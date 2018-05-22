₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Is That Breast Or What? - Bobrisky's Cleavage Photo Amazed Everyone by Amebo9jablog(m): 9:07pm On Jun 02
Omg! The new photo of Bobrisky has got everyone talking. Has bobrisky started developing breast or is not just real?
The nigerian male cross dresser who happens to be an ambassador of slimgirlwears shares a new photo with part of the chest visible. But for real its a breast the internet is on fire over this.
|Re: Is That Breast Or What? - Bobrisky's Cleavage Photo Amazed Everyone by sapeleboi(m): 9:08pm On Jun 02
he finally grow breast
|Re: Is That Breast Or What? - Bobrisky's Cleavage Photo Amazed Everyone by Anigreat: 9:12pm On Jun 02
Breast ko bread ni
You all that are trying to make this fool relevant, are mad.
owo ase ado iniehe itid ake anie eba?
|Re: Is That Breast Or What? - Bobrisky's Cleavage Photo Amazed Everyone by kimbraa(f): 9:12pm On Jun 02
sapeleboi:I still dey find the breast.
|Re: Is That Breast Or What? - Bobrisky's Cleavage Photo Amazed Everyone by opera1(m): 9:14pm On Jun 02
"Ọmọ ìran kí ran "
|Re: Is That Breast Or What? - Bobrisky's Cleavage Photo Amazed Everyone by sapeleboi(m): 9:15pm On Jun 02
did you put on google glass
kimbraa:
|Re: Is That Breast Or What? - Bobrisky's Cleavage Photo Amazed Everyone by chriskosherbal(m): 9:16pm On Jun 02
kimbraa:
|Re: Is That Breast Or What? - Bobrisky's Cleavage Photo Amazed Everyone by kimbraa(f): 9:17pm On Jun 02
sapeleboi:I even used a magnifying glass, yet, it kept telling me that breast can't be found.
That gown is padded, he should go and rest!
|Re: Is That Breast Or What? - Bobrisky's Cleavage Photo Amazed Everyone by sapeleboi(m): 9:18pm On Jun 02
you kill the beat
kimbraa:
|Re: Is That Breast Or What? - Bobrisky's Cleavage Photo Amazed Everyone by kimbraa(f): 9:23pm On Jun 02
sapeleboi:Even the curves he displayed now is padded, who is he deceiving when we know there's a dick in-between his legs?
|Re: Is That Breast Or What? - Bobrisky's Cleavage Photo Amazed Everyone by sapeleboi(m): 9:27pm On Jun 02
confirm one
kimbraa:
|Re: Is That Breast Or What? - Bobrisky's Cleavage Photo Amazed Everyone by obojememe: 9:46pm On Jun 02
this dude matter tire me
|Re: Is That Breast Or What? - Bobrisky's Cleavage Photo Amazed Everyone by damtan: 11:34pm On Jun 02
Finally, his accomplices would have cherry to suck
|Re: Is That Breast Or What? - Bobrisky's Cleavage Photo Amazed Everyone by pemiakd(f): 1:14am
Breast for where? Na like dat breast go be with that dress?
|Re: Is That Breast Or What? - Bobrisky's Cleavage Photo Amazed Everyone by RemedyLab: 3:46am
|Re: Is That Breast Or What? - Bobrisky's Cleavage Photo Amazed Everyone by KingLennon(m): 6:57am
But he still got a dick right? . He should just go for surgery to get breast...
|Re: Is That Breast Or What? - Bobrisky's Cleavage Photo Amazed Everyone by bennymark(m): 8:40am
Thunder fire bobrisky
Thunder fire the thing wey una call breast
Thunder go fire the people wey dey amazed
|Re: Is That Breast Or What? - Bobrisky's Cleavage Photo Amazed Everyone by Mutemenot(m): 8:41am
op
|Re: Is That Breast Or What? - Bobrisky's Cleavage Photo Amazed Everyone by visijo(m): 8:41am
Anigreat:mkpo aba.. Haha
|Re: Is That Breast Or What? - Bobrisky's Cleavage Photo Amazed Everyone by HsLBroker(m): 8:41am
Mutemenot:
|Re: Is That Breast Or What? - Bobrisky's Cleavage Photo Amazed Everyone by johnson4nosa(m): 8:42am
This girl sowi guy just dey use his stupidity dey make money
|Re: Is That Breast Or What? - Bobrisky's Cleavage Photo Amazed Everyone by Adegbenro7643(m): 8:43am
Poor guy,,,,SORRY!
May God heal you soon
|Re: Is That Breast Or What? - Bobrisky's Cleavage Photo Amazed Everyone by SexytorresE(f): 8:44am
I hate this dude with passion
|Re: Is That Breast Or What? - Bobrisky's Cleavage Photo Amazed Everyone by madgoat(m): 8:45am
Anigreat:
He is more relevant than you are. So sit down and stop saying rubbish.
|Re: Is That Breast Or What? - Bobrisky's Cleavage Photo Amazed Everyone by madgoat(m): 8:47am
SexytorresE:
Jealousy because you have flat breasts like groundnut and bobrisky is getting more sexy and busty
|Re: Is That Breast Or What? - Bobrisky's Cleavage Photo Amazed Everyone by CaptJeffry: 8:48am
Why this night? Why should I have another bad dream tonight?
|Re: Is That Breast Or What? - Bobrisky's Cleavage Photo Amazed Everyone by SexytorresE(f): 8:48am
[quote author=madgoat post=68133241]
Jealousy because you have flat breasts like groundnut and bobrisky is getting more sexy and busty [/quoteo] have u seen my breast before? Too much weed, wake up. Dude is too dirty
|Re: Is That Breast Or What? - Bobrisky's Cleavage Photo Amazed Everyone by Bossontop(m): 8:48am
Nope........ Nah nah... not looking....how can i be looking at a man supposed breast for God sake??
|Re: Is That Breast Or What? - Bobrisky's Cleavage Photo Amazed Everyone by tayo200(m): 8:49am
this guy... sorry girl.. no, I mean guy.. wait., girl... ehmmmm.. this guy... ohhh. am sorry.. girl
|Re: Is That Breast Or What? - Bobrisky's Cleavage Photo Amazed Everyone by Alwaysbanned(m): 8:51am
kimbraa:
Lowlifes will always know themselves
A cross dresser and a lesbian
Nice combo
|Re: Is That Breast Or What? - Bobrisky's Cleavage Photo Amazed Everyone by anyimontana(m): 8:51am
Mutemenot:only stupid can support stupidity...op is stupid
