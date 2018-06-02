₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Olajumoke Orisaguna Rocks New Haircut In Adorable Photos
|Olajumoke Orisaguna Rocks New Haircut In Adorable Photos by Mrop(m): 6:36am
Ex bread seller Turned Model Olajumoke stun in this adorable photos as she show off new haircut.
http://www.praizenews.com/olajumoke-show-off-new-haircut-in-adorable-photos/
|Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Rocks New Haircut In Adorable Photos by Mrop(m): 6:36am
Beautiful
See more beautiful photos of Olajumoke as she rocks her new haircut here >>> http://www.praizenews.com/olajumoke-show-off-new-haircut-in-adorable-photos/
|Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Rocks New Haircut In Adorable Photos by HungerBAD: 6:37am
I am confused here.
In the first two pictures, she looks like Mr Eazi. And in the last two pictures she looks like Adekunle Gold.
21 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Rocks New Haircut In Adorable Photos by Anigreat: 6:40am
HungerBAD:
Lol...
What a mind blowing observation, it's true
19 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Rocks New Haircut In Adorable Photos by HungerBAD: 6:45am
Anigreat:
True Bro.
6 Likes
|Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Rocks New Haircut In Adorable Photos by Cutehector(m): 6:54am
The media should stop reminding people about her past. It's silly..
Its like saying,
ex prostitute turned evangelist
Ex gay turned straight..
Ex rapist turned priest.
10 Likes
|Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Rocks New Haircut In Adorable Photos by Tamarapetty(f): 7:43am
Cute
|Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Rocks New Haircut In Adorable Photos by IamLaura(f): 10:07am
This woman is just blessed. When God has decided it’s your time to shine no one can stop it.
2 Likes
|Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Rocks New Haircut In Adorable Photos by akprosperblog(m): 11:47am
1 Like
|Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Rocks New Haircut In Adorable Photos by sholay2011(m): 12:04pm
HungerBAD:
God have mercy on you.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Rocks New Haircut In Adorable Photos by YomzzyDBlogger: 12:04pm
|Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Rocks New Haircut In Adorable Photos by teewety: 12:05pm
|Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Rocks New Haircut In Adorable Photos by grayht(m): 12:05pm
HungerBAD:I just called my Neigbour to attest to this.. Was more than confused with the headline not until i saw ur comments!
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Rocks New Haircut In Adorable Photos by okey4reel(m): 12:05pm
|Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Rocks New Haircut In Adorable Photos by jaymezzz(m): 12:05pm
Discard the breadseller tag already
|Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Rocks New Haircut In Adorable Photos by itsobasi: 12:07pm
Ola Favor
|Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Rocks New Haircut In Adorable Photos by ABU24: 12:09pm
SHE SHA FINE
|Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Rocks New Haircut In Adorable Photos by SamuelAnyawu(m): 12:10pm
|Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Rocks New Haircut In Adorable Photos by Owomkpo(m): 12:10pm
Fame is not for everyone.
|Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Rocks New Haircut In Adorable Photos by fecta: 12:11pm
Is that not the girl that use to sell bread
Note: if God wants to bless you, You will not recognize yourself when you look in the mirror.
Don't sit down waiting for his blessings sha beta work
|Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Rocks New Haircut In Adorable Photos by Jay31: 12:12pm
okey4reel:
Nigerians always looking for any means to scam their fellow brothers... Guy win alone and be rich... Stop deceiving people with your so call odds...if the odds are so good, I believe you won't be here advertising it, you wont even be on whatsapp, you do Don open website by now... Fraudsters everwhere
5 Likes
|Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Rocks New Haircut In Adorable Photos by DaddyKross: 12:12pm
HungerBAD:
No be lie ooh
1 Like
|Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Rocks New Haircut In Adorable Photos by seunmohmoh(f): 12:12pm
will the tag "ex bread seller" ever leave her?
|Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Rocks New Haircut In Adorable Photos by zlantanfan: 12:13pm
Not a hater but am i the only one who is confused on what the handlers of this girl really want?
Shey u never blow ni, why this disturbances
|Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Rocks New Haircut In Adorable Photos by GreatOlu1: 12:13pm
Please what does she do now
|Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Rocks New Haircut In Adorable Photos by Jay31: 12:14pm
okey4reel:
Hungry IPOB ���
1 Like
|Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Rocks New Haircut In Adorable Photos by femi4: 12:16pm
HungerBAD:hunger is really affecting your eyez
|Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Rocks New Haircut In Adorable Photos by Newpride(m): 12:17pm
She is even getting taller, I pray her bwezz won’t be as tall as she is....
|Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Rocks New Haircut In Adorable Photos by idu1(m): 12:17pm
HungerBAD:
1 Like
|Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Rocks New Haircut In Adorable Photos by peacettw(f): 12:17pm
Looks like Mr Eazi
|Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Rocks New Haircut In Adorable Photos by ceejay80s(m): 12:18pm
afo
|Re: Olajumoke Orisaguna Rocks New Haircut In Adorable Photos by JackOfAllTrades: 12:18pm
Cutehector:This one has an inspiring past that's why.
Besides ex bread seller can never be like saying ex rapist or any of those things you said haba
