The arrested were taken to the State CID where they were detained before the intervention of a philanthropist Kola Edokpayi and his comrades who went to the station to secure their release.



Eight persons were arrested by police in a beer parlour at Igun Street in Benin city, Edo state. According to reports, the police operatives stormed the beer parlour and arrested at random as officers picked eight persons including an immigration officer who reportedly came to the area to repair his car.

Someone can not migrate beer into his stomach in peace again... na wa for naija police o. 2 Likes

So them don thy spread this lagos charater to Benin

They were just enjoying a beautiful Sunday evening before they go back to the Monday rat race. Why arrest them na?

Drinking Of Beer Is Now An Offense In Nigeria ?

no where is safe

been living low in my apartment storing my fridge with beer and whiskey...cos these security operatives are behaving like mad men these days 1 Like 1 Share

Almost everything is wrong with Naija. How can police just arrest random people at a recreational spot without any reason

Rogue police

JUst the beginning

Fear police I repeat FEAR POLICE

Good for them

Nigeria have gone to the dog since Buhari era

This bullsh*t can't happen in a well developed country without a good reason.

Mind where you drink.....

Transmission of beer....



Naija Police thought that increasing excise rate of beer means that drinking beer is now a crime



Bunch of Mofos

common beer you can't drink in peace in Nigeria again.

Wait just for drinking beer?.. Correct me pls.. When is drinking beer an offence

This topic sounds useless and dumb to me.









Spits!

On judgment day God would station about 10,000 angels to separate fight between Yahoo boys and white men

Plus anoda 50,000 angels to separate fight between Buhari and d whole Nigeria youth 1 Like

v

EuroBoy007:

Someone can not migrate beer into his stomach in peace again... na wa for naija police o.

Mtcheewww! This Nigeria Police Self Mtcheewww! This Nigeria Police Self

Lols... Even the Nigerian police are jobless

Lols... Even the Nigerian police are jobless.....dont say I said ooh

Haba what is their crime? When did that started happening in Edo? So going to beer parlour is now a crime in Benin or what

Micheezy7:

Drinking Of Beer Is Now An Offense In Nigeria ? SHARIA SHARIA

where the picture or the beer parlour op behave ooo

when you see cops arresting indiscriminately, just know they're doing it for a reason...bail money!