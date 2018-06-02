Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Benjamin Uwajumogu Resigns As APC National Convention Committee Secretary (5064 Views)

https://www.reportnaija.ng/2018/06/02/apc-national-convention-committee-secretary-resigns/ The secretary of the National Convention Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Benjamin Uwajumogu, has resigned from the position with immediate effect. This was confirmed in a statement signed by his principal secretary, Godson Amadikwa.Details later .source

one by one them don dey go.

A smart move. Nobody wants to be associated with failure 9 Likes 2 Shares

He doesn't want to witness the massive disgrace that awaits them 21 Likes 5 Shares

Okorocha winning.

Smart move!

When your grand plan fails, resign. You came only to force Oyegun on the people and when he decided otherwise, you resigned.

Free at last, I congratulate him.

NgeneUkwenu:

Okorocha winning. I told them few days ago that okorocha= APC in IMO , so all the fake victories who did not sow make me laugh like the dragon in Merlin. I told them few days ago that okorocha= APC in IMO , so all the fake victories who did not sow make me laugh like the dragon in Merlin. 1 Like





More disaster awaits APC on convention day, the unprecedented mass defection that will hit APC on their convention day in June is gathering more bullets. 5 Likes 1 Share

And the intrigues & confusion continues until they all consume themselves.Since APC says Nigeria will have no peace even with them in the saddle,Same fate awaits them.Bunch of incompetent fellas. 2 Likes

Confusion all over the place in APC...



Time to desert a sinking ship.



You don't build a house on the foundation of propaganda and expect it to withstand pressure and time...





And World Cup still never start talk less of to finish...APC make una let us finish this World Cup just like we finish BBN before una go start abeg the allocation is one slot per drama..



5 Likes

Apc and Confusion go Hand in hand..



Am coming.... After The Match I'll Comment

you never see anything

And who said God doesn't work in mysterious ways. Complete your work oh Lord make Buhari resign too

nah dem sabi. nah dem sabi.

2019 loading... Go get your PVC. Be part of the train.

Anything that will make Nigeria great again is all we sane ones are after....



Happy resignation! 1 Like 1 Share

when it's a dishonest gathering based on falsehood it will will scatter 1 Like 1 Share

The counsel of the wicked is being made foolish.

APC is going to extinction. That's a man that meant well for Nigeria ��

He was sacked by Okorocha and only wrote resignation letter to cover the shame. 1 Like







His Excellence, President Mohammadu Buhari (GCFR) reign till 2023 is ascertained







1 Like

the fear of TINUBU

Fire is consuming APC





One week, one problem for APC. This means that before the 2019 elections, APC may split.



My people, our prayers are being answered. No matter how strong they think are, they will surely scatter but let's still get our PVCs and put the final nail on their coffin. One week, one problem for APC. This means that before the 2019 elections, APC may split.My people, our prayers are being answered. No matter how strong they think are, they will surely scatter but let's still get our PVCs and put the final nail on their coffin.

This is how the Dullard and his satanic party APC will sink ahead of 2019.

Those with conscience will resign as we approach 2019

can't wait for APC convention, I foresee Exodus

Politicians never trust any among them,he must have been offered millions to cause the embarrassment...no conscience for them at all