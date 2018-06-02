Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Sexual Harassments And The Cabals In Nigerian Universities (5312 Views)

SEXUAL HARASSMENTS AND THE CABALS IN NIGERIAN UNIVERSITIES.



Again, Nigerians were rocked with the news of another sex scandal in a Nigerian university. A professor of English Studies in the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Olusegun Awonusi has been accused of sexual harassment by an unnamed student of the institution. The fresh allegation came a day after the Senate of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) commenced probe into a similar allegation against a professor of Management and Accounting in the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Richard Akindele, who was accused of molestation by a Masters of Business Administration (MBA) student, Monica Osagie.





Every current student and recent graduate of Nigerian universities will not be surprised by this ugly trend. For some years now, a lot of Nigerian male university teachers have made it a norm to demand for sex from their female students mostly in return for grades. These students desire knowledge and mentorship from their teachers but they get sexual harassment in return. Unfortunately for many of these victims of sexual abuse in our universities, they end up being traumatized as it's either there are no machineries put in place for them to channel their concerns or the 'cabals' in our universities silence their cry.





Who then are these cabals? They are the current major problem in Nigerian university system. They are the morally bankrupt individuals masquerading themselves as ASUU unionists. Myself and a number of my loved ones had our degrees at the Lagos State University(LASU) Ojo and during our stay we saw clearly : the challenges that face the Nigerian university system.

This problem of sexual harassment in our universities should have been long solved in Nigeria if the cabals under the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) had not opposed the Sexual harassment Bill that was poised to be passed by the Nigerian Senate. President of the union, Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi, at a Public Hearing on the Sexual Harassment Bill, organised by the Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters vehemently rejected the bill and cried out that it is "targeted at university lecturers". Should a Lecturer without skeleton in his cupboard be scared of discipline? Not when ASUU stalwarts are the ones mostly involved in the sexual harassment of our female students across our universities.





At the Lagos State University, LASU, where ASUU is busy using lies(thus making a mockery of themselves) to defend its two leaders that were rightfully dismissed for alterations and extortion of money from students, one of those fronting this show of shame - Mr Oyekan Adeolu, the Assistant General Secretary of ASUU-LASU is a notorious abuser known for sexually molesting female students in his office. Mr Oyekan who is equally a Lecturer in the Faculty of Arts, Lagos State University is one of those teachers that passionately demand sex for grades. Furthermore, I recall during my final days as a postgraduate student in LASU when one Dr Ayodele Oluwole of the Department of Sociology, Faculty of Social Sciences was on the verge of raping a female student in a hotel room before the whole plot failed. Even Dr Oseni Afisi of Department of Philosophy is known to dish out grades at the rate of five thousand naira (#5,000) per course for the male students while demanding for marathon sex from the female students. Dr Dele Seteolu of Department of Political Science equally spends more time running after female students with a view to get them to bed as opposed to his main occupation which is to teach students and mould them into responsible leaders. Now, very interestingly, all these aforementioned Lecturers are the ones fronting for ASUU in LASU. They are the ones cooking up lies and inundating the media with falsehood all in a bid to shield their evil dealings , and blackmail the university authority against prosecuting them for their misdeeds. I saw all these during my stay in LASU and I wonder why members of ASUU-LASU excos and their die hard supporters are those with skeleton in their cupboards? Why are these teachers bent on plunging our university system to a point of no return? The national leadership of ASUU should not continue to support these criminal elements simply because of the money (check-off dues) that they are benefiting from them.

Consequently, for as long as ASUU has these bad eggs within their circle, we should not expect them to support excellence. Terrible things are happening in Nigerian Universities, and such criminals hide under the protective canopy of ASUU. In fact, investigative journalists should work with students across universities in Nigeria to expose the shady dealings of serial abusers like Mr Oyekan Adeolu who is the Assistant General Secretary of ASUU in LASU and the likes of Akindeles (OAU), Oyewusis (UNILAG) that are dotted across our campuses in Nigeria.









