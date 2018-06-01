@POLITICSNGR



Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, the national chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC has announced his withdrawal from contesting for another tenure as the party's leader, PoliticsNGR has learned.



Oyegun, on Friday evening, told newsmen at his Abuja residence;



"Even though I had the desire to re-contest as National Chairman of the Party, I have decided that it is ultimately in the best interest of the Party for me to withdraw from the race".



It will be recalled that Oyegun's problems began after his fallout with the National leader of the party, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.



