Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Vikings Members To Honour Their Queen Who Died Recently. Photos (29331 Views)

Vikings Members Who Stabbed Fellow Cult Member To Death Arrested. Photos / Assorted And Smuggled Items Seized By the Custom Service Recently (photos) / Smugglers Caught By Customs Officers In Oyo State Recently (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)





Source; The Supreme Vikings Confraternity SVC are making preparations for the burial of a 22-year-old lady identified as Adaeze Ella Eze popularly known as Bella Queen after her sudden demise. The Lagos based lady was said to have died few weeks ago after a brief illness and is set to be buried later this month. According to information gathered, the confraternity members are set to honor their queen after her "transmission into Valhala"..Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/06/vikings-confraternity-members-to-honour-their-queen-who-died-recently-photos.html 3 Likes

Female Vikings member?



I thought I have heard everything. This one takes the price for this year. So the Vikings have a Queen?did not even know males and females can join the same confra.



And to think this dangerous girl was just 22?



This is one Dangerous Queen that was sacrificed by the Vikings. 57 Likes

Hope Valhalla give her a good rest mumu 95 Likes 7 Shares

The lifespan of the average cultist is very short 51 Likes 2 Shares

F 1 Like 1 Share

BoneBlogger:

The Supreme Vikings Confraternity SVC are making preparations for the burial of a 22-year-old lady identified as Adaeze Ella Eze popularly known as Bella Queen. The Lagos based lady was said to have died few weeks ago after a brief illness and is set to be buried later on this month. According to information gathered, the confraternity members are set to honor their queen after her "transmission into Valhala"..



Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/06/vikings-confraternity-members-to-honour-their-queen-who-died-recently-photos.html

Say no to cultism Say no to cultism 55 Likes

What really is the gain in joining cults? Living the fast and dangerous life 33 Likes

Nonsense lifestyle that never bring satisfaction. Vanity indeed. 35 Likes







Speechless Speechless

Olalan:

What really is the gain in joining cults? Living the fast and dangerous life There's a lot to gain: wealth, prestige, respect, connections, etc. The only issue is, it doesn't last.

But then again, nothing lasts forever. There's a lot to gain: wealth, prestige, respect, connections, etc. The only issue is, it doesn't last.But then again, nothing lasts forever. 9 Likes

we the jews are here to watch 47 Likes 1 Share

IGP be like "I not tell una say una transmission will disconnection transmitter transmission?" 41 Likes 1 Share

thesicilian:



There's a lot to gain: wealth, prestige, respect, connections, etc. The only issue is, it doesn't last.

But then again, nothing lasts forever. whose side are you on whose side are you on 20 Likes

Vanity upon vanity! May God have mercy on us d living. 3 Likes

R.I.P. to the woman.

In 2018, if you are in a cult, you are a certified low life. Your mates are out there getting money meanwhile your orientation is to form "rugged" abi "most rugged", whatever they call it nowadays. The thunder which'll fire you and your stupidity sleeps in a dog kennel. 55 Likes 1 Share

Transmission to wahala...



So IG na member? to wahala...So IG na member? 8 Likes

Is she dieing in advance? Why 29th June 7 Likes





Start your ecommerce business, easier than you think... You can dropship for high profit

http://www.nairaland.com/4505379/what-dropshiping-how-make-3500 This is serious, Odin will receive her into ParadiseStart your ecommerce business, easier than you think... You can dropship for high profit 3 Likes

What will she tell her Creator? 4 Likes 2 Shares

I Finally Give up on Nigeria.. 1 Like 1 Share

Now I know why the IGP kept stammering the word "transmission". 4 Likes

RIP

thesicilian:



There's a lot to gain: wealth, prestige, respect, connections, etc. The only issue is, it doesn't last.

But then again, nothing lasts forever. So you joined. So you joined. 9 Likes

This is Nigeria 1 Like

Something is wrong with Nigerian youths.



Cult, God forbid. 6 Likes

Paling laviking laponama rip lag queen 5 Likes

..

Viqueen 5 Likes 1 Share