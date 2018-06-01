₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Neighbors Recount How Late Husband Maltreated Wife Who Stabbed Him To Death by goldcoinhub: 5:41pm
Journalist, Azuka Jebrose seems to have taken so much interest in the case of Mrs Olamide Bose Akinbobola, the teacher who stabbed her husband to death in Ikorodu.
He has given updates on the situation and neighbours around the couple's abode have testified to how the woman was always battered by her late husband.
According to Jebrose, his close associates went to the compound of the woman today and what they gathered is quite appalling.
According to Azuka, the neighbors told stories of how the deceased was a lazy man who never wanted to work.
The wife gave birth to their last child two months ago and was forced to bear the financial burden. The teacher had to take up side businesses such as home teaching, hawking of peanuts, braiding of hair and others to feed herself and her family.
Yet, the unemployed husband still comes home to beat her.
Read what Azuka wrote on his Facebook page:
This morning, Mrs. Jennifer Chioma Owolabi, a partner in this quest for Justice for Domestic violence victim, Mrs. Olamide Bose Akinbobola, went to her residence in Ikorodu, seeking her family and additional information. What she found was a tale of misery, a support group of friends unafraid to testify on behalf of this lady that accidentally fatally stabbed her husband midweek.
From the two videos posted herein, watch and listen to their stories as witnesses to how the late husband horribly abused, enslaved and neglected his wife and children.
Their last child was born two months ago, she recently finished paying the hospital bills for the birth of the baby. According to these witnesses which included her employer, Olamide’s husband was lazy, always sleeping, unable to seek employment.
Despite her teacher's job, she also engaged in small businesses such as after-school tutorials for neighborhood children, hawking of roasted peanuts and hair braiding for additional income to sustain the family. In hard moments,she would approach her neighbors to loan her few change to survive the week with her family.
The witnesses demonstrated how and where Olamide had been bruised from beatings and violent assaults by her husband.
“Sometimes we see her with lacerations, swollen bodies, scarred face and black eyes and when we asked her, she would lie to us that she fell and got bruised. But we knew the truth. We saw him severally abused her physically. She ran away while she was pregnant but recently returned to birth her new baby.
She wanted him to be a part of their second child birthing experience, as her husband and father. But he didnt give a damn. She doesn’t deserve this. She is a kind hard working woman that cared for her husband and their children. He brought nothing to support the home. She was always engaged in small business hustles and would surrender whatever profits she made to him as head of household.”
Chioma’s finding included the shock and awe state of the family’s residence. Olamide’s mother was a single mother. She died years ago
Chioma narrates:
“The husband was so abusive that the family of the husband doesn’t want to have anything to do with him. They seem not interested in this matter.My understanding from family and friends in her neighborhood was his family did not want to be part his violence against his wife: according to them, he always beat her. Olamide and her husband and children initially lived with husband’s family but when he would not stop beating her, the family threw them out. I spoke to Olamide’s aunt.
She said she has not visited her at the police station because she is afraid of being arrested. I told her it was wrong not to have gone to check on her or take food to her. She has nobody….She doesn't know her dad; the aunt assumes he lives in Ibadan. What is painful is that this young girl just gave birth two months ago..
The new baby was recently circumcised. Everybody I spoke to confirmed she was being physically and mentally abused by the bastard. You need to see where they live; oh my God”
https://lailasnews.com/neighbors-recount-how-late-husband-maltreated-wife-who-killed-him/
|Re: Neighbors Recount How Late Husband Maltreated Wife Who Stabbed Him To Death by Thegeneralqueen(f): 5:47pm
It's a sad incident she could have work away from the marriage but she refuse if she have a strong lawyer she might win this case. Sometimes your emotions might lead you to an unknown destination I feel for her though
|Re: Neighbors Recount How Late Husband Maltreated Wife Who Stabbed Him To Death by Lakeside79(m): 5:49pm
This angel married and demon
She is a victim of emotional , physical and mental abuse
.the psycological trauma she suffered and is suffering is unimaginable..
