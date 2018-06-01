₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Younger Wole Soyinka Smoking, With A Boy Around Him (Throwback Photo) by BloggersNG: 4:44am
One of Nigeria's Best Writers, Also bazzed, Here's a throwback Photo of Wole Soyinka in his royalty, According to the Poster, he was living the life of guerrilla Boss (Thats leader of thugs and his own fighters.. see another below!
|Re: Younger Wole Soyinka Smoking, With A Boy Around Him (Throwback Photo) by MANNABBQGRILLS: 4:47am
Baba De Baba
|Re: Younger Wole Soyinka Smoking, With A Boy Around Him (Throwback Photo) by cassidy1996(m): 5:03am
MANNABBQGRILLS:you nor dey sleep,
Prof getting high those days
|Re: Younger Wole Soyinka Smoking, With A Boy Around Him (Throwback Photo) by Ever8054: 5:05am
so boss like.,,.but wait,no be this man wey bring cultism come Nigeria?....
|Re: Younger Wole Soyinka Smoking, With A Boy Around Him (Throwback Photo) by MANNABBQGRILLS: 5:05am
cassidy1996:
......and I think my guy cassidy1996 is typing from his sleep!!
We are not in the same time zone, and if u no see sleep, sleep, I am not ur problem o my boy!
|Re: Younger Wole Soyinka Smoking, With A Boy Around Him (Throwback Photo) by MANNABBQGRILLS: 5:08am
cassidy1996:You leave Wole Soyinka carry BBQ for head, na wa for you o!!
|Re: Younger Wole Soyinka Smoking, With A Boy Around Him (Throwback Photo) by chuka5000(m): 5:11am
the nigga is ganja weeding
I keep liking this guy sha
|Re: Younger Wole Soyinka Smoking, With A Boy Around Him (Throwback Photo) by MysteriousAnn(f): 5:14am
His white hair is as a result of Marijuana, not knowledge. Hehe.
|Re: Younger Wole Soyinka Smoking, With A Boy Around Him (Throwback Photo) by cassidy1996(m): 5:20am
MANNABBQGRILLS:hey! slow down, don't exceed your speed.
|Re: Younger Wole Soyinka Smoking, With A Boy Around Him (Throwback Photo) by Mztarstrechy(m): 5:21am
At OP this is not Wole Soyinka.It is a wrong info
|Re: Younger Wole Soyinka Smoking, With A Boy Around Him (Throwback Photo) by MANNABBQGRILLS: 5:23am
Mztarstrechy:......and Who could the person be?!
|Re: Younger Wole Soyinka Smoking, With A Boy Around Him (Throwback Photo) by Donald95(m): 5:41am
No wonder he went abroad and came back with cultism
DaBullIT:
He should have came back with something better like technology, Isn't it also were Philip Emeagwali went and made great impact on computing ??
|Re: Younger Wole Soyinka Smoking, With A Boy Around Him (Throwback Photo) by chriskosherbal(m): 5:44am
Well everybody got a past ...
No hating !.
|Re: Younger Wole Soyinka Smoking, With A Boy Around Him (Throwback Photo) by MANNABBQGRILLS: 5:45am
MysteriousAnn:Thank God you laughed!
|Re: Younger Wole Soyinka Smoking, With A Boy Around Him (Throwback Photo) by anath(m): 5:49am
When the man was a boy, Lesson learnt:one day u can’t do those things u are doing now when the time comes.
|Re: Younger Wole Soyinka Smoking, With A Boy Around Him (Throwback Photo) by Atiku4presido: 6:15am
...
|Re: Younger Wole Soyinka Smoking, With A Boy Around Him (Throwback Photo) by KingLennon(m): 6:27am
That's what gave him inspiration to become a poetic writer...
|Re: Younger Wole Soyinka Smoking, With A Boy Around Him (Throwback Photo) by pyyxxaro: 6:45am
See e chest like Cabin biscuit
|Re: Younger Wole Soyinka Smoking, With A Boy Around Him (Throwback Photo) by MVLOX(m): 7:24am
old papa was a rolling stone
|Re: Younger Wole Soyinka Smoking, With A Boy Around Him (Throwback Photo) by slawomir: 7:27am
only two things unite we Nigerian guyz
soccer and smoking weed
you can't imagine the love we do show when we are smoking weed
|Re: Younger Wole Soyinka Smoking, With A Boy Around Him (Throwback Photo) by Nairalandmentor(m): 7:27am
That looks like him oh.
That looks like him oh.
|Re: Younger Wole Soyinka Smoking, With A Boy Around Him (Throwback Photo) by HeWrites(m): 7:29am
Jagagban.
|Re: Younger Wole Soyinka Smoking, With A Boy Around Him (Throwback Photo) by Seanpizzy10: 7:29am
K
|Re: Younger Wole Soyinka Smoking, With A Boy Around Him (Throwback Photo) by Yankiss(m): 7:29am
Wole Soyinka is immortal and inimitable. He is a class all his own. Love him or hate him, few can ever outclass his antecedents in Nigeria, African and the world.
|Re: Younger Wole Soyinka Smoking, With A Boy Around Him (Throwback Photo) by Samirana360(m): 7:29am
founder of cultism in Nigeria.....all the blood of d youths that died as a result of cultism will be upon his head...
|Re: Younger Wole Soyinka Smoking, With A Boy Around Him (Throwback Photo) by omooba969(m): 7:30am
So what?
|Re: Younger Wole Soyinka Smoking, With A Boy Around Him (Throwback Photo) by SEYILIGHT(m): 7:32am
He was not doing an illegal thing
|Re: Younger Wole Soyinka Smoking, With A Boy Around Him (Throwback Photo) by SniperSmurf: 7:32am
Old school cool!
|Re: Younger Wole Soyinka Smoking, With A Boy Around Him (Throwback Photo) by nymphomaniac(m): 7:32am
One of the greatest proceeds from Nigeria.
Like if u have ever read a Soyinka poem or drama.
|Re: Younger Wole Soyinka Smoking, With A Boy Around Him (Throwback Photo) by hardon1(m): 7:33am
u cant take away the exuberance of youth from a man sha. ...That is if the pic is actually his
|Re: Younger Wole Soyinka Smoking, With A Boy Around Him (Throwback Photo) by Suko110(m): 7:33am
What do they want us to do about it now? Will dis reduce his account balance or remove his awards?? Lubbish
|Re: Younger Wole Soyinka Smoking, With A Boy Around Him (Throwback Photo) by walosky(m): 7:33am
See hin flat chest
