A former governor of Abia state, Orji Uzor Kalu has made a rather startling revelation on Camera, admitting that when he was a member of the former ruling party, they 'used' to kill people during periods of crisis.



He admitted that while he was a member of PDP, he was aware that politicians eliminated their rivals and other

electorates so they can secure their victory during elections.



Kalu who was governor from 1999 to 2007, defected to APC in November 2016. He disclosed this while

addressing journalists in Abuja during the South-East APC caucus meeting in Abuja yesterday May 31st.



He said this while reacting to the peaceful APC congress that took place in the South East recently.

''In any democracy, there is always a quarell. In PDP, we used to kill people when we are doing all this

things(congress) which is not good. People used to die'' he said.



Watch the Video



https://politicsngr.com/2019-used-kill-people-pdp-orji-uzor-kalu-opens-video/



He's now in APC

APC is made up of killers from PDP.

Their kingpin is the killer herdsman Buhari 50 Likes

Just imagine what this monk who sent many to grave during his leadership in Abia is saying.



Since he became APC member, he is now seen as saint Orji. SMH 15 Likes 1 Share











And I am sure it is all the killers in PDP that have abandoned the party for the blood thirsty APC so they can continue their well known for handwork peacefully. And I am sure it is all the killers in PDP that have abandoned the party for the blood thirsty APC so they can continue their well known for handwork peacefully. 11 Likes





Ladies With Big Backside Finds It Difficult To Dress Up.



Watch Video HERE >>Watch Video

OUK =



Old fool



Unrepentant criminal



Killer OUK =Old foolUnrepentant criminalKiller 9 Likes

killer 6 Likes 1 Share

You can imagine the bunch of idiots parading themselves as leaders in APC lording over their zombified followers. 16 Likes

He as now joined the killer square named APC! Orji Uzor Kali will sell his mother for a plate of porridge. A disgrace to Igbo race, and any Igbo who still support this idiot is completely mad 8 Likes

He ought be invited for further details... 20 Likes

Yes

His Mother use to kill his opponents

Nonsense 4 Likes

old fool, you go still go jail whether you like am or not, spill more 6 Likes









I concur, that is very true.

You killed your deputy Chima Nwafor when you were still in PDP. I concur, that is very true.You killed your deputy Chima Nwafor when you were still in PDP. 23 Likes 3 Shares

His village people in conjunction with his political rivals have finally gotten him



Every day for the thief, one day for the owner, na so dem go dey use mistake confess one by one



I'm wondering what kind of forces urged orji to urgently confess.. spiritual forces I guess 5 Likes

Even if u no tell us, we know already. 1 Like

He should be arrested for that. 9 Likes

Uzor Kalu is a big time killer, u will soon regret joining APC. 5 Likes

This polithiefian should be arrested with immediate effect alongside his accomplices. 4 Likes

Just imagine how stupid a formal governor is sounding just to make a stupid point,if really that APC is a party that meant well for Nigerians, he should be have been expelled instantly and made to face the wrought of the law for admitting openly that they used to kill people previously in their formal party.

How did we end up with these kinds of hooligans as Governors for the first place,a killer will always be a killer mind you even if he is now claiming to be a saint now that he is in APC.I kept on saying it that common sense is not in any way common Just imagine how stupid a formal governor is sounding just to make a stupid point,if really that APC is a party that meant well for Nigerians, he should be have been expelled instantly and made to face the wrought of the law for admitting openly that they used to kill people previously in their formal party.How did we end up with these kinds of hooligans as Governors for the first place,a killer will always be a killer mind you even if he is now claiming to be a saint now that he is in APC.I kept on saying it that common sense is not in any way common 8 Likes

What's that looter smoking lately 3 Likes

Olodo!



The blood of the innocent young lad you wasted at Azikiwe Road, Umuahia with the defunct bakassi will haunt you even on your grave. 4 Likes

Lol... This man running mouth like tap, he is in another party now and think he can start talking anyhow. He doesn't remember politicians do change "party" when it doesn't favour them again.. 3 Likes

How can a sane man say this? Is he trying to justify political violence ? Hmmm 4 Likes

Arrest this Man 2 Likes

Anything for 2019.....



More revelations expected...

YOU KILLED OSAMA BIN LADEN TOO

He should be bold enough to tell us the people he killed while in PDP. 6 Likes

We igbos disown orji uzor kalu and dash him to oduduwa people. Do u know how many souls apc ave wasted because of comon congress meetings. 10 Likes

You people are pledging allegiance to the wrong God 2 Likes