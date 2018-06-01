₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|"We Used To Kill People In PDP" - Orji Uzor Kalu Opens Up (VIDEO) by aminulive: 8:04pm
@POLITICSNGR
A former governor of Abia state, Orji Uzor Kalu has made a rather startling revelation on Camera, admitting that when he was a member of the former ruling party, they 'used' to kill people during periods of crisis.
He admitted that while he was a member of PDP, he was aware that politicians eliminated their rivals and other
electorates so they can secure their victory during elections.
Kalu who was governor from 1999 to 2007, defected to APC in November 2016. He disclosed this while
addressing journalists in Abuja during the South-East APC caucus meeting in Abuja yesterday May 31st.
He said this while reacting to the peaceful APC congress that took place in the South East recently.
''In any democracy, there is always a quarell. In PDP, we used to kill people when we are doing all this
things(congress) which is not good. People used to die'' he said.
|Re: "We Used To Kill People In PDP" - Orji Uzor Kalu Opens Up (VIDEO) by Adaowerri111: 8:09pm
He's now in APC
APC is made up of killers from PDP.
Their kingpin is the killer herdsman Buhari
|Re: "We Used To Kill People In PDP" - Orji Uzor Kalu Opens Up (VIDEO) by Donald95(m): 8:18pm
Just imagine what this monk who sent many to grave during his leadership in Abia is saying.
Since he became APC member, he is now seen as saint Orji. SMH
|Re: "We Used To Kill People In PDP" - Orji Uzor Kalu Opens Up (VIDEO) by OceanmorganTrix: 8:21pm
And I am sure it is all the killers in PDP that have abandoned the party for the blood thirsty APC so they can continue their well known for handwork peacefully.
|Re: "We Used To Kill People In PDP" - Orji Uzor Kalu Opens Up (VIDEO) by Issafela: 8:26pm
>>
|Re: "We Used To Kill People In PDP" - Orji Uzor Kalu Opens Up (VIDEO) by PointZerom: 8:26pm
OUK =
Old fool
Unrepentant criminal
Killer
|Re: "We Used To Kill People In PDP" - Orji Uzor Kalu Opens Up (VIDEO) by seunmohmoh(f): 8:26pm
killer
|Re: "We Used To Kill People In PDP" - Orji Uzor Kalu Opens Up (VIDEO) by magoo10(m): 8:26pm
You can imagine the bunch of idiots parading themselves as leaders in APC lording over their zombified followers.
|Re: "We Used To Kill People In PDP" - Orji Uzor Kalu Opens Up (VIDEO) by 1nigeriamyfoot: 8:26pm
He as now joined the killer square named APC! Orji Uzor Kali will sell his mother for a plate of porridge. A disgrace to Igbo race, and any Igbo who still support this idiot is completely mad
|Re: "We Used To Kill People In PDP" - Orji Uzor Kalu Opens Up (VIDEO) by nuele(m): 8:26pm
He ought be invited for further details...
|Re: "We Used To Kill People In PDP" - Orji Uzor Kalu Opens Up (VIDEO) by offor88(m): 8:27pm
Yes
His Mother use to kill his opponents
Nonsense
|Re: "We Used To Kill People In PDP" - Orji Uzor Kalu Opens Up (VIDEO) by SweetJoystick(m): 8:27pm
old fool, you go still go jail whether you like am or not, spill more
|Re: "We Used To Kill People In PDP" - Orji Uzor Kalu Opens Up (VIDEO) by NwaAmaikpe: 8:27pm
I concur, that is very true.
You killed your deputy Chima Nwafor when you were still in PDP.
|Re: "We Used To Kill People In PDP" - Orji Uzor Kalu Opens Up (VIDEO) by Heywhizzy(m): 8:28pm
His village people in conjunction with his political rivals have finally gotten him
Every day for the thief, one day for the owner, na so dem go dey use mistake confess one by one
I'm wondering what kind of forces urged orji to urgently confess.. spiritual forces I guess
|Re: "We Used To Kill People In PDP" - Orji Uzor Kalu Opens Up (VIDEO) by Kingkevin: 8:28pm
Even if u no tell us, we know already.
|Re: "We Used To Kill People In PDP" - Orji Uzor Kalu Opens Up (VIDEO) by OBAGADAFFI: 8:28pm
He should be arrested for that.
|Re: "We Used To Kill People In PDP" - Orji Uzor Kalu Opens Up (VIDEO) by asawanathegreat(m): 8:28pm
Uzor Kalu is a big time killer, u will soon regret joining APC.
|Re: "We Used To Kill People In PDP" - Orji Uzor Kalu Opens Up (VIDEO) by Xkalaban(m): 8:29pm
This polithiefian should be arrested with immediate effect alongside his accomplices.
|Re: "We Used To Kill People In PDP" - Orji Uzor Kalu Opens Up (VIDEO) by pastorcyrus(m): 8:29pm
aminulive:Just imagine how stupid a formal governor is sounding just to make a stupid point,if really that APC is a party that meant well for Nigerians, he should be have been expelled instantly and made to face the wrought of the law for admitting openly that they used to kill people previously in their formal party.
How did we end up with these kinds of hooligans as Governors for the first place,a killer will always be a killer mind you even if he is now claiming to be a saint now that he is in APC.I kept on saying it that common sense is not in any way common
|Re: "We Used To Kill People In PDP" - Orji Uzor Kalu Opens Up (VIDEO) by Harrynight(m): 8:29pm
What's that looter smoking lately
|Re: "We Used To Kill People In PDP" - Orji Uzor Kalu Opens Up (VIDEO) by MaziOmenuko: 8:29pm
Olodo!
The blood of the innocent young lad you wasted at Azikiwe Road, Umuahia with the defunct bakassi will haunt you even on your grave.
|Re: "We Used To Kill People In PDP" - Orji Uzor Kalu Opens Up (VIDEO) by gurunlocker: 8:29pm
Lol... This man running mouth like tap, he is in another party now and think he can start talking anyhow. He doesn't remember politicians do change "party" when it doesn't favour them again..
|Re: "We Used To Kill People In PDP" - Orji Uzor Kalu Opens Up (VIDEO) by Akinya17: 8:29pm
How can a sane man say this? Is he trying to justify political violence ? Hmmm
|Re: "We Used To Kill People In PDP" - Orji Uzor Kalu Opens Up (VIDEO) by oshe11: 8:29pm
Arrest this Man
|Re: "We Used To Kill People In PDP" - Orji Uzor Kalu Opens Up (VIDEO) by ebuk4real(m): 8:29pm
Anything for 2019.....
More revelations expected...
|Re: "We Used To Kill People In PDP" - Orji Uzor Kalu Opens Up (VIDEO) by Sulemanial: 8:29pm
YOU KILLED OSAMA BIN LADEN TOO
|Re: "We Used To Kill People In PDP" - Orji Uzor Kalu Opens Up (VIDEO) by greatcrown: 8:29pm
He should be bold enough to tell us the people he killed while in PDP.
|Re: "We Used To Kill People In PDP" - Orji Uzor Kalu Opens Up (VIDEO) by ghostfacekillar(m): 8:29pm
We igbos disown orji uzor kalu and dash him to oduduwa people. Do u know how many souls apc ave wasted because of comon congress meetings.
|Re: "We Used To Kill People In PDP" - Orji Uzor Kalu Opens Up (VIDEO) by MrPresident1: 8:29pm
You people are pledging allegiance to the wrong God
|Re: "We Used To Kill People In PDP" - Orji Uzor Kalu Opens Up (VIDEO) by lizychimamanda: 8:30pm
and you ar shamelessly saying it
