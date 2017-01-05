



Little did we know that the 'Jenifa' actress is a non-swimmer. Untill during one of their beach outing at the vacay when she got recorded by her boo, JJC as she fled from the raging waves at the beach due to her inability to swim. The popular filmmaker was also filmed in their lodge trying to jump out of the pool.. See some snapshots below...



