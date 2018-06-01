



Oni, who was an aspirant on the platform of APC, said Fayemi may not win the election because the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and incumbent deputy governor, Prof Kolapo Olusola Eleka, alongside Governor Ayodele Fayose were reaching out to people of the state.



In a statement issued signed by the Director General (DG) of his Campaign Organization, Dr Ife Arowosoge, Oni lamented that people were gradually leaving APC for PDP in Ekiti State.



According to Oni, “It is for Fayemi himself to warn his supporters to desist from such image boosting but dangerous campaigns, which are still going on now.



“The July 14 governorship election, which is about 5 weeks away will not be such a Tea Party with Governor Ayodele Fayose, a second term governor and De Facto candidate of PDP who has been campaigning now for more than one year.



“For those who care to know, Fayose controls all the 16 local governments with the second set of elected officials. When Fayose was involved in voter registration drive in every local government in Ekiti, our Minister was staying in his Ivory Tower in Abuja.



“Some people are today leaving the APC because they feel their interests cannot be protected by the APC candidate because of his style and disposition towards this coming election.



“Some who are not moving out of the party are even saying they may “sitdown look” and stay aloof for another four years.



“We know of 2 local governments in the state, where the APC members are threatening to move out en masse for the same reason.



“We have read the rebuttal of Mr Wole Olujobi/JKFCO to our plea for unity and inclusiveness of Chief Segun Oni and other contestants in the campaign for the July 14 governorship election. We were not quick at replying because we never wanted to at all, but because of the continued but unwarranted attacks on the Segun Oni Team, which was what our original release meant to stop and to unite and tie us together like a bunch of brooms which is the symbol of our great party, we have to make ourselves very clear on some new points raised by the rejoinder of Mr Wole Olujobi on behalf of the Campaign Organisation of JKF.



“We wonder if Mr. Wole Olujobi really knows or cares about the enormity of the danger his words and actions and those of people like him as supporters of Dr. Kayode Fayemi have started creating for our party?



“If Dr. Kayode Fayemi thinks, he can win the governorship election the way he won the primary election, we wish him luck. But as a party, APC should not be deceiving itself.



“We know that the July 14 election will be decided by these people and not by just 941 delegates who voted for Fayemi during the primary and who is just a fraction of the Civil Servants or Teachers, not to talk of other aggrieved sectors in the State.



“But Segun Oni and his Team, around whom such powerful goodwill of electability by Ekiti Electorate is woven, is gradually been ostracized out of the APC in the state. Our fear and concern is that the above potent a gloomy prognostication for a successful governorship election.”