I say it all the time not everyone should be married
Some people are more animal than human.
|Re: Neighbors Recount How Late Husband Maltreated Wife Who Stabbed Him To Death by oshe11: 6:10pm
This is where and when we need true FEMINISTS but you wont see them.....
Na to dey SM dey shout MEN ARE SCUM, WE ARE NOT EVENING NEWSPAPER, etc
|Re: Neighbors Recount How Late Husband Maltreated Wife Who Stabbed Him To Death by sassysure: 6:17pm
She will be set free.
|Re: Neighbors Recount How Late Husband Maltreated Wife Who Stabbed Him To Death by delpee(f): 6:22pm
I can't help crying!
Almighty God, please intervene on this lady's behalf. She doesn't deserve to suffer anymore. She shouldn't be made to go to jail. I know she should have walked away but I recently came to appreciate that it's not always as easy as we all want to believe. Father please do the impossible for her to glorify your name. Amen.
People need to be enlightened to know where they can find succour so that they're not afraid to quit when the going gets unbearably tough. Most of those badly affected are poor and helpless. Clerics and family usually advice that they stay instead of supporting them to find their feet. Social welfare facilities in this regard should be visible and easily approachable for people.
|Re: Neighbors Recount How Late Husband Maltreated Wife Who Stabbed Him To Death by phorget(m): 6:28pm
No case... With strong witnesses the case would be over. She only acted on self defence.
|Re: Neighbors Recount How Late Husband Maltreated Wife Who Stabbed Him To Death by andyanders: 6:48pm
Let people rally round to get justice for her and the children. Women advocates should help her out and moderator,help move this to front page. I believe she reacted in self defence.
|Re: Neighbors Recount How Late Husband Maltreated Wife Who Stabbed Him To Death by candy(f): 6:57pm
Yes, she should have run...
She should have reported him earlier...
I bet she never expected it to get to this, but it did and I'm sure there is room for self defence in the laws of the land.
I hope a women's right/human right organisation comes to this lady's aid asap. Trust naija police, even if the late husband wakes up to admit she stabbed him in self defence, police will not let her go unless they are HEAVILY bribed!
Let well meaning Nigerians, lawyers and Activist groups come all out to help this young woman.
|Re: Neighbors Recount How Late Husband Maltreated Wife Who Stabbed Him To Death by andyanders: 7:20pm
candy:Even the police would want to bed her in pretence that they want to help her.
|Re: Neighbors Recount How Late Husband Maltreated Wife Who Stabbed Him To Death by akum78: 8:11pm
|Re: Neighbors Recount How Late Husband Maltreated Wife Who Stabbed Him To Death by soberdrunk(m): 8:11pm
All of you supporting this "killer", if i personally Swear for you people, "Hot Engine oil" will be hungrying' all of you to drink. What is wrong with Nigerians? When did the punishment for domestic violence become 'death'? Someone killed a human being in cold blood and you people are trying to play 'the victim card' are you all okay!!! I will have been able to understand if it was a struggle and she pushed him then he fell down or hit his head and died but to pick up a knife and stab someone to death!! I am not buying this 'self defence' rubbish, if all the ladies experiencing domestic violence in Nigeria start to stab their husbands to death do you all know the amount of murder cases we will have. According to them the man was a 'useless' man and he wasn't contributing anything except 'beating' so why didn't she leave?
|Re: Neighbors Recount How Late Husband Maltreated Wife Who Stabbed Him To Death by nabegibeg: 8:11pm
goldcoinhub:
Medicine after death
|Re: Neighbors Recount How Late Husband Maltreated Wife Who Stabbed Him To Death by MrOpp(m): 8:12pm
|Re: Neighbors Recount How Late Husband Maltreated Wife Who Stabbed Him To Death by Speakdatruth: 8:12pm
The woman was fed up too bad he made her do the most terrible
|Re: Neighbors Recount How Late Husband Maltreated Wife Who Stabbed Him To Death by ammons31: 8:12pm
i knew it
|Re: Neighbors Recount How Late Husband Maltreated Wife Who Stabbed Him To Death by Dutchey(m): 8:13pm
touching story...
