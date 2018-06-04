₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Fela Charged With Armed Robbery & Tortured (Throwback Photos) by peeps4u: 1:35am
While reading and following Saraki's latest ordeals with police as related with Offa robbery case, I stumbled on this throwback headline of Fela being also charged with robbery and flogged in 1984.
If you never witnessed 1983, this is another 1983 in 2018.
|Re: Fela Charged With Armed Robbery & Tortured (Throwback Photos) by peeps4u: 1:38am
Lalasticlala will also agree to this
|Re: Fela Charged With Armed Robbery & Tortured (Throwback Photos) by CodeTemplar: 1:41am
No be today! Buhari has been doing wonders for long. I hope Nigerians now see their messiah is an intolerant man.
We need more than Buhari in this nation.
|Re: Fela Charged With Armed Robbery & Tortured (Throwback Photos) by three: 2:00am
.
"This uprising will bring out the beast in us"
.
It is now clear that the news of clear and impending failure at the polls has been transmitted to Buhari and he has now gone into FULL 1984 mode of framing and jailing dissenting voices.
Tragic is the young cashtivists and chopportunists that are goading him on. It is as though they are convinced they will not live long. Anyone who hopes for a long life will be very careful of the consequences of their actions and the legacy they leave behind for their born and unborn children.
Buhari CANNOT win this.
I have been made aware that many of these young individuals were shopping for sponsors pre-2015, even courting those whom they now attack. Money and power at any price?
What manner of human being is that?
.
Meanwhile see below for the actual 'trumped up' charge.
This nairaland thread as usual picked up on it early in this administration
http://www.nairaland.com/2116222/fela-kuti-charged-armed-robbery
For the benefit of some...
"An accusation that Fela’s defense did not deny but explained by pointing to the 45 people in the retinue of the musician. And 1600 divided by 45 is nowhere near 50. This did not impress the judges who sentenced Fela to five years imprisonment."
He was travelling with a retinue of 45 people, each entitled to 50 pounds
45 x 50 = 2,250
he had 1,600 pounds on him
|Re: Fela Charged With Armed Robbery & Tortured (Throwback Photos) by yarimo(m): 2:00am
Op Don't engage yourself in any criminal activities , nobody should be above the law. Throwback KO free kick NI
|Re: Fela Charged With Armed Robbery & Tortured (Throwback Photos) by three: 2:10am
yarimo:
Cooking up spurious allegations to cage political opponents or dissenting voices will NOT augur well for anyone, Buhari and his supporters inclusive.
A day will come for reaping.
A lot of people forget or do not know who Robesperrie is, the revolution that he fueled consumed him.
"Those who fail to learn from history are bound to repeat it"
It's so tragic that some are so short sighted.
Maximilien Robespierre instigated so much hate and violence, using the mob during the French Revolution, he became the final victim of the very same mob he used and manipulated.
May your life end well.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Maximilien_Robespierre
|Re: Fela Charged With Armed Robbery & Tortured (Throwback Photos) by three: 2:11am
double post
|Re: Fela Charged With Armed Robbery & Tortured (Throwback Photos) by MadeInTokyo: 2:17am
Buhari is a monumental disgrace to Democracy
|Re: Fela Charged With Armed Robbery & Tortured (Throwback Photos) by booblacain(m): 2:35am
yarimo:
Buhari is not the law. The law is truth, justice and fairness.
|Re: Fela Charged With Armed Robbery & Tortured (Throwback Photos) by clevvermind(m): 3:12am
yarimo:Don't just open your eyes, open your brain too to think.
|Re: Fela Charged With Armed Robbery & Tortured (Throwback Photos) by Exwizard: 3:37am
we know this is all plot to soil saraki name. But who cares none of them is worthy of my sympathy
But then this will surely be a game of survival of the fittest
|Re: Fela Charged With Armed Robbery & Tortured (Throwback Photos) by yarimo(m): 3:55am
booblacain:before nko?
|Re: Fela Charged With Armed Robbery & Tortured (Throwback Photos) by NORSIYK(m): 4:01am
Can a leopard change its spot? Definitely NO. boo.hari has been a vindictive person all his life.
