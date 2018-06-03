Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / The Holy Spirit Is Still At Work (1002 Views)

Many people have doubted the reality of the Holy Spirit which is third Personality of Trinity.

Many of us have had the encounter with him through the small still voice. A man I knew said one day he sat down and said; someone said Iam not the way, pray to God to show you the way. And Jesus said Iam the Way, the Truth and the Life; that is how he gave his life to Jesus, today he is a minister in Foursquare Gospel Church.

One woman went to pilgrimage and that is how Jesus met her, today she is an evangelist.

The Holy Spirit has directed my path and wisdom I could not have imagined.

One point try the Spirit to be sure is from God.

Have a bless day! 2 Likes

I’ve heard many Christians claim that God, through the Holy Spirit, provides guidance and wisdom to those who prayerfully study scripture, to an accurate understanding.



If two different people, through prayerful study of scripture, come to two different and conflicting understandings of scripture, then God couldn’t have assisted both of them.



If several different people study scripture and all come to different and conflicting understandings, this is exactly what should be expected if holy spirit was not involved in this scripture study. This is why we have 30,000 different Christian sects each claiming to be guided by the same spirit but see most of the other sects as heretical



All evidence points to holy spirit being an imaginary friend people believe is real but is actually not or can someone give me one testable proof of holy spirit? 5 Likes 1 Share

The Holy Spirit is still Powerful!



Yes, The Holy Spirit Is Still Powerful.





1 Corinthians 2:10-11 NKJV

...But God has revealed them to us through His Spirit. For the Spirit searches all things, yes, the deep things of God.

[11] For what man knows the things of a man except the spirit of the man which is in him? Even so no one knows the things of God except the Spirit of God.



Really?

Opium of the people

Thank u holy spirit for being my comforter 1 Like

Too much Nollywood Home videos make you imagine a spirit is communicating with you.





Spirit that can tell the pastor or church members that the church building wants to collapse, Is that a spirit.





Your imaginations are playing tricks on you. 2 Likes

If the main evidence u have for the Holy spirit u claim to have is a small still voice then u haven't started. U are just deceiving yourself. The voice that speaks in people's heads is always a still small voice. Same with the voice that tells u to check out the ass of that hot chick. Even the voice that tells lunatics to kill people randomly is always gentle and soft. It is never a hard croaking voice. Stop fooling yourself.



As to the second point about one woman going on a pilgrimage, I fail to see how that helps your case. Any random möron can go anywhere and come back with "spiritual enlightenment" and that's not a sign of anything remotely sensible. There are even people who visit the holy land and come back with a mental illness. It is called Jerusalem Syndrome. Hers is probably a benign variation of it.

The Bible is our absolute. Without hearing any voice I am a better champion because you just might be hearing the image of the dragon speaking with you. We are commanded to test or try every spirit whether they be of God. How do we test them? We test them by the word (the Bible).

The Holy Spirit is God himself and God can not contradict Himself.

The just shall live by faith. Faith cometh by hearing the word (Gospel)

Finally, an angel of God may speak to somebody if they have a purpose for him, it doesn't make him have the Holy Spirit inside him.

The confusion you talk about is rooted in human limitation. And it is magnified when we arrogantly think we can wrap our limited mentality around the incomprehensible plan and moves of God...





Here are few things to note:



1. God has and works with a master plan that no single individual - not even the angels - is completely privy to.





2. As a result of #1, we only know, and can only know the things/plans of God in parts - especially as it relates to our little roles in God's big picture/master plan. (So let him that thinks he knows get humble and understand that he knew nothing as he ought to know. Again we only know in parts).





3. God rarely interferes with the human liberty to make choices - even at the risk of having us distort his plans for us. So, depending on our level of maturity and experience in the things of God, the revelations granted by the Holy Spirit is often colored by human temperament and interpretations. (Remember revelations often differ from the interpretations we give to them).





4. God is not an author of confusion. So, our diversity - regardless of how confusing it may appear in our grossly limited views - may actually be cohesive in the master plan. (So, for me, when I see something that appears authentic but somewhat contradictory to my Christian ideology/experience, I tend to assume that I may be missing some details in the Master plan. Of course this is hard. It's way easier to bicker about, and criticize what we don't understand).



