|3 Female Students Of Obong University Kidnapped In Akwa Ibom by BrainnewsNg(f): 2:05pm
According to a report by the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, the Akwa Ibom Police Command has begun a manhunt following the disappearance of three female students of Obong University, Obong Ntak, Etim Ekpo Local Government Area of State. The students were reportedly kidnapped.
Source: https://www.brainnewsradio.com/3-female-university-students-kidnapped-in-akwa-ibom/
|Re: 3 Female Students Of Obong University Kidnapped In Akwa Ibom by BrainnewsNg(f): 2:05pm
|Re: 3 Female Students Of Obong University Kidnapped In Akwa Ibom by Viralkid: 2:15pm
What is the purpose of the kidnapping
1 Like
|Re: 3 Female Students Of Obong University Kidnapped In Akwa Ibom by NwaNimo1(m): 5:55pm
Lets pray its 'Hoodlums' and not 'Herdsmen!
|Re: 3 Female Students Of Obong University Kidnapped In Akwa Ibom by NwaAmaikpe: 5:55pm
I just pity their kpekus.
17 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 3 Female Students Of Obong University Kidnapped In Akwa Ibom by MrHighSea: 5:55pm
Not again
|Re: 3 Female Students Of Obong University Kidnapped In Akwa Ibom by freemanbubble: 5:55pm
isoright
|Re: 3 Female Students Of Obong University Kidnapped In Akwa Ibom by sapeleboi(m): 5:55pm
omg s***x ramp
3 Likes
|Re: 3 Female Students Of Obong University Kidnapped In Akwa Ibom by Edu3Again: 5:56pm
Anarchy reigns eversince Buhari became president
1 Like
|Re: 3 Female Students Of Obong University Kidnapped In Akwa Ibom by Eponbubu: 5:56pm
B
|Re: 3 Female Students Of Obong University Kidnapped In Akwa Ibom by ANNOY(m): 5:56pm
God what did we do that you sent us to this hell called Nigeria.
Americans are really lucky.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: 3 Female Students Of Obong University Kidnapped In Akwa Ibom by Eponbubu: 5:56pm
Hian hian ndigbo...Hian hian ndigbo...Hian hian ndigbo...Hian hian ndigbo...Hian hian ndigbo...Hian hian ndigbo...Hian hian ndigbo...Hian hian ndigbo...Hian hian ndigbo...Hian hian ndigbo...Hian hian ndigbo...Hian hian ndigbo...Hian hian ndigbo...Hian hian ndigbo...Hian hian ndigbo...
1 Like
|Re: 3 Female Students Of Obong University Kidnapped In Akwa Ibom by ufotty2001: 5:57pm
What am I still doing in this country
3 Likes
|Re: 3 Female Students Of Obong University Kidnapped In Akwa Ibom by Gkemz(m): 5:57pm
All the comments above are borne out of silly minds.
2 Likes
|Re: 3 Female Students Of Obong University Kidnapped In Akwa Ibom by stefanweeks: 5:59pm
This can't be Boko haram na
|Re: 3 Female Students Of Obong University Kidnapped In Akwa Ibom by visijo(m): 6:01pm
Kai...
|Re: 3 Female Students Of Obong University Kidnapped In Akwa Ibom by SaintLorenzo(m): 6:02pm
d guy above me might be suffering 4rm leukemia
1 Like
|Re: 3 Female Students Of Obong University Kidnapped In Akwa Ibom by bedspread: 6:03pm
Nigeria is in Trouble....
|Re: 3 Female Students Of Obong University Kidnapped In Akwa Ibom by IgweIgweIgwe: 6:05pm
Eponbubu:Ndi Igbo slap you!!
Ndi Igbo kill you!!
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 3 Female Students Of Obong University Kidnapped In Akwa Ibom by ZombiePUNISHER: 6:05pm
Buhari sef
Chaos everywhere
Insecurity in the land
Devil on the throne
2 Likes
|Re: 3 Female Students Of Obong University Kidnapped In Akwa Ibom by Abang52(m): 6:06pm
Konji wan keh men
|Re: 3 Female Students Of Obong University Kidnapped In Akwa Ibom by ZombiePUNISHER: 6:06pm
Eponbubu:
1 Like
|Re: 3 Female Students Of Obong University Kidnapped In Akwa Ibom by Lizilicious(f): 6:07pm
With what I've been hearing from that area, I've officially given up on traveling to the village God knows when
|Re: 3 Female Students Of Obong University Kidnapped In Akwa Ibom by Blue3k(m): 6:08pm
Wow thats crazy hopefully the other girls are rescued asap.
|Re: 3 Female Students Of Obong University Kidnapped In Akwa Ibom by Wellets50(m): 6:09pm
APC APC APC cancer. Buhari is working no security for the gate .abi them jump fence
|Re: 3 Female Students Of Obong University Kidnapped In Akwa Ibom by fratermathy(m): 6:09pm
Eponbubu:
Atleast shove aside tribalism for a minute and commiserate with the family and friends of the kidnapped girls. Haba na! Besides, I don't even know why you are shouting Ndiigbo when the event occurred in Akwa Ibom State, a 100% Ibibio enclave.
3 Likes
|Re: 3 Female Students Of Obong University Kidnapped In Akwa Ibom by Chloe88(f): 6:10pm
|Re: 3 Female Students Of Obong University Kidnapped In Akwa Ibom by DEHVEHLOP(m): 6:10pm
The meaning of ndigbo is crime
Everything about Igbo is
crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime crime
3 Likes
|Re: 3 Female Students Of Obong University Kidnapped In Akwa Ibom by DabuIIIT: 6:12pm
We pray they are rescued in time and we hope,for the sake of their heads,that they aint taken to the waste side
lzaa
|Re: 3 Female Students Of Obong University Kidnapped In Akwa Ibom by chyy5: 6:14pm
What the he!! Is Obong university? Government should stop giving licence to these Mushroom Universities without proper security provision
|Re: 3 Female Students Of Obong University Kidnapped In Akwa Ibom by Gerrard59(m): 6:14pm
Etim Ekpo, Ukanafu and Ika local government areas are some of the unsafest places in Akwa Ibom State. Those are where you'd find cultism and armed robbery done in broad-day light. And these are caused by the foolish politics played by members of both parties especially the PDP.
The politics is based on tribalism, cult associations and mor0nism. Last year, I was in Ika for a burial and along the streets in the extremely laid back community were burnt vehicles. This I was told was caused by political clashes.
Unsurprisingly, but unfortunately, the fvcktard - Udom - won't do anything to address the issue. What he's good at is by constructing an ecumenical centre worth N9bn and ensuring a standard hospital is closed for almost a year.
2 Likes
