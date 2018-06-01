Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Obinna Okadigbo Is Dead (Chuba Okadigbo’s Son) (16785 Views)

Okadigbo died in the United States of America from a cold related ailment.



Former media aide to Okadigbo, Dr James Okoroma, confirmed the death.



Okoroma told Sun: “Obinna was a warm and personable person, he died abroad. His exit is painful not just to his family but everybody who knew him.”



Relatives and friends of the deceased have thronged the Abuja residence of the former lawmaker to sympathise with them.



The mother of the deceased, Senator (Mrs) Magery Okadigbo, was said to have traveled to the US to arrange for the return of remains of Obinna.



The deceased, who was in his 20s, according to a family member, studied in the US and was residing in Maryland.



Sad Sad

Is unfortunate.

If it's the guy I know he was either 29 going to 30 or 28 going to 29.

Cold and the black man never go together. I believe he died from pneumonia, it's a common illness which kills black people in temperate regions. 6 Likes



Chai Okadigbo

That name was an enigma in Nigerian political sphere especially in the year 2000, the professor cum politician did everything to thwart OBJ's plan.

I recalled when prof Okadigbo stole the senate mace to forestall his impeachment!

He teamed up with Bubu as his running mate under ANPP then, unfortunately OBJ didn't give them a chance!!

I can never forget that Professor Dr. Chuba Wilberforce Okadigbo a man who doesn't tolerate bullshit like Ekweremadu is doing.



isoright

Na wa

like I care 3 Likes

Nwanne Pharaoh. Sad.

DSS1335:



Chai Okadigbo

That name was an enigma in Nigerian political sphere especially in the year 2000, the professor cum politician did everything to thwart OBJ's plan.

I recalled when prof Okadigbo stole the senate mace to forestall his impeachment.

He teamed up with Bubu as his runing under ANPP then.

I can never forget that Professor Dr. Chuba Wilberforce Okadigbo a man who doesn't tolerate bullshit like Ekweremadu is doing.



Continue RIP both father and son



Dr Chuba Okadigbo you so revere, will also be remembered as that radical intellectual who like a typical hypocrite, betrayed all that he professed as a refined individual, who upon multiple accusations of corruption as senate president, that included the accusation of assigning 23 official vehicles to his own office for family and private use, he ran away with the mace to his village like a common tout to only delay the eventual and democratic impeachment from office by his peers.



RIP

Chuba Okadigbo was a great man and it's sad to hear his son just passed away.



May his soul rest in peace. 1 Like

Sad news.

RIP

Okadigbo himself

RIP to his son



So his wife is a senator too now...na family business

May his soul rest in peace.

I DONT GIVE A Bleep !!

RIP to the departed.

Late Okadigbo the man cursed by the Zik of Africa.



Meanwhile, where is the girlfriend of the deceased so I can fill in the vacuum that our brother left behind.

Chuba Okadigbo, the man who understood the political arithmetics of Naija.

RIP Obinna, sayme well to ur dad 1 Like

His father’s wealth could not even save him.



RIP though

Chuba okadigbo, the great orator from south east. So sad son have to meet his father

RIP but before then, tell ur father how we re suffering from their greed nd selfishness.. Also tell him about IPOB..



Udo.. 2 Likes

We shall all die one day.

Let's live our lives well and good.



Nobody know when, where or how





RIP young man 1 Like

Who started the stealing/seizing of Maze from the hallowed chamber?

I thought chuba's wife is late prof Miriam ikejiani-clark.



anyway, RIP to the dead.

Throwback:







Dr Chuba Okadigbo you so revere, will also be remembered as that radical intellectual who like a typical hypocrite, betrayed all that he professed as a refined individual, who upon multiple accusations of corruption as senate president, that included the accusation of assigning 23 official vehicles to his own office for family and private use, he ran away with the mace to his village like a common tout to only delay the eventual and democratic impeachment from office by his peers.



Another sad example of those who could have been better, but chose to betray themselves and us.



Really? Really? 1 Like

show us the son pic not his father show us the son pic not his father 3 Likes

May his soul rest in peace, amen