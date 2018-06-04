Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Fela Charged With Armed Robbery & Tortured (Throwback Photos) (12720 Views)

While reading and following Saraki's latest ordeals with police as related with Offa robbery case, I stumbled on this throwback headline of Fela being also charged with robbery and flogged in 1984.



If you never witnessed 1983, this is another 1983 in 2018.

No be today! Buhari has been doing wonders for long. I hope Nigerians now see their messiah is an intolerant man.

We need more than Buhari in this nation.





"This uprising will bring out the beast in us"



It is now clear that the news of clear and impending failure at the polls has been transmitted to Buhari and he has now gone into FULL 1984 mode of framing and jailing dissenting voices.



Tragic is the young cashtivists and chopportunists that are goading him on. It is as though they are convinced they will not live long. Anyone who hopes for a long life will be very careful of the consequences of their actions and the legacy they leave behind for their born and unborn children.



Buhari CANNOT win this.





I have been made aware that many of these young individuals were shopping for sponsors pre-2015, even courting those whom they now attack. Money and power at any price?



What manner of human being is that?



Meanwhile see below for the actual 'trumped up' charge.







On 4 September last year (1984), minutes before leaving the country for an extensive tour of the US, Fela Anikulapo Kuti was arrested at the airport of Lagos due to an attempt at smuggling foreign currency out of the country. “He who emanates greatness, carries death in his pouch and cannot die” is what this controversial African musician called himself. But the Nigerian authorities took this for granted and took him to court for the 451st time in ten years.



Fela was supposed to have carried 1600 English pounds with him instead of the maximum amount of 50 that one person is allowed to take out of the country. An accusation that Fela’s defense did not deny but explained by pointing to the 45 people in the retinue of the musician. And 1600 divided by 45 is nowhere near 50. This did not impress the judges who sentenced Fela to five years imprisonment. When he has served this sentence he will be 51. But if the man will survive the circumstances



and treatment in a Nigerian jail remains doubtful. It appears his health has deteriorated frightfully in the last three months.





http://www.afrobeatmusic.net/html/fela_s_pre-conviction_intervie.html





This nairaland thread as usual picked up on it early in this administration



http://www.nairaland.com/2116222/fela-kuti-charged-armed-robbery



For the benefit of some...



"An accusation that Fela’s defense did not deny but explained by pointing to the 45 people in the retinue of the musician. And 1600 divided by 45 is nowhere near 50. This did not impress the judges who sentenced Fela to five years imprisonment."



He was travelling with a retinue of 45 people, each entitled to 50 pounds



45 x 50 = 2,250



Op Don't engage yourself in any criminal activities , nobody should be above the law.

Cooking up spurious allegations to cage political opponents or dissenting voices will NOT augur well for anyone, Buhari and his supporters inclusive.



A day will come for reaping.



A lot of people forget or do not know who Robesperrie is, the revolution that he fueled consumed him.



"Those who fail to learn from history are bound to repeat it"



It's so tragic that some are so short sighted.



Maximilien Robespierre instigated so much hate and violence, using the mob during the French Revolution, he became the final victim of the very same mob he used and manipulated.



May your life end well.



https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Maximilien_Robespierre









In Buhari' consciousness Any Opposition = looters [Buhari Dictionary]





http://www.nan.ng/news/looted-funds-enable-opposition-with-mischief-power/



59 Likes 2 Shares

Buhari is a monumental disgrace to Democracy 26 Likes 1 Share

Buhari is not the law. The law is truth, justice and fairness.

we know this is all plot to soil saraki name. But who cares none of them is worthy of my sympathy

But then this will surely be a game of survival of the fittest

Can a leopard change its spot? Definitely NO. boo.hari has been a vindictive person all his life. 13 Likes

History repeat itself because men don't learn from it

Beast of no nations, egbekegbe......Na bad society 5 Likes

NIGERIA,

the nation with the most stewpeed citizens in the history of mankind 5 Likes

lies. Fela was charged with fx smuggling in 84. His armed robbery parol was by mko abiola, after thier record label disputes. Kids

No be today



Mr OP, Buhari became president on the 31st December 1983...a day to new year...obviously if fela was even accused as u claim then it's definitely under shagari not Buhari...it's okay not to like Buhari o but cooking up stories without proper verification is as lame as shiit.

OP' it is like you've no sense of reasoning' so criminal shouldn't be investigated anymore.

Yarimo or whatever you call yourself!! Na to worship boo-hari as god remain for you oo!! Since you dn close your eyes and sense just to support am!! #zombie

BABA DE BABA

Nigerians have spoilt Nigeria since 1960.



After Legendary fela fought Buhari nobody asked why, today you have seen the repercussions of voting him.



No sympathy for traumatized Nigeria carry your cross.

legendary baba