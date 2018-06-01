₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
8 Persons Including Immigration Officer Arrested At Beer Parlour In Benin. Photo
Eight persons were arrested by police in a beer parlour at Igun Street in Benin city, Edo state. According to reports, the police operatives stormed the beer parlour and arrested at random as officers picked eight persons including an immigration officer who reportedly came to the area to repair his car.
The arrested were taken to the State CID where they were detained before the intervention of a philanthropist Kola Edokpayi and his comrades who went to the station to secure their release.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/06/8-persons-including-immigration-officer-arrested-at-a-beer-parlour-in-benin-photos.html
Re: 8 Persons Including Immigration Officer Arrested At Beer Parlour In Benin. Photo
Someone can not migrate beer into his stomach in peace again... na wa for naija police o.
Re: 8 Persons Including Immigration Officer Arrested At Beer Parlour In Benin. Photo
So them don thy spread this lagos charater to Benin
Re: 8 Persons Including Immigration Officer Arrested At Beer Parlour In Benin. Photo
They were just enjoying a beautiful Sunday evening before they go back to the Monday rat race. Why arrest them na?
Re: 8 Persons Including Immigration Officer Arrested At Beer Parlour In Benin. Photo
Drinking Of Beer Is Now An Offense In Nigeria ?
Re: 8 Persons Including Immigration Officer Arrested At Beer Parlour In Benin. Photo
no where is safe
been living low in my apartment storing my fridge with beer and whiskey...cos these security operatives are behaving like mad men these days
Re: 8 Persons Including Immigration Officer Arrested At Beer Parlour In Benin. Photo
Re: 8 Persons Including Immigration Officer Arrested At Beer Parlour In Benin. Photo
Almost everything is wrong with Naija. How can police just arrest random people at a recreational spot without any reason
Re: 8 Persons Including Immigration Officer Arrested At Beer Parlour In Benin. Photo
Re: 8 Persons Including Immigration Officer Arrested At Beer Parlour In Benin. Photo
Rogue police
Re: 8 Persons Including Immigration Officer Arrested At Beer Parlour In Benin. Photo
JUst the beginning
Re: 8 Persons Including Immigration Officer Arrested At Beer Parlour In Benin. Photo
Fear police I repeat FEAR POLICE
Re: 8 Persons Including Immigration Officer Arrested At Beer Parlour In Benin. Photo
Good for them
Re: 8 Persons Including Immigration Officer Arrested At Beer Parlour In Benin. Photo
Nigeria have gone to the dog since Buhari era
Re: 8 Persons Including Immigration Officer Arrested At Beer Parlour In Benin. Photo
This bullsh*t can't happen in a well developed country without a good reason.
Re: 8 Persons Including Immigration Officer Arrested At Beer Parlour In Benin. Photo
Mind where you drink.....
Re: 8 Persons Including Immigration Officer Arrested At Beer Parlour In Benin. Photo
Transmission of beer....
Naija Police thought that increasing excise rate of beer means that drinking beer is now a crime
Bunch of Mofos
Re: 8 Persons Including Immigration Officer Arrested At Beer Parlour In Benin. Photo
common beer you can't drink in peace in Nigeria again.
Re: 8 Persons Including Immigration Officer Arrested At Beer Parlour In Benin. Photo
Wait just for drinking beer?.. Correct me pls.. When is drinking beer an offence
Re: 8 Persons Including Immigration Officer Arrested At Beer Parlour In Benin. Photo
This topic sounds useless and dumb to me.
Spits!
Re: 8 Persons Including Immigration Officer Arrested At Beer Parlour In Benin. Photo
On judgment day God would station about 10,000 angels to separate fight between Yahoo boys and white men
Plus anoda 50,000 angels to separate fight between Buhari and d whole Nigeria youth
Re: 8 Persons Including Immigration Officer Arrested At Beer Parlour In Benin. Photo
v
Re: 8 Persons Including Immigration Officer Arrested At Beer Parlour In Benin. Photo
EuroBoy007:
Mtcheewww! This Nigeria Police Self
Re: 8 Persons Including Immigration Officer Arrested At Beer Parlour In Benin. Photo
Lols... Even the Nigerian police are jobless
Re: 8 Persons Including Immigration Officer Arrested At Beer Parlour In Benin. Photo
Lols... Even the Nigerian police are jobless.....dont say I said ooh
Re: 8 Persons Including Immigration Officer Arrested At Beer Parlour In Benin. Photo
Haba what is their crime? When did that started happening in Edo? So going to beer parlour is now a crime in Benin or what
Re: 8 Persons Including Immigration Officer Arrested At Beer Parlour In Benin. Photo
Micheezy7:SHARIA
Re: 8 Persons Including Immigration Officer Arrested At Beer Parlour In Benin. Photo
where the picture or the beer parlour op behave ooo
Re: 8 Persons Including Immigration Officer Arrested At Beer Parlour In Benin. Photo
when you see cops arresting indiscriminately, just know they're doing it for a reason...bail money!
Re: 8 Persons Including Immigration Officer Arrested At Beer Parlour In Benin. Photo
We don hear YANKEE BABE
chivera018:
This is Nigeria
