|Nigeria Vs Zambia: 'Man Of The Match' To Earn N1m & 10 Bags Of Rice by lalasticlala(m): 9:22am
Nigeria Football Federation (NFF)’s new partners, Tropical General Investments (TGI) Group has pumped up the Super Eagles’ spirit by bringing back the much –loved 'Man of The Match' award, head of today’s crucial 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifying match against Zambia.
https://www.dailytrust.com.ng/nigeria-vs-zambia-man-of-the-match-to-earn-n1m-10-bags-of-rice.html
Who do you think would emerge as the Man of the match?
|Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: 'Man Of The Match' To Earn N1m & 10 Bags Of Rice by Tolexander: 9:23am
Though the aim is to make the players play at their most brilliant levels, won't this make the players play individual football, spoiling the game.
Remember, "too much skills, spoil the show"
I still believe in award given/promised to the team than individual.
|Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: 'Man Of The Match' To Earn N1m & 10 Bags Of Rice by madridguy(m): 9:24am
Russia 2018 loading...
|Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: 'Man Of The Match' To Earn N1m & 10 Bags Of Rice by obafemee80(m): 9:25am
Please No selfish games becos of N1m
Nigerians and money are like 5&6
|Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: 'Man Of The Match' To Earn N1m & 10 Bags Of Rice by taylor88(m): 9:27am
Is it poverty alleviation March
Wetin concern 10bags of rice
|Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: 'Man Of The Match' To Earn N1m & 10 Bags Of Rice by Chevronstaff: 9:32am
Pls Super Eagles,whoever scores today 2 clinch our ticket 2 the world cup should remove his shirt with inscription"BUHARI WHERE IS OUR $26B"
|Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: 'Man Of The Match' To Earn N1m & 10 Bags Of Rice by TarOrfeek: 9:35am
If my mother see this thing, she go swear for me.
10 bags of rice in this economy. is like 10 plots of land under President Jonathan.
|Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: 'Man Of The Match' To Earn N1m & 10 Bags Of Rice by Ngasky(m): 9:40am
This is a poor marketing strategy. Instead of 1 million+ 10 bags of WACOT big bull to one player it should be such price to each member of the team as football is a team game not individual game.
10 bags of big bull rice at the company rate of 14600 naira per bag thats 146000 + 1000000 = 1.146 million price x 24 players = 27.504 million for the whole team.
30 million is nothing to TGI company as social responsibility to Nigerian nation.
Front page confirmed thread
|Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: 'Man Of The Match' To Earn N1m & 10 Bags Of Rice by Dosmay(m): 9:52am
oya.
#Go_Eagles
|Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: 'Man Of The Match' To Earn N1m & 10 Bags Of Rice by Arsenalholic(m): 9:57am
The $10,000 per goal scored incentive initiated by the Ibom Governor was far better.
This wan is just a call for some players to play selfishly. But thank God Ahmed Musa no dey start. Na him go fit do that kind rubbish.
Go Eagles -- 180M+ Nigerians behind you!
|Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: 'Man Of The Match' To Earn N1m & 10 Bags Of Rice by blessedvisky(m): 10:00am
Lalasticlala's thread.. .fp loading.. . Lemme join
|Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: 'Man Of The Match' To Earn N1m & 10 Bags Of Rice by PrinceJoeWan(m): 10:02am
Rice don really cost oh!
|Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: 'Man Of The Match' To Earn N1m & 10 Bags Of Rice by Tahra: 10:03am
Go eagles.
|Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: 'Man Of The Match' To Earn N1m & 10 Bags Of Rice by jnrbayano(m): 10:05am
Chai! I'm now afraid!
This may trigger individual play trying to earn the rights to the "reward" over teamwork which football is all about.
Why not reward teamwork instead?
|Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: 'Man Of The Match' To Earn N1m & 10 Bags Of Rice by johnjay4u2u(m): 10:13am
Buhari
|Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: 'Man Of The Match' To Earn N1m & 10 Bags Of Rice by zulex880: 10:13am
Buhari is a mad dog
|Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: 'Man Of The Match' To Earn N1m & 10 Bags Of Rice by Vizzim(m): 10:14am
This is what the TGI partnership is all about Rice. This is just..... Which word self.. Rubbish... Embarrassing.. Pathetic... Sheepish..
I just weak for FG.....
|Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: 'Man Of The Match' To Earn N1m & 10 Bags Of Rice by Pells: 10:14am
No no no please,,Its embarrasisng.....................................................Buhari why
|Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: 'Man Of The Match' To Earn N1m & 10 Bags Of Rice by bettercreature(m): 10:14am
Offering them bags of rice is very embarrassing
|Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: 'Man Of The Match' To Earn N1m & 10 Bags Of Rice by akanbiaa(m): 10:15am
http://www.nairaland.com/4100628/taraba-governor-please-pay-gratuity save lives by pushing this topic to front page, back to topic is it the rice that is to be donated to charity home or the money or both?
|Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: 'Man Of The Match' To Earn N1m & 10 Bags Of Rice by Lomprico2: 10:15am
What if a zambian wins it?
|Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: 'Man Of The Match' To Earn N1m & 10 Bags Of Rice by epospiky(m): 10:15am
now it's no longer a team work... smh
|Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: 'Man Of The Match' To Earn N1m & 10 Bags Of Rice by IneedSugarMumy1(m): 10:16am
Nice 1
|Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: 'Man Of The Match' To Earn N1m & 10 Bags Of Rice by Nnaabros: 10:16am
So much hype about this match. Imagine the shame and embarrassment if Zambia thrashes Nigeria.
|Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: 'Man Of The Match' To Earn N1m & 10 Bags Of Rice by Negotiate: 10:16am
Tolexander:
Doesn't matter. I'm sure they'll share the rice amongst the home based players.
They are unified.
|Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: 'Man Of The Match' To Earn N1m & 10 Bags Of Rice by Lomprico2: 10:17am
Hope there wont be AK47 in each bag the way one HELL guy from crocodile city did?
|Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: 'Man Of The Match' To Earn N1m & 10 Bags Of Rice by fk001: 10:17am
What time is the game please, i don't mean west African time i want Antarctica time i'm currently there for a field trip
|Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: 'Man Of The Match' To Earn N1m & 10 Bags Of Rice by nototribalist: 10:17am
Shame dey catch me for this zoogeria
|Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: 'Man Of The Match' To Earn N1m & 10 Bags Of Rice by wale0911: 10:18am
Before a game which comprises more than one person begins, all team players get motivated equally....they start up playing as a wining team, in the end, extra compensation can go to outstanding team player. But when the cart is put before the horse, I fear we don't regret it at the end of the day.
Go Super Eagles!
|Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: 'Man Of The Match' To Earn N1m & 10 Bags Of Rice by Samsimple(m): 10:18am
U just cant get enough of nija hahahahaha.. Bag of rice chaiii... Nigeria we hail thee
|Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: 'Man Of The Match' To Earn N1m & 10 Bags Of Rice by spy24(m): 10:19am
People like mikel go give more than this support to d company
|Re: Nigeria Vs Zambia: 'Man Of The Match' To Earn N1m & 10 Bags Of Rice by JuicyStar: 10:19am
I don't see this as a good move. It would only make players (especially the home based) be greedy in a bid to outshine the others. Even the foreign based go dey hustle to win rice so as to share give family members. No time Christmas don reach
