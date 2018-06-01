₦airaland Forum

Vikings Members To Honour Their Queen Who Died Recently. Photos by BoneBlogger(m): 7:53pm On Jun 01
The Supreme Vikings Confraternity SVC are making preparations for the burial of a 22-year-old lady identified as Adaeze Ella Eze popularly known as Bella Queen after her sudden demise. The Lagos based lady was said to have died few weeks ago after a brief illness and is set to be buried later this month. According to information gathered, the confraternity members are set to honor their queen after her "transmission into Valhala"..

Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/06/vikings-confraternity-members-to-honour-their-queen-who-died-recently-photos.html

Re: Vikings Members To Honour Their Queen Who Died Recently. Photos by HungerBAD: 7:55pm On Jun 01
Female Vikings member?

I thought I have heard everything. This one takes the price for this year. So the Vikings have a Queen?did not even know males and females can join the same confra.

And to think this dangerous girl was just 22?

This is one Dangerous Queen that was sacrificed by the Vikings.

Re: Vikings Members To Honour Their Queen Who Died Recently. Photos by thundafire: 7:56pm On Jun 01
Hope Valhalla give her a good rest mumu

Re: Vikings Members To Honour Their Queen Who Died Recently. Photos by SalamRushdie: 7:56pm On Jun 01
The lifespan of the average cultist is very short

Re: Vikings Members To Honour Their Queen Who Died Recently. Photos by daomi(m): 7:57pm On Jun 01
F

Re: Vikings Members To Honour Their Queen Who Died Recently. Photos by nabegibeg: 7:58pm On Jun 01
BoneBlogger:
The Supreme Vikings Confraternity SVC are making preparations for the burial of a 22-year-old lady identified as Adaeze Ella Eze popularly known as Bella Queen. The Lagos based lady was said to have died few weeks ago after a brief illness and is set to be buried later on this month. According to information gathered, the confraternity members are set to honor their queen after her "transmission into Valhala"..

Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/06/vikings-confraternity-members-to-honour-their-queen-who-died-recently-photos.html

Say no to cultism

Re: Vikings Members To Honour Their Queen Who Died Recently. Photos by Olalan(m): 8:04pm On Jun 01
What really is the gain in joining cults? Living the fast and dangerous life

Re: Vikings Members To Honour Their Queen Who Died Recently. Photos by emi14: 8:09pm On Jun 01
Nonsense lifestyle that never bring satisfaction. Vanity indeed.

Re: Vikings Members To Honour Their Queen Who Died Recently. Photos by Airtimex(m): 8:10pm On Jun 01
shocked


Speechless
Re: Vikings Members To Honour Their Queen Who Died Recently. Photos by thesicilian: 8:15pm On Jun 01
Olalan:
What really is the gain in joining cults? Living the fast and dangerous life
There's a lot to gain: wealth, prestige, respect, connections, etc. The only issue is, it doesn't last.
But then again, nothing lasts forever.

Re: Vikings Members To Honour Their Queen Who Died Recently. Photos by cassidy1996(m): 8:26pm On Jun 01
we the jews are here to watch

Re: Vikings Members To Honour Their Queen Who Died Recently. Photos by decatalyst(m): 8:28pm On Jun 01
IGP be like "I not tell una say una transmission will disconnection transmitter transmission?" grin

Re: Vikings Members To Honour Their Queen Who Died Recently. Photos by frbona: 8:37pm On Jun 01
thesicilian:

There's a lot to gain: wealth, prestige, respect, connections, etc. The only issue is, it doesn't last.
But then again, nothing lasts forever.
whose side are you on

Re: Vikings Members To Honour Their Queen Who Died Recently. Photos by adadike(f): 8:44pm On Jun 01
Vanity upon vanity! May God have mercy on us d living.

Re: Vikings Members To Honour Their Queen Who Died Recently. Photos by okwabayi(m): 8:55pm On Jun 01
R.I.P. to the woman.
In 2018, if you are in a cult, you are a certified low life. Your mates are out there getting money meanwhile your orientation is to form "rugged" abi "most rugged", whatever they call it nowadays. The thunder which'll fire you and your stupidity sleeps in a dog kennel.

Re: Vikings Members To Honour Their Queen Who Died Recently. Photos by Obudupikin: 10:01pm On Jun 01
Transmission to wahala...

So IG na member?

Re: Vikings Members To Honour Their Queen Who Died Recently. Photos by roqrules04(m): 10:29pm On Jun 01
Is she dieing in advance? Why 29th June

Re: Vikings Members To Honour Their Queen Who Died Recently. Photos by lawrence35(m): 10:30pm On Jun 01
This is serious, Odin will receive her into Paradise

Re: Vikings Members To Honour Their Queen Who Died Recently. Photos by fpeter(f): 10:30pm On Jun 01
What will she tell her Creator?

Re: Vikings Members To Honour Their Queen Who Died Recently. Photos by Chloe88(f): 10:31pm On Jun 01
cry
Re: Vikings Members To Honour Their Queen Who Died Recently. Photos by DrinkLimca(m): 10:32pm On Jun 01
I Finally Give up on Nigeria..

Re: Vikings Members To Honour Their Queen Who Died Recently. Photos by xreal: 10:33pm On Jun 01
Now I know why the IGP kept stammering the word "transmission".

Re: Vikings Members To Honour Their Queen Who Died Recently. Photos by Queenserah26(f): 10:33pm On Jun 01
RIP
Re: Vikings Members To Honour Their Queen Who Died Recently. Photos by Shalomc(f): 10:33pm On Jun 01
thesicilian:

There's a lot to gain: wealth, prestige, respect, connections, etc. The only issue is, it doesn't last.
But then again, nothing lasts forever.
So you joined.

Re: Vikings Members To Honour Their Queen Who Died Recently. Photos by justscorchone(m): 10:34pm On Jun 01
grin
Re: Vikings Members To Honour Their Queen Who Died Recently. Photos by onward4life(m): 10:34pm On Jun 01
This is Nigeria

Re: Vikings Members To Honour Their Queen Who Died Recently. Photos by HiddenShadow: 10:34pm On Jun 01
Something is wrong with Nigerian youths.

Cult, God forbid.

Re: Vikings Members To Honour Their Queen Who Died Recently. Photos by 3rdavefarms(m): 10:34pm On Jun 01
Paling laviking laponama rip lag queen

Re: Vikings Members To Honour Their Queen Who Died Recently. Photos by Daviddson(m): 10:34pm On Jun 01
..
Re: Vikings Members To Honour Their Queen Who Died Recently. Photos by guuudy87(m): 10:34pm On Jun 01
Viqueen

Re: Vikings Members To Honour Their Queen Who Died Recently. Photos by Daviddson(m): 10:35pm On Jun 01
HungerBAD:
Female Vikings member?

I thought I have heard everything. This one takes the price for this year. So the Vikings have a Queen?did not even know males and females can join the same confra.

And to think this dangerous girl was just 22?

This is one Dangerous Queen that was sacrificed by the Vikings.
There's no difference between this cult and the one you're a member of. Human and animal sacrifices are the fort. cool

