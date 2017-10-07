Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Nigeria Vs Zambia: 'Man Of The Match' To Earn N1m & 10 Bags Of Rice (6263 Views)

Nigeria Football Federation (NFF)’s new partners, Tropical General Investments (TGI) Group has pumped up the Super Eagles’ spirit by bringing back the much –loved 'Man of The Match' award, head of today’s crucial 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifying match against Zambia.



The company’s Executive Director, Onyekachi Onubogu said the award, now to be known as 'Big Bull Rice Man of The Match' will make the winner N1 million richer, alongside 10 bags of Big Bull Rice to be donated to a charity of the player’s choice.



“We will make the presentation right there on the pitch at the end of the match. We believe this is something that will motivate the players to perform excellently well and encourage a culture of excellence,” Onubogu said.



https://www.dailytrust.com.ng/nigeria-vs-zambia-man-of-the-match-to-earn-n1m-10-bags-of-rice.html



Though the aim is to make the players play at their most brilliant levels, won't this make the players play individual football, spoiling the game.



Remember, "too much skills, spoil the show"



I still believe in award given/promised to the team than individual. 18 Likes

Russia 2018 loading...

Please No selfish games becos of N1m



Nigerians and money are like 5&6 8 Likes

Is it poverty alleviation March









Wetin concern 10bags of rice 15 Likes 1 Share

Pls Super Eagles,whoever scores today 2 clinch our ticket 2 the world cup should remove his shirt with inscription"BUHARI WHERE IS OUR $26B" 21 Likes 1 Share

If my mother see this thing, she go swear for me.

10 bags of rice in this economy. is like 10 plots of land under President Jonathan. 6 Likes 1 Share



10 bags of big bull rice at the company rate of 14600 naira per bag thats 146000 + 1000000 = 1.146 million price x 24 players = 27.504 million for the whole team.

30 million is nothing to TGI company as social responsibility to Nigerian nation.

Front page confirmed thread This is a poor marketing strategy. Instead of 1 million+ 10 bags of WACOT big bull to one player it should be such price to each member of the team as football is a team game not individual game.10 bags of big bull rice at the company rate of 14600 naira per bag thats 146000 + 1000000 = 1.146 million price x 24 players = 27.504 million for the whole team.30 million is nothing to TGI company as social responsibility to Nigerian nation.Front page confirmed thread 1 Like

oya.

#Go_Eagles

The $10,000 per goal scored incentive initiated by the Ibom Governor was far better.



This wan is just a call for some players to play selfishly. But thank God Ahmed Musa no dey start. Na him go fit do that kind rubbish.



Go Eagles -- 180M+ Nigerians behind you! 1 Like

Lalasticlala's thread.. .fp loading.. . Lemme join

Rice don really cost oh!

Go eagles.

Chai! I'm now afraid!



This may trigger individual play trying to earn the rights to the "reward" over teamwork which football is all about.



Why not reward teamwork instead?

Buhari

Buhari is a mad dog







I just weak for FG..... This is what the TGI partnership is all about Rice. This is just..... Which word self.. Rubbish... Embarrassing.. Pathetic... Sheepish..I just weak for FG..... 1 Like

No no no please,,Its embarrasisng.....................................................Buhari why

Offering them bags of rice is very embarrassing 1 Like

http://www.nairaland.com/4100628/taraba-governor-please-pay-gratuity save lives by pushing this topic to front page, back to topic is it the rice that is to be donated to charity home or the money or both?

What if a zambian wins it?

now it's no longer a team work... smh

Nice 1

So much hype about this match. Imagine the shame and embarrassment if Zambia thrashes Nigeria. So much hype about this match. Imagine the shame and embarrassment if Zambia thrashes Nigeria.

Tolexander:

Though the aim is to make the players play at their most brilliant levels, won't this make the players play individual football, spoiling the game.



Remember, "too much skills, spoil the show"



I still believe in award given/promised to the team than individual.

Doesn't matter. I'm sure they'll share the rice amongst the home based players.



They are unified. Doesn't matter. I'm sure they'll share the rice amongst the home based players.They are unified.

Hope there wont be AK47 in each bag the way one HELL guy from crocodile city did?







What time is the game please, i don't mean west African time i want Antarctica time i'm currently there for a field trip

Shame dey catch me for this zoogeria

Before a game which comprises more than one person begins, all team players get motivated equally....they start up playing as a wining team, in the end, extra compensation can go to outstanding team player. But when the cart is put before the horse, I fear we don't regret it at the end of the day.

Go Super Eagles!

U just cant get enough of nija hahahahaha.. Bag of rice chaiii... Nigeria we hail thee

People like mikel go give more than this support to d company