₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 2,013,818 members, 4,278,174 topics. Date: Monday, 04 June 2018 at 06:48 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / What Business Or Investment Can I Go Into With 1millon Naira? (4219 Views)
In What Business Or Investment Ideas Can Someone Make At Least N500k Per Month? / What Business/investment Can I Do With 5m Having A Monthly Roi / Ask Business Coach On Any Business Issues Or Investment (1) (2) (3) (4)
|What Business Or Investment Can I Go Into With 1millon Naira? by jibolarazor(m): 10:26am On Jun 01
what business or investment can I go into with 1millon naira.
Preferably I want something I can start making good profit on within a short period of time. Please business gurus your help and advice is needed.
|Re: What Business Or Investment Can I Go Into With 1millon Naira? by egorov(m): 10:31am On Jun 01
Can you do dog breeding? Your one million can become 5million in a year. If you do it properly and not get carried away with the money
11 Likes
|Re: What Business Or Investment Can I Go Into With 1millon Naira? by moneyadulttube: 12:25pm On Jun 01
Businesses take time sometimes years to start making high return but if you want an online business that will give you result from the first week of starting it check my signature.
|Re: What Business Or Investment Can I Go Into With 1millon Naira? by Fxmanager(m): 3:57pm On Jun 01
jibolarazor:Check our signature for an investment through a Government licensed, regulation, monitored and audited financial firm. Our target is a return of average 10%+ monthly after performance fees. Visit the website in our profile signature for more information. Contact us on whatsapp or call through the number on the image below. Follow our performance through the website in the image below.
|Re: What Business Or Investment Can I Go Into With 1millon Naira? by jibolarazor(m): 7:19am On Jun 02
egorov:a year is too far
|Re: What Business Or Investment Can I Go Into With 1millon Naira? by lawrenceunaa: 3:30pm On Jun 02
jibolarazor:that means u need quick money
Oya go stake ya money for bet9ja , 50:50 u loose or u win
18 Likes
|Re: What Business Or Investment Can I Go Into With 1millon Naira? by veekid(m): 6:18pm
Plantain farming
1 Like
|Re: What Business Or Investment Can I Go Into With 1millon Naira? by handsomeclouds(m): 6:18pm
In this our economy, I don't know!
|Re: What Business Or Investment Can I Go Into With 1millon Naira? by MadeInTokyo: 6:19pm
Buy tools like silent exploit builders , nanocore, crypters, static vpn,luminosity link, netwire, from hackers online and do wire wire, Alibaba and CEO, CFO hustle and make over $350,000 dollars ( Over 120 million Naira ) in less than 2 months
Thank me later
13 Likes
|Re: What Business Or Investment Can I Go Into With 1millon Naira? by Flamezzz: 6:19pm
Buy bet9ja shop...thank me later.
N:B- Buy existing one wey get sells don't start from scratch.
|Re: What Business Or Investment Can I Go Into With 1millon Naira? by Meekdon: 6:20pm
yeba
|Re: What Business Or Investment Can I Go Into With 1millon Naira? by Benekruku(m): 6:20pm
Add a few box to it and go into cement distribution.
Thank me later....
If you dont buy my earlier stated idea, just make sure you go into distributorship and save yourself stress of accounting and keeping records.
Straight forward biz you should try go into
1 Like
|Re: What Business Or Investment Can I Go Into With 1millon Naira? by qanda: 6:20pm
Short time return... I hope you will not also mind losing your money.. dont be into business because of quick returns. The article below, culled from Josh Kaufman, The Personal MBA should guide you in making a decision. You can source valuable Business/Career Books from Q and A App. Q and A App is available for downloads on Google Playstore.
Twelve Standard Forms of Value
In order to successfully provide value to another person, it must take on a form they’re willing to pay for. Fortunately, there’s no need to reinvent the wheel—Economic Value usually takes on one of twelve standard forms:
1.Product. Create a single tangible item or entity, then sell and deliver it for more than what it cost to make.
2.Service. Provide help or assistance, then charge a fee for the benefi ts rendered.
3.Shared Resource. Create a durable asset that can be used by many people, then charge for access.
4.Subscription. Offer a benefit on an ongoing basis, and charge a recurring fee.
5.Resale. Acquire an asset from a wholesaler, then sell that asset to a retail buyer at a higher price.
6.Lease. Acquire an asset, then allow another person to use that asset for a predefined amount of time in exchange for a fee.
7.Agency. Market and sell an asset or service you don’t own on behalf of a third party, then collect a percentage of the transaction price as a fee.
8.Audience Aggregation. Get the attention of a group of people with certain characteristics, then sell access in the form of advertising to another business looking to reach that audience.
9.Loan. Lend a certain amount of money, then collect payments over a predefined period of time equal to the original loan plus a predefined interest rate.
10.Option. Offer the ability to take a predefined action for a fi xed period of time in exchange for a fee.
11.Insurance. Take on the risk of some specific bad thing happening to the policy holder in exchange for a predefined series of payments,then pay out claims only when the bad thing actually happens.
