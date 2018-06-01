Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Neighbors Recount How Late Husband Maltreated Wife Who Stabbed Him To Death (9008 Views)

He has given updates on the situation and neighbours around the couple's abode have testified to how the woman was always battered by her late husband.



According to Jebrose, his close associates went to the compound of the woman today and what they gathered is quite appalling.



According to Azuka, the neighbors told stories of how the deceased was a lazy man who never wanted to work.



The wife gave birth to their last child two months ago and was forced to bear the financial burden. The teacher had to take up side businesses such as home teaching, hawking of peanuts, braiding of hair and others to feed herself and her family.



Yet, the unemployed husband still comes home to beat her.



Read what Azuka wrote on his Facebook page:



This morning, Mrs. Jennifer Chioma Owolabi, a partner in this quest for Justice for Domestic violence victim, Mrs. Olamide Bose Akinbobola, went to her residence in Ikorodu, seeking her family and additional information. What she found was a tale of misery, a support group of friends unafraid to testify on behalf of this lady that accidentally fatally stabbed her husband midweek.



From the two videos posted herein, watch and listen to their stories as witnesses to how the late husband horribly abused, enslaved and neglected his wife and children.



Their last child was born two months ago, she recently finished paying the hospital bills for the birth of the baby. According to these witnesses which included her employer, Olamide’s husband was lazy, always sleeping, unable to seek employment.



Despite her teacher's job, she also engaged in small businesses such as after-school tutorials for neighborhood children, hawking of roasted peanuts and hair braiding for additional income to sustain the family. In hard moments,she would approach her neighbors to loan her few change to survive the week with her family.



The witnesses demonstrated how and where Olamide had been bruised from beatings and violent assaults by her husband.



“Sometimes we see her with lacerations, swollen bodies, scarred face and black eyes and when we asked her, she would lie to us that she fell and got bruised. But we knew the truth. We saw him severally abused her physically. She ran away while she was pregnant but recently returned to birth her new baby.



She wanted him to be a part of their second child birthing experience, as her husband and father. But he didnt give a damn. She doesn’t deserve this. She is a kind hard working woman that cared for her husband and their children. He brought nothing to support the home. She was always engaged in small business hustles and would surrender whatever profits she made to him as head of household.”



Chioma’s finding included the shock and awe state of the family’s residence. Olamide’s mother was a single mother. She died years ago



Chioma narrates:



“The husband was so abusive that the family of the husband doesn’t want to have anything to do with him. They seem not interested in this matter.My understanding from family and friends in her neighborhood was his family did not want to be part his violence against his wife: according to them, he always beat her. Olamide and her husband and children initially lived with husband’s family but when he would not stop beating her, the family threw them out. I spoke to Olamide’s aunt.



She said she has not visited her at the police station because she is afraid of being arrested. I told her it was wrong not to have gone to check on her or take food to her. She has nobody….She doesn't know her dad; the aunt assumes he lives in Ibadan. What is painful is that this young girl just gave birth two months ago..



The new baby was recently circumcised. Everybody I spoke to confirmed she was being physically and mentally abused by the bastard. You need to see where they live; oh my God”



https://lailasnews.com/neighbors-recount-how-late-husband-maltreated-wife-who-killed-him/



It's a sad incident she could have work away from the marriage but she refuse if she have a strong lawyer she might win this case. Sometimes your emotions might lead you to an unknown destination I feel for her though 11 Likes





She is a victim of emotional , physical and mental abuse

.the psycological trauma she suffered and is suffering is unimaginable..



I say it all the time not everyone should be married



Some people are more animal than human. This angel married and demonShe is a victim of emotional , physical and mental abuse.the psycological trauma she suffered and is suffering is unimaginable..I say it all the time not everyone should be marriedSome people are more animal than human. 21 Likes 6 Shares

This is where and when we need true FEMINISTS but you wont see them.....



Na to dey SM dey shout MEN ARE SCUM, WE ARE NOT EVENING NEWSPAPER, etc 9 Likes

She will be set free. 13 Likes





Almighty God, please intervene on this lady's behalf. She doesn't deserve to suffer anymore. She shouldn't be made to go to jail. I know she should have walked away but I recently came to appreciate that it's not always as easy as we all want to believe. Father please do the impossible for her to glorify your name. Amen.



People need to be enlightened to know where they can find succour so that they're not afraid to quit when the going gets unbearably tough. Most of those badly affected are poor and helpless. Clerics and family usually advice that they stay instead of supporting them to find their feet. Social welfare facilities in this regard should be visible and easily approachable for people. I can't help crying!Almighty God, please intervene on this lady's behalf. She doesn't deserve to suffer anymore. She shouldn't be made to go to jail. I know she should have walked away but I recently came to appreciate that it's not always as easy as we all want to believe. Father please do the impossible for her to glorify your name. Amen.People need to be enlightened to know where they can find succour so that they're not afraid to quit when the going gets unbearably tough. Most of those badly affected are poor and helpless. Clerics and family usually advice that they stay instead of supporting them to find their feet. Social welfare facilities in this regard should be visible and easily approachable for people. 23 Likes 2 Shares

No case... With strong witnesses the case would be over. She only acted on self defence. 5 Likes

Let people rally round to get justice for her and the children. Women advocates should help her out and moderator,help move this to front page. I believe she reacted in self defence. 5 Likes

Yes, she should have run...

