Below is what he shared on Facebook;



The police in OVWIAN division has continued to brutalised innocent citizen instead of dealing with the endless killings perpetuated by cultists in the area.



Just yesterday they again shot at two innocent brothers who were engaged in mutual argument with themselves at Victory View hotels, Udu Road.



While we are satisfied with the police taking responsibility of the treatment of the boys, we are calling on the Delta State Police Command to investigate and execute acute disciplinary actions on the sergeant who have unconsciously decided to drag the name of the police in Delta state to the mud.



Cdhr in Delta state led by Prince Kehinde Comr Prince Taiga led a team of comrades to the hospital where the brothers are receiving treatment and have vowed to ensure the case is not swept under the carpet.



God bless Nigeria.



My right is my right is my right.



I don't understand, is that a gunshot wound? 2 Likes

Drag police name into mud, or drag mud into Police. Police are less than mud in any calibration. 24 Likes 4 Shares

That police should have shot them in the head where they stand zero chance of survival. Now that he shot them in the chest and they survived his job is not only at stake but also his life. Those thugs will make a meal out of him when they get well and back on their feet.

We thank God for the swift action of the police force in treating the boys.





One of the major things we enjoy in Buhari's era is health safety.

Delta again?

quick recovery boz

Chaos everywhere for naija.



Quick recovery to their wounded brothers.







Mumu boys.

Only useless brothers will quarrel to the extent of attracting the attention of the police.



The police sergeant who professionally addressed their disgraceful public display of rancour should be commended.



1 Like

ChrisMafian:

me too... Sai baba for 2019 3 Likes

Police is your friend

NwaChibuzor100:

Don't worry it'll reach you 2 and I hope someone says same about yours.. Especially the head shot Don't worry it'll reach you 2 and I hope someone says same about yours.. Especially the head shot 1 Like

Sad

PurplePatch:

Delta again? I tire ooo. Always bad news from this my state I tire ooo. Always bad news from this my state

Wah kinda f+ckery is dis??

One of the reasons why I stopped picking my aunt's call is that she's a policewoman..

Wicked pipo..

If thieves shoot gun now, them go turn to Usain bolt

I wish them Speedy recovery.

NwaChibuzor100:

thesicilian:

I don't understand, is that a gunshot wound? No it's nt a Gunshot Would, it's a razor Blade Cut.. No it's nt a Gunshot Would, it's a razor Blade Cut..

all this people clapping for sarz. After they kill young men finish u ll b next.

na wa oh

NwaAmaikpe:







getting high on Colombian weed is death itself getting high on Colombian weed is death itself

Gosh!

That wound is unbearable. Can't imagine the pain he's feeling



So sad!

NwaChibuzor100:

See what fasting n head slamming has done to your brain. See what fasting n head slamming has done to your brain. 1 Like

NwaAmaikpe:







Aturu... Ewu mmeeee... They better pass u Aturu... Ewu mmeeee... They better pass u 1 Like

POLICE! Which police please? The nigeria police or buhari police?

WfBabakhay:

No it's nt a Gunshot Would, it's a razor Blade Cut.. ?

OP your grammar is brutal as well