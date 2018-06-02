₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|The Policeman That Shot Opeyemi Bamidel Is Not Fake But On Illegal Duty - Police by Ratello: 12:09am
[b][/b]*The Policeman That Shot Hon. Bamidele Is Not Fake But On Illegal Duty - Ekiti PPRO*
EKITI - The Spokesperson of the Ekiti State Police Command, Mr. Caleb Ikechukwu in an interview with Channels TV tonight had this to say about the Policeman that shot Opeyemi Bamidele today.
"He's not a fake policeman, he's our officer but he was on illegal duty in Ekiti State.
"He was an officer posted as Guard at a Bank in Ikeja, Lagos but he illegally escorted a Politician to Ekiti State on illegal duty.
"The Politician came from Lagos to attend the rally. The politician has also been quizzed as the matter is been investigated" He said.
This channels TV report should solve the puzzles and shut the APC lying machines down permanently.
Here is the Police PPRO
����������
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=97fibqBg16k
*SHARED*
|Re: The Policeman That Shot Opeyemi Bamidel Is Not Fake But On Illegal Duty - Police by 360great(m): 12:11am
We should be very careful dis days....2019 is just by the corner ....police is never our friends
|Re: The Policeman That Shot Opeyemi Bamidel Is Not Fake But On Illegal Duty - Police by OfficialAwol(m): 12:14am
Not surprised.
They kill themselves.
Blood is their trademark.
There's something demonic about this party.
But the foolish Mopol couldn't even get a simple target.
His trainer at police college should be arrested for doing a terrible job.
|Re: The Policeman That Shot Opeyemi Bamidel Is Not Fake But On Illegal Duty - Police by whiteTORTIISE: 12:18am
Do or Die election has surfaced.
Reference to Alhaji Lamidi Adedibu the founder of Gbegiri and ewudu politics in the South West Town of Ibadan
|Re: The Policeman That Shot Opeyemi Bamidel Is Not Fake But On Illegal Duty - Police by SalamRushdie: 12:19am
Even the police has become tired of APC lies ...
|Re: The Policeman That Shot Opeyemi Bamidel Is Not Fake But On Illegal Duty - Police by tomakint: 12:22am
This is why I love Fayose, he will always be vindicated for the love he has for his people especially the commoners. Gradually the truths are rolling out.
|Re: The Policeman That Shot Opeyemi Bamidel Is Not Fake But On Illegal Duty - Police by teckmore(m): 1:34am
Are you for real?
Bro hunting bro
Apc is a...
|Re: The Policeman That Shot Opeyemi Bamidel Is Not Fake But On Illegal Duty - Police by adadike(f): 1:57am
This is just the beginning. wait, until all the Almajiris Buhari recruited newly starts work, then u all will understand what accidental discharge really means
|Re: The Policeman That Shot Opeyemi Bamidel Is Not Fake But On Illegal Duty - Police by Haggui: 2:35am
And they were already blaming fayose
|Re: The Policeman That Shot Opeyemi Bamidel Is Not Fake But On Illegal Duty - Police by bottlecap: 2:50am
where are all those that were shouting Fayose?
|Re: The Policeman That Shot Opeyemi Bamidel Is Not Fake But On Illegal Duty - Police by Ratello: 2:54am
bottlecap:
The shameless ones have scampered for safety with their thin tails hurled between their scraggy legs
|Re: The Policeman That Shot Opeyemi Bamidel Is Not Fake But On Illegal Duty - Police by tuniski: 3:52am
bottlecap:They have disappeared the way they will on July 14th. Apc already on self destruct.
|Re: The Policeman That Shot Opeyemi Bamidel Is Not Fake But On Illegal Duty - Police by aolawale025: 4:41am
APC ought to be ashamed they lied viciously to implicate others
|Re: The Policeman That Shot Opeyemi Bamidel Is Not Fake But On Illegal Duty - Police by malware: 4:49am
No difference
|Re: The Policeman That Shot Opeyemi Bamidel Is Not Fake But On Illegal Duty - Police by nnachukz(m): 5:09am
I know the Word fake was hurriedly used. The guy discharged accidentally. You can plan assassination without proper escape route.
He may have been under the influence of hard drug.
|Re: The Policeman That Shot Opeyemi Bamidel Is Not Fake But On Illegal Duty - Police by DIKEnaWAR: 5:15am
If they mention the name of the Policeman, the bank he was assigned to guard in Ikeja and the politician he escorted to Ekiti, will they die? Will it make the IGP to transmission to the Senate?
Nigerian police is so incompetent and it starts with their sweeping everything under the carpet. In investigation of crime, every detail matters and must be used.
|Re: The Policeman That Shot Opeyemi Bamidel Is Not Fake But On Illegal Duty - Police by Alejoc(m): 5:15am
So out of all the people..... He picked the gentle MOB thank God Oni didn't attend!
|Re: The Policeman That Shot Opeyemi Bamidel Is Not Fake But On Illegal Duty - Police by Esseite: 5:26am
Apc and lies...
|Re: The Policeman That Shot Opeyemi Bamidel Is Not Fake But On Illegal Duty - Police by anibirelawal(m): 5:32am
DIKEnaWAR:
Of course, instead of keeping us in suspense and giving room to people to point a finger of accusation at each other.
|Re: The Policeman That Shot Opeyemi Bamidel Is Not Fake But On Illegal Duty - Police by RZArecta2(m): 5:42am
Fayose should still be careful, if the demonic APC junta can use same tactics on Dino Melaye, Saraki and Shehu Sani then he should best believe that this story will still be turned upside down from the root and the police officer will come out on TV claiming Fayose ordered him to pull a hit on Fayemi.
|Re: The Policeman That Shot Opeyemi Bamidel Is Not Fake But On Illegal Duty - Police by Throwback: 5:47am
The police force should be ashamed of itself.
|Re: The Policeman That Shot Opeyemi Bamidel Is Not Fake But On Illegal Duty - Police by freeze001(f): 5:53am
Wow! So we're back to assassination era? OUK that claimed he was a killer while on PDP has gone to APC to promote his trade o! God riddance to bad rubbish!
Meanwhile how come a person missing his middle finger still is on active police duty and allowed to handle firearms? Does that not affect his precision?
|Re: The Policeman That Shot Opeyemi Bamidel Is Not Fake But On Illegal Duty - Police by freeze001(f): 5:55am
RZArecta2:
I dey tell u o! Na dia new game be dat now. Set up one nonsense then hang it on a perceived enemy of the president or party.
|Re: The Policeman That Shot Opeyemi Bamidel Is Not Fake But On Illegal Duty - Police by SamuelAnyawu(m): 5:57am
APC
|Re: The Policeman That Shot Opeyemi Bamidel Is Not Fake But On Illegal Duty - Police by MikeBetty(m): 6:02am
DIKEnaWAR:You Type This Trash Thinking You Have Done Something! If You Want To Know All About The Police Office, Visit The Said PPRO In His Office Today With A Copy Of Freedom Of Information Bill, He Will Show You All You Want To Hear. The PPRO Was On A Live TV Show Where He Had Limited Time And You Want Him To Tell You All Details Of The Said Police Officer. Will You Query the PPRO If Denies That The Shooter Is Not A Policeman.
|Re: The Policeman That Shot Opeyemi Bamidel Is Not Fake But On Illegal Duty - Police by freeze001(f): 6:14am
Throwback:
See u before na:
Throwback:
Thank God the police exposed madness this time around. Now all u can do is blame the police, u will not call out the party whose politician he escorted illegally! Na so God go dey expose una!
|Re: The Policeman That Shot Opeyemi Bamidel Is Not Fake But On Illegal Duty - Police by freeze001(f): 6:17am
Una no dey tire! Read/watch the interview of the Police and stop deceiving yourself!
seunmsg:
yarimo:
BlackHatNaija:
Bari22:
See dis dirty one! IPOB kill u dia!
Sarkin:
|Re: The Policeman That Shot Opeyemi Bamidel Is Not Fake But On Illegal Duty - Police by omowolewa: 6:19am
Humm!
|Re: The Policeman That Shot Opeyemi Bamidel Is Not Fake But On Illegal Duty - Police by ZombiePUNISHER: 6:20am
useless APC
Killing themselves since time immemorial
Transmission police is there for the highest bidder...
Let the APC continue exterminating themselves
Its non of my business
|Re: The Policeman That Shot Opeyemi Bamidel Is Not Fake But On Illegal Duty - Police by greatiyk4u(m): 6:20am
This is purely Fayose handiwork..............
Who exactly is the politician the police man excorted to Ekiti?
|Re: The Policeman That Shot Opeyemi Bamidel Is Not Fake But On Illegal Duty - Police by freeze001(f): 6:22am
Exactly! See the police report here:
truthfulparrot:
Don't mind those vagabonds from the pit of hell a.k.a BMC/BMO
|Re: The Policeman That Shot Opeyemi Bamidel Is Not Fake But On Illegal Duty - Police by freeze001(f): 6:23am
greatiyk4u:
A politician that came to attend the rally, clearly an APC politician, escorted from one APC state to a PDP state to cause mayhem. The wickedness of ur people has been exposed!
