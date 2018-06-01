₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 2,013,499 members, 4,276,978 topics. Date: Monday, 04 June 2018 at 08:46 AM

Younger Wole Soyinka Smoking, With A Boy Around Him (Throwback Photo) - Literature - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Literature / Younger Wole Soyinka Smoking, With A Boy Around Him (Throwback Photo) (12579 Views)

Osinbajo Visits Prof. Wole Soyinka (Photos) / Wole Soyinka speaks on Blame Passing and actions of Socia Media Automated Mumus / Evander Holyfield Fights Bola Tinubu In Lagos, Wole Soyinka Is Referee-pm NEWS (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Younger Wole Soyinka Smoking, With A Boy Around Him (Throwback Photo) by BloggersNG: 4:44am
One of Nigeria's Best Writers, Also bazzed, Here's a throwback Photo of Wole Soyinka in his royalty, According to the Poster, he was living the life of guerrilla Boss (Thats leader of thugs and his own fighters.. see another below!

Gossip From Ebiwali--
http://www.ebiwalisgossip.com/2018/06/major-throwback-back-photo-of-wole.html

2 Likes

Re: Younger Wole Soyinka Smoking, With A Boy Around Him (Throwback Photo) by MANNABBQGRILLS: 4:47am
Baba De Baba

24 Likes 1 Share

Re: Younger Wole Soyinka Smoking, With A Boy Around Him (Throwback Photo) by cassidy1996(m): 5:03am
MANNABBQGRILLS:
Baba De Baba
you nor dey sleep,

Prof getting high those days
Re: Younger Wole Soyinka Smoking, With A Boy Around Him (Throwback Photo) by Ever8054: 5:05am
so boss like.,,.but wait,no be this man wey bring cultism come Nigeria?....

25 Likes 1 Share

Re: Younger Wole Soyinka Smoking, With A Boy Around Him (Throwback Photo) by MANNABBQGRILLS: 5:05am
cassidy1996:
you nor dey sleep

......and I think my guy cassidy1996 is typing from his sleep!!
We are not in the same time zone, and if u no see sleep, sleep, I am not ur problem o my boy!
Re: Younger Wole Soyinka Smoking, With A Boy Around Him (Throwback Photo) by MANNABBQGRILLS: 5:08am
cassidy1996:
you nor dey sleep
You leave Wole Soyinka carry BBQ for head, na wa for you o!!

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Younger Wole Soyinka Smoking, With A Boy Around Him (Throwback Photo) by chuka5000(m): 5:11am
the nigga is ganja weeding

I keep liking this guy sha

6 Likes

Re: Younger Wole Soyinka Smoking, With A Boy Around Him (Throwback Photo) by MysteriousAnn(f): 5:14am
His white hair is as a result of Marijuana, not knowledge. Hehe.

8 Likes

Re: Younger Wole Soyinka Smoking, With A Boy Around Him (Throwback Photo) by cassidy1996(m): 5:20am
MANNABBQGRILLS:

If you know, you know.
I can't shout!

......and I think my guy cassidy1996 is typing from his sleep!!
We are not in the same time zone, and if u no see sleep, sleep, I am not ur problem o my boy!
hey! slow down, don't exceed your speed.

3 Likes

Re: Younger Wole Soyinka Smoking, With A Boy Around Him (Throwback Photo) by Mztarstrechy(m): 5:21am
At OP this is not Wole Soyinka.It is a wrong info

2 