Table Tennis national player, Seun Ajetunmobi is dead. The Nigeria Table Tennis Federation (NTTF) confirmed the death, saying it occurred at the early hours of today after a domestic accident at his Lagos home.



Aged 33, Ajetunmobi died at the hospital where he was receiving treatment.



Ajetunmobi last international duty for Nigeria was at the 2015 African Games in Congo Brazzaville. The Italy-based athlete was crowned men’s singles champion at the annual Aso Championships held in Abuja in May.



“On behalf of the President, the executive board members and the entire table tennis family in Nigeria, I regret to announce the sudden death of one of our National Team players – Seun Ajetunmobi, which sad event occurred early morning of June 1, 2018, in a Lagos hospital.



“The Italy-based athlete was on holiday in Nigeria after the end of the season in Italy. The federation sympathised with the player’s family and his supporters in Nigeria and around the World. The burial will be announced later by his family,” Secretary-General of NTTF, Idaye Anthony, said in a signed statement



He was survived by wife and children.



I read it on opera news few mins ago. Too bad!

RIP Seun.





Domestic accident is real, always be careful.



So sad!

Ok... But LIFE,Who can but understand u?? Na only u get ur plot,cast,movie title,location,set,props,story, etc.. We r jus dey there... U determine wen we com in and wen we go.. We dnt and cant even argue wt u.. Na wa oooo 8 Likes

Rip

Ftc

Village people at work

RIP seun 1 Like

Chineke me o bu out uwa a di.... 1 Like

My guy was enjoying his life jejely abroad, only for him to come back to his country and this happened. Naija too carry bad luck 2 Likes

Sad rip...

Na wa oh

The end of every human. Rip

lilfreezy:

My guy was enjoying his life jejely abroad, only for him to come back to his country and this happened. Naija too carry bad luck





Am sure government is owing him

WalterEmmanuel:

So sad!



Domestic accident is real, always be careful.



RIP to the dead

Especially in the bathroom. Especially in the bathroom.

So sad

More about his death



Men suffers from domestic violence too.... Say No to Domestic Violence Today #RIP

I no like bath tub it might be the cause

Hmmm





On a serious note, if you are based abroad and come visiting, avoid rushing to consume local food delicacies such as pepper soup, isiewu, nkwobi etc to avoid food poisoning. Not saying that's the cause of his death but do not fall victim. Also avoid all 'do it yourself' DIY at home to avoid electric shocks or life threatening injuries. Rip to the dead.

bihari why

ichommy:





No reason am like that. people die like chicken abroad

All of them, (( enemies of progress)) go die before I fully rise

cutefergiee:

my brother na wa ooo. Italy based on holiday in naija..omg,,, sadd

certifiedking:

Rip

Ftc

Village people at work

but Yoruba people Sabi show off oo!

Rip

RIP guy. young star going too early.

People who bring joy to the country keep dying while old evil men who terrorise the masses are using looted money to keep themselves alive in UK hospitals....





This world is not fair

RIP to the dead 1 Like