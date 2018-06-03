₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 2,013,021 members, 4,275,055 topics. Date: Sunday, 03 June 2018 at 01:00 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Leah Sharibu Should Be Awarded A Nobel Prize - ECWA (7059 Views)
Dapchi: Leah Sharibu Reunites With Her Mother In A Dream / Leah Sharibu: Man Protests In Washington Over Abducted Christian Dacphi Girl / Boko Haram ‘Returning To Dapchi With Leah Sharibu’ - The Cable (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Leah Sharibu Should Be Awarded A Nobel Prize - ECWA by damiloladuke: 7:37pm On Jun 02
The Evangelical Church Winning All, ECWA, on Saturday has advocated that the Dapchi girl in Boko Haram custody Leah Sharibu should be awarded a Nobel Prize.
The newly inaugurated ECWA President, Rev. Stephen Panya Baba, made the disclosure while delivering his inaugural speech on the occasion of his installation, at the Church’s headquarters in Jos, the Plateau State capital.
The ECWA President said:
“The population of persecuted Christians, widows, orphans and vulnerable children and the poor generally in our churches and mission fields has reached astronomical levels.
“Apart from natural causes and other socio-political factors like ethnic and tribal clashes, the murderous activities of radical Islamists like Boko Haram and some Fulani herdsmen who are jihadists, have contributed very greatly to the rise in the number of widows and orphans in many of our churches today.
“We are also still calling for intensified action by the Federal Government to secure the release of the remaining Chibok girls and of recent, Leah Sharibu, who is being held captive by Boko Haram, for the singular reason that she has refused to deny her faith in our saviour and Lord Jesus Christ.”
According to him, Leah deserves a Nobel prize for her strength of spirit and courage in the midst of “pain and suffering”.
“We call on the international community to act on behalf of Leah Sharibu like they did Malala Yousfzai.
“Let us remember that peace is merely an illusion unless anchored on the bedrock of justice.
“Without justice in our society peace is a mirage, a fleeting shadow beyond grasp”.
“It is for this reason that I call on governments and authorities at all levels to ensure that justice flows like a river in our land by giving each citizen his or her due inspite of religion, tribe, creed or social standing. That is the real way to peace and progress.
“When this happens, the evils and wickedness that have plagued our country will be eliminated,” Baba stressed.
https://lailasnews.com/leah-sharibu-should-be-awarded-a-nobel-prize-ecwa/
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Leah Sharibu Should Be Awarded A Nobel Prize - ECWA by bedspread: 7:40pm On Jun 02
GOD BLESS LAILA FOREVER !!
She is preserved and will be out soonest I The Name of JESUS
21 Likes
|Re: Leah Sharibu Should Be Awarded A Nobel Prize - ECWA by xxxtedyxxx(m): 7:49pm On Jun 02
useless write up.
5 Likes
|Re: Leah Sharibu Should Be Awarded A Nobel Prize - ECWA by Afam4eva(m): 8:00pm On Jun 02
While they're at it, they should also offer her grammies and oscars.
8 Likes
|Re: Leah Sharibu Should Be Awarded A Nobel Prize - ECWA by Ladyhippolyta88(f): 8:30pm On Jun 02
Nigeria for you,
Nobel prize for what actually?What happened to other Nigerians who are in different fields that truly qualify for the award.
We are so good at heating the polity I don't think the Nobel prize is given on the grounds of religion.
12 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Leah Sharibu Should Be Awarded A Nobel Prize - ECWA by MANNABBQGRILLS: 10:27pm On Jun 02
TRUE .
SUPPORTED
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Leah Sharibu Should Be Awarded A Nobel Prize - ECWA by handsomeclouds(m): 10:27pm On Jun 02
I laugh in diabolical tongues.
No be only Nobel prize, Na Grammy!
6 Likes
|Re: Leah Sharibu Should Be Awarded A Nobel Prize - ECWA by penzino(m): 10:27pm On Jun 02
Nobel Prize for what biko
2 Likes
|Re: Leah Sharibu Should Be Awarded A Nobel Prize - ECWA by haaaaaaaaa(m): 10:28pm On Jun 02
She needs a D__k, not a Nobel rubbish
1 Like
|Re: Leah Sharibu Should Be Awarded A Nobel Prize - ECWA by Newpride(m): 10:28pm On Jun 02
Has been released?
Her safety first before talking of other things..
