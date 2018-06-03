Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Photo Of N9.2billion Stoves Bought During Jonathan's Era Kept At Abuja Stadium (29741 Views)

Your hero paid N9.2billion for stoves and kept them inside the Velodrome at National Stadium in Abuja. Goodluck Jonathan is an arungun sha. Apa ni man yen. Kilode!



http://newshelm.ng/photo-of-n9-2billion-stoves-bought-during-jonathans-era-kept-at-abuja-stadium/ As shared on social media:Your hero paid N9.2billion for stoves and kept them inside the Velodrome at National Stadium in Abuja. Goodluck Jonathan is an arungun sha. Apa ni man yen. Kilode! 14 Likes 2 Shares

All am seeing is left over bricks I guess was meant for the stadium construction. Anyway sha, There is hunger in the land and BMC must feed. 129 Likes 4 Shares

Are those things called stove? 9 Likes

The only area, the bovine thinking anarchist, shows any bit of competence.



PMB - Mooo! Mooo! 62 Likes 2 Shares

This stove was one of the reasons I sadly voted for Buhari and till date no one has been jailed for this stove scam 19 Likes

During the GEJ era, I happen to visit Abuja a dozen times to get part of my money and getting a hotel room in Abuja was insane. From Transcorp to any three stars hotels, everywhere is reserved for VIP. Sirens will be heard everywhere and there was so much stolen money in circulation. Abuja became the circus where money is been tossed around mindlessly. To be candid I hate Buhari because he has stopped that flow of money, and he's pursued all my rich politician clients to I supply for out of the country but the truth that I know deep down is if GEJ had won a 2nd term, most Nigerians will be queuing for bread and beans on the road by now as there was this insane looting. Imagine a former level five project manager in the NDCC buying two houses in Banana Island!!! Imagine a Freshly recruited Navy personally buying a whole building in Gwarimpa and boasting that the oil bunkering militants have made him very rich!!! Imagine a prostitute I used to patronize in Lagos for 5k per night landing in Abuja and getting $1000 for a bj inside an Alhajis keep. I swear no nation can ever continue the way it was under GEJ without been ruined. I just wish this Buhari monkey could fix security. Other than that, he's far better than that mad and crazy fool called Jonathan. Mind you, I became rich under GEJ and currently struggling. 254 Likes 28 Shares

And Goodluck Jonathan is still president since May 2015? The way zombies exposes Buhari's incompetence is unprecedented. This is obviously how the affairs of the Nation has been left since May 2015.

Please BMC, Buhari was elected to work, serious work at that, not blaming up and down. 43 Likes

9.2billion for stoves?



Are those really stoves or bricks? 12 Likes

I was expecting to see cooking gas or kerosene stoves. We learn everyday! 11 Likes

The drunken master that wasted billions on the stoves and abandoned them for six years should not be blamed, it is Buhari who might not be aware of the scam that should receive the backlash abi? I am not surprised, a Robot has no thinking faculties, it only does what it's programmed to do. The drunken master that wasted billions on the stoves and abandoned them for six years should not be blamed, it is Buhari who might not be aware of the scam that should receive the backlash abi? I am not surprised, a Robot has no thinking faculties, it only does what it's programmed to do. 42 Likes 2 Shares

You people are funny, what has blame solved for us in this country, ever since Buhari came in he has been blaming yet things keep getting worse.

Governance is not about blaming and propaganda, it's serious business for serious minded people.

It was abandoned for five years and Buhari was elected to correct the anomalies on ground, yet he came in and continued with the abandonment. He has done three years of the abandonement.

If Buhari is not aware of the scam and you are aware, then he has no business in Aso rock. You people are funny, what has blame solved for us in this country, ever since Buhari came in he has been blaming yet things keep getting worse.Governance is not about blaming and propaganda, it's serious business for serious minded people.It was abandoned for five years and Buhari was elected to correct the anomalies on ground, yet he came in and continued with the abandonment. He has done three years of the abandonement.If Buhari is not aware of the scam and you are aware, then he has no business in Aso rock. 78 Likes 3 Shares





What a Country What a waste of useful funds...What a Country 3 Likes

Those things that looks like bricks are actually gas cylinders. The initiative was to provide 20million clean stoves for rural women. The contract was awarded for N9.2billion while N5billion was released by the ministry of finance for the project. Around 700,000 stoves was however delivered and abandoned inside the velodrome of the Abuja stadium. Nobody has been made to account for that scam till date. Those things that looks like bricks are actually gas cylinders. The initiative was to provide 20million clean stoves for rural women. The contract was awarded for N9.2billion while N5billion was released by the ministry of finance for the project. Around 700,000 stoves was however delivered and abandoned inside the velodrome of the Abuja stadium. Nobody has been made to account for that scam till date. 19 Likes 2 Shares

The scam was perpetrated in 2014 when preparations were already in top gear for the election. It is save to assume that the funds for the contract was diverted to fund Jonathan's campaign. If Buhari goes after those that perpetrated the scam, it will lead to the arrest and prosecution of PDP members and Jonathan himself. Thereafter, hero worshipers like you will start shouting witch hunt and persecution of opposition members. The scam was perpetrated in 2014 when preparations were already in top gear for the election. It is save to assume that the funds for the contract was diverted to fund Jonathan's campaign. If Buhari goes after those that perpetrated the scam, it will lead to the arrest and prosecution of PDP members and Jonathan himself. Thereafter, hero worshipers like you will start shouting witch hunt and persecution of opposition members. 44 Likes 3 Shares

