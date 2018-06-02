Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Olajumoke Orisaguna Rocks New Haircut In Adorable Photos (6440 Views)

Gist from praize news





Ex bread seller Turned Model Olajumoke stun in this adorable photos as she show off new haircut.













See more beautiful photos of Olajumoke as she rocks her new haircut here

I am confused here.



In the first two pictures, she looks like Mr Eazi. And in the last two pictures she looks like Adekunle Gold. 21 Likes 1 Share

Lol...





What a mind blowing observation, it's true

Lol...





What a mind blowing observation, it's true

True Bro. True Bro. 6 Likes

The media should stop reminding people about her past. It's silly..



Its like saying,

ex prostitute turned evangelist



Ex gay turned straight..



Ex rapist turned priest. 10 Likes

Cute

This woman is just blessed. When God has decided it’s your time to shine no one can stop it. 2 Likes

seen. . . . . ... Get a professional website for 25k. contact in my signature. 1 Like

God have mercy on you.





https:///forms/zovLdVQEIp9CydND3 Please if you are a student of any higher institution in Nigeria, please take time to fill this questionnaire. Please help to share this link with all your contacts. Thank you.

Discard the breadseller tag already

Ola Favor

SHE SHA FINE

Fame is not for everyone.





Is that not the girl that use to sell bread

Note: if God wants to bless you, You will not recognize yourself when you look in the mirror.

Is that not the girl that use to sell bread

Note: if God wants to bless you, You will not recognize yourself when you look in the mirror.

Don't sit down waiting for his blessings sha beta work

Nigerians always looking for any means to scam their fellow brothers... Guy win alone and be rich... Stop deceiving people with your so call odds...if the odds are so good, I believe you won't be here advertising it, you wont even be on whatsapp, you do Don open website by now... Fraudsters everwhere

No be lie ooh

will the tag "ex bread seller" ever leave her?

Not a hater but am i the only one who is confused on what the handlers of this girl really want?





Shey u never blow ni, why this disturbances

Please what does she do now

Hungry IPOB ��� Hungry IPOB ��� 1 Like

She is even getting taller, I pray her bwezz won’t be as tall as she is....

Looks like Mr Eazi

afo