2 Likes
|Re: Leah Sharibu Should Be Awarded A Nobel Prize - ECWA by salford1: 10:30pm On Jun 02
I do not think acting foolish because of a religious faith would get you a nobel price.
|Re: Leah Sharibu Should Be Awarded A Nobel Prize - ECWA by NOETHNICITY(m): 10:32pm On Jun 02
Nobel prize for unnecessarily putting her parents and close ones through trauma.
All she needed to do was 'pretend' and get it over with.
Wow, atheist really have a point, religion has a way of taking away our brains.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Leah Sharibu Should Be Awarded A Nobel Prize - ECWA by nabegibeg: 10:33pm On Jun 02
damiloladuke:
make una create una own Nobel prize
Una wan collect dollar abi
1 Like
|Re: Leah Sharibu Should Be Awarded A Nobel Prize - ECWA by Olddirtywizard: 10:33pm On Jun 02
For being kidnapped?
|Re: Leah Sharibu Should Be Awarded A Nobel Prize - ECWA by Fukafuka: 10:33pm On Jun 02
|Re: Leah Sharibu Should Be Awarded A Nobel Prize - ECWA by valdes00(m): 10:34pm On Jun 02
And the prize will bring her back shey....
1 Like
|Re: Leah Sharibu Should Be Awarded A Nobel Prize - ECWA by Nukilia: 10:34pm On Jun 02
Nigeria mata taya me.....which one be Nobel peace prize for kidnap matter again
|Re: Leah Sharibu Should Be Awarded A Nobel Prize - ECWA by Andyibest: 10:35pm On Jun 02
nonssene
|Re: Leah Sharibu Should Be Awarded A Nobel Prize - ECWA by Daeylar(f): 10:38pm On Jun 02
Let her be rescued first. He can ask for any nobel prize for her when she is back safely to her mother.
2 Likes
|Re: Leah Sharibu Should Be Awarded A Nobel Prize - ECWA by Sarkin(m): 10:41pm On Jun 02
RUBBISH
THE WORLD IS TURNING MAD
MTCHHEWWWWW
|Re: Leah Sharibu Should Be Awarded A Nobel Prize - ECWA by Strikethem: 10:43pm On Jun 02
xxxtedyxxx:E pain you that you are not recognized abi?
2 Likes
|Re: Leah Sharibu Should Be Awarded A Nobel Prize - ECWA by Strikethem: 10:44pm On Jun 02
Sarkin:Islamic terrorist spotted. A nonentity of the highest order.
4 Likes
|Re: Leah Sharibu Should Be Awarded A Nobel Prize - ECWA by pejuakinab: 10:46pm On Jun 02
Something is telling me that she's enjoying rooster there
|Re: Leah Sharibu Should Be Awarded A Nobel Prize - ECWA by Throwback: 10:46pm On Jun 02
How has she earned it?
I reckon its the Nobel Peace prize.
Has she used her Christianity to convert the Islamic terrorists who have now released her, laid down their weapons, disclosed their ISIS contacts, and given their life to the Dalai Lama as children of peace?
When was Nobel Peace prize a consolatory prize given to hostages of terrorism?
3 Likes
|Re: Leah Sharibu Should Be Awarded A Nobel Prize - ECWA by Maj196(m): 10:50pm On Jun 02
Who will collect it?
|Re: Leah Sharibu Should Be Awarded A Nobel Prize - ECWA by ZombiePUNISHER: 10:51pm On Jun 02
Gbam
This should be done to shame Buhari and his zombie supporters
|Re: Leah Sharibu Should Be Awarded A Nobel Prize - ECWA by BlackManta(m): 11:02pm On Jun 02
NOETHNICITY:
A popular nairaland atheist has this quote as his signature....
"I would never die for my belief because i might be wrong".
Anytime i read anything on Leah Sharibu.
That quote comes to mind.
|Re: Leah Sharibu Should Be Awarded A Nobel Prize - ECWA by otokx(m): 11:14pm On Jun 02
In which category?
|Re: Leah Sharibu Should Be Awarded A Nobel Prize - ECWA by CodeTemplar: 11:24pm On Jun 02
Afam4eva:Why not they offer her captors and all silent muslims peace prize for giving the world peace?
|Re: Leah Sharibu Should Be Awarded A Nobel Prize - ECWA by bazkid24(m): 11:31pm On Jun 02
|Re: Leah Sharibu Should Be Awarded A Nobel Prize - ECWA by Kingspin(m): 11:34pm On Jun 02
Some religion are more devil and evil.
40000 Mw Electricity In Imo State. / Five Power-Injection Stations Commissioned In Ibadan / Photo: Imagine This Beast In Sambisa Forest!
Viewing this topic: omoplaycool(m), femie21(m) and 11 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13