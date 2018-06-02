Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / 2 Schools Fight With Cutlasses In Ibadan Over Girlfriend - Pictures (18602 Views)

300-level UNIOSUN Student Nabbed Over Alleged Possession Of Gun, Cutlasses / Lagos Hoodlums Clash Over Girlfriend, Vandalise 150 Vehicles / 6 Men With Cutlasses Attack A Man & His Son On Their Way Back Home 4rm Farm(pics (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)

@APROKOGIRL



Pupils of Zumuratulhujaj Secondary school and Muslim Grammar school seen fighting with cutlasses, stones over girlfriend, yesterday, in Ibadan



BY APROKO GIRL : https://aprokogirl.com/9730/pupils-of-zumuratulhujaj-secondary-school-and-muslim-grammar-school-seen-fighting-with-cutlasses-stones-over-girlfriend-video/





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Cj6H9UIjDlc Pupils of Zumuratulhujaj Secondary school and Muslim Grammar school seen fighting with cutlasses, stones over girlfriend, yesterday, in Ibadan 2 Shares





WATCH FULL VIDEO HERE + Pictures of those Arrested , Together with the Alleged Girlfriend



Watch : https://fastsense.com/9730/student-fighting-with-cutlasses-stones-over-girlfriend-video/ 1 Like 1 Share











adonbilivit

The girl they are fighting themselves for may be one the most ugly girl in the state adonbilivitThe girl they are fighting themselves for may be one the most ugly girl in the state 12 Likes 1 Share

More .... lalasticlala

And this one's will call themselves leader of tomorrow 27 Likes

so this is what sec schools are passing through now .. if na university I go understand but sec skl, nah that's too bad.. where is our education going to , what type of training are we giving these kids..

Na so so cultism full these schools 6 Likes

BROWN ROOFS , they deserve some accolades , they deserve some accolades 75 Likes 12 Shares

who we offend for this country sef... 16 Likes

wen we mumu every Friday closing hour. We would just pickup fight 4 no just reason with another schl. It could be because of a gal or maybe football competition. Most of my friend then they go extra mile to prepare them self 4 any gbege wit jazz. I remember that yearwen we mumu every Friday closing hour. We would just pickup fight 4 no just reason with another schl. It could be because of a gal or maybe football competition. Most of my friend then they go extra mile to prepare them self 4 any gbege wit jazz. 8 Likes

It may actually be a little braging that will cause such huge fracas. Also, more than 90% of those students will definitely not know the cause of the fight.



SMH. 3 Likes 1 Share

awon omo shepeteri 5 Likes

Street is military

Leaders of tomorrow.





AprokoGirl:

Pupils of Zumuratulhujaj Secondary school and Muslim Grammar school seen fighting with cutlasses, stones over girlfriend, yesterday, in Ibadan Seeing the names of their schools, I'm very disappointed. I guess majority of them are Muslims and they decided to be doing this rubbish in this Holy month of Ramadan.

Nonsense! Seeing the names of their schools, I'm very disappointed. I guess majority of them are Muslims and they decided to be doing this rubbish in this Holy month of Ramadan.Nonsense! 12 Likes

This is TOTAL WAR!!



UNBELIEVABLE!!! 1 Like 1 Share

Ok

Time for war no retreat no surrender

:-XFuture leaders? Future criminals...

I, just watched the video now. This is very bloody, fighting with cutlass and stone like the size of my head.



#thisisNigeria 1 Like 1 Share

Normal levels those days at Odunsi, Bariga. If u know u know 5 Likes

love things

if you attended a govt school and you have not experienced school fight... then you are lucky. I usually dread school fights.



There was a time me and my friends had to go home with our boxers and singlet to avoid being noticed by the school we were fighting with. because the school was opposite our house. so there was no way of escaping.



But those were good old days sha. lol 5 Likes

OceanmorganTrix:











adonbilivit

The girl they are fighting themselves for may be one the most ugly girl in the state

May be? You dey even doubt.... It will be one ugly girl with tribal mark. Very shameless people. May be? You dey even doubt.... It will be one ugly girl with tribal mark. Very shameless people. 5 Likes

Demons everywhere . looking at the name of the school, I'm not surprised. you just have to give it to them. Also every single house has rusted roof. 9 Likes