|Leader Of Hunters Show Off Charms They Use While Fighting Boko Haram. Photos by ChangeIsCostant: 10:35am
A leader of hunters who follow troops in fighting Boko Haram insurgents in Borno state - has revealed the charms he and his colleagues use in order to protect themselves. The hunters who are said to be 28,000 in number, go everywhere with the military and help them with the terrain in fighting against the terrorist as they have recorded numerous successes in recent times.
According to one of their leaders, they use traditional charms that protect them from harm. One of the charm is a deflection method which makes bullets not to penetrate the skin even after piercing a car.
The charm itself is reportedly made of a bullet wrapped in animal skin’.(Hunters here are also herbalists. Traditional charms and amulets are part of ancient culture dating back to precolonial times. It is passed down from generations to young men who carry on with the tradition and continue as hunters in villages across Borno)
According to Bits of Borno, another charm called the Yetsu was also revealed. The charm is meant to be rolled on a piece of paper and then smoked. When the hunters go to the forest after this, they appear blurry to the enemy.
"The enemy can’t really see you. It’s like a windy day, he can’t focus. And the bullets start flying off in other directions because he can’t see us", the hunter was quoted to have said.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/06/leader-of-hunters-show-off-charms-they-use-while-fighting-boko-haram-photos.html
|Re: Leader Of Hunters Show Off Charms They Use While Fighting Boko Haram. Photos by FarahAideed: 10:35am
Hmmmmm
|Re: Leader Of Hunters Show Off Charms They Use While Fighting Boko Haram. Photos by Thegeneralqueen(f): 10:37am
Northerners and charm
2 Likes
|Re: Leader Of Hunters Show Off Charms They Use While Fighting Boko Haram. Photos by odiereke(m): 10:38am
Why exposing the secret of their power to their enemies. Its dangerous oooooo
14 Likes
|Re: Leader Of Hunters Show Off Charms They Use While Fighting Boko Haram. Photos by Flirtyjane(f): 10:47am
as if Boko Haram terrorists don't use charm. All of them use charm. no be today
odiereke:
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Leader Of Hunters Show Off Charms They Use While Fighting Boko Haram. Photos by general111: 10:47am
Thegeneralqueen:
2 Likes
|Re: Leader Of Hunters Show Off Charms They Use While Fighting Boko Haram. Photos by savio93(m): 11:01am
They should use it well and end this insurgency.
|Re: Leader Of Hunters Show Off Charms They Use While Fighting Boko Haram. Photos by babdap: 11:06am
What a theatre country, when you thought you had seen it all only to be told you are a learner
1 Like
|Re: Leader Of Hunters Show Off Charms They Use While Fighting Boko Haram. Photos by ZombiePUNISHER: 11:11am
We have technically defeated Boko Haram.. Lai Muhammad
So I don't know who they are still fighting with charms inside the bush...
Or is lai lying?
1 Like
|Re: Leader Of Hunters Show Off Charms They Use While Fighting Boko Haram. Photos by owomida1: 7:03pm
counterfeit
|Re: Leader Of Hunters Show Off Charms They Use While Fighting Boko Haram. Photos by itiswellandwell: 7:05pm
Ohhh boy
|Re: Leader Of Hunters Show Off Charms They Use While Fighting Boko Haram. Photos by b3llo(m): 7:05pm
Those things don't work. Real warriors don't use and believe in charm.
|Re: Leader Of Hunters Show Off Charms They Use While Fighting Boko Haram. Photos by MANNABBQGRILLS: 7:05pm
This is interesting.....
|Re: Leader Of Hunters Show Off Charms They Use While Fighting Boko Haram. Photos by obembet(m): 7:05pm
Using charm to fight your brothers....
Kindly use the same charm against Fulani Henslmen
And BUHARI
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Leader Of Hunters Show Off Charms They Use While Fighting Boko Haram. Photos by holuwamosey(m): 7:05pm
Dey use wat dey av to protect dem self
|Re: Leader Of Hunters Show Off Charms They Use While Fighting Boko Haram. Photos by emmaitive(m): 7:06pm
Who charm epp?
|Re: Leader Of Hunters Show Off Charms They Use While Fighting Boko Haram. Photos by Sommydisaster(m): 7:07pm
I'd like to mix this with some codeine Who knows what's up?
|Re: Leader Of Hunters Show Off Charms They Use While Fighting Boko Haram. Photos by miniziter(m): 7:07pm
Hausa can wear native to anywhere
|Re: Leader Of Hunters Show Off Charms They Use While Fighting Boko Haram. Photos by Nairalandmentor(m): 7:10pm
|Re: Leader Of Hunters Show Off Charms They Use While Fighting Boko Haram. Photos by Nancy2018(f): 7:11pm
Buhari terrorist military
|Re: Leader Of Hunters Show Off Charms They Use While Fighting Boko Haram. Photos by phlame(m): 7:12pm
Nancy2018:
|Re: Leader Of Hunters Show Off Charms They Use While Fighting Boko Haram. Photos by perez100: 7:16pm
Those things are powerless and cannot protect any person.
|Re: Leader Of Hunters Show Off Charms They Use While Fighting Boko Haram. Photos by perdollar(m): 7:27pm
idolatry n Islam cannot b separated.
|Re: Leader Of Hunters Show Off Charms They Use While Fighting Boko Haram. Photos by Shukusheka(m): 7:32pm
When RPG and bullets from Ak47 begin to fly around even your most potent charm would pick race.
|Re: Leader Of Hunters Show Off Charms They Use While Fighting Boko Haram. Photos by Shukusheka(m): 7:34pm
odiereke:What secret? If charms won battles, African countries could be heavyweight and we would be colonising the Whites.
|Re: Leader Of Hunters Show Off Charms They Use While Fighting Boko Haram. Photos by Gerald620: 7:36pm
This I doubt is effective. Enemy revealed is enemy conquered... Our leaders have never been sensible....
|Re: Leader Of Hunters Show Off Charms They Use While Fighting Boko Haram. Photos by Laple0541(m): 7:41pm
perdollar:
Senses elude you....so every northerners practice Islam! Tell me the region that does not use charm in Nigeria.
|Re: Leader Of Hunters Show Off Charms They Use While Fighting Boko Haram. Photos by StarUp: 7:42pm
odiereke:
You don't understand the trick?... He is using the opportunity to market the charm for cash. You will soon see the traffic of people that will temporarily migrate to Borno state in search of the man and his charm.