12.Capital. Purchase an ownership stake in a business, then collect a corresponding portion of the profit as a one-time payout or ongoing dividend.
I hope this helps.
|Re: What Business Or Investment Can I Go Into With 1millon Naira? by Speakdatruth: 6:20pm
Just do printing business jejely
|Re: What Business Or Investment Can I Go Into With 1millon Naira? by ednut1(m): 6:20pm
Betshop
|Re: What Business Or Investment Can I Go Into With 1millon Naira? by Suko110(m): 6:21pm
Look for 2odds play and thank me later
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: What Business Or Investment Can I Go Into With 1millon Naira? by MANNABBQGRILLS: 6:21pm
Come do Barbecue .........
|Re: What Business Or Investment Can I Go Into With 1millon Naira? by TurboBuilder: 6:21pm
Brb
|Re: What Business Or Investment Can I Go Into With 1millon Naira? by PearlStreet(m): 6:21pm
jibolarazor:
Look at your money very well, you're about to lose it.
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: What Business Or Investment Can I Go Into With 1millon Naira? by Newpride(m): 6:21pm
Suya businesse or selling of dogs
|Re: What Business Or Investment Can I Go Into With 1millon Naira? by chukwukahenry(m): 6:21pm
Barbing salon
|Re: What Business Or Investment Can I Go Into With 1millon Naira? by fidalgo19: 6:21pm
Shawarma
Can't resist it
|Re: What Business Or Investment Can I Go Into With 1millon Naira? by babepink(f): 6:22pm
Why can't you say it here
|Re: What Business Or Investment Can I Go Into With 1millon Naira? by Eshence: 6:22pm
cosmetic shop will be fine
2 Likes
|Re: What Business Or Investment Can I Go Into With 1millon Naira? by Born2Breed(f): 6:22pm
jibolarazor:
1million to 5million in a year is too far?
2 Likes
Marine Services In Lagos / A New Friend Just Hooked Up / Free Website Design
Viewing this topic: Springforth, okadaddy, phydell(m), Smhart1(f), collinshrf, SilentBang(m), mikky4shizzy(m), zeestone99(m), Timioladee(m), emmygoldlee(m), addictiv(m), spiritedtete, largeoseni(m), T3ndrils, Richkid97(m), sowetto(m), cucumbar, conradauph(m), dafemnet, itemj2k(m), Osama10(m), Henrygreat212(m), EgunMogaji, adetoroamos(m), Izuogu1(m), lamex10(m), Olumighty2038(m), SultanYoung(m), IAMTHEHERO, Mister2, Dovehorizon, datimogal(f), Nonnyno6, Legalaffairs(m), emmybernard(m), cnc(m), ThankYouGod, Brigance(m), rookidmart, p2t2r(m), otunoba1(m), Burruchaga71, dammywizzy, utytill(m), Temptee101(m), Dgovernor88, admissionrunz, Buffalowings3, Nkwomarket, prologue, sonnie10, Henitan24(f), ogastone(m), dinosmiles(m), simonjo, Pidginwhisper, Aboguede, ffredoo, assemble, Mathematical(f), Maket, bowale21(f), opy2com, Remix10(m), chux5351(m), inspiratio, killercute16(m), mayour16(m), RalphJean, sewuun(m), Rasbel(m), happy27, CTechHub(m), Chochovini(m), wiilly02(m), popes001, Infomizer(m), shiffynaani(m), oluwaseyi000(m), Meklex(m), omohoneyland(m), peacenaija(m), princesweetman2(m), Moving4, Jacksy(m), Emancipator001, seniormallam(m), ojodombe(m), sammylink, Melvinsofty, CrazyG, elmisti(m), Femiajib, habeeb246(m), hemsquare(m), jerry447(m), Follededon(m), sweetyme001(f), Idrico(m), Depot(m), HenryThegreat1(m), Godfullsam(m), Chynx(m), waley007(m), babepink(f), NeduLuiZ(m), Pentools(m), bola565, kpompey, sanjayphy(m), mathew247, Vickson1(m), myners007, princesa(f), softMarket(m), MANNABBQGRILLS, Yellowmoon(m), obiZEAL(m), Aridunnuoluwa(m), izik31, Lesage, SweetJoystick(m), carlarock, iammozeez(m), iconize(m), yuppieman(m), africanman85, Vijon(m), agakeem, askorlogy, ganasy, pbells006, bhorlanley, GOFRONT(m), Oceannaagent, oseme4u2, Wisdomval67(m), adekalumichael(m), Nowretail, Akinlewis95, bhandsome, Positivepoint(m), obembet(m), aureen, victorazyvictor(m), pxjosh(m), OgSammy(m), olamariamjonez(m), easzypeaszy(m), Ghnaija(m), dollyjoy(f), vosquare, ultrazone(m), peterphd(m), Millz404(m), VanBommel(m), qanda, Jobabori(m), osborn4u, olamitodotun14, Johnrake69, CHIMDIYA4EVA(m), kilisi, Yhemit(m) and 177 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 4