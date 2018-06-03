Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Leah Sharibu Should Be Awarded A Nobel Prize - ECWA (7059 Views)

The newly inaugurated ECWA President, Rev. Stephen Panya Baba, made the disclosure while delivering his inaugural speech on the occasion of his installation, at the Church’s headquarters in Jos, the Plateau State capital.





The ECWA President said:



“The population of persecuted Christians, widows, orphans and vulnerable children and the poor generally in our churches and mission fields has reached astronomical levels.



“Apart from natural causes and other socio-political factors like ethnic and tribal clashes, the murderous activities of radical Islamists like Boko Haram and some Fulani herdsmen who are jihadists, have contributed very greatly to the rise in the number of widows and orphans in many of our churches today.



“We are also still calling for intensified action by the Federal Government to secure the release of the remaining Chibok girls and of recent, Leah Sharibu, who is being held captive by Boko Haram, for the singular reason that she has refused to deny her faith in our saviour and Lord Jesus Christ.”



According to him, Leah deserves a Nobel prize for her strength of spirit and courage in the midst of “pain and suffering”.



“We call on the international community to act on behalf of Leah Sharibu like they did Malala Yousfzai.



“Let us remember that peace is merely an illusion unless anchored on the bedrock of justice.



“Without justice in our society peace is a mirage, a fleeting shadow beyond grasp”.



“It is for this reason that I call on governments and authorities at all levels to ensure that justice flows like a river in our land by giving each citizen his or her due inspite of religion, tribe, creed or social standing. That is the real way to peace and progress.



“When this happens, the evils and wickedness that have plagued our country will be eliminated,” Baba stressed.



GOD BLESS LAILA FOREVER !!



She is preserved and will be out soonest I The Name of JESUS 21 Likes

useless write up. 5 Likes

While they're at it, they should also offer her grammies and oscars. 8 Likes

Nigeria for you,

Nobel prize for what actually?What happened to other Nigerians who are in different fields that truly qualify for the award.

We are so good at heating the polity I don't think the Nobel prize is given on the grounds of religion. 12 Likes 5 Shares

TRUE .



SUPPORTED 1 Like 1 Share



I laugh in diabolical tongues.

No be only Nobel prize, Na Grammy!

6 Likes

Nobel Prize for what biko 2 Likes

She needs a D__k, not a Nobel rubbish 1 Like

Has been released?



Her safety first before talking of other things.. 2 Likes

I do not think acting foolish because of a religious faith would get you a nobel price.

Nobel prize for unnecessarily putting her parents and close ones through trauma.

All she needed to do was 'pretend' and get it over with.



Wow, atheist really have a point, religion has a way of taking away our brains. 3 Likes 1 Share

The Evangelical Church Winning All, ECWA, on Saturday has advocated that the Dapchi girl in Boko Haram custody Leah Sharibu should be awarded a Nobel Prize.



The newly inaugurated ECWA President, Rev. Stephen Panya Baba, made the disclosure while delivering his inaugural speech on the occasion of his installation, at the Church’s headquarters in Jos, the Plateau State capital.





The ECWA President said:



“The population of persecuted Christians, widows, orphans and vulnerable children and the poor generally in our churches and mission fields has reached astronomical levels.



“Apart from natural causes and other socio-political factors like ethnic and tribal clashes, the murderous activities of radical Islamists like Boko Haram and some Fulani herdsmen who are jihadists, have contributed very greatly to the rise in the number of widows and orphans in many of our churches today.



“We are also still calling for intensified action by the Federal Government to secure the release of the remaining Chibok girls and of recent, Leah Sharibu, who is being held captive by Boko Haram, for the singular reason that she has refused to deny her faith in our saviour and Lord Jesus Christ.”



According to him, Leah deserves a Nobel prize for her strength of spirit and courage in the midst of “pain and suffering”.



“We call on the international community to act on behalf of Leah Sharibu like they did Malala Yousfzai.



“Let us remember that peace is merely an illusion unless anchored on the bedrock of justice.



“Without justice in our society peace is a mirage, a fleeting shadow beyond grasp”.



“It is for this reason that I call on governments and authorities at all levels to ensure that justice flows like a river in our land by giving each citizen his or her due inspite of religion, tribe, creed or social standing. That is the real way to peace and progress.



“When this happens, the evils and wickedness that have plagued our country will be eliminated,” Baba stressed.



make una create una own Nobel prize



Una wan collect dollar abi make una create una own Nobel prizeUna wan collect dollar abi 1 Like

For being kidnapped?

And the prize will bring her back shey.... 1 Like

Nigeria mata taya me.....which one be Nobel peace prize for kidnap matter again

nonssene

Let her be rescued first. He can ask for any nobel prize for her when she is back safely to her mother. 2 Likes

RUBBISH

















THE WORLD IS TURNING MAD







MTCHHEWWWWW

useless write up.





E pain you that you are not recognized abi? E pain you that you are not recognized abi? 2 Likes

RUBBISH

















THE WORLD IS TURNING MAD







MTCHHEWWWWW Islamic terrorist spotted. A nonentity of the highest order. Islamic terrorist spotted. A nonentity of the highest order. 4 Likes

Something is telling me that she's enjoying rooster there

How has she earned it?



I reckon its the Nobel Peace prize.



Has she used her Christianity to convert the Islamic terrorists who have now released her, laid down their weapons, disclosed their ISIS contacts, and given their life to the Dalai Lama as children of peace?



When was Nobel Peace prize a consolatory prize given to hostages of terrorism? 3 Likes

Who will collect it?

Gbam





This should be done to shame Buhari and his zombie supporters

Nobel prize for unnecessarily putting her parents and close ones through trauma.

All she needed to do was 'pretend' and get it over with.



Wow, atheist really have a point, religion has a way of taking away our brains.

A popular nairaland atheist has this quote as his signature....



"I would never die for my belief because i might be wrong".



Anytime i read anything on Leah Sharibu.

That quote comes to mind. A popular nairaland atheist has this quote as his signature...."I would never die for my belief because i might be wrong".Anytime i read anything on Leah Sharibu.That quote comes to mind.

In which category?

While they're at it, they should also offer her grammies and oscars. Why not they offer her captors and all silent muslims peace prize for giving the world peace? Why not they offer her captors and all silent muslims peace prize for giving the world peace?