|Woman Faints After Robbers Raided And Emptied Her Chemist Shop In Delta. Photos by ChangeIsCostant: 7:26pm
A woman collapsed due to shock after discovering that her shop had been raided by robbers along Ugberikoko road axis in Sapele area of Delta state. Barely few days after some shops in the area were burgled, the robbers raided three shops yesterday night after gaining access through the ceiling which was broken.
One of the shops broken into was owned by chemist.
According to reports, the robbers made away with the woman's sales for that day and also stole 80% of her expensive drugs.
The owner of the chemist collapsed and was rushed to the hospital upon her arrival the next morning Shop In Delta.
|Re: Woman Faints After Robbers Raided And Emptied Her Chemist Shop In Delta. Photos by Mutemenot(m): 7:30pm
she dey sell codeine and tramadol?
8 Likes
|Re: Woman Faints After Robbers Raided And Emptied Her Chemist Shop In Delta. Photos by SamuelAnyawu(m): 7:45pm
|Re: Woman Faints After Robbers Raided And Emptied Her Chemist Shop In Delta. Photos by akum78: 8:09pm
|Re: Woman Faints After Robbers Raided And Emptied Her Chemist Shop In Delta. Photos by NwaAmaikpe: 8:29pm
Mumu woman.
Why did she faint just because she was robbed?
What will she then do when an able-bodied man "rods" her?
7 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Woman Faints After Robbers Raided And Emptied Her Chemist Shop In Delta. Photos by jamael(m): 8:30pm
NwaAmaikpe:
Don't say that.
9 Likes
|Re: Woman Faints After Robbers Raided And Emptied Her Chemist Shop In Delta. Photos by scopusng(m): 8:31pm
Buhari see your life.
1 Like
|Re: Woman Faints After Robbers Raided And Emptied Her Chemist Shop In Delta. Photos by Harrynight(m): 8:31pm
Some Humans are very wicked, cruel and heartless even the lions respect their kinds.
This is sad. Sorry for your loss Ma, I pray the animals brought to justice on time.
6 Likes
|Re: Woman Faints After Robbers Raided And Emptied Her Chemist Shop In Delta. Photos by asawanathegreat(m): 8:31pm
My state and bad news these days sef
|Re: Woman Faints After Robbers Raided And Emptied Her Chemist Shop In Delta. Photos by Offpoint: 8:31pm
Which kind robbers dey steal drugs again? ayam tired of this country fah
|Re: Woman Faints After Robbers Raided And Emptied Her Chemist Shop In Delta. Photos by Chloe88(f): 8:31pm
|Re: Woman Faints After Robbers Raided And Emptied Her Chemist Shop In Delta. Photos by jerrybakermillz(m): 8:31pm
Hmmm...Area una do this one ooh
1 Like
|Re: Woman Faints After Robbers Raided And Emptied Her Chemist Shop In Delta. Photos by Harrynight(m): 8:31pm
|Re: Woman Faints After Robbers Raided And Emptied Her Chemist Shop In Delta. Photos by handsomeclouds(m): 8:32pm
K
|Re: Woman Faints After Robbers Raided And Emptied Her Chemist Shop In Delta. Photos by Oreofepeters(m): 8:33pm
probably heart attack
|Re: Woman Faints After Robbers Raided And Emptied Her Chemist Shop In Delta. Photos by Hollman(m): 8:33pm
God help us ooo
|Re: Woman Faints After Robbers Raided And Emptied Her Chemist Shop In Delta. Photos by SwaGUnLimiTeD(m): 8:34pm
What's the way forward in this country ... Things are getting worse exponentially
1 Like
|Re: Woman Faints After Robbers Raided And Emptied Her Chemist Shop In Delta. Photos by otokx(m): 8:34pm
Next time she build a iron rod cage throughout the shop, if they break the wall they will meet it, if they pass the roof, they will meet it, if they want to dig through the foundation, they will still meet it, welcome to south south.
2 Likes
|Re: Woman Faints After Robbers Raided And Emptied Her Chemist Shop In Delta. Photos by Heywhizzy(m): 8:34pm
All these drugs they have stolen from the chemist, their body go find need for them
I'm wishing she had Ebola drugs
2 Likes
|Re: Woman Faints After Robbers Raided And Emptied Her Chemist Shop In Delta. Photos by IamFreedom: 8:35pm
NwaAmaikpe:The way Devil is rodding yours
1 Like
|Re: Woman Faints After Robbers Raided And Emptied Her Chemist Shop In Delta. Photos by terrezo2002(m): 8:35pm
NwaAmaikpe:Dummy
|Re: Woman Faints After Robbers Raided And Emptied Her Chemist Shop In Delta. Photos by itiswellandwell: 8:36pm
Chai. This is bad
|Re: Woman Faints After Robbers Raided And Emptied Her Chemist Shop In Delta. Photos by Ademat7(m): 8:36pm
otokx:Respect!!! Street!
|Re: Woman Faints After Robbers Raided And Emptied Her Chemist Shop In Delta. Photos by SwaGUnLimiTeD(m): 8:36pm
It shall be your portion IJN
NwaAmaikpe:
|Re: Woman Faints After Robbers Raided And Emptied Her Chemist Shop In Delta. Photos by Cowbuhari: 8:37pm
this iz Nigeria
errbdy is a criminal
|Re: Woman Faints After Robbers Raided And Emptied Her Chemist Shop In Delta. Photos by Pazohaha: 8:38pm
Robbers Don dey raid chemist?
|Re: Woman Faints After Robbers Raided And Emptied Her Chemist Shop In Delta. Photos by Fkforyou(m): 8:38pm
Eyahhh
It's part of life sha, people rubbing people off their sweat just for their own selfish gains...
Take heart woman.
|Re: Woman Faints After Robbers Raided And Emptied Her Chemist Shop In Delta. Photos by Senselin: 8:38pm
NwaAmaikpe:
Is this guy a robot? Captcha should be included in Nairaland comments so as to weed out Nwamarobot
To the woman, who de do you fit be your rival chemist. Are the robbers sick of all ailments No!
|Re: Woman Faints After Robbers Raided And Emptied Her Chemist Shop In Delta. Photos by Jeezuzpick(m): 8:39pm
I hope its not a rival shop owner doing this?
