₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 2,012,581 members, 4,273,548 topics. Date: Saturday, 02 June 2018 at 03:21 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Two Brothers Brutalized By Police While Arguing At A Hotel In Delta. Photos (11677 Views)
Young Man Shot Dead By Police While Separating Fight In Ajegunle. Photos / 2 Ritualists Caught With A Corpse In Ijebu, Brutalized By Vigilante (Graphic Pic / Peace Corp Cadet Allegedly Killed By The Police While Assisting - Pictures (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Two Brothers Brutalized By Police While Arguing At A Hotel In Delta. Photos by ChangeIsCostant: 6:51pm On Jun 01
Two brothers have landed in a hospital after being allegedly brutalized by a policeman in Ovwian town, Delta State. According to reports, the brothers were injured by the officer while arguing between themselves at Victory View hotel along Udu road in the area. Israel Joe who shared the story, reveled that the police took responsibility for their action and took the victims to the hospital for treatment.
Below is what he shared on Facebook;
The police in OVWIAN division has continued to brutalised innocent citizen instead of dealing with the endless killings perpetuated by cultists in the area.
Just yesterday they again shot at two innocent brothers who were engaged in mutual argument with themselves at Victory View hotels, Udu Road.
While we are satisfied with the police taking responsibility of the treatment of the boys, we are calling on the Delta State Police Command to investigate and execute acute disciplinary actions on the sergeant who have unconsciously decided to drag the name of the police in Delta state to the mud.
Cdhr in Delta state led by Prince Kehinde Comr Prince Taiga led a team of comrades to the hospital where the brothers are receiving treatment and have vowed to ensure the case is not swept under the carpet.
God bless Nigeria.
My right is my right is my right.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/06/two-brothers-shot-by-police-while-arguing-at-a-hotel-in-delta-state-photos.html
|Re: Two Brothers Brutalized By Police While Arguing At A Hotel In Delta. Photos by ChangeIsCostant: 6:51pm On Jun 01
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: Two Brothers Brutalized By Police While Arguing At A Hotel In Delta. Photos by thesicilian: 6:52pm On Jun 01
I don't understand, is that a gunshot wound?
2 Likes
|Re: Two Brothers Brutalized By Police While Arguing At A Hotel In Delta. Photos by Solstar: 6:54pm On Jun 01
Drag police name into mud, or drag mud into Police. Police are less than mud in any calibration.
24 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Two Brothers Brutalized By Police While Arguing At A Hotel In Delta. Photos by NwaChibuzor100: 6:55pm On Jun 01
That police should have shot them in the head where they stand zero chance of survival. Now that he shot them in the chest and they survived his job is not only at stake but also his life. Those thugs will make a meal out of him when they get well and back on their feet.
|Re: Two Brothers Brutalized By Police While Arguing At A Hotel In Delta. Photos by ChrisMafian: 6:55pm On Jun 01
We thank God for the swift action of the police force in treating the boys.
One of the major things we enjoy in Buhari's era is health safety.
|Re: Two Brothers Brutalized By Police While Arguing At A Hotel In Delta. Photos by PurplePatch(m): 7:00pm On Jun 01
Delta again?
|Re: Two Brothers Brutalized By Police While Arguing At A Hotel In Delta. Photos by myners007: 7:07pm On Jun 01
quick recovery boz
|Re: Two Brothers Brutalized By Police While Arguing At A Hotel In Delta. Photos by Lonestar124: 7:44pm On Jun 01
Chaos everywhere for naija.
Quick recovery to their wounded brothers.
|Re: Two Brothers Brutalized By Police While Arguing At A Hotel In Delta. Photos by NwaAmaikpe: 9:54pm On Jun 01
Mumu boys.
Only useless brothers will quarrel to the extent of attracting the attention of the police.
The police sergeant who professionally addressed their disgraceful public display of rancour should be commended.
