Timi Dakolo Appears To Be Accusing COZA Pastor Of Sleeping With Teenage Virgin Girls



Timi Dakolo appears to have given a description of the Abuja Pastor whom he yesterday accused of sleeping with teenage virgin girls and taking away their innocence.



In an Instagram post yesterday, the singer called the pastor out with claims that he is not worthy to be seen as a mentor because of his actions. He says the best place he should be is in jail.



He wrote:



Timi Dakolo’s IG post:



”Your Abuja pastor you people are shouting mentor and praising everywhere should be in jail. The amount of pain and ruins he has left innocent girls in. Forcefully taking away their innocence even in their teenage years. Forever leaving a deep dent in their soul..Man of which God?”

Timi further advised the ladies who have been victims of the pastor’s act to know that they are not alone.



”To all the women out there that have been a victim to this issue, you are not alone. Your truth will be heard whether people believe your truth or not.”

While many of his followers were eager for the singer to mention the name of the Abuja pastor, some were quick to conclude that it is no other than Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA) in Abuja. Timi Dakolo also helped in pointing to his direction by sharing the cover of a book published by Ese Walter Ark, a former Church member of Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo who once accused the preacher of having sexual relationship with her.



Sharing the cover of the book, Timi Dakolo wrote:



”Truth has never been popular. But no matter how you try to suppress it.. The truth is still the truth.”

https://www.wotzup.ng/timi-dakolo-coza-pastor-teenage-girls/ Timi Dakolo appears to have given a description of the Abuja Pastor whom he yesterday accused of sleeping with teenage virgin girls and taking away their innocence.In an Instagram post yesterday, the singer called the pastor out with claims that he is not worthy to be seen as a mentor because of his actions. He says the best place he should be is in jail.He wrote:Timi Dakolo’s IG post:Timi further advised the ladies who have been victims of the pastor’s act to know that they are not alone.While many of his followers were eager for the singer to mention the name of the Abuja pastor, some were quick to conclude that it is no other than Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA) in Abuja. Timi Dakolo also helped in pointing to his direction by sharing the cover of a book published by Ese Walter Ark, a former Church member of Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo who once accused the preacher of having sexual relationship with her.Sharing the cover of the book, Timi Dakolo wrote: