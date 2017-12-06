₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Photos Of Nina's Car From Toyin Lawani On Her 22nd Birthday by gistblogger: 5:51am
Celebrity stylist and serial entrepreneur, Toyin Lawani has gifted former big brother Naija housemate, Nina, a brand new car for her 22nd birthday.
The car was given to Nina as a gift for signing on to her fashion empire, Tiannah Styling.
|Re: Photos Of Nina's Car From Toyin Lawani On Her 22nd Birthday by gistblogger: 5:51am
|Re: Photos Of Nina's Car From Toyin Lawani On Her 22nd Birthday by itspzpics(m): 5:52am
Nice one
|Re: Photos Of Nina's Car From Toyin Lawani On Her 22nd Birthday by Yomzzyblog: 5:56am
|Re: Photos Of Nina's Car From Toyin Lawani On Her 22nd Birthday by Anigreat: 5:59am
I never knew Nina would stoop so low to collect this car.
|Re: Photos Of Nina's Car From Toyin Lawani On Her 22nd Birthday by Demayour: 7:48am
Anigreat:
Maybe she's not that high
|Re: Photos Of Nina's Car From Toyin Lawani On Her 22nd Birthday by Patrinus: 7:51am
Nigeria is in trouble. Bleep on international tv and get rewarded with a car and several endorsement deals, meanwhile first class graduate keep languishing and begging for jobs on nairaland!
|Re: Photos Of Nina's Car From Toyin Lawani On Her 22nd Birthday by femoric: 8:01am
Patrinus:
don't be surprised brethren, it didn't just start today, it began a long time ago, moral decadence is the order of the day.
|Re: Photos Of Nina's Car From Toyin Lawani On Her 22nd Birthday by Philipmems(m): 8:24am
Congrats to her, but who is she though?
|Re: Photos Of Nina's Car From Toyin Lawani On Her 22nd Birthday by RETIREDMUMU(m): 8:28am
bobyrisky by now
|Re: Photos Of Nina's Car From Toyin Lawani On Her 22nd Birthday by gistblogger: 12:14pm
|Re: Photos Of Nina's Car From Toyin Lawani On Her 22nd Birthday by Munzy14(m): 2:08pm
Tobi don give alex the car he promised?.
|Re: Photos Of Nina's Car From Toyin Lawani On Her 22nd Birthday by NwaAmaikpe: 2:35pm
Brand new kwa?
That thing looks like an oven-baked resprayed stolen car.
|Re: Photos Of Nina's Car From Toyin Lawani On Her 22nd Birthday by OboOlora(f): 2:35pm
Brand new 2008 Camry. Op, are you from Ogbomosho?
|Re: Photos Of Nina's Car From Toyin Lawani On Her 22nd Birthday by wiringdpt(m): 2:35pm
Camry 08 na brand new? This op head correct at all.
|Re: Photos Of Nina's Car From Toyin Lawani On Her 22nd Birthday by Yewandequeen(f): 2:35pm
Munzy14:he gave her an expensive bracelet
|Re: Photos Of Nina's Car From Toyin Lawani On Her 22nd Birthday by Tunasco4u(m): 2:36pm
Ok
|Re: Photos Of Nina's Car From Toyin Lawani On Her 22nd Birthday by Venica(f): 2:37pm
lazy youths
|Re: Photos Of Nina's Car From Toyin Lawani On Her 22nd Birthday by nairaman66(m): 2:38pm
This is a tokunboh car and not brand new as the OP stated!! Please stop misleading the public! By the way, it’s a 2007 Camry..
|Re: Photos Of Nina's Car From Toyin Lawani On Her 22nd Birthday by Bossontop(m): 2:38pm
Brand new ke??.... And am not seeing leather anywhere on d moto.....bia op bekiafu oo
And congrats ooo b4 dem start to call me bad belle
|Re: Photos Of Nina's Car From Toyin Lawani On Her 22nd Birthday by OROSUNBOLB(m): 2:38pm
Anigreat:
What exactly do you mean? Did she own a bicycle before now?
|Re: Photos Of Nina's Car From Toyin Lawani On Her 22nd Birthday by Adisaowalla: 2:38pm
OboOlora:
I tire oh.
|Re: Photos Of Nina's Car From Toyin Lawani On Her 22nd Birthday by Mutemenot(m): 2:39pm
wow.. she did well but op that iz not not even a direct Tokunbo car.
|Re: Photos Of Nina's Car From Toyin Lawani On Her 22nd Birthday by JONNYSPUTE(m): 2:39pm
This is an oven baked 08 camery,not even a toks, talk more of brand new. Congratulations all the same,its not easy judging from our economic situation,she tried.
|Re: Photos Of Nina's Car From Toyin Lawani On Her 22nd Birthday by Greizman: 2:39pm
What is all this nonsense for God's sake. All these stupid bloggers really don't have contents to push out again.
|Re: Photos Of Nina's Car From Toyin Lawani On Her 22nd Birthday by RETIREDMUMU(m): 2:40pm
NwaAmaikpe:
|Re: Photos Of Nina's Car From Toyin Lawani On Her 22nd Birthday by PearlStreet(m): 2:40pm
Anigreat:
Money cannot buy class.
She's broke and classless.
|Re: Photos Of Nina's Car From Toyin Lawani On Her 22nd Birthday by officialteemi(m): 2:41pm
oya auto section gurus.WE need this car VIN number.
if u know,u know
|Re: Photos Of Nina's Car From Toyin Lawani On Her 22nd Birthday by Leebeedo(m): 2:41pm
That looks like a Toyota Venza. How’s that a new car ? The last set of Venzas produced were in 2015 so stop calling that a new car.
|Re: Photos Of Nina's Car From Toyin Lawani On Her 22nd Birthday by PotatoSalad(m): 2:42pm
If I hear 22 one more time
|Re: Photos Of Nina's Car From Toyin Lawani On Her 22nd Birthday by OhiOfIhima: 2:43pm
Anigreat:
You have been known for hatred jumping from thread to thread to condemn someone kind gesture. Anigoat.