Shame on their parents for not bringing them up properly.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Two Brothers Brutalized By Police While Arguing At A Hotel In Delta. Photos by konkonbilo(m): 9:54pm On Jun 01
1 Like
|Re: Two Brothers Brutalized By Police While Arguing At A Hotel In Delta. Photos by cyberdurable(m): 9:54pm On Jun 01
ChrisMafian:
me too... Sai baba for 2019
3 Likes
|Re: Two Brothers Brutalized By Police While Arguing At A Hotel In Delta. Photos by BimpeTeach: 9:55pm On Jun 01
Police is your
|Re: Two Brothers Brutalized By Police While Arguing At A Hotel In Delta. Photos by Issafela: 9:55pm On Jun 01
|Re: Two Brothers Brutalized By Police While Arguing At A Hotel In Delta. Photos by Jon3nity(m): 9:56pm On Jun 01
NwaChibuzor100:
Don't worry it'll reach you 2 and I hope someone says same about yours.. Especially the head shot
1 Like
|Re: Two Brothers Brutalized By Police While Arguing At A Hotel In Delta. Photos by Vicjustice: 9:56pm On Jun 01
Sad
|Re: Two Brothers Brutalized By Police While Arguing At A Hotel In Delta. Photos by gonkin(m): 9:58pm On Jun 01
PurplePatch:I tire ooo. Always bad news from this my state
|Re: Two Brothers Brutalized By Police While Arguing At A Hotel In Delta. Photos by Jiikye1: 9:58pm On Jun 01
Wah kinda f+ckery is dis??
|Re: Two Brothers Brutalized By Police While Arguing At A Hotel In Delta. Photos by Lizilicious(f): 9:58pm On Jun 01
One of the reasons why I stopped picking my aunt's call is that she's a policewoman..
Wicked pipo..
.
If thieves shoot gun now, them go turn to Usain bolt
|Re: Two Brothers Brutalized By Police While Arguing At A Hotel In Delta. Photos by suckprick: 10:05pm On Jun 01
I wish them Speedy recovery.
|Re: Two Brothers Brutalized By Police While Arguing At A Hotel In Delta. Photos by OfficialDad: 10:06pm On Jun 01
NwaChibuzor100:
2 Likes
|Re: Two Brothers Brutalized By Police While Arguing At A Hotel In Delta. Photos by WfBabakhay(m): 10:07pm On Jun 01
thesicilian:No it's nt a Gunshot Would, it's a razor Blade Cut..
|Re: Two Brothers Brutalized By Police While Arguing At A Hotel In Delta. Photos by zudozz: 10:07pm On Jun 01
all this people clapping for sarz. After they kill young men finish u ll b next.
|Re: Two Brothers Brutalized By Police While Arguing At A Hotel In Delta. Photos by Anegbettedude: 10:09pm On Jun 01
na wa oh
|Re: Two Brothers Brutalized By Police While Arguing At A Hotel In Delta. Photos by sabi99(m): 10:10pm On Jun 01
NwaAmaikpe:getting high on Colombian weed is death itself
|Re: Two Brothers Brutalized By Police While Arguing At A Hotel In Delta. Photos by slimdamatrix1(m): 10:14pm On Jun 01
Gosh!
That wound is unbearable. Can't imagine the pain he's feeling
So sad!
|Re: Two Brothers Brutalized By Police While Arguing At A Hotel In Delta. Photos by phreakabit(m): 10:15pm On Jun 01
NwaChibuzor100:
See what fasting n head slamming has done to your brain.
1 Like
|Re: Two Brothers Brutalized By Police While Arguing At A Hotel In Delta. Photos by Wisebisho: 10:19pm On Jun 01
NwaAmaikpe:Aturu... Ewu mmeeee... They better pass u
1 Like
|Re: Two Brothers Brutalized By Police While Arguing At A Hotel In Delta. Photos by PapaHD: 10:35pm On Jun 01
POLICE! Which police please? The nigeria police or buhari police?
|Re: Two Brothers Brutalized By Police While Arguing At A Hotel In Delta. Photos by thesicilian: 11:02pm On Jun 01
WfBabakhay:?
|Re: Two Brothers Brutalized By Police While Arguing At A Hotel In Delta. Photos by RooneyAdmission(m): 11:22pm On Jun 01
OP your grammar is brutal as well
|Re: Two Brothers Brutalized By Police While Arguing At A Hotel In Delta. Photos by Jaykolo10(m): 11:31pm On Jun 01
NwaAmaikpe:
And you think someone that brought you up too needs to be commended bah... they need to be slammed for not giving you the help you need when you're still way younger....
...
Man Mistakenly Shoots Wife In Enugu / Man Attempts Suicide Over N27m Debt In Rivers State / Five Killed In Masquerade Fight In Imo State
Viewing this topic: Makoq(m), AdakoleG, Kumbola and 13 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 12