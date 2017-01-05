₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Funke Akindele's Phobia For Water Revealed At Seychelles Vacation [PICS] by TunezMedia: 3:53pm
Fans favorite Funke Akindele is back in the country with her boo, JJC Skillz after a brief romantic getaway to Seychelles days ago.
Little did we know that the 'Jenifa' actress is a non-swimmer. Untill during one of their beach outing at the vacay when she got recorded by her boo, JJC as she fled from the raging waves at the beach due to her inability to swim. The popular filmmaker was also filmed in their lodge trying to jump out of the pool.. See some snapshots below...
|Re: Funke Akindele's Phobia For Water Revealed At Seychelles Vacation [PICS] by Mologi(m): 3:54pm
"swaming" is good for your health madam......
so kontunu.....
|Re: Funke Akindele's Phobia For Water Revealed At Seychelles Vacation [PICS] by TunezMedia: 3:54pm
|Re: Funke Akindele's Phobia For Water Revealed At Seychelles Vacation [PICS] by Authoreety: 4:21pm
Really?
|Re: Funke Akindele's Phobia For Water Revealed At Seychelles Vacation [PICS] by last35: 4:51pm
Jenifa... Omo oko
|Re: Funke Akindele's Phobia For Water Revealed At Seychelles Vacation [PICS] by SageTravels: 4:51pm
Seychelles one of the best tourist destination in Africa
|Re: Funke Akindele's Phobia For Water Revealed At Seychelles Vacation [PICS] by viciscute: 4:52pm
whatever
|Re: Funke Akindele's Phobia For Water Revealed At Seychelles Vacation [PICS] by Abbeyme: 4:52pm
You can't hide
Like they say in churches and places of worship 'Your sins would find you out'
|Re: Funke Akindele's Phobia For Water Revealed At Seychelles Vacation [PICS] by Desdola(m): 4:52pm
This is no news
|Re: Funke Akindele's Phobia For Water Revealed At Seychelles Vacation [PICS] by AntiWailer: 4:52pm
chai.
|Re: Funke Akindele's Phobia For Water Revealed At Seychelles Vacation [PICS] by Desdola(m): 4:52pm
This is no news
|Re: Funke Akindele's Phobia For Water Revealed At Seychelles Vacation [PICS] by botad(m): 4:52pm
Enjoy yourself sis, you worked for it.
The celebrated oloshos, come and see a role model.
|Re: Funke Akindele's Phobia For Water Revealed At Seychelles Vacation [PICS] by sonnie10: 4:52pm
Good to see your vacation pics. Next topic pls.
|Re: Funke Akindele's Phobia For Water Revealed At Seychelles Vacation [PICS] by harffie(m): 4:53pm
|Re: Funke Akindele's Phobia For Water Revealed At Seychelles Vacation [PICS] by clems88(m): 4:53pm
So?
|Re: Funke Akindele's Phobia For Water Revealed At Seychelles Vacation [PICS] by ELgordo(m): 4:53pm
This ain't no news Nairaland is getting boring
|Re: Funke Akindele's Phobia For Water Revealed At Seychelles Vacation [PICS] by profmsboi(m): 4:53pm
So... weting make we do now?
|Re: Funke Akindele's Phobia For Water Revealed At Seychelles Vacation [PICS] by Rapsowdee01(m): 4:53pm
See this mumu ooo
|Re: Funke Akindele's Phobia For Water Revealed At Seychelles Vacation [PICS] by harffie(m): 4:53pm
SageTravels:Yes o... Maldives sef but in Asia tho
|Re: Funke Akindele's Phobia For Water Revealed At Seychelles Vacation [PICS] by Stanbic(m): 4:54pm
Lol slay queen is scared, na village stream sure pass for am nah
Na joke o
|Re: Funke Akindele's Phobia For Water Revealed At Seychelles Vacation [PICS] by Blacklister(m): 4:54pm
Black is beautiful
|Re: Funke Akindele's Phobia For Water Revealed At Seychelles Vacation [PICS] by ednut1(m): 4:55pm
when all this celebs wan get sense. tomorrow dem fit come gv us tiwa/tonto like interview
|Re: Funke Akindele's Phobia For Water Revealed At Seychelles Vacation [PICS] by engola(m): 4:55pm
HMMMMMMMMMMMMMM
|Re: Funke Akindele's Phobia For Water Revealed At Seychelles Vacation [PICS] by xynerise(m): 4:55pm
How was it revealed?
|Re: Funke Akindele's Phobia For Water Revealed At Seychelles Vacation [PICS] by plainmirror(m): 4:56pm
AntiWailer:
Wailing is like peak milk...... it's in you
|Re: Funke Akindele's Phobia For Water Revealed At Seychelles Vacation [PICS] by segebase(m): 4:56pm
so
|Re: Funke Akindele's Phobia For Water Revealed At Seychelles Vacation [PICS] by CollinsWeGlobe(m): 4:56pm
This one done old sha...see the pic with her lap
|Re: Funke Akindele's Phobia For Water Revealed At Seychelles Vacation [PICS] by NarnieSnyper(m): 4:57pm
Mehn, where that MOD
Seriously, almost every one is complaining. This topic is just too irrelevant to be moved to FP, i mean, c'mon, when last did u visit Crime section.
N'landers.......
|Re: Funke Akindele's Phobia For Water Revealed At Seychelles Vacation [PICS] by Logician: 4:59pm
last35:
are you crazy?
|Re: Funke Akindele's Phobia For Water Revealed At Seychelles Vacation [PICS] by LOSKYXANDER: 4:59pm
Jeez....just tell us u went to Seychelles
|Re: Funke Akindele's Phobia For Water Revealed At Seychelles Vacation [PICS] by ALAYORMII: 4:59pm
You can't swim and you enter water
Sorry is ur case
