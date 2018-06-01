₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Seun Ajetunmobi Is Dead! by ichommy(m): 7:21am
Table Tennis national player, Seun Ajetunmobi is dead. The Nigeria Table Tennis Federation (NTTF) confirmed the death, saying it occurred at the early hours of today after a domestic accident at his Lagos home.
Aged 33, Ajetunmobi died at the hospital where he was receiving treatment.
Ajetunmobi last international duty for Nigeria was at the 2015 African Games in Congo Brazzaville. The Italy-based athlete was crowned men’s singles champion at the annual Aso Championships held in Abuja in May.
“On behalf of the President, the executive board members and the entire table tennis family in Nigeria, I regret to announce the sudden death of one of our National Team players – Seun Ajetunmobi, which sad event occurred early morning of June 1, 2018, in a Lagos hospital.
“The Italy-based athlete was on holiday in Nigeria after the end of the season in Italy. The federation sympathised with the player’s family and his supporters in Nigeria and around the World. The burial will be announced later by his family,” Secretary-General of NTTF, Idaye Anthony, said in a signed statement
He was survived by wife and children.
https://www.emmy.ng/2018/06/table-tennis-star-player-seun.html
|Re: Seun Ajetunmobi Is Dead! by BlackHatNaija: 7:25am
I read it on opera news few mins ago. Too bad!
RIP Seun.
|Re: Seun Ajetunmobi Is Dead! by WalterEmmanuel: 7:25am
So sad!
Domestic accident is real, always be careful.
RIP to the dead
|Re: Seun Ajetunmobi Is Dead! by cutefergiee(m): 7:25am
Ok... But LIFE,Who can but understand u?? Na only u get ur plot,cast,movie title,location,set,props,story, etc.. We r jus dey there... U determine wen we com in and wen we go.. We dnt and cant even argue wt u.. Na wa oooo
|Re: Seun Ajetunmobi Is Dead! by certifiedking(m): 7:25am
Rip
Ftc
Village people at work
|Re: Seun Ajetunmobi Is Dead! by kaziblake(f): 7:25am
RIP seun
|Re: Seun Ajetunmobi Is Dead! by youngest85(m): 7:25am
Chineke me o bu out uwa a di....
|Re: Seun Ajetunmobi Is Dead! by lilfreezy: 7:26am
My guy was enjoying his life jejely abroad, only for him to come back to his country and this happened. Naija too carry bad luck
|Re: Seun Ajetunmobi Is Dead! by Yhemzylee: 7:26am
Sad rip...
|Re: Seun Ajetunmobi Is Dead! by Memyselfu2009(m): 7:27am
Na wa oh
|Re: Seun Ajetunmobi Is Dead! by bettyxxx370: 7:28am
|Re: Seun Ajetunmobi Is Dead! by Nukilia: 7:30am
The end of every human. Rip
|Re: Seun Ajetunmobi Is Dead! by ichommy(m): 7:31am
lilfreezy:
|Re: Seun Ajetunmobi Is Dead! by mofedab: 7:31am
|Re: Seun Ajetunmobi Is Dead! by EMMAUGOH(m): 7:32am
Am sure government is owing him
|Re: Seun Ajetunmobi Is Dead! by Maximus85(m): 7:32am
WalterEmmanuel:
Especially in the bathroom.
|Re: Seun Ajetunmobi Is Dead! by gmumeen: 7:32am
So sad
|Re: Seun Ajetunmobi Is Dead! by jaylister(m): 7:34am
More about his death
http://www.gistful.com/2018/06/tennis-super-star-seun-ajetunmobi-is-dead/
|Re: Seun Ajetunmobi Is Dead! by pweshboi(m): 7:34am
Men suffers from domestic violence too.... Say No to Domestic Violence Today #RIP
|Re: Seun Ajetunmobi Is Dead! by MrMelody(m): 7:35am
I no like bath tub it might be the cause
|Re: Seun Ajetunmobi Is Dead! by Jimmy231: 7:35am
Hmmm
|Re: Seun Ajetunmobi Is Dead! by bigtt76(f): 7:36am
Village People Network (VPN) at it again. Them just off the guy!
On a serious note, if you are based abroad and come visiting, avoid rushing to consume local food delicacies such as pepper soup, isiewu, nkwobi etc to avoid food poisoning. Not saying that's the cause of his death but do not fall victim. Also avoid all 'do it yourself' DIY at home to avoid electric shocks or life threatening injuries. Rip to the dead.
|Re: Seun Ajetunmobi Is Dead! by bubu2019: 7:36am
bihari why
|Re: Seun Ajetunmobi Is Dead! by MrMelody(m): 7:36am
ichommy:No reason am like that. people die like chicken abroad
|Re: Seun Ajetunmobi Is Dead! by Daniel058(m): 7:37am
All of them, (( enemies of progress)) go die before I fully rise
|Re: Seun Ajetunmobi Is Dead! by oruma19: 7:37am
cutefergiee:my brother na wa ooo. Italy based on holiday in naija..omg,,, sadd
|Re: Seun Ajetunmobi Is Dead! by Daniel058(m): 7:37am
certifiedking:
Sure but Yoruba people Sabi show off oo!
|Re: Seun Ajetunmobi Is Dead! by Lenadiva(f): 7:40am
Rip
|Re: Seun Ajetunmobi Is Dead! by my214(m): 7:41am
RIP guy. young star going too early.
|Re: Seun Ajetunmobi Is Dead! by SamuelAnyawu(m): 7:42am
|Re: Seun Ajetunmobi Is Dead! by ZombiePUNISHER: 7:43am
People who bring joy to the country keep dying while old evil men who terrorise the masses are using looted money to keep themselves alive in UK hospitals....
This world is not fair
RIP to the dead
|Re: Seun Ajetunmobi Is Dead! by femi4: 7:45am
Stop using bath tub
