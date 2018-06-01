₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Wizkid & Tiwa Savage Doing The "Shaku Shaku" Dance Together At The Club (Photos
Wizkid & Tiwa Savage Doing The "Shaku Shaku" Dance Together At The Club (Photos by muckross(m): 7:10am
Nigerian singer "wizkid" and his allegedly new girlfriend "Tiwa Savage" were spotted rocking the famous "shaku shaku" together at the club.
http://nairaplus.com/2018/06/wizkid-and-tiwa-savage-seen-doing-the-shaku-shaku-dance-together-at-the-club-video/
|Re: Wizkid & Tiwa Savage Doing The "Shaku Shaku" Dance Together At The Club (Photos by muckross(m): 7:25am
|Re: Wizkid & Tiwa Savage Doing The "Shaku Shaku" Dance Together At The Club (Photos by Tamarapetty(f): 7:58am
See as the guy be like her junior brother
|Re: Wizkid & Tiwa Savage Doing The "Shaku Shaku" Dance Together At The Club (Photos by muckross(m): 9:00am
|Re: Wizkid & Tiwa Savage Doing The "Shaku Shaku" Dance Together At The Club (Photos by angelacj: 9:25am
Hmm mmm really can't believe his putting small cassava in that bug mama thin
muckross:
|Re: Wizkid & Tiwa Savage Doing The "Shaku Shaku" Dance Together At The Club (Photos by kmaster007: 9:49am
see her teeth like dat of chimpanzee
|Re: Wizkid & Tiwa Savage Doing The "Shaku Shaku" Dance Together At The Club (Photos by ADENIKETINA2015(f): 11:27am
When I say Wizkid; you say Tiwa
Wizkid...
|Re: Wizkid & Tiwa Savage Doing The "Shaku Shaku" Dance Together At The Club (Photos by KendrickAyomide: 11:52am
ADENIKETINA2015:Tslap
|Re: Wizkid & Tiwa Savage Doing The "Shaku Shaku" Dance Together At The Club (Photos by uzohrome(m): 1:13pm
Enjoy wizy
|Re: Wizkid & Tiwa Savage Doing The "Shaku Shaku" Dance Together At The Club (Photos by CriticMaestro: 2:23pm
I don't know who is more stewpid among them, wizkid that can easily get young fresh girls or the stewpid tiwa savage that is stooping so low to date her junior wen she is even married....
The height of all, this woman forgets she is a mom...
No kid wants his mom behaving in such way for fvcks sake
|Re: Wizkid & Tiwa Savage Doing The "Shaku Shaku" Dance Together At The Club (Photos by Ratals(m): 2:24pm
|Re: Wizkid & Tiwa Savage Doing The "Shaku Shaku" Dance Together At The Club (Photos by DrObum(m): 2:24pm
OK, now that I've seen it, what's next?
|Re: Wizkid & Tiwa Savage Doing The "Shaku Shaku" Dance Together At The Club (Photos by Saff(f): 2:24pm
kmaster007:the hate on tiwa is too much Can a milf not enjoy her life in peace?
|Re: Wizkid & Tiwa Savage Doing The "Shaku Shaku" Dance Together At The Club (Photos by NwaAmaikpe: 2:24pm
This is what I call a perfect symbiotic relationship not all those girls who expect you to buy them even their sanitary pads.
Just looking at Wizkid, I can tell Tiwa has never begged him for recharge card.
This is what Jamil needs; a stepfather who he can take for a brother.
Shaku shaku jooo.
May Allah bless your union and make you fruitful.
|Re: Wizkid & Tiwa Savage Doing The "Shaku Shaku" Dance Together At The Club (Photos by MANNABBQGRILLS: 2:25pm
KendrickAyomide:Lol .....
Dis Nairaland sef!!
|Re: Wizkid & Tiwa Savage Doing The "Shaku Shaku" Dance Together At The Club (Photos by pejuakinab: 2:25pm
Am suspecting this kid brother could be shakushakuing aunty Tiwa in d closet whenever she's high.
Just thinking...
|Re: Wizkid & Tiwa Savage Doing The "Shaku Shaku" Dance Together At The Club (Photos by Lifebender(m): 2:25pm
This babe no get shame Sha.
#Spits and walks out
|Re: Wizkid & Tiwa Savage Doing The "Shaku Shaku" Dance Together At The Club (Photos by sunnysunny69(m): 2:25pm
Odd
|Re: Wizkid & Tiwa Savage Doing The "Shaku Shaku" Dance Together At The Club (Photos by abra07: 2:25pm
|Re: Wizkid & Tiwa Savage Doing The "Shaku Shaku" Dance Together At The Club (Photos by OkpaAkuEriEri(m): 2:25pm
Chip afonja beach
Afonja girls doesnt hv shame.
Dey can fork maiguard n fork dia junior.
Like psqiare wife
No Igbo girl will fall ha hand lyk dis.
Tufiakwa.
Afonjas r caused.
|Re: Wizkid & Tiwa Savage Doing The "Shaku Shaku" Dance Together At The Club (Photos by Caris77(f): 2:25pm
Some comments here are just funni. Let me read on jeje.
|Re: Wizkid & Tiwa Savage Doing The "Shaku Shaku" Dance Together At The Club (Photos by gabpaul: 2:25pm
Hmmm... Person MAMA
|Re: Wizkid & Tiwa Savage Doing The "Shaku Shaku" Dance Together At The Club (Photos by ideology(m): 2:25pm
I pray she gets pregnant for him too
|Re: Wizkid & Tiwa Savage Doing The "Shaku Shaku" Dance Together At The Club (Photos by prettyzee11(f): 2:25pm
Just imagining how Tbliss, is feeling like right now.
|Re: Wizkid & Tiwa Savage Doing The "Shaku Shaku" Dance Together At The Club (Photos by Bennytak(m): 2:25pm
Relationship Goals
|Re: Wizkid & Tiwa Savage Doing The "Shaku Shaku" Dance Together At The Club (Photos by utenwuson: 2:26pm
tiwa to wizkid be like that big sis were go carry u hang out sometime........ wizkid too small Abeg...
|Re: Wizkid & Tiwa Savage Doing The "Shaku Shaku" Dance Together At The Club (Photos by gidlight(m): 2:26pm
Watin concern me self
|Re: Wizkid & Tiwa Savage Doing The "Shaku Shaku" Dance Together At The Club (Photos by Kingubong(m): 2:26pm
Pls u guys should leave them alone
|Re: Wizkid & Tiwa Savage Doing The "Shaku Shaku" Dance Together At The Club (Photos by enemyofprogress: 2:26pm
She is the typical example of agbaya
|Re: Wizkid & Tiwa Savage Doing The "Shaku Shaku" Dance Together At The Club (Photos by cindybaby22(f): 2:27pm
hmmm
this is getting interesting
|Re: Wizkid & Tiwa Savage Doing The "Shaku Shaku" Dance Together At The Club (Photos by Chidizman(m): 2:27pm
KendrickAyomide:
|Re: Wizkid & Tiwa Savage Doing The "Shaku Shaku" Dance Together At The Club (Photos by ayodaisi: 2:27pm
Aunty tiwa go soon done with him
