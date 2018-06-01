₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 2,013,311 members, 4,276,320 topics. Date: Sunday, 03 June 2018 at 08:02 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Flavour, 2Baba, Wizkid, Banky W, Tekno & Okocha At One Africa Music Fest In UK (2192 Views)
Wizkid, Banky W, Tunde Demuren, Paul O Okoye Pictured Together / Phyno & Jay Jay Okocha At A Shopping Centre As Fans Mob Phyno / Mary Remmy Njoku Owns ROK TV That Attracted Nigerian Celebs To UK(Pics) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Flavour, 2Baba, Wizkid, Banky W, Tekno & Okocha At One Africa Music Fest In UK by samysamy: 12:00pm
Nigerian celebrities 2Baba,Wizkid,Banky W,Flavour,Kcee,Tekno,Zoro,ex-Super Eagles skipper Okocha and others at OneAfricaMusicFest held this weekend at Wembley Arena,UK
Source: http://usascholarshipfree.blogspot.com/2018/06/nigerian-celebs-storm-wembley-arena-for.html
|Re: Flavour, 2Baba, Wizkid, Banky W, Tekno & Okocha At One Africa Music Fest In UK by samysamy: 12:01pm
Read more. http://usascholarshipfree.blogspot.com/2018/06/nigerian-celebs-storm-wembley-arena-for.html
|Re: Flavour, 2Baba, Wizkid, Banky W, Tekno & Okocha At One Africa Music Fest In UK by samysamy: 12:02pm
samysamy:more
|Re: Flavour, 2Baba, Wizkid, Banky W, Tekno & Okocha At One Africa Music Fest In UK by Solstar: 12:06pm
The Headquarter of Africa is London
This is because Nigeria has failed to be the Entertainment and Tourism Hub, now London is making all the Money, and Africans move all away from the continent to their 'Colonial and Eternal Master' even our President goes there for Panadol.
Shame.
10 Likes
|Re: Flavour, 2Baba, Wizkid, Banky W, Tekno & Okocha At One Africa Music Fest In UK by Anigreat: 12:06pm
Solstar:
Bros, Britain still colonized us o, even when we got our independent. Its so shameful.
|Re: Flavour, 2Baba, Wizkid, Banky W, Tekno & Okocha At One Africa Music Fest In UK by decatalyst(m): 12:11pm
Where is Leo and Ifuanada?
|Re: Flavour, 2Baba, Wizkid, Banky W, Tekno & Okocha At One Africa Music Fest In UK by Solstar: 12:30pm
Anigreat:
I feel so much shame. The way I see it, it looks like its better to just become British and buy a home there, cos it seems Nigeria is just their slave Kingdom, even our Politicians have home there. I likely will just go there and buy a home and move my family there. I prefer to be a master than a slave. I hate to know we are owned. It is so crazy.
2 Likes
|Re: Flavour, 2Baba, Wizkid, Banky W, Tekno & Okocha At One Africa Music Fest In UK by Silvertrinity(f): 12:58pm
flavour why?
|Re: Flavour, 2Baba, Wizkid, Banky W, Tekno & Okocha At One Africa Music Fest In UK by Seanpizzy10: 7:52pm
Banky W And His Girl Adesua Celebrate Love In London In Matching Outfit And Grand Style(Best Lovers)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vFmC9pz8AS4[s][/s]
|Re: Flavour, 2Baba, Wizkid, Banky W, Tekno & Okocha At One Africa Music Fest In UK by Yomzzyblog: 7:53pm
|Re: Flavour, 2Baba, Wizkid, Banky W, Tekno & Okocha At One Africa Music Fest In UK by MANNABBQGRILLS: 7:53pm
ONE AFRICA!!!
|Re: Flavour, 2Baba, Wizkid, Banky W, Tekno & Okocha At One Africa Music Fest In UK by Holywizard(m): 7:53pm
I dreamt where 'One corner' crooner won Grammy.
God please help me win Turbo 2 and maybe all turbos tomorrow being the 4th of June.
|Re: Flavour, 2Baba, Wizkid, Banky W, Tekno & Okocha At One Africa Music Fest In UK by obembet(m): 7:54pm
M
|Re: Flavour, 2Baba, Wizkid, Banky W, Tekno & Okocha At One Africa Music Fest In UK by dtruth50(m): 7:56pm
Flavour! must u alws show us that you have 6packs?
And what is the meaning of pointing finger?
|Re: Flavour, 2Baba, Wizkid, Banky W, Tekno & Okocha At One Africa Music Fest In UK by spartan50(m): 7:56pm
Stingy okocha
|Re: Flavour, 2Baba, Wizkid, Banky W, Tekno & Okocha At One Africa Music Fest In UK by IME1: 7:56pm
Seen
Next
|Re: Flavour, 2Baba, Wizkid, Banky W, Tekno & Okocha At One Africa Music Fest In UK by Benekruku(m): 7:56pm
Africans are one bunch of confused lots
One Africa Music Festival held in United Kingdom
|Re: Flavour, 2Baba, Wizkid, Banky W, Tekno & Okocha At One Africa Music Fest In UK by slawomir: 7:56pm
Anigreat:
bros
once the bride price of a girl has been paid she can be bleeped anywhere and anyhow
London don pay our bride price since
so we remain slave to them
that is why them Bleep super eagles up yesterday even when the so called England nor sabi play ball
|Re: Flavour, 2Baba, Wizkid, Banky W, Tekno & Okocha At One Africa Music Fest In UK by lastempero: 7:57pm
E be like say flavour no get clothe at all,d guy body is always exposed.
