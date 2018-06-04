



Twelve Standard Forms of Value



In order to successfully provide value to another person, it must take on a form they’re willing to pay for. Fortunately, there’s no need to reinvent the wheel—Economic Value usually takes on one of twelve standard forms:



1.Product. Create a single tangible item or entity, then sell and deliver it for more than what it cost to make.

2.Service. Provide help or assistance, then charge a fee for the benefi ts rendered.

3.Shared Resource. Create a durable asset that can be used by many people, then charge for access.

4.Subscription. Offer a benefit on an ongoing basis, and charge a recurring fee.

5.Resale. Acquire an asset from a wholesaler, then sell that asset to a retail buyer at a higher price.

6.Lease. Acquire an asset, then allow another person to use that asset for a predefined amount of time in exchange for a fee.

7.Agency. Market and sell an asset or service you don’t own on behalf of a third party, then collect a percentage of the transaction price as a fee.

8.Audience Aggregation. Get the attention of a group of people with certain characteristics, then sell access in the form of advertising to another business looking to reach that audience.

9.Loan. Lend a certain amount of money, then collect payments over a predefined period of time equal to the original loan plus a predefined interest rate.

10.Option. Offer the ability to take a predefined action for a fi xed period of time in exchange for a fee.

11.Insurance. Take on the risk of some specific bad thing happening to the policy holder in exchange for a predefined series of payments,then pay out claims only when the bad thing actually happens.

12.Capital. Purchase an ownership stake in a business, then collect a corresponding portion of the profit as a one-time payout or ongoing dividend.



I hope this helps. Short time return... I hope you will not also mind losing your money.. dont be into business because of quick returns. The article below, culled from Josh Kaufman, The Personal MBA should guide you in making a decision. You can source valuable Business/Career Books from Q and A App. Q and A App is available for downloads on Google Playstore In order to successfully provide value to another person, it must take on a form they’re willing to pay for. Fortunately, there’s no need to reinvent the wheel—Economic Value usually takes on one of twelve standard forms:1.Product. Create a single tangible item or entity, then sell and deliver it for more than what it cost to make.2.Service. Provide help or assistance, then charge a fee for the benefi ts rendered.3.Shared Resource. Create a durable asset that can be used by many people, then charge for access.4.Subscription. Offer a benefit on an ongoing basis, and charge a recurring fee.5.Resale. Acquire an asset from a wholesaler, then sell that asset to a retail buyer at a higher price.6.Lease. Acquire an asset, then allow another person to use that asset for a predefined amount of time in exchange for a fee.7.Agency. Market and sell an asset or service you don’t own on behalf of a third party, then collect a percentage of the transaction price as a fee.8.Audience Aggregation. Get the attention of a group of people with certain characteristics, then sell access in the form of advertising to another business looking to reach that audience.9.Loan. Lend a certain amount of money, then collect payments over a predefined period of time equal to the original loan plus a predefined interest rate.10.Option. Offer the ability to take a predefined action for a fi xed period of time in exchange for a fee.11.Insurance. Take on the risk of some specific bad thing happening to the policy holder in exchange for a predefined series of payments,then pay out claims only when the bad thing actually happens.12.Capital. Purchase an ownership stake in a business, then collect a corresponding portion of the profit as a one-time payout or ongoing dividend.I hope this helps.