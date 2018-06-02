₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
2 Schools Fight With Cutlasses In Ibadan Over Girlfriend - Pictures by AprokoGirl: 10:16am
Pupils of Zumuratulhujaj Secondary school and Muslim Grammar school seen fighting with cutlasses, stones over girlfriend, yesterday, in Ibadan
Re: 2 Schools Fight With Cutlasses In Ibadan Over Girlfriend - Pictures by AprokoGirl: 10:16am
WATCH FULL VIDEO HERE + Pictures of those Arrested , Together with the Alleged Girlfriend
Re: 2 Schools Fight With Cutlasses In Ibadan Over Girlfriend - Pictures by OceanmorganTrix: 10:17am
adonbilivit
The girl they are fighting themselves for may be one the most ugly girl in the state
Re: 2 Schools Fight With Cutlasses In Ibadan Over Girlfriend - Pictures by AprokoGirl: 10:19am
More .... lalasticlala
Re: 2 Schools Fight With Cutlasses In Ibadan Over Girlfriend - Pictures by Olalan(m): 10:22am
And this one's will call themselves leader of tomorrow
Re: 2 Schools Fight With Cutlasses In Ibadan Over Girlfriend - Pictures by bizza45: 10:22am
so this is what sec schools are passing through now .. if na university I go understand but sec skl, nah that's too bad.. where is our education going to , what type of training are we giving these kids..
Na so so cultism full these schools
Re: 2 Schools Fight With Cutlasses In Ibadan Over Girlfriend - Pictures by Uyiii: 10:24am
BROWN ROOFS, they deserve some accolades
Re: 2 Schools Fight With Cutlasses In Ibadan Over Girlfriend - Pictures by officialteemi(m): 10:26am
who we offend for this country sef...
Re: 2 Schools Fight With Cutlasses In Ibadan Over Girlfriend - Pictures by willi926(m): 10:44am
I remember that year wen we mumu every Friday closing hour. We would just pickup fight 4 no just reason with another schl. It could be because of a gal or maybe football competition. Most of my friend then they go extra mile to prepare them self 4 any gbege wit jazz.
Re: 2 Schools Fight With Cutlasses In Ibadan Over Girlfriend - Pictures by jamael(m): 10:46am
It may actually be a little braging that will cause such huge fracas. Also, more than 90% of those students will definitely not know the cause of the fight.
SMH.
Re: 2 Schools Fight With Cutlasses In Ibadan Over Girlfriend - Pictures by Vicogrin(m): 11:21am
awon omo shepeteri
Re: 2 Schools Fight With Cutlasses In Ibadan Over Girlfriend - Pictures by Holywizard(m): 11:28am
Street is military
Re: 2 Schools Fight With Cutlasses In Ibadan Over Girlfriend - Pictures by Drniyi4u(m): 1:54pm
AprokoGirl:Seeing the names of their schools, I'm very disappointed. I guess majority of them are Muslims and they decided to be doing this rubbish in this Holy month of Ramadan.
Nonsense!
Re: 2 Schools Fight With Cutlasses In Ibadan Over Girlfriend - Pictures by MANNABBQGRILLS: 2:10pm
This is TOTAL WAR!!
UNBELIEVABLE!!!
Re: 2 Schools Fight With Cutlasses In Ibadan Over Girlfriend - Pictures by yeyeboi(m): 2:11pm
Ok
Re: 2 Schools Fight With Cutlasses In Ibadan Over Girlfriend - Pictures by momodub: 2:11pm
Time for war no retreat no surrender
Re: 2 Schools Fight With Cutlasses In Ibadan Over Girlfriend - Pictures by oyetunder(m): 2:16pm
:-XFuture leaders? Future criminals...
Re: 2 Schools Fight With Cutlasses In Ibadan Over Girlfriend - Pictures by OneKinGuy(m): 2:16pm
I, just watched the video now. This is very bloody, fighting with cutlass and stone like the size of my head.
#thisisNigeria
Re: 2 Schools Fight With Cutlasses In Ibadan Over Girlfriend - Pictures by OboOlora(f): 2:17pm
Normal levels those days at Odunsi, Bariga. If u know u know
Re: 2 Schools Fight With Cutlasses In Ibadan Over Girlfriend - Pictures by itsandi(m): 2:17pm
love things
Re: 2 Schools Fight With Cutlasses In Ibadan Over Girlfriend - Pictures by whizcartel(m): 2:18pm
if you attended a govt school and you have not experienced school fight... then you are lucky. I usually dread school fights.
There was a time me and my friends had to go home with our boxers and singlet to avoid being noticed by the school we were fighting with. because the school was opposite our house. so there was no way of escaping.
But those were good old days sha. lol
Re: 2 Schools Fight With Cutlasses In Ibadan Over Girlfriend - Pictures by gurunlocker: 2:19pm
OceanmorganTrix:
May be? You dey even doubt.... It will be one ugly girl with tribal mark. Very shameless people.
Re: 2 Schools Fight With Cutlasses In Ibadan Over Girlfriend - Pictures by maxiuc(m): 2:19pm
Re: 2 Schools Fight With Cutlasses In Ibadan Over Girlfriend - Pictures by ikennaf1(m): 2:20pm
Demons everywhere . looking at the name of the school, I'm not surprised. you just have to give it to them. Also every single house has rusted roof.
Re: 2 Schools Fight With Cutlasses In Ibadan Over Girlfriend - Pictures by obafemee80(m): 2:21pm
Secondary School?
Doomed Generation
