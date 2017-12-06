Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Photos Of Nina's Car From Toyin Lawani On Her 22nd Birthday (25060 Views)

The Cakes Nina Received On Her 22nd Birthday (Photos) / Toyin Lawani Gifts Nina With A Brand New Car For Her 22nd Birthday / BBNaija Ex-Housemate, Nina Celebrates Her 22nd Birthday Today (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

GistMore.com



Celebrity stylist and serial entrepreneur, Toyin Lawani has gifted former big brother Naija housemate, Nina, a brand new car for her 22nd birthday.



The car was given to Nina as a gift for signing on to her fashion empire, Tiannah Styling.



BY GISTMORE http://www.gistmore.com/full-picture-brand-new-car-toyin-lawani-gifted-nina-22nd-birthday Celebrity stylist and serial entrepreneur, Toyin Lawani has gifted former big brother Naija housemate, Nina, a brand new car for her 22nd birthday.The car was given to Nina as a gift for signing on to her fashion empire, Tiannah Styling. 2 Likes 1 Share

SEE ALL THE CAR PHOTOS + NINA BIRTHDAY HERE>>> http://www.gistmore.com/full-picture-brand-new-car-toyin-lawani-gifted-nina-22nd-birthday

Nice one 2 Likes









I never knew Nina would stoop so low to collect this car. I never knew Nina would stoop so low to collect this car. 6 Likes 2 Shares

Anigreat:









I never new Nina would stoop so low to collect this car.

Maybe she's not that high Maybe she's not that high 104 Likes 2 Shares

Nigeria is in trouble. Bleep on international tv and get rewarded with a car and several endorsement deals, meanwhile first class graduate keep languishing and begging for jobs on nairaland! 109 Likes 8 Shares

Patrinus:

Nigeria is in trouble. Bleep on international tv and get rewarded with a car and several endorsement deals, meanwhile first class graduate keep languishing and begging for jobs on nairaland!

don't be surprised brethren, it didn't just start today, it began a long time ago, moral decadence is the order of the day. don't be surprised brethren, it didn't just start today, it began a long time ago, moral decadence is the order of the day. 20 Likes 1 Share

Congrats to her, but who is she though? 3 Likes







bobyrisky by now 36 Likes 2 Shares

Tobi don give alex the car he promised?. 3 Likes







Brand new kwa?

That thing looks like an oven-baked resprayed stolen car. Brand new kwa?That thing looks like an oven-baked resprayed stolen car. 37 Likes 1 Share

Brand new 2008 Camry. Op, are you from Ogbomosho? 55 Likes 1 Share

Camry 08 na brand new? This op head correct at all. 8 Likes 1 Share

Munzy14:

Tobi don give alex the car he promised?. he gave her an expensive bracelet he gave her an expensive bracelet 2 Likes

Ok

lazy youths

This is a tokunboh car and not brand new as the OP stated!! Please stop misleading the public! By the way, it’s a 2007 Camry.. 7 Likes



Brand new ke??.... And am not seeing leather anywhere on d moto.....bia op bekiafu oo

And congrats ooo b4 dem start to call me bad belle Brand new ke??.... And am not seeing leather anywhere on d moto.....bia op bekiafu ooAnd congrats ooo b4 dem start to call me bad belle 6 Likes 1 Share

Anigreat:









I never new Nina would stoop so low to collect this car.

What exactly do you mean? Did she own a bicycle before now? What exactly do you mean? Did she own a bicycle before now? 2 Likes

OboOlora:

Brand new 2008 Camry. Op, are you from Ogbomosho?

I tire oh. I tire oh. 3 Likes 1 Share

wow.. she did well but op that iz not not even a direct Tokunbo car. 1 Like

This is an oven baked 08 camery,not even a toks, talk more of brand new. Congratulations all the same,its not easy judging from our economic situation,she tried. 2 Likes

What is all this nonsense for God's sake. All these stupid bloggers really don't have contents to push out again. 2 Likes 1 Share

NwaAmaikpe:







Brand new kwa?

That thing looks like an oven-baked resprayed stolen car. 1 Like

Anigreat:





I never new Nina would stoop so low to collect this car.

Money cannot buy class.



She's broke and classless. Money cannot buy class.She's broke and classless.

oya auto section gurus.WE need this car VIN number.

if u know,u know 3 Likes

That looks like a Toyota Venza. How’s that a new car ? The last set of Venzas produced were in 2015 so stop calling that a new car. 1 Like

If I hear 22 one more time 5 Likes