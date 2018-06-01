₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Southerners Have Dumped Buhari, Only Ignorant North Supports Him – Sheikh Gumi
Outspoken Islamic cleric, Ahmad Gumi has lambasted President Muhammadu Buhari over the release of the mugshot of ex governor of Kaduna State, Ramalan Yero, by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.
The scholar on Thursday stated that the president has lost support in the Southern part of country, and that only the “ignorant North” still supports him.
“I was just shown the photo of former governor of Kaduna State holding card, showing he committed offence.
“This is wrong. We must tell them the truth”, Daily Nigerian quoted him as saying.
“He should have torn the card and fought them. Nothing will happen. Only the court pronounces offence.
“Let me tell you this: The southerners have bidden bye to this administration. It is only you…ignorant (Northerners supporting the administration).
“Even democracy is not in practice as there is violation of human rights.
“If Buhari’s offence were not forgiven, he would not have become president. The people forgave him.
“Let Buhari and (former President) Shagari be put on scale and see who really stole public funds,” Gumi added.
Re: Southerners Have Dumped Buhari, Only Ignorant North Supports Him – Sheikh Gumi by OceanmorganTrix:
Re: Southerners Have Dumped Buhari, Only Ignorant North Supports Him – Sheikh Gumi by Omololu007(m):
Buhari has not achieve 30% of what he promised to do
Re: Southerners Have Dumped Buhari, Only Ignorant North Supports Him – Sheikh Gumi by papoudaupolos:
This was the Mallam we Gave to Ipob in exchange to Mbaka since 2015.
Check Ipob fake news media if you don't believe me.
Re: Southerners Have Dumped Buhari, Only Ignorant North Supports Him – Sheikh Gumi by stanluiz(m):
point of correction.Sw Yoruba Muslims are still supporting sai baba. They see him as a demi god.
Re: Southerners Have Dumped Buhari, Only Ignorant North Supports Him – Sheikh Gumi by three:
The jumping ship wey go happen later dis year no go get pair!
The North don't want Buhari
Many in the South don't want Buhari
Yet because of 'transmissions' some are supporting him online...
Remember, the Internet never forgets...
There is life after Buhari's goverment oh! Incase you don't know
Re: Southerners Have Dumped Buhari, Only Ignorant North Supports Him – Sheikh Gumi by Heywhizzy(m):
Taa.. This Mumu Oladipupo that is busy shouting Sai baba in my ear nko, what of Iyekekpolor that is still telling me Buhari is the best president in the world currently, abi Chukwudi that is boasting that na APC dey pay pass for election matter, lemme not talk about Akpors that has resumed wearing his vote for change 2015 T-shirt because someone promised him starch and banga soup
Re: Southerners Have Dumped Buhari, Only Ignorant North Supports Him – Sheikh Gumi by Hollman(m):
Re: Southerners Have Dumped Buhari, Only Ignorant North Supports Him – Sheikh Gumi by Wiseandtrue(f):
Alfa is talking as if he has lost one of his benefactors/client
Hmmmmmmmm please did he really commit the crime? Yes/No
Have you noticed that majority of these big time thieves are from the NORTH
Even check the PDP This administration is shouting about, majority is from the North
This explains why Nigeria is where it is till date!
No offence please just rooting out facts!
Re: Southerners Have Dumped Buhari, Only Ignorant North Supports Him – Sheikh Gumi by Jones4190:
After what RAMOS did to SALAH I now understand why RAMS are killed during SALLAH�
Re: Southerners Have Dumped Buhari, Only Ignorant North Supports Him – Sheikh Gumi by Edimogb:
even we here in the north have dumped him also
Re: Southerners Have Dumped Buhari, Only Ignorant North Supports Him – Sheikh Gumi by videozzz:
Re: Southerners Have Dumped Buhari, Only Ignorant North Supports Him – Sheikh Gumi by MrPresident1:
He speaks truth
Re: Southerners Have Dumped Buhari, Only Ignorant North Supports Him – Sheikh Gumi by Nackzy:
Buhari is like a Religion to those cows
Re: Southerners Have Dumped Buhari, Only Ignorant North Supports Him – Sheikh Gumi by cutefergiee(m):
Re: Southerners Have Dumped Buhari, Only Ignorant North Supports Him – Sheikh Gumi by Edu3Again:
Only satan will support Buhari & APC
Re: Southerners Have Dumped Buhari, Only Ignorant North Supports Him – Sheikh Gumi by porshnuel(m):
remaining zombies aka afonja Muslims
make dem eyes clear
Re: Southerners Have Dumped Buhari, Only Ignorant North Supports Him – Sheikh Gumi by oluoni:
Of course nah just like your coward demi god is in Ghana eating pizza and carrying olosho while the mumu followers are getting shot by the military.
