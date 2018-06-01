₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Tinubu Wins As Oyegun Formally Withdraws From APC Chairmanship Race by aminulive: 8:57pm
Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, the national chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC has announced his withdrawal from contesting for another tenure as the party's leader, PoliticsNGR has learned.
Oyegun, on Friday evening, told newsmen at his Abuja residence;
"Even though I had the desire to re-contest as National Chairman of the Party, I have decided that it is ultimately in the best interest of the Party for me to withdraw from the race".
It will be recalled that Oyegun's problems began after his fallout with the National leader of the party, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.
https://politicsngr.com/breaking-tinubu-wins-oyegun-withdraws-apc-chairmanship-race/
|Re: Tinubu Wins As Oyegun Formally Withdraws From APC Chairmanship Race by bizza45: 9:00pm
now may d looting begin in earnest
|Re: Tinubu Wins As Oyegun Formally Withdraws From APC Chairmanship Race by OceanmorganTrix: 9:03pm
Ok, noted
Next!!!
|Re: Tinubu Wins As Oyegun Formally Withdraws From APC Chairmanship Race by Wiseandtrue(f): 9:07pm
Let them change chairmanship ten times they will still lose
Nigerians are waiting for that agbero Oshiomole
|Re: Tinubu Wins As Oyegun Formally Withdraws From APC Chairmanship Race by intruxive(m): 9:12pm
Nice, one down.... two to go
Oyegun bites the dust, saraki and melaye next
Jagaban!
|Re: Tinubu Wins As Oyegun Formally Withdraws From APC Chairmanship Race by handsomeclouds(m): 9:28pm
L
|Re: Tinubu Wins As Oyegun Formally Withdraws From APC Chairmanship Race by akeentech(m): 9:28pm
Na God win
|Re: Tinubu Wins As Oyegun Formally Withdraws From APC Chairmanship Race by Moghalu4Pres: 9:29pm
N
|Re: Tinubu Wins As Oyegun Formally Withdraws From APC Chairmanship Race by tobtap: 9:29pm
power pass power... oyegun was a disaster for APC...i hope buhari lose the next election
|Re: Tinubu Wins As Oyegun Formally Withdraws From APC Chairmanship Race by Oceannaagent: 9:29pm
g
|Re: Tinubu Wins As Oyegun Formally Withdraws From APC Chairmanship Race by rex11: 9:29pm
|Re: Tinubu Wins As Oyegun Formally Withdraws From APC Chairmanship Race by Tajbol4splend(m): 9:29pm
You fight against Tinubu
You don't just lose
You drown
|Re: Tinubu Wins As Oyegun Formally Withdraws From APC Chairmanship Race by Viergeachar: 9:29pm
Congrats
|Re: Tinubu Wins As Oyegun Formally Withdraws From APC Chairmanship Race by NextGovernor(m): 9:29pm
Person wey never fit recover from his own stab from Presidency and divided APC in Lagos na him dey win?.
|Re: Tinubu Wins As Oyegun Formally Withdraws From APC Chairmanship Race by Jayloy: 9:29pm
A colatara
|Re: Tinubu Wins As Oyegun Formally Withdraws From APC Chairmanship Race by ibroauthen(m): 9:30pm
Ok
|Re: Tinubu Wins As Oyegun Formally Withdraws From APC Chairmanship Race by bedspread: 9:30pm
Monitoring Events
|Re: Tinubu Wins As Oyegun Formally Withdraws From APC Chairmanship Race by Vatsyayana: 9:30pm
He who knows when to fight and when to retreat is indeed the warrior.
Oyegun you have exhibited bravery.
Now Oshobaba #Gbera!
|Re: Tinubu Wins As Oyegun Formally Withdraws From APC Chairmanship Race by Drchristian(f): 9:30pm
Wiseandtrue:They can't loose
|Re: Tinubu Wins As Oyegun Formally Withdraws From APC Chairmanship Race by Nedfed(m): 9:30pm
.
|Re: Tinubu Wins As Oyegun Formally Withdraws From APC Chairmanship Race by kashman001: 9:30pm
Is this forum meant for pdp rants ?
|Re: Tinubu Wins As Oyegun Formally Withdraws From APC Chairmanship Race by Speakdatruth: 9:31pm
Jagaban himself
|Re: Tinubu Wins As Oyegun Formally Withdraws From APC Chairmanship Race by ikorodureporta: 9:31pm
Epp me curse this atm moffo.. 07066862543.....08109765134
|Re: Tinubu Wins As Oyegun Formally Withdraws From APC Chairmanship Race by konkonbilo(m): 9:31pm
|Re: Tinubu Wins As Oyegun Formally Withdraws From APC Chairmanship Race by Viergeachar: 9:31pm
intruxive:
Why are you rabble rousers stoking unnecessary flames
|Re: Tinubu Wins As Oyegun Formally Withdraws From APC Chairmanship Race by dollarcoolcat(m): 9:31pm
Shior
|Re: Tinubu Wins As Oyegun Formally Withdraws From APC Chairmanship Race by Didi2d(m): 9:31pm
Oshomole go dey smile for where him dey now
|Re: Tinubu Wins As Oyegun Formally Withdraws From APC Chairmanship Race by Princecharming01(m): 9:31pm
Watching in 3D
|Re: Tinubu Wins As Oyegun Formally Withdraws From APC Chairmanship Race by nabegibeg: 9:32pm
aminulive:
