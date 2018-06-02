₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 2,012,927 members, 4,274,719 topics. Date: Saturday, 02 June 2018 at 07:29 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Benjamin Uwajumogu Resigns As APC National Convention Committee Secretary (5064 Views)
Anger Over Review Of APC Convention Committee List / James Ibori Makes PDP Convention Committee Membership List / PDP Woos Obasanjo, Atiku, Others As Okowa Heads Convention Committee (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Benjamin Uwajumogu Resigns As APC National Convention Committee Secretary by ceoreportnaija: 2:47pm
The secretary of the National Convention Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Benjamin Uwajumogu, has resigned from the position with immediate effect. This was confirmed in a statement signed by his principal secretary, Godson Amadikwa.
Details later .
source
https://www.reportnaija.ng/2018/06/02/apc-national-convention-committee-secretary-resigns/
|Re: Benjamin Uwajumogu Resigns As APC National Convention Committee Secretary by chinjo(m): 2:52pm
one by one them don dey go.
A smart move. Nobody wants to be associated with failure
9 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Benjamin Uwajumogu Resigns As APC National Convention Committee Secretary by AAlozie(m): 2:58pm
He doesn't want to witness the massive disgrace that awaits them
21 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Benjamin Uwajumogu Resigns As APC National Convention Committee Secretary by NgeneUkwenu(f): 3:05pm
Okorocha winning.
|Re: Benjamin Uwajumogu Resigns As APC National Convention Committee Secretary by chuksjuve(m): 3:17pm
Smart move!
|Re: Benjamin Uwajumogu Resigns As APC National Convention Committee Secretary by Pusyiter(m): 3:48pm
When your grand plan fails, resign. You came only to force Oyegun on the people and when he decided otherwise, you resigned.
|Re: Benjamin Uwajumogu Resigns As APC National Convention Committee Secretary by omowolewa: 4:00pm
Free at last, I congratulate him.
|Re: Benjamin Uwajumogu Resigns As APC National Convention Committee Secretary by Babacele: 6:27pm
NgeneUkwenu:I told them few days ago that okorocha= APC in IMO , so all the fake victories who did not sow make me laugh like the dragon in Merlin.
1 Like
|Re: Benjamin Uwajumogu Resigns As APC National Convention Committee Secretary by MadeInTokyo: 6:34pm
More disaster awaits APC on convention day, the unprecedented mass defection that will hit APC on their convention day in June is gathering more bullets.
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Benjamin Uwajumogu Resigns As APC National Convention Committee Secretary by Paperwhite(m): 6:55pm
And the intrigues & confusion continues until they all consume themselves.Since APC says Nigeria will have no peace even with them in the saddle,Same fate awaits them.Bunch of incompetent fellas.
2 Likes
|Re: Benjamin Uwajumogu Resigns As APC National Convention Committee Secretary by maestroferddi: 6:56pm
Confusion all over the place in APC...
Time to desert a sinking ship.
You don't build a house on the foundation of propaganda and expect it to withstand pressure and time...
|Re: Benjamin Uwajumogu Resigns As APC National Convention Committee Secretary by BruncleZuma: 6:56pm
And World Cup still never start talk less of to finish...APC make una let us finish this World Cup just like we finish BBN before una go start abeg the allocation is one slot per drama..
5 Likes
|Re: Benjamin Uwajumogu Resigns As APC National Convention Committee Secretary by bedspread: 6:56pm
Apc and Confusion go Hand in hand..
Am coming.... After The Match I'll Comment
|Re: Benjamin Uwajumogu Resigns As APC National Convention Committee Secretary by sapeleboi(m): 6:57pm
you never see anything
|Re: Benjamin Uwajumogu Resigns As APC National Convention Committee Secretary by michlins: 6:58pm
And who said God doesn't work in mysterious ways. Complete your work oh Lord make Buhari resign too
|Re: Benjamin Uwajumogu Resigns As APC National Convention Committee Secretary by ipobarecriminals: 6:58pm
nah dem sabi.
|Re: Benjamin Uwajumogu Resigns As APC National Convention Committee Secretary by Nairalandmentor(m): 6:58pm
2019 loading... Go get your PVC. Be part of the train.
|Re: Benjamin Uwajumogu Resigns As APC National Convention Committee Secretary by MANNABBQGRILLS: 6:59pm
Anything that will make Nigeria great again is all we sane ones are after....
Happy resignation!
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Benjamin Uwajumogu Resigns As APC National Convention Committee Secretary by DWJOBScom(m): 6:59pm
when it's a dishonest gathering based on falsehood it will will scatter
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Benjamin Uwajumogu Resigns As APC National Convention Committee Secretary by TheGuyNextDoor: 6:59pm
Ko kan aye!
|Re: Benjamin Uwajumogu Resigns As APC National Convention Committee Secretary by OrestesDante(m): 6:59pm
☣ ☠
∆
The counsel of the wicked is being made foolish.
APC is going to extinction. That's a man that meant well for Nigeria ��
∆
☣ ☠
1 Like
|Re: Benjamin Uwajumogu Resigns As APC National Convention Committee Secretary by Abagworo(m): 7:03pm
He was sacked by Okorocha and only wrote resignation letter to cover the shame.
1 Like
|Re: Benjamin Uwajumogu Resigns As APC National Convention Committee Secretary by Benekruku(m): 7:04pm
His Excellence, President Mohammadu Buhari (GCFR) reign till 2023 is ascertained
1 Like
|Re: Benjamin Uwajumogu Resigns As APC National Convention Committee Secretary by computer0810: 7:04pm
the fear of TINUBU
|Re: Benjamin Uwajumogu Resigns As APC National Convention Committee Secretary by asawanathegreat(m): 7:05pm
Fire is consuming APC
|Re: Benjamin Uwajumogu Resigns As APC National Convention Committee Secretary by obi4eze: 7:10pm
One week, one problem for APC. This means that before the 2019 elections, APC may split.
My people, our prayers are being answered. No matter how strong they think are, they will surely scatter but let's still get our PVCs and put the final nail on their coffin.
|Re: Benjamin Uwajumogu Resigns As APC National Convention Committee Secretary by Otunski: 7:16pm
This is how the Dullard and his satanic party APC will sink ahead of 2019.
|Re: Benjamin Uwajumogu Resigns As APC National Convention Committee Secretary by Amperfect(f): 7:18pm
Those with conscience will resign as we approach 2019
|Re: Benjamin Uwajumogu Resigns As APC National Convention Committee Secretary by fakeprophet(m): 7:19pm
can't wait for APC convention, I foresee Exodus
|Re: Benjamin Uwajumogu Resigns As APC National Convention Committee Secretary by nabegibeg: 7:20pm
ceoreportnaija:
|Re: Benjamin Uwajumogu Resigns As APC National Convention Committee Secretary by Charly68: 7:27pm
Politicians never trust any among them,he must have been offered millions to cause the embarrassment...no conscience for them at all
|Re: Benjamin Uwajumogu Resigns As APC National Convention Committee Secretary by johncampaign: 7:28pm
Why did he resigned now
Ngozi Okonjo Iweala For Governor Of Delta State 2015 / What are Rochas Okorocha Crimes? / Patience Jonathan Settles For Nyesom Wike
Viewing this topic: adekennis(m), kayode1910, gr8ofnnetwork(m), Bolaji25, eduwando, san4u(m), coconuthead(m), Ligang, KMJY(m), ghettowriter(m), Bekwarra(m), ilofy, maestrojay(m), Iyaboonibipe, Demayour, nzeobi(m), Wisdomuchendu, Sojaintl, ponziponzi(m), Throwback, henritinecy(m), ronalmagic10(m), 1sttruth, Ficeo(m), BabaO2, Treasure1919(f), juniormercy(m), SalamRushdie, DAZZLEME88(m), hormoty(m), Wizeboy(m), dave2(m), luvinhubby(m), roeb1987(m), Mutab4u(m), badmus11(m), arhab, lobbyist(m), Ucpaker, mikolosis(m), freshvine(f), ojun50(m), assume3, benkenmusical(m), akosh005, johncampaign, Hugoboi(m), Yongjesus(m), Wallade(m), Pavarottii(m), tmann626(m), leemond(m), chinjo(m), princejayy(m), sagio09, cr7lomo, paidangel, geozeed(m), deji17, Bimpe29, Danzeky, magoo10(m), Adekdammy, Richiez(m), nwakibie3(m), janeso(f), hrykanu231(m), Samcoco, auschris, goodieuzo, AngelicBeing, Damjoy(m) and 167 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 4