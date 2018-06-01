₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Segun Oni: "Why Fayemi May Not Win Governorship Election" by awakeupcall4all(m): 6:42am
Segun Oni, former Governor of Ekiti State has expressed doubt over the possibility of the All Progressives Congress, APC, governorship candidate, Kayode Fayemi winning the July 14 election.
Oni, who was an aspirant on the platform of APC, said Fayemi may not win the election because the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and incumbent deputy governor, Prof Kolapo Olusola Eleka, alongside Governor Ayodele Fayose were reaching out to people of the state.
In a statement issued signed by the Director General (DG) of his Campaign Organization, Dr Ife Arowosoge, Oni lamented that people were gradually leaving APC for PDP in Ekiti State.
According to Oni, “It is for Fayemi himself to warn his supporters to desist from such image boosting but dangerous campaigns, which are still going on now.
“The July 14 governorship election, which is about 5 weeks away will not be such a Tea Party with Governor Ayodele Fayose, a second term governor and De Facto candidate of PDP who has been campaigning now for more than one year.
“For those who care to know, Fayose controls all the 16 local governments with the second set of elected officials. When Fayose was involved in voter registration drive in every local government in Ekiti, our Minister was staying in his Ivory Tower in Abuja.
“Some people are today leaving the APC because they feel their interests cannot be protected by the APC candidate because of his style and disposition towards this coming election.
“Some who are not moving out of the party are even saying they may “sitdown look” and stay aloof for another four years.
“We know of 2 local governments in the state, where the APC members are threatening to move out en masse for the same reason.
“We have read the rebuttal of Mr Wole Olujobi/JKFCO to our plea for unity and inclusiveness of Chief Segun Oni and other contestants in the campaign for the July 14 governorship election. We were not quick at replying because we never wanted to at all, but because of the continued but unwarranted attacks on the Segun Oni Team, which was what our original release meant to stop and to unite and tie us together like a bunch of brooms which is the symbol of our great party, we have to make ourselves very clear on some new points raised by the rejoinder of Mr Wole Olujobi on behalf of the Campaign Organisation of JKF.
“We wonder if Mr. Wole Olujobi really knows or cares about the enormity of the danger his words and actions and those of people like him as supporters of Dr. Kayode Fayemi have started creating for our party?
“If Dr. Kayode Fayemi thinks, he can win the governorship election the way he won the primary election, we wish him luck. But as a party, APC should not be deceiving itself.
“We know that the July 14 election will be decided by these people and not by just 941 delegates who voted for Fayemi during the primary and who is just a fraction of the Civil Servants or Teachers, not to talk of other aggrieved sectors in the State.
“But Segun Oni and his Team, around whom such powerful goodwill of electability by Ekiti Electorate is woven, is gradually been ostracized out of the APC in the state. Our fear and concern is that the above potent a gloomy prognostication for a successful governorship election.”
http://dailypost.ng/2018/06/01/ekiti-guber-fayemi-may-not-win-governorship-election-apc-chieftain-oni/
|Re: Segun Oni: "Why Fayemi May Not Win Governorship Election" by gunuvi(m): 6:53am
No vacancy in Ekiti. The people love fayose and victory is his in July.
|Re: Segun Oni: "Why Fayemi May Not Win Governorship Election" by abokibuhari: 6:55am
I served in Ekiti, I was a presiding officer when Fayose defeated Fayemi in 2014. Even in his own local government and ward, Fayose defeated Fayemi. I just the laugh when I see people from nowhere telling us that they will win Ekiti. They should add 4 more local government from ondo, Fayose go still sweep Ekiti.
The JAGABAN of the Yoruba race
|Re: Segun Oni: "Why Fayemi May Not Win Governorship Election" by magoo10(m): 6:57am
He will not win the tides are against him both within and outside his fold with fayose giving him the final axe.
Ekiti people have rejected APC
|Re: Segun Oni: "Why Fayemi May Not Win Governorship Election" by awakeupcall4all(m): 6:59am
“If Dr. Kayode Fayemi thinks, he can win the governorship election the way he won the primary election, we wish him luck. But as a party, APC should not be deceiving itself."
Chaiiiiiiiii...Too much sauce....
“We know that the July 14 election will be decided by these people and not by just 941 delegates who voted for Fayemi during the primary and who is just a fraction of the Civil Servants or Teachers, not to talk of other aggrieved sectors in the State."
Heeeeey God ooooo .....Chief Oni This table you are shaking has Buhari and his 77 gangs of rogues and ritualist on it ooo!!
Well if you are still in doubt...THIS IS OFFICIAL RIP to Fayemi's gubernatorial ambition!!
Halleluya Somebody!!
|Re: Segun Oni: "Why Fayemi May Not Win Governorship Election" by lwise(m): 7:00am
Fayose understands grassroot politics.
I like him but I just don't like the name PDP
|Re: Segun Oni: "Why Fayemi May Not Win Governorship Election" by janellemonae: 7:00am
Fayemi cant win. What is he still looking for? Fraudulent career politicians everywhere.
|Re: Segun Oni: "Why Fayemi May Not Win Governorship Election" by PureMe01: 7:31am
ova,u don't need to tell us.we already know.
