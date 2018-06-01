



Gossip From Ebiwali--

http://www.ebiwalisgossip.com/2018/06/major-throwback-back-photo-of-wole.html One of Nigeria's Best Writers, Also bazzed, Here's a throwback Photo of Wole Soyinka in his royalty, According to the Poster, he was living the life of guerrilla Boss (Thats leader of thugs and his own fighters.. see another below!Gossip From Ebiwali-- 2 Likes

Baba De Baba 24 Likes 1 Share

MANNABBQGRILLS:

Baba De Baba you nor dey sleep,



Prof getting high those days you nor dey sleep,Prof getting high those days

so boss like.,,.but wait,no be this man wey bring cultism come Nigeria?.... 25 Likes 1 Share

cassidy1996:

you nor dey sleep

......and I think my guy cassidy1996 is typing from his sleep!!

We are not in the same time zone, and if u no see sleep, sleep, I am not ur problem o my boy!

cassidy1996:

you nor dey sleep You leave Wole Soyinka carry BBQ for head, na wa for you o!! You leave Wole Soyinka carry BBQ for head, na wa for you o!! 1 Like 1 Share

the nigga is ganja weeding



I keep liking this guy sha 6 Likes

His white hair is as a result of Marijuana, not knowledge. Hehe. 8 Likes

MANNABBQGRILLS:



If you know, you know.

I can't shout!



......and I think my guy cassidy1996 is typing from his sleep!!

We are not in the same time zone, and if u no see sleep, sleep, I am not ur problem o my boy! hey! slow down, don't exceed your speed. hey! slow down, don't exceed your speed. 3 Likes

At OP this is not Wole Soyinka.It is a wrong info 2 Likes

Mztarstrechy:

At OP this is not Wole Soyinka.It is a wrong info ......and Who could the person be?! ......and Who could the person be?!

No wonder he went abroad and came back with cultism



DaBullIT:

There are still fraternities all over the world, especially in the USA , it is used as connection, to study, learn and co , but Nigerians turned it into violence and rivalry

He should have came back with something better like technology, Isn't it also were Philip Emeagwali went and made great impact on computing ?? He should have came back with something better like technology, Isn't it also were Philip Emeagwali went and made great impact on computing ?? 1 Like

Well everybody got a past ...









No hating !.

MysteriousAnn:

His white hair is as a result of Marijuana, not knowledge. Hehe. Thank God you laughed! Thank God you laughed!

When the man was a boy, Lesson learnt:one day u can’t do those things u are doing now when the time comes.

... 5 Likes

That's what gave him inspiration to become a poetic writer... 4 Likes

See e chest like Cabin biscuit

old papa was a rolling stone

only two things unite we Nigerian guyz



soccer and smoking weed

you can't imagine the love we do show when we are smoking weed 8 Likes





Do you need a clean website design for your business/organization? Then check my That looks like him oh.Do you need a clean website design for your business/organization? Then check my signature No advanced payments required!!!





Jagagban. Jagagban.

K

Wole Soyinka is immortal and inimitable. He is a class all his own. Love him or hate him, few can ever outclass his antecedents in Nigeria, African and the world. 3 Likes

founder of cultism in Nigeria.....all the blood of d youths that died as a result of cultism will be upon his head... 1 Like

So what?

He was not doing an illegal thing

Old school cool!

One of the greatest proceeds from Nigeria.



Like if u have ever read a Soyinka poem or drama. 3 Likes

u cant take away the exuberance of youth from a man sha. ...That is if the pic is actually his

What do they want us to do about it now? Will dis reduce his account balance or remove his awards?? Lubbish 1 Like