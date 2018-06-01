Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Woman Faints After Robbers Raided And Emptied Her Chemist Shop In Delta. Photos (9372 Views)

Woman Faints, Lands In A Hospital After Being Beating Severely By Husband.Photos / Lady Falls Inside Gutter And Faints After Being Punched By Tricycle Rider (pics) / Woman Faints And Rushed To The Hospital During Fight With Neighbour(pics) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





One of the shops broken into was owned by chemist.



According to reports, the robbers made away with the woman's sales for that day and also stole 80% of her expensive drugs.



The owner of the chemist collapsed and was rushed to the hospital upon her arrival the next morning Shop In Delta.



Source; A woman collapsed due to shock after discovering that her shop had been raided by robbers along Ugberikoko road axis in Sapele area of Delta state. Barely few days after some shops in the area were burgled, the robbers raided three shops yesterday night after gaining access through the ceiling which was broken.One of the shops broken into was owned by chemist.According to reports, the robbers made away with the woman's sales for that day and also stole 80% of her expensive drugs.The owner of the chemist collapsed and was rushed to the hospital upon her arrival the next morning Shop In Delta.Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/06/woman-collapses-after-robbers-emptied-a-chemist-at-ugberikoko-road.html

she dey sell codeine and tramadol? 8 Likes







Mumu woman.

Why did she faint just because she was robbed?



What will she then do when an able-bodied man "rods" her? Mumu woman.Why did she faint just because she was robbed?What will she then do when an able-bodied manher? 7 Likes 2 Shares

NwaAmaikpe:







Mumu woman.

Why did she faint just because she was robbed?



What will she then do when an able-bodied man "rods" her?



Don't say that. Don't say that. 9 Likes

Buhari see your life. 1 Like









Some Humans are very wicked, cruel and heartless even the lions respect their kinds.



This is sad. Sorry for your loss Ma, I pray the animals brought to justice on time. Some Humans are very wicked, cruel and heartless even the lions respect their kinds.This is sad. Sorry for your loss Ma, I pray the animals brought to justice on time. 6 Likes

My state and bad news these days sef

Which kind robbers dey steal drugs again? ayam tired of this country fah

Hmmm...Area una do this one ooh 1 Like

K

probably heart attack

God help us ooo

... Things are getting worse exponentially What's the way forward in this country... Things are getting worse exponentially 1 Like

Next time she build a iron rod cage throughout the shop, if they break the wall they will meet it, if they pass the roof, they will meet it, if they want to dig through the foundation, they will still meet it, welcome to south south. 2 Likes

All these drugs they have stolen from the chemist, their body go find need for them



I'm wishing she had Ebola drugs 2 Likes

NwaAmaikpe:





Mumu woman. Why did she faint just because she was robbed?

What will she then do when an able-bodied man "rods" her? The way Devil is rodding yours 1 Like

NwaAmaikpe:





Mumu woman. Why did she faint just because she was robbed?

What will she then do when an able-bodied man "rods" her? Dummy Dummy

Chai. This is bad

otokx:

Next time she build a iron rod cage throughout the shop, if they break the wall they will meet it, if they pass the roof, they will meet it, if they want to dig through the foundation, they will still meet it, welcome to south south. Respect!!! Street! Respect!!! Street!

NwaAmaikpe:







Mumu woman.

Why did she faint just because she was robbed?



What will she then do when an able-bodied man "rods" her?

It shall be your portion IJN

this iz Nigeria





errbdy is a criminal

Robbers Don dey raid chemist?





It's part of life sha, people rubbing people off their sweat just for their own selfish gains...



Take heart woman. EyahhhIt's part of life sha, people rubbing people off their sweat just for their own selfish gains...Take heart woman.

NwaAmaikpe:







Mumu woman.

Why did she faint just because she was robbed?



What will she then do when an able-bodied man "rods" her?



Is this guy a robot? Captcha should be included in Nairaland comments so as to weed out Nwamarobot





To the woman, who de do you fit be your rival chemist. Are the robbers sick of all ailments No! Is this guy a robot? Captcha should be included in Nairaland comments so as to weed out NwamarobotTo the woman, who de do you fit be your rival chemist. Are the robbers sick of all ailmentsNo!