo, COZA Pastor Of Sleeping With Virgins? by Missmossy(f): 2:32pm
Nawa oo! This is sickening.
|Re: Is Timi Dakolo Accusing Biodun Fatoyinbo, COZA Pastor Of Sleeping With Virgins? by Abelattah: 2:32pm
nigeria pastor and sex are 5and6
|Re: Is Timi Dakolo Accusing Biodun Fatoyinbo, COZA Pastor Of Sleeping With Virgins? by Castroii(m): 2:32pm
Timi whatever should stop beating around the bush upandan, if he has concrete evidence, he should grow some iron balls, name the pastor or stop acting like a raped she-goat and forever stfu.....
|Re: Is Timi Dakolo Accusing Biodun Fatoyinbo, COZA Pastor Of Sleeping With Virgins? by Holocene: 2:32pm
Its all part of the last days. Not suprised if its true.
1 Like
|Re: Is Timi Dakolo Accusing Biodun Fatoyinbo, COZA Pastor Of Sleeping With Virgins? by ikorodureporta: 2:33pm
Only a ritualist does that....#illuminatiCrew
|Re: Is Timi Dakolo Accusing Biodun Fatoyinbo, COZA Pastor Of Sleeping With Virgins? by AntiWailer: 2:33pm
Even if the brain dead followers follow remove the d1ck from the girl.
They will still blame the girl for being the devil who want to destroy the ministry.
The brain washing is beyond redemption.
For Timi to use Ese's book as a reference then he is tlking about our Amiable Pastor Gucci.
We are still waiting for his robust replies on Ese. This one too will pass. Hallelujah Some bori.
|Re: Is Timi Dakolo Accusing Biodun Fatoyinbo, COZA Pastor Of Sleeping With Virgins? by Senselin: 2:33pm
Read and pass. I have no evidence to crucify him.
|Re: Is Timi Dakolo Accusing Biodun Fatoyinbo, COZA Pastor Of Sleeping With Virgins? by Wasky101: 2:33pm
Coza
|Re: Is Timi Dakolo Accusing Biodun Fatoyinbo, COZA Pastor Of Sleeping With Virgins? by Myself2(m): 2:33pm
The poster putting up SHOWwore's picture,where is he having the SHOW please . is it a comedy show or musical show.
Wow ,never knew Sowore was an up and coming artiste (aka upcoming artiste in nairaland parlance)
Rihanna Rocks Mtv Mobile Bang / Uti Nwanchukwu Debuts Oin Music Scene / Pic: Who Rocks It Better? D'bling Or May7ven
Viewing this topic: vinoo4real, idulius(m), bankylan, ultimatebas(m), IVORY2009(m), oche123, Somatic(m), tulk2mi, stigmond(m), Benekruku(m), yarimo(m), mrvitalis(m), Senselin, TheTrueSeeker, mehvo(m), Dething, pepboys, Pidginwhisper, xynerise(m), dodokire12, horpie(m), KimBerlyie, obadesanre, uncommonfish, Bablarry(m), michaeeze, fanedrive(m), david52, Burjilak(m), ratioxyz, Kkruns1, Oceannaagent, defendedvictim(m), futuredangote, chefdoeuvre, MainFieldautos, TheVerdict, maverick24(m), jayjayjajoe, koropon(m), samanja(m), djacob(m), whodeyhere, davidque, Arkmanbuddy(m), boluwaay(m), LLAmbassador, libertymax(m), MrigweC(m), juliusnobisugo(m), OLUWOLEYINKA(m), Qhazel, kingsman66(m), biggy26, PresidentAtiku, Uniqueteco(m), Yahzeelv(m), Egein(m), frankotele(m), galadee(m), SSPX(m), sonofthunder, AntiWailer, BigDaddyNick(m), olapluto(m), Swegzfreak, Sakaslim(m), pitoski(m), macmoyor(m), Ridhw0n(m), Daffar, obinna222, Alonzoh(m), Phemi93(m), awa(m), Wiizzyy, odehman, chybosaint(m), dayo20002002, mapet, iamsparrow(m), RedCapChief(m), lostluggage, davidboro(m), Femsyn(m), Uberalles, dealslip(f), Angel15(f), Adaowerri111, kayzat, mrpayne(m), 2babakizzy, banjula(m), san316(m), spartoo, Ajakayekoke(m), harrisonford001, bayooz(m), korrej(m), waleegin, alaska0123, greenek, Halinton(m), ciouxox(m), jonyjay(m), soberdrunk(m), nobone(f), ay4shizzy(m), StrongandMighty, Philistine(m), PatrickOkunima(m), yeezyquan, MysteriousPrinc(m), BMCSlayer, walygy(m), know, tiwiex(m), confy22, Ad4(m), mclaaro(f), sleek82(m), ogdada, Jokeny(m), GEEBITE, Nobleman4l(m), harabey, okwysplace, ubongga(m), saintgwizard(m), rhotimee(m), InansBobo, greatID, superkings(m), Uzr1(m), chyseth(m), ABRlink(m), peteradamu, TheSage1, Truckpusher(m), vigopress, Kennydoc(m), kokomaster3d, Anjelus(m), pyx, pukena(m), luveth(m), hardeykholarkay(m), morisnewrain(m), onotiemoria(m), TundeYusuf001, praizteven(m), ItsMeAboki(m), quadraheem, woleabayo(m), abokihater, Pazohaha, Crossboy, Nashoji(m), earnup, aureen, zees(f), Ogalandlord007, blvckbillgates, rash47(m), LordPhilip(m), TEYA, newbie18, farsh(m), Pesuzok(m), mojienitan, Zeiya(f), defhenry(m), Mistymoe, Octobertwentysix(f), realmundi, bugidon(m), Kimnia(f), naijacentric(m), DonPiiko, hardeydeb(f), emmflexcsc400(m), wanakak, Chi59(f), JixNation, samopeyemi, RichThug(m), mercyp001(f), kkkap, Itsachair, beejayshams(m), nokomafe, ahnie(f), mxoneglobal(m), Simpubozz(m), RexTramadol1(m), jjj444, sheanzy(m), Zeinymira(f), opesax, blossomfarm, naturefellow(m), paris22(m), Truthbtold1, MarioLope(m), osho213(m), Ekeke1(m), davirossi(m), ustyne, PMBfirstson(m), SeanAnderson84, mikaael(m), folmus, Trippledee(m), ozee1kinobi, simplyme17, Sitex(m), kingLebron, Bustincole(m), y2kola, Generalkaycee(m), carboblanko(m), Toyade888(m), casey05(m), Peter5694(m), opes, keni, westluska, GEJDHERO, Castroii(m), 9jawhite, Wellets50(m), phydell(m), Bossmay(f), BobJames1(f), trapQ, princeade86(m), bettercreature(m), Prdo, Eazy08100, alextini(m), CSTR1003, sonibota, bluejeff(m), Maximus85(m), emmaxman(m), ruffbamreal(m), Benjaniblinks(m), LiberaDeus, OritaIbadan, thunderbabs, baddo and 466 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 128