The scholar on Thursday stated that the president has lost support in the Southern part of country, and that only the “ignorant North” still supports him.



“I was just shown the photo of former governor of Kaduna State holding card, showing he committed offence.



“This is wrong. We must tell them the truth”, Daily Nigerian quoted him as saying.



“He should have torn the card and fought them. Nothing will happen. Only the court pronounces offence.



“Let me tell you this: The southerners have bidden bye to this administration. It is only you…ignorant (Northerners supporting the administration).



“Even democracy is not in practice as there is violation of human rights.



“If Buhari’s offence were not forgiven, he would not have become president. The people forgave him.



http://dailypost.ng/2018/06/01/southerners







Buhari has not achieve 30% of what he promised to do 25 Likes

This was the Mallam we Gave to Ipob in exchange to Mbaka since 2015.



Check Ipob fake news media if you don't believe me. 4 Likes

point of correction.Sw Yoruba Muslims are still supporting sai baba. They see him as a demi god. 23 Likes 1 Share

.





The jumping ship wey go happen later dis year no go get pair!



The North don't want Buhari



Many in the South don't want Buhari



Yet because of 'transmissions' some are supporting him online...



Remember, the Internet never forgets...



There is life after Buhari's goverment oh! Incase you don't know





. 21 Likes 1 Share

Taa.. This Mumu Oladipupo that is busy shouting Sai baba in my ear nko, what of Iyekekpolor that is still telling me Buhari is the best president in the world currently, abi Chukwudi that is boasting that na APC dey pay pass for election matter, lemme not talk about Akpors that has resumed wearing his vote for change 2015 T-shirt because someone promised him starch and banga soup 5 Likes

Naija sha

Alfa is talking as if he has lost one of his benefactors/client



Hmmmmmmmm please did he really commit the crime? Yes/No



Have you noticed that majority of these big time thieves are from the NORTH



Even check the PDP This administration is shouting about, majority is from the North



This explains why Nigeria is where it is till date!



No offence please just rooting out facts! 1 Like

After what RAMOS did to SALAH I now understand why RAMS are killed during SALLAH�



$£L€ 10 Likes

even we here in the north have dumped him also 6 Likes



He speaks truth

Buhari is like a Religion to those cows 3 Likes

Ok

Only satan will support Buhari & APC 8 Likes

remaining zombies aka afonja Muslims





make dem eyes clear



like and share







if u know buhari means failure 9 Likes 2 Shares

stanluiz:

point of correction.Sw Yoruba Muslims are still supporting sai baba. They see him as a demi god. Of course nah just like your coward demi god is in Ghana eating pizza and carrying olosho while the mumu followers are getting shot by the military. 2 Likes

you can say that again..we have moved to join our hands with Mr Fela Durotoye

#fela2019

Cleaning and servicing my PVC on a daily basis for 2019..The error must be corrrcted... 3 Likes

Apc as whole is a disappointment to all Nigerians

Not only the ignorant North but the STUPID YORROBERS 7 Likes

L

IBB institutionalised corruption, ABACHA mechanized corruption, OBJ empowered corruption, GEJ enhanced corruption, PMB installed corruption. Which one is worse?



Institutionalised corruption is making the citizens participants of treasury looting while you deny ignorance in the complicity



Mechanized corruption is creating a mechanism for the proceeds of corruption to find it route outside of the country in a Swiss bank account



Empowered corruption is weakening those against your political ambition through indirect fight for corruption in which they constitute a major crop of it while you empower those for you in that ambition through the proceed of the same corruption you are fighting and make them more invincible



Enhanced corruption is when you do not sufficiently loot but hands over the keys and economic wellbeing of the masses for the reproaches to loot in an unskilled manner and benefit you indirectly



Installed corruption is when you establish those that are known to be corrupt into your government while you admit fighting the same corruption as well as connect your "cabal" tribesmen to loot the treasury, while you go to London for medical vacation.



I asked a question again, which one is worse❓



_Apologist Azolike Nonso Afamaefuna 2 Likes 1 Share

Bolaji25:

Cleaning and servicing my PVC on a daily basis for 2019..The error must be corrrcted...

@servicing @servicing 1 Like

Hopefully they won't tag on crime on you soon, this government only need asslickers. 2 Likes

I dumped that guy even before I was born sef.. 2 Likes

The fact is many won't like u for saying this truth!

hell rufai and Bihari messed up on this

I dey tell you I dey tell you