She should have reported him earlier...

I bet she never expected it to get to this, but it did and I'm sure there is room for self defence in the laws of the land.



I hope a women's right/human right organisation comes to this lady's aid asap. Trust naija police, even if the late husband wakes up to admit she stabbed him in self defence, police will not let her go unless they are HEAVILY bribed!



Let well meaning Nigerians, lawyers and Activist groups come all out to help this young woman. 2 Likes

candy:

Yes, she should have run...

She should have reported him earlier...

I bet she never expected it to get to this, but it did and I'm sure there is room for self defence in the laws of the land.



I hope a women's right/human right organisation comes to this lady's aid asap. Trust naija police, even if the late husband wakes up to admit she stabbed him in self defence, police will not let her go unless they are HEAVILY bribed!



Let well meaning Nigerians, lawyers and Activist groups come all out to help this young woman.



Even the police would want to bed her in pretence that they want to help her. Even the police would want to bed her in pretence that they want to help her.

I will have been able to understand if it was a struggle and she pushed him then he fell down or hit his head and died but to pick up a knife and stab someone to death!! I am not buying this 'self defence' rubbish, if all the ladies experiencing domestic violence in Nigeria start to stab their husbands to death do you all know the amount of murder cases we will have. According to them the man was a 'useless' man and he wasn't contributing anything except 'beating' so why didn't she leave? All of you supporting this "killer", if i personally Swear for you people, "Hot Engine oil" will be hungrying' all of you to drink. What is wrong with Nigerians? When did the punishment for domestic violence become 'death'? Someone killed a human being in cold blood and you people are trying to play 'the victim card' are you all okay!!!I will have been able to understand if it was a struggle and she pushed him then he fell down or hit his head and died but to pick up a knife and stab someone to death!! I am not buying this 'self defence' rubbish, if all the ladies experiencing domestic violence in Nigeria start to stab their husbands to death do you all know the amount of murder cases we will have. According to them the man was a 'useless' man and he wasn't contributing anything except 'beating' so why didn't she leave? 9 Likes

Medicine after death Medicine after death 1 Like

The woman was fed up too bad he made her do the most terrible 1 Like

i knew it

touching story...

It high time we banned knives and cutlasses

delpee:

I can't help crying!



Almighty God, please intervene on this lady's behalf. She doesn't deserve to suffer anymore. She shouldn't be made to go to jail. I know she should have walked away but I recently came to appreciate that it's not always as easy as we all want to believe. Father please do the impossible for her to glorify your name. Amen.



People need to be enlightened to know where they can find succour so that they're not afraid to quit when the going gets unbearably tough. Most of those badly affected are poor and helpless. Clerics and family usually advice that they stay instead of supporting them to find their feet. Social welfare facilities in this regard should be visible and easily approachable for people. Hmmm..

She may still serve time in jail ooo.

Is not like that hausa woman case that killed her husband and was still set free Hmmm..She may still serve time in jail ooo.Is not like that hausa woman case that killed her husband and was still set free

too bad

ok na.

even if she is set free she won't 4get d fact that she took her husband's life..she fvcked up..sometimes u jst avoid somethings..LIFE IS A GREAT TEACHER....let's see hw it goes..what if she us set free tomoro and her childern want to knw what happened to their dad..i pity her sha.. 1 Like

Thegeneralqueen:

It's a sad incident she could have work away from the marriage but she refuse if she have a strong lawyer she might win this case. Sometimes your emotions might lead you to an unknown destination I feel for her though Work away? Work away? 1 Like





Still not justify the fact that she committed murder! And must face the full weight of the law!



Marriages isn't a bed of roses at times,

Its not a do or die affairs, if It doesn't favor U, take a walk! Still not justify the fact that she committed murder! And must face the full weight of the law!Marriages isn't a bed of roses at times,Its not a do or die affairs, if It doesn't favor U, take a walk!

Be careful before you judge married people's case. Some are guilty as charged others are not. And only (most) married ones can understand the issues therein.

y didn't she leave this marriage, it would hv done her some good 1 Like

She killednhim before he kills her. Lawyers in the houz is she defendable?

If you do the crime be ready to do the time.



The husband is serving his time in death, she should be ready to do d time in jail now

Husband killing wife. Wife killing husband.



This is getting much oooo.



God help us oooo