|Obinna Okadigbo Is Dead (Chuba Okadigbo’s Son) by 15Ebisco: 11:13am
Obinna Okadigbo, son of former Senate President, Chuba Okadigbo is dead.
Okadigbo died in the United States of America from a cold related ailment.
Former media aide to Okadigbo, Dr James Okoroma, confirmed the death.
Okoroma told Sun: “Obinna was a warm and personable person, he died abroad. His exit is painful not just to his family but everybody who knew him.”
Relatives and friends of the deceased have thronged the Abuja residence of the former lawmaker to sympathise with them.
The mother of the deceased, Senator (Mrs) Magery Okadigbo, was said to have traveled to the US to arrange for the return of remains of Obinna.
The deceased, who was in his 20s, according to a family member, studied in the US and was residing in Maryland.
|Re: Obinna Okadigbo Is Dead (Chuba Okadigbo’s Son) by Anigreat: 11:14am
Sad
|Re: Obinna Okadigbo Is Dead (Chuba Okadigbo’s Son) by NORSIYK(m): 11:16am
Is unfortunate.
|Re: Obinna Okadigbo Is Dead (Chuba Okadigbo’s Son) by meobizy(m): 12:11pm
If it's the guy I know he was either 29 going to 30 or 28 going to 29.
Cold and the black man never go together. I believe he died from pneumonia, it's a common illness which kills black people in temperate regions.
|Re: Obinna Okadigbo Is Dead (Chuba Okadigbo’s Son) by DSS1335: 12:50pm
Chai Okadigbo
That name was an enigma in Nigerian political sphere especially in the year 2000, the professor cum politician did everything to thwart OBJ's plan.
I recalled when prof Okadigbo stole the senate mace to forestall his impeachment!
He teamed up with Bubu as his running mate under ANPP then, unfortunately OBJ didn't give them a chance!!
I can never forget that Professor Dr. Chuba Wilberforce Okadigbo a man who doesn't tolerate bullshit like Ekweremadu is doing.
Continue RIP both father and son
|Re: Obinna Okadigbo Is Dead (Chuba Okadigbo’s Son) by slawomir: 2:02pm
isoright
|Re: Obinna Okadigbo Is Dead (Chuba Okadigbo’s Son) by hardywaltz(m): 2:03pm
Na wa
|Re: Obinna Okadigbo Is Dead (Chuba Okadigbo’s Son) by Saviour22(m): 2:04pm
like I care
|Re: Obinna Okadigbo Is Dead (Chuba Okadigbo’s Son) by Hedonisst: 2:04pm
Nwanne Pharaoh. Sad.
|Re: Obinna Okadigbo Is Dead (Chuba Okadigbo’s Son) by Throwback: 2:04pm
DSS1335:
Dr Chuba Okadigbo you so revere, will also be remembered as that radical intellectual who like a typical hypocrite, betrayed all that he professed as a refined individual, who upon multiple accusations of corruption as senate president, that included the accusation of assigning 23 official vehicles to his own office for family and private use, he ran away with the mace to his village like a common tout to only delay the eventual and democratic impeachment from office by his peers.
Another sad example of those who could have been better, but chose to betray themselves and us.
|Re: Obinna Okadigbo Is Dead (Chuba Okadigbo’s Son) by DrObum(m): 2:04pm
RIP
|Re: Obinna Okadigbo Is Dead (Chuba Okadigbo’s Son) by AprokoGirl: 2:05pm
|Re: Obinna Okadigbo Is Dead (Chuba Okadigbo’s Son) by GavelSlam: 2:05pm
Chuba Okadigbo was a great man and it's sad to hear his son just passed away.
May his soul rest in peace.
|Re: Obinna Okadigbo Is Dead (Chuba Okadigbo’s Son) by MANNABBQGRILLS: 2:05pm
Sad news.
RIP
|Re: Obinna Okadigbo Is Dead (Chuba Okadigbo’s Son) by Speakdatruth: 2:05pm
Okadigbo himself
RIP to his son
So his wife is a senator too now...na family business
|Re: Obinna Okadigbo Is Dead (Chuba Okadigbo’s Son) by Pavore9: 2:05pm
May his soul rest in peace.
|Re: Obinna Okadigbo Is Dead (Chuba Okadigbo’s Son) by wallace1: 2:06pm
I DONT GIVE A Bleep !!
|Re: Obinna Okadigbo Is Dead (Chuba Okadigbo’s Son) by LLKJSays(m): 2:07pm
RIP to the departed.
|Re: Obinna Okadigbo Is Dead (Chuba Okadigbo’s Son) by Ogalanyaidi(m): 2:08pm
Late Okadigbo the man cursed by the Zik of Africa.
Meanwhile, where is the girlfriend of the deceased so I can fill in the vacuum that our brother left behind.
|Re: Obinna Okadigbo Is Dead (Chuba Okadigbo’s Son) by ozoekwe(m): 2:08pm
Chuba Okadigbo, the man who understood the political arithmetics of Naija.
RIP Obinna, sayme well to ur dad
|Re: Obinna Okadigbo Is Dead (Chuba Okadigbo’s Son) by Newpride(m): 2:11pm
His father’s wealth could not even save him.
RIP though
|Re: Obinna Okadigbo Is Dead (Chuba Okadigbo’s Son) by icedfire(m): 2:14pm
Chuba okadigbo, the great orator from south east. So sad son have to meet his father
|Re: Obinna Okadigbo Is Dead (Chuba Okadigbo’s Son) by menix(m): 2:14pm
RIP but before then, tell ur father how we re suffering from their greed nd selfishness.. Also tell him about IPOB..
Udo..
|Re: Obinna Okadigbo Is Dead (Chuba Okadigbo’s Son) by okomile(f): 2:18pm
We shall all die one day.
Let's live our lives well and good.
Nobody know when, where or how
RIP young man
|Re: Obinna Okadigbo Is Dead (Chuba Okadigbo’s Son) by tukdi: 2:20pm
|Re: Obinna Okadigbo Is Dead (Chuba Okadigbo’s Son) by omooba969(m): 2:20pm
Who started the stealing/seizing of Maze from the hallowed chamber?
|Re: Obinna Okadigbo Is Dead (Chuba Okadigbo’s Son) by chukwukahenry(m): 2:20pm
I thought chuba's wife is late prof Miriam ikejiani-clark.
anyway, RIP to the dead.
|Re: Obinna Okadigbo Is Dead (Chuba Okadigbo’s Son) by AskProf: 2:21pm
Throwback:
Really?
|Re: Obinna Okadigbo Is Dead (Chuba Okadigbo’s Son) by divinespark: 2:22pm
|Re: Obinna Okadigbo Is Dead (Chuba Okadigbo’s Son) by ipobarecriminals: 2:23pm
show us the son pic not his father
|Re: Obinna Okadigbo Is Dead (Chuba Okadigbo’s Son) by Pascal181: 2:25pm
May his soul rest in peace, amen
|Re: Obinna Okadigbo Is Dead (Chuba Okadigbo’s Son) by Adonis86(m): 2:27pm
namesake rest in peace. The successor of that Anambra North senatorial seat Stella oduah buried her only son last year, now the predecessor of the same seat about to bury his first son.