stanluiz:
Re: Southerners Have Dumped Buhari, Only Ignorant North Supports Him – Sheikh Gumi by cbrass(m):
you can say that again..we have moved to join our hands with Mr Fela Durotoye
#fela2019
Re: Southerners Have Dumped Buhari, Only Ignorant North Supports Him – Sheikh Gumi by Bolaji25:
Cleaning and servicing my PVC on a daily basis for 2019..The error must be corrrcted...
Re: Southerners Have Dumped Buhari, Only Ignorant North Supports Him – Sheikh Gumi by asawanathegreat(m):
Apc as whole is a disappointment to all Nigerians
Re: Southerners Have Dumped Buhari, Only Ignorant North Supports Him – Sheikh Gumi by Nonybb:
Not only the ignorant North but the STUPID YORROBERS
Re: Southerners Have Dumped Buhari, Only Ignorant North Supports Him – Sheikh Gumi by handsomeclouds(m):
Re: Southerners Have Dumped Buhari, Only Ignorant North Supports Him – Sheikh Gumi by Nonybb:
IBB institutionalised corruption, ABACHA mechanized corruption, OBJ empowered corruption, GEJ enhanced corruption, PMB installed corruption. Which one is worse?
Institutionalised corruption is making the citizens participants of treasury looting while you deny ignorance in the complicity
Mechanized corruption is creating a mechanism for the proceeds of corruption to find it route outside of the country in a Swiss bank account
Empowered corruption is weakening those against your political ambition through indirect fight for corruption in which they constitute a major crop of it while you empower those for you in that ambition through the proceed of the same corruption you are fighting and make them more invincible
Enhanced corruption is when you do not sufficiently loot but hands over the keys and economic wellbeing of the masses for the reproaches to loot in an unskilled manner and benefit you indirectly
Installed corruption is when you establish those that are known to be corrupt into your government while you admit fighting the same corruption as well as connect your "cabal" tribesmen to loot the treasury, while you go to London for medical vacation.
I asked a question again, which one is worse❓
_Apologist Azolike Nonso Afamaefuna
Re: Southerners Have Dumped Buhari, Only Ignorant North Supports Him – Sheikh Gumi by cbrass(m):
Bolaji25:
@servicing
Re: Southerners Have Dumped Buhari, Only Ignorant North Supports Him – Sheikh Gumi by gurunlocker:
Hopefully they won't tag on crime on you soon, this government only need asslickers.
Re: Southerners Have Dumped Buhari, Only Ignorant North Supports Him – Sheikh Gumi by Lizilicious(f):
I dumped that guy even before I was born sef..
Re: Southerners Have Dumped Buhari, Only Ignorant North Supports Him – Sheikh Gumi by Harrynight(m):
The fact is many won't like u for saying this truth!
Re: Southerners Have Dumped Buhari, Only Ignorant North Supports Him – Sheikh Gumi by gidjah(m):
hell rufai and Bihari messed up on this
Re: Southerners Have Dumped Buhari, Only Ignorant North Supports Him – Sheikh Gumi by junkiesneverdie:
three:
I dey tell you
Re: Southerners Have Dumped Buhari, Only Ignorant North Supports Him – Sheikh Gumi by Litblogger:
He might still win the election.
Nothing surprises me in this country anymore.
