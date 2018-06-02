Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / The Policeman That Shot Opeyemi Bamidel Is Not Fake But On Illegal Duty - Police (7317 Views)

EKITI - The Spokesperson of the Ekiti State Police Command, Mr. Caleb Ikechukwu in an interview with Channels TV tonight had this to say about the Policeman that shot Opeyemi Bamidele today.







"He's not a fake policeman, he's our officer but he was on illegal duty in Ekiti State.









"He was an officer posted as Guard at a Bank in Ikeja, Lagos but he illegally escorted a Politician to Ekiti State on illegal duty.







"The Politician came from Lagos to attend the rally. The politician has also been quizzed as the matter is been investigated" He said.









This channels TV report should solve the puzzles and shut the APC lying machines down permanently.









Here is the Police PPRO





����������





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=97fibqBg16k











We should be very careful dis days....2019 is just by the corner ....police is never our friends 3 Likes

Not surprised.



They kill themselves.



Blood is their trademark.



There's something demonic about this party.



But the foolish Mopol couldn't even get a simple target.



His trainer at police college should be arrested for doing a terrible job. 23 Likes

Do or Die election has surfaced.











Reference to Alhaji Lamidi Adedibu the founder of Gbegiri and ewudu politics in the South West Town of Ibadan 7 Likes

Even the police has become tired of APC lies ... 13 Likes

This is why I love Fayose, he will always be vindicated for the love he has for his people especially the commoners. Gradually the truths are rolling out. 25 Likes 2 Shares

Are you for real?

Bro hunting bro

Apc is a... 3 Likes

This is just the beginning. wait, until all the Almajiris Buhari recruited newly starts work, then u all will understand what accidental discharge really means 8 Likes

And they were already blaming fayose 6 Likes

where are all those that were shouting Fayose? 13 Likes

bottlecap:

where are all those that were shouting Fayose?



The shameless ones have scampered for safety with their thin tails hurled between their scraggy legs The shameless ones have scampered for safety with their thin tails hurled between their scraggy legs 15 Likes

bottlecap:

where are all those that were shouting Fayose? They have disappeared the way they will on July 14th. Apc already on self destruct. They have disappeared the way they will on July 14th. Apc already on self destruct. 13 Likes 2 Shares

APC ought to be ashamed they lied viciously to implicate others 3 Likes

No difference 1 Share

I know the Word fake was hurriedly used. The guy discharged accidentally. You can plan assassination without proper escape route.

He may have been under the influence of hard drug. 2 Likes

If they mention the name of the Policeman, the bank he was assigned to guard in Ikeja and the politician he escorted to Ekiti, will they die? Will it make the IGP to transmission to the Senate?





Nigerian police is so incompetent and it starts with their sweeping everything under the carpet. In investigation of crime, every detail matters and must be used. 7 Likes 1 Share

thank God Oni didn't attend! So out of all the people..... He picked the gentle MOBthank God Oni didn't attend! 1 Like

Apc and lies... 1 Like

DIKEnaWAR:

If they mention the name of the Policeman, the bank he was assigned to guard in Ikeja and the politician he escorted to Ekiti, will they die? Will it make the IGP to transmission to the Senate?





Nigerian police is so incompetent and it starts with their sweeping everything under the carpet. In investigation of crime, every detail matters and must be used.



Of course, instead of keeping us in suspense and giving room to people to point a finger of accusation at each other. Of course, instead of keeping us in suspense and giving room to people to point a finger of accusation at each other. 2 Likes

Fayose should still be careful, if the demonic APC junta can use same tactics on Dino Melaye, Saraki and Shehu Sani then he should best believe that this story will still be turned upside down from the root and the police officer will come out on TV claiming Fayose ordered him to pull a hit on Fayemi. 2 Likes

The police force should be ashamed of itself.

Wow! So we're back to assassination era? OUK that claimed he was a killer while on PDP has gone to APC to promote his trade o! God riddance to bad rubbish!



Meanwhile how come a person missing his middle finger still is on active police duty and allowed to handle firearms? Does that not affect his precision? 2 Likes

RZArecta2:

Fayose should still be careful, if the demonic APC junta can use same tactics on Dino Melaye, Saraki and Shehu Sani then he should best believe that this story will still be turned upside down from the root and the police officer will come out on TV claiming Fayose ordered him to pull a hit on Fayemi.

I dey tell u o! Na dia new game be dat now. Set up one nonsense then hang it on a perceived enemy of the president or party. I dey tell u o! Na dia new game be dat now. Set up one nonsense then hang it on a perceived enemy of the president or party. 2 Likes

APC

DIKEnaWAR:

If they mention the name of the Policeman, the bank he was assigned to guard in Ikeja and the politician he escorted to Ekiti, will they die? Will it make the IGP to transmission to the Senate?





Nigerian police is so incompetent and it starts with their sweeping everything under the carpet. In investigation of crime, every detail matters and must be used. You Type This Trash Thinking You Have Done Something! If You Want To Know All About The Police Office, Visit The Said PPRO In His Office Today With A Copy Of Freedom Of Information Bill, He Will Show You All You Want To Hear. The PPRO Was On A Live TV Show Where He Had Limited Time And You Want Him To Tell You All Details Of The Said Police Officer. Will You Query the PPRO If Denies That The Shooter Is Not A Policeman. You Type This Trash Thinking You Have Done Something! If You Want To Know All About The Police Office, Visit The Said PPRO In His Office Today With A Copy Of Freedom Of Information Bill, He Will Show You All You Want To Hear. The PPRO Was On A Live TV Show Where He Had Limited Time And You Want Him To Tell You All Details Of The Said Police Officer. Will You Query the PPRO If Denies That The Shooter Is Not A Policeman. 1 Like

Throwback:

The police force should be ashamed of itself.

See u before na:



Throwback:

The fake MOPOL sent by Fayose.



So Fayose has not repented from assassinating political adversaries?



That was how Ayo Daramola was killed while attempting to contest PDP primaries with Fayose just before he was impeached before reelection.

Thank God the police exposed madness this time around. Now all u can do is blame the police, u will not call out the party whose politician he escorted illegally! Na so God go dey expose una! See u before na:Thank God the police exposed madness this time around. Now all u can do is blame the police, u will not call out the party whose politician he escorted illegally! Na so God go dey expose una! 7 Likes 1 Share





seunmsg:

Fake mobile policeman! Fayose should be investigated. All accusing fingers point at him. yarimo:

FAYOSE FAYOSE FAYOSE FAYOSE is this how you want the election to take place? BlackHatNaija:

I said it already, Fayose can only win with thuggery. Something like this.

Unfortunately Fayemi can't descend that low. Bari22:

Fayose why?

See dis dirty one! IPOB kill u dia!

Sarkin:

USELESS IPOB CRIMINAL SENT BY FAYOSE.

FAYOSE MUST NOT GO UNPUNISHED

Una no dey tire! Read/watch the interview of the Police and stop deceiving yourself!See dis dirty one! IPOB kill u dia! 6 Likes 2 Shares

Humm!

useless APC



Killing themselves since time immemorial

Transmission police is there for the highest bidder...



Let the APC continue exterminating themselves

Its non of my business 2 Likes 1 Share

This is purely Fayose handiwork..............



Who exactly is the politician the police man excorted to Ekiti? 1 Like





truthfulparrot:

You guys are very pathetic! You comments and thinks with your anus. How do you conclude that the Mopol was fake and that Fayose sent him? Just wait for police report.

Don't mind those vagabonds from the pit of hell a.k.a BMC/BMO Exactly! See the police report here:Don't mind those vagabonds from the pit of hell a.k.a BMC/BMO 1 Like