The University of Ilorin achieved great landmarks during the reign of Professor Ishaq Oloyede as the university vice chancellor. The university improved its infrastructures, attracted local as well as foreign investors, flushed out so many bad eggs from its ranks and ushered in years of unbroken academic calendar that stimulated all round development. Very worrisomely, ASUU has a track record of plotting to frustrate visionary and disciplined university vice chancellors.

This explains why astute and visionary university administrators like Professor Oloyede are regarded as a pain in neck of ASUU and their stalwarts. Oloyede represent clear vision and discipline - which ASUU abhors.





Moving forward, university managements must ensure mechanisms that will encourage whistleblowing are put in place to curb this ugly trend. More so,the Nigerian Senate must be firm and ensure the passage of a bill that will protect our students from morally bankrupt Lecturers across our universities. Nigerians must equally demand accountable and responsible unionism from ASUU. The glorious days of Professor Abubakar Momoh and Professor Attahiru Jega in ASUU - when integrity, ideology, discipline and accountability were the watchword of staff unionism must be restored in the Union.



God bless Nigeria.



Ibrahim Alao is a Ms.C graduate of the LASU. He writes from Ibadan. 2 Likes

I'm sorry friend, the moderators of this platform wouldn't even give your article a second look. Carolina Danjuma and Tonto Dike is all that interest them. You have a very nice point as regards journalists going around campuses to investigate sexual harassment. Please seek other educative platforms to sell you ideas. Nairaland is not one of them. 17 Likes

Some students also make passes at lecturers to get good grades?...the fault lies sorely on the society.. Our society is morally bankrupt... Society that gives an individual who had sex on live tv..45m.....and gives best graduating student 100k......charity begins at home 9 Likes 1 Share

Very unfortunate tradition in the Citadel of Higher learning. Kudos to the writer for his boldness. He should have kept is identity anonymous at least. Let us continue calling out erring Lecturers until they turn a new leaf. 2 Likes

We are getting to the eradication of this rampant ills in the university environment

writerights:

You have been shamed You have been shamed

I have nothing to say .... 6 Likes 1 Share

May God deliver Nigeria.

Sexual Predators had been busy messing up the whole system. Worst still, this made in Nigeria book maggots are the ones loudest when it comes to attacking political leaders. They have forgotten that if we are indeed blessed wth good leaders, people like them should be behind bars with full regalia adorning them. They are busy collecting salaries while destroying our academic citadel with the wrinkled rods between their legs.

Iyajelili:



Well, his pessimism is not unfounded. There are tonnes of articles worth their weight in Gold that never make Nairalands front page.

This ugly trend will never reduce it or be eradicated as long as the ladies will not stop dressing provocatively & "using what they have to get what they want".

qanda:



I agree with you

Let us begin to name and shame those lecturers involved in this menace.

As graduates from public and private uni in Nigeria, we need to fight for our younger ones in uni. They must not go tru the same stress we endured.

To hell with every lecturer involved in this social ill. 1 Like

Nice write up, all efforts to cub this act some University ladies will not in any way be of help as they will never stop seeking help from this lecturers and ready to offer anything for them.

Paperwhite:

This ugly trend will never reduce it or be eradicated as long as the ladies will not stop dressing provocatively & "using what they have to get what they want".

You are one big idiot for this thing you just wrote, are you by any means trying to victimise the victim or justifying sexual harassment by excuses of immodest dressing. Don't you know what is called self control. Nonsense!!!

You are one big idiot for this thing you just wrote, are you by any means trying to victimise the victim or justifying sexual harassment by excuses of immodest dressing. Don't you know what is called self control. Nonsense!!!

Come to Europe, during the summer, all the ladies wear skimpy stuff, exposing their thighs and all. But not a case of rape. It is not about girls being Unclad. It's the mindset of some useless men. If you like wear hijab. A harrasser will still prey. QED!