|Re: Neighbors Recount How Late Husband Maltreated Wife Who Stabbed Him To Death by Sweetcollins: 8:13pm
It high time we banned knives and cutlasses
|Re: Neighbors Recount How Late Husband Maltreated Wife Who Stabbed Him To Death by obo389(m): 8:13pm
delpee:Hmmm..
She may still serve time in jail ooo.
Is not like that hausa woman case that killed her husband and was still set free
|Re: Neighbors Recount How Late Husband Maltreated Wife Who Stabbed Him To Death by Khallyella(f): 8:15pm
|Re: Neighbors Recount How Late Husband Maltreated Wife Who Stabbed Him To Death by amoss5: 8:15pm
too bad
|Re: Neighbors Recount How Late Husband Maltreated Wife Who Stabbed Him To Death by AntiWailer: 8:15pm
ok na.
|Re: Neighbors Recount How Late Husband Maltreated Wife Who Stabbed Him To Death by Pidginwhisper: 8:16pm
|Re: Neighbors Recount How Late Husband Maltreated Wife Who Stabbed Him To Death by tokrizy(m): 8:17pm
even if she is set free she won't 4get d fact that she took her husband's life..she fvcked up..sometimes u jst avoid somethings..LIFE IS A GREAT TEACHER....let's see hw it goes..what if she us set free tomoro and her childern want to knw what happened to their dad..i pity her sha..
|Re: Neighbors Recount How Late Husband Maltreated Wife Who Stabbed Him To Death by TheEnforcer: 8:17pm
Thegeneralqueen:Work away?
|Re: Neighbors Recount How Late Husband Maltreated Wife Who Stabbed Him To Death by Harrynight(m): 8:18pm
Still not justify the fact that she committed murder! And must face the full weight of the law!
Marriages isn't a bed of roses at times,
Its not a do or die affairs, if It doesn't favor U, take a walk!
|Re: Neighbors Recount How Late Husband Maltreated Wife Who Stabbed Him To Death by Senselin: 8:18pm
Be careful before you judge married people's case. Some are guilty as charged others are not. And only (most) married ones can understand the issues therein.
|Re: Neighbors Recount How Late Husband Maltreated Wife Who Stabbed Him To Death by Ruthluv4(f): 8:19pm
y didn't she leave this marriage, it would hv done her some good
|Re: Neighbors Recount How Late Husband Maltreated Wife Who Stabbed Him To Death by nuele(m): 8:22pm
She killednhim before he kills her. Lawyers in the houz is she defendable?
|Re: Neighbors Recount How Late Husband Maltreated Wife Who Stabbed Him To Death by PRESENTATION(m): 8:22pm
If you do the crime be ready to do the time.
The husband is serving his time in death, she should be ready to do d time in jail now
|Re: Neighbors Recount How Late Husband Maltreated Wife Who Stabbed Him To Death by God2man(m): 8:24pm
Husband killing wife. Wife killing husband.
This is getting much oooo.
God help us oooo
|Re: Neighbors Recount How Late Husband Maltreated Wife Who Stabbed Him To Death by DaBullIT(m): 8:26pm
I wonder if court would take that to account cos nobody will testify on her behalf
soberdrunk:
I understand your anger , but Hot oil will be hungrying them haba why ??
When the news broke , she was alleged to have took up the knife to defend herself from an ongoing abuse and mistakingly stabbed his neck , along the village of Jugular vein
As stated earlier those who are saying they will support and stand as her witness are playing with her emotions, People don't do that in Nigeria , they simply come up with excuses or vanish when the time comes , However doesn't matter if she presents Jesus as her witness in court
She is going to jail for Man slaughter instead of Capital one murder