Next please...
|Re: Segun Oni: "Why Fayemi May Not Win Governorship Election" by HeWrites(m): 7:41am
Let him waste his money small
|Re: Segun Oni: "Why Fayemi May Not Win Governorship Election" by goslowgoslow: 7:41am
gunuvi:Is Fayose still contesting?
|Re: Segun Oni: "Why Fayemi May Not Win Governorship Election" by Hollman(m): 7:42am
No
|Re: Segun Oni: "Why Fayemi May Not Win Governorship Election" by pweshboi(m): 7:42am
Fayemi is only going to waste federal money on frivolities, that's all. He can't win cos the people don't like him.
|Re: Segun Oni: "Why Fayemi May Not Win Governorship Election" by pweshboi(m): 7:43am
goslowgoslow:Wetin some people know...
|Re: Segun Oni: "Why Fayemi May Not Win Governorship Election" by DWJOBScom(m): 7:44am
And the epic failure tickles
Very violent power drunk party members. That’s what I tell young people especially when they want to do it themselves without guardianship and find yourself making the same mistake.
A certain group came together, weave a good story of the ills of the country and we gifted them the country and now see how they are holding up. Brance up people
|Re: Segun Oni: "Why Fayemi May Not Win Governorship Election" by seunlayi(m): 7:44am
People are wiser
|Re: Segun Oni: "Why Fayemi May Not Win Governorship Election" by Paperwhite(m): 7:45am
Of course APC guber primary & now campaign have all been marked with bloodshed & violent deaths.So one can't but just imagine how will the election proper & ruling Ekiti State be with these anarchists.
|Re: Segun Oni: "Why Fayemi May Not Win Governorship Election" by HonSuQMaDIQ(m): 7:45am
hehehehe
|Re: Segun Oni: "Why Fayemi May Not Win Governorship Election" by kenzysmith: 7:45am
This ode dey campaign for fayose already, but if u were given the apc ticket the people we change their mind n u will win ba ode oshiiii
|Re: Segun Oni: "Why Fayemi May Not Win Governorship Election" by Ratals(m): 7:46am
|Re: Segun Oni: "Why Fayemi May Not Win Governorship Election" by Metuh: 7:46am
He can't even win
|Re: Segun Oni: "Why Fayemi May Not Win Governorship Election" by Hueb8t(m): 7:47am
seunlayi:
|Re: Segun Oni: "Why Fayemi May Not Win Governorship Election" by Freshbaba95(m): 7:47am
They think their publicity stunt will work out for them this time, we in Ekiti don't want them.
|Re: Segun Oni: "Why Fayemi May Not Win Governorship Election" by Onyekwelu7(m): 7:48am
Fayose the fearless man
|Re: Segun Oni: "Why Fayemi May Not Win Governorship Election" by culprince(m): 7:48am
Not forgetting federal power
|Re: Segun Oni: "Why Fayemi May Not Win Governorship Election" by Specialist900(m): 7:48am
abokibuhari:very wicked
|Re: Segun Oni: "Why Fayemi May Not Win Governorship Election" by fergie001(m): 7:49am
They lost it the day,it didn't go to Oni...
Perhaps,he might not have won but he would have pushed Fayose to the limits......
I wish Professor Eleka goodluck.
|Re: Segun Oni: "Why Fayemi May Not Win Governorship Election" by pol23: 7:49am
Apc...rip
Fayemi seems to forget things real quick or probably forming matured jungle...
After Fayemi loose the governorship election to this same Segun Oni,Tinubu and CO couldn't save him,Fayemi had to go low for Fayose...he worshipped like a deity And Oshokomole delivered Ekiti state to Fayemi and APC....meaning Fayose made Fayemi,Fayose owned Ekiti..
Call him ponmo cutting or big mouthed...that nigga is so grassroots and his people love him for that.
Fayemi as a Govenor rode in Gwagon all tinted and you might never see him for his 4 years....that probably is some Lagos thing...Ekiti people never open eye..small thing like eating and dancing with them will earn you their vote..
You will see Fayose in every junction eating and singing with them...To Fayose it isn't a stunt,it is who he is.
The pictures in fig 1.2 below explains you can't fake it if you're not grassroots.
|Re: Segun Oni: "Why Fayemi May Not Win Governorship Election" by KINGDOS: 7:49am
Anything associated with bohari and APC is a failure
|Re: Segun Oni: "Why Fayemi May Not Win Governorship Election" by Yello1(m): 7:50am
Ekiti seek elite now dey will get it in a professor so it will put an end to d saying thug and tout is ruling dem. D election will be won at each polling booth hence all who desire to win must embrace d people both old and young. God chose for dem oo but me I prefer new breed shaaa
|Re: Segun Oni: "Why Fayemi May Not Win Governorship Election" by sheunpompey1: 7:53am
So Obvious....
|Re: Segun Oni: "Why Fayemi May Not Win Governorship Election" by Hector09: 7:53am
Waiting concern me, they are all the same