What has the present government done about this? All these blames won't take the country anywhere. 3 Likes

On judgment day God would station about 10,000 angels to separate fight between Yahoo boys and white men

Plus anoda 50,000 angels to separate fight between Buhari and d whole Nigeria youth 8 Likes

...like we won't hear worst things when this government step down 5 Likes 1 Share

If Buhari is not aware of the scam and you are aware, then he has no business in Aso rock. As a president, grappling with recession brought about by massive looting, low oil revenue, depleted reserves and stagnant economy couple with Boko Haram and killer herdsmen plus fighting corruption, it is some abandoned stoves that he should be concerned about! That is why I tagged you people Robots, you never think. As a president, grappling with recession brought about by massive looting, low oil revenue, depleted reserves and stagnant economy couple with Boko Haram and killer herdsmen plus fighting corruption, it is some abandoned stoves that he should be concerned about! That is why I tagged you people Robots, you never think. 23 Likes 2 Shares

Blame it on the logistics man. How can it be a scam when the stove were mostly(700k) delivered? Or is it GEJ that would share the stoves? Blame it on the logistics man. How can it be a scam when the stove were mostly(700k) delivered? Or is it GEJ that would share the stoves? 9 Likes

Things like this make one unable to forgive, forget and move on. The brains of the perpetrators of this heinous cluelessness should be donated to LUTH for studies to ascertain what went amiss in their development. 7 Likes 1 Share

700k was delivered out of 20million. That's less than 5% of the contractual agreement. Jonathan presided over the FEC meeting that awarded the contract. He ordered the ministry of finance to release N5billion for the project. He should have put in place mechanism to ensure that the program was fully delivered and implemented as approved. 700k was delivered out of 20million. That's less than 5% of the contractual agreement. Jonathan presided over the FEC meeting that awarded the contract. He ordered the ministry of finance to release N5billion for the project. He should have put in place mechanism to ensure that the program was fully delivered and implemented as approved. 13 Likes 1 Share

He took the nation to recession with his Buharinomics and body odour. He was handed the fastest growing economy in Africa and third in the world.

Looting did not start with Jonathan, even from the military era till date, looting is on going, it should not be an excuse for poor performance, as previous administrations performed even as massive lootings were ongoing.

He was very much aware of the decayed nature of the entire system and security architecture and he came and said he's competent enough to do the work, don't forget that he has contested and lost for sometimes so his assumed to have understood his job properly, then he was elected to do this job he has been fighting for all along and all he could deliver is blame? He took the nation to recession with his Buharinomics and body odour. He was handed the fastest growing economy in Africa and third in the world.Looting did not start with Jonathan, even from the military era till date, looting is on going, it should not be an excuse for poor performance, as previous administrations performed even as massive lootings were ongoing.He was very much aware of the decayed nature of the entire system and security architecture and he came and said he's competent enough to do the work, don't forget that he has contested and lost for sometimes so his assumed to have understood his job properly, then he was elected to do this job he has been fighting for all along and all he could deliver is blame? 23 Likes

PMB - Mooo! Mooo! 6 Likes

Fastest growing economy that was taking domestic and foreign loans to pay salaries! Fastest when 24 states could not pay salaries, Buhari had to start dishing out bailouts as early as June 2015! I give up here. Bye Fastest growing economy that was taking domestic and foreign loans to pay salaries! Fastest when 24 states could not pay salaries, Buhari had to start dishing out bailouts as early as June 2015! I give up here. Bye 32 Likes 4 Shares

20 million gas stoves for N5billion? Where do you get your lies from?



Delivery was done so it wasn't a scam. You can call it irresponsible but not scam. 20 million gas stoves for N5billion? Where do you get your lies from?Delivery was done so it wasn't a scam. You can call it irresponsible but not scam. 3 Likes

I really don't appreciate the part in bold. Just Google the subject matter instead of wallowing in ignorance. The contract was for 20million clean stoves and wonder bags at a contract sum of N9.2billion. N5billion was released out of the N9.2billion contract sum to ministry of environment for the project. Stop defending what you don't know. I really don't appreciate the part in bold. Just Google the subject matter instead of wallowing in ignorance. The contract was for 20million clean stoves and wonder bags at a contract sum of N9.2billion. N5billion was released out of the N9.2billion contract sum to ministry of environment for the project. Stop defending what you don't know. 12 Likes 2 Shares

Tell Buhari to get to work and stop blaming, he has a lot to do, if the Job is too difficult and overwhelming, he should quietly resign, he was not elected to start reminding us of Jonathan's blunders. Tell Buhari to get to work and stop blaming, he has a lot to do, if the Job is too difficult and overwhelming, he should quietly resign, he was not elected to start reminding us of Jonathan's blunders. 10 Likes 1 Share

I think say u claim say u still dey make millions from land grabbing and resaling? I think say u claim say u still dey make millions from land grabbing and resaling? 7 Likes

It's Buhari's fault na, isn't it?



See them defending GEJ for presiding over waste and scam.



Same 9.5 billion then would have done a considerable job on the Second Niger Bridge. 10 Likes 2 Shares