|Re: Fela Charged With Armed Robbery & Tortured (Throwback Photos) by yarimo(m): 4:02am
So assuming EVANS the notorious kidnapper opposed buhari before he was captured, that means you will still claim it is cooking up spurious allegations against him. Please stop taking TRAMADOL before posting in a public forum. SARAKI is a human being he can choose to be criminal
three:
|Re: Fela Charged With Armed Robbery & Tortured (Throwback Photos) by romme2u: 4:47am
History repeat itself because men don't learn from it
|Re: Fela Charged With Armed Robbery & Tortured (Throwback Photos) by femi4: 4:54am
Beast of no nations, egbekegbe......Na bad society
|Re: Fela Charged With Armed Robbery & Tortured (Throwback Photos) by chuka5000(m): 5:08am
NIGERIA,
the nation with the most stewpeed citizens in the history of mankind
|Re: Fela Charged With Armed Robbery & Tortured (Throwback Photos) by yeyerolling: 5:18am
peeps4u:lies. Fela was charged with fx smuggling in 84. His armed robbery parol was by mko abiola, after thier record label disputes. Kids
|Re: Fela Charged With Armed Robbery & Tortured (Throwback Photos) by RemedyLab: 5:39am
No be today
|Re: Fela Charged With Armed Robbery & Tortured (Throwback Photos) by CarGuidNG: 5:49am
|Re: Fela Charged With Armed Robbery & Tortured (Throwback Photos) by mustylique(m): 5:51am
Mr OP, Buhari became president on the 31st December 1983...a day to new year...obviously if fela was even accused as u claim then it's definitely under shagari not Buhari...it's okay not to like Buhari o but cooking up stories without proper verification is as lame as shiit.
|Re: Fela Charged With Armed Robbery & Tortured (Throwback Photos) by Hafeexla(m): 5:57am
peeps4u:OP' it is like you've no sense of reasoning' so criminal shouldn't be investigated anymore.
|Re: Fela Charged With Armed Robbery & Tortured (Throwback Photos) by Atiku4presido: 6:08am
[font=Lucida Sans Unicode][/font][b][/b][quote author=yarimo post=68157925]So assuming EVANS the notorious kidnapper opposed buhari before he was captured, that means you will still claim it is cooking up spurious allegations against him. Please stop taking TRAMADOL before posting in a public forum. SARAKI is a human being he can choose to be criminal [/quot
Yarimo or whatever you call yourself!! Na to worship boo-hari as god remain for you oo!! Since you dn close your eyes and sense just to support am!! #zombie
|Re: Fela Charged With Armed Robbery & Tortured (Throwback Photos) by 2016v2017: 6:29am
NORSIYK:that's who he is,a bloody tribalist, ethnic bigotry.
|Re: Fela Charged With Armed Robbery & Tortured (Throwback Photos) by ikennamadu1(m): 6:39am
yarimo:is saraki now evans..... sometimes i wonder if them select you from beans
|Re: Fela Charged With Armed Robbery & Tortured (Throwback Photos) by Nairalandmentor(m): 7:43am
The country weak me
|Re: Fela Charged With Armed Robbery & Tortured (Throwback Photos) by dwilliams707: 7:44am
|Re: Fela Charged With Armed Robbery & Tortured (Throwback Photos) by Abudu2000(m): 7:45am
|Re: Fela Charged With Armed Robbery & Tortured (Throwback Photos) by MANNABBQGRILLS: 7:45am
BABA DE BABA
|Re: Fela Charged With Armed Robbery & Tortured (Throwback Photos) by herraph: 7:46am
Nigerians have spoilt Nigeria since 1960.
After Legendary fela fought Buhari nobody asked why, today you have seen the repercussions of voting him.
No sympathy for traumatized Nigeria carry your cross.
|Re: Fela Charged With Armed Robbery & Tortured (Throwback Photos) by Speakdatruth: 7:46am
legendary baba
|Re: Fela Charged With Armed Robbery & Tortured (Throwback Photos) by cyojunior1(m): 7:47am
Kai the abami eda himself