I knew itbwas finished when ASUU protested against the bill to specifically punish universities with cases of sexual abuse. Saying it would be infringing on the autonomy of university. 1 Like

bunch of nonsense. unserious students trading blames on innocent lecturers. go and read, pass well and nobody can victimize you. 1 Like

Gourdoinc:

bunch of nonsense. unserious students trading blames on innocent lecturers. go and read, pass well and nobody can victimize you. Stfu you swine pig. I'm sure you are one of those hell bound criminals who abuse ladies in higher institutions. Is Nigeria the only country with unserious students who don't read? why are the unserious students in saner climes not harrassed and threatened by those who are expected to be their mentors both academically and morally?

Stfu you swine pig. I'm sure you are one of those hell bound criminals who abuse ladies in higher institutions. Is Nigeria the only country with unserious students who don't read? why are the unserious students in saner climes not harrassed and threatened by those who are expected to be their mentors both academically and morally?

Nigeria is unfortunate to have ppl like you as citizens. Pls if you have nothing good to say shut your opinion into the sewage you call a throat and stop spilling garbage on social media....

Nass is not one iota concerned about this educational system.



Check their bellies alone. 1 Like

Gourdoinc:

bunch of nonsense. unserious students trading blames on innocent lecturers. go and read, pass well and nobody can victimize you.

With the way you think, I doubt if you have ever seen the gate of a University not to even think of studying in one.



With the way you think, I doubt if you have ever seen the gate of a University not to even think of studying in one.

Very shallow, ignorant and unintelligent.

These girls also give room for this to happen I have not seen where a lecturer harass a brilliant student but notwithstanding these men shouldn't compel girls to do this there are some girls that will still willingly give themselves to these lecturers. 1 Like

HigherEd:

I knew itbwas finished when ASUU protested against the bill to specifically punish universities with cases of sexual abuse. Saying it would be infringing on the autonomy of university.

Just imagine

babyfaceafrica:

a student making a pass at a lecturer is her own business- the issue is the abuse of power ! If a student makes a pass at a lecturer - you simply say no and ban any one on one contact with the student - simple ! It's different when a lecturer who is in a position of power over students abuses his power by propositioning his student and then failing her for not acquiescing to his demands !

HigherEd:



Stfu you swine pig. I'm sure you are one of those hell bound criminals who abuse ladies in higher institutions. Is Nigeria the only country with unserious students who don't read? why are the unserious students in saner climes not harrassed and threatened by those who are expected to be their mentors both academically and morally?

lol dumbo no matter bull crap you spill what I have said is fact. stop blaming your lecturers for having such a low grade. read ya books

Iyajelili:



You have been shamed

His point still stands, newbie.

babyfaceafrica:

Some students also make passes at lecturers to get good grades?...the fault lies sorely on the society.. Our society is morally bankrupt... Society that gives an individual who had sex on live tv..45m.....and gives best graduating student 100k......charity begins at home

Even at that, the lecturer should exercise restraint and caution the student. If such continues, the lecturer can report the student for disciplinary measures. Lecturers are supposed to guide students, including those whose heads are not in the right place. They are not to use their privileged position to prey on female students.



Even at that, the lecturer should exercise restraint and caution the student. If such continues, the lecturer can report the student for disciplinary measures. Lecturers are supposed to guide students, including those whose heads are not in the right place. They are not to use their privileged position to prey on female students.

As a lecturer even, if a lady, student or otherwise, comes to my office and starts undressing, I'll suspect foul play and walk you out. So many things happen these days and you shouldn't ruin your entire life and career because of 10 or less minutes of orgasmic pleasure which you can get freely anywhere else.

Gourdoinc:

lol dumbo no matter bull crap you spill what I have said is fact. stop blaming your lecturers for having such a low grade. read ya books

He's right though. Nigerians have no moral compass whatsoever. Give them very little power and they abuse everyone under them, either by opression or harrasment. There is no single humility in "most" Nigerians who are in Position of power. He's right though. Nigerians have no moral compass whatsoever. Give them very little power and they abuse everyone under them, either by opression or harrasment. There is no single humility in "most" Nigerians who are in Position of power.