|Re: Flavour, 2Baba, Wizkid, Banky W, Tekno & Okocha At One Africa Music Fest In UK by arherfish(m): 7:57pm
Anigreat:I feel the problem of Africa is imbedded in our skin. We never get anything right.
|Re: Flavour, 2Baba, Wizkid, Banky W, Tekno & Okocha At One Africa Music Fest In UK by tspouse(m): 7:58pm
So should I fry powder milk?
|Re: Flavour, 2Baba, Wizkid, Banky W, Tekno & Okocha At One Africa Music Fest In UK by Neoteny(m): 8:00pm
Physical wreck, about to crash and burn.
|Re: Flavour, 2Baba, Wizkid, Banky W, Tekno & Okocha At One Africa Music Fest In UK by anibirelawal(m): 8:00pm
Where is my Davido
|Re: Flavour, 2Baba, Wizkid, Banky W, Tekno & Okocha At One Africa Music Fest In UK by Bellgal: 8:01pm
Flavour i don't what u r trying to do ooo, r u trying to show us u have a smooth body or r u a model now? Or slay king
|Re: Flavour, 2Baba, Wizkid, Banky W, Tekno & Okocha At One Africa Music Fest In UK by Neoteny(m): 8:01pm
Has-been, looking for every photo opportunity.
|Re: Flavour, 2Baba, Wizkid, Banky W, Tekno & Okocha At One Africa Music Fest In UK by miqos02(m): 8:01pm
K
|Re: Flavour, 2Baba, Wizkid, Banky W, Tekno & Okocha At One Africa Music Fest In UK by Suspect33(m): 8:01pm
::
|Re: Flavour, 2Baba, Wizkid, Banky W, Tekno & Okocha At One Africa Music Fest In UK by Neoteny(m): 8:01pm
Manic
|Re: Flavour, 2Baba, Wizkid, Banky W, Tekno & Okocha At One Africa Music Fest In UK by dtruth50(m): 8:01pm
pls fry am bros. the thing sweet
|Re: Flavour, 2Baba, Wizkid, Banky W, Tekno & Okocha At One Africa Music Fest In UK by shadebeauty(f): 8:02pm
Please Nairalanders Bless me with any amount, I and my daughter are really starving, I've been the one taking care us, my little business as not going well for me, it really a though call for me, coming up to beg.
|Re: Flavour, 2Baba, Wizkid, Banky W, Tekno & Okocha At One Africa Music Fest In UK by Neoteny(m): 8:02pm
Get over yourself
..and for God's sake put on some shirt
|Re: Flavour, 2Baba, Wizkid, Banky W, Tekno & Okocha At One Africa Music Fest In UK by Neoteny(m): 8:02pm
Past glory
(0) (Reply)
Floyd Mayweather Celebrates Son As He Graduates From High School (photos) / Please Help Me Out Here / Pic Of The Day
Viewing this topic: Manufor(m), Nurtay(m), Joshua070(m), CJAYseven, tonzo(m), Willahpih(m), akara(m), potentialOAU(m), andray12(m), gdayo, onyii4ev, stevesharon, olayokun(m), Lowrenzojacuzzi, proudlyND(m), Xkoba, beeff(m), pabllov53, oli1998(m), alexis9, kcjazz(m), Cheatnotagain, stalvin30, xpiranza, jadyclem(m), aminubako1(m), Kabalokwu, Iamdaniel85, willsc, dharmzie18(f), titiforever, chinaza1, lifefaith(m), wumibello(f), Ajoboss(m), jeffdaniel(m), MCFRESH(m), LanreGH(m), Sirwifi, mixter(m), odumoyedare(m), bennifield11(m), Clentuzbaba(m), lade007(m), Truth234, kollytommy, Chibaba247(m), NSNA, Sleekbaby(f), rayomata, guru90, legaci, Onota, Bobbybabs(m), cicidasilva(m), olayinkaayinde(m), Thoryeeb(m), kawuh, ITboymartin(m), Reeses, jibs4lv(m), Bellgal, Skilme(m), munalight(f), Suspect33(m), Toptej70, princessyere1(f), penmasterwriter, olursolar23(m), Handsomecole(m), obxddon(m), laptopsale(m), cheucheu, jasibor(m), ABDamola(m), hAlexandro(m), patosky3310(m), kolorcode, TheTakeOver, luvissweet2f(f), Dan2j(m), acc2020(m), SaintCaleb, jossyspicy, slowice87, emmiebrizzie, chrisb2r200, GreatrAnalyst, Tolution1, pxjosh(m), Amanhasnoname, gurunlocker, angelliza(f), pemiakd(f), nathanjohn2808, shadebeauty(f), ucheofficial, Oblitz(m), auto2(m), slawomir, LotusFan, Emmykonking01(m), hismerhill(m), Ayoyemi12, otunbabadok(m), slimiyke(m), oluwatymylehyn(m), Yusufabogun001(m), Neil0072009(m), kenny2u(m), drabfemmy(m), Bamilizy(f), creazor(m), dtruth50(m), zicoraads, warm, Muyesky(m), Neoteny(m), Lorddee, Ishowmoney(m) and 196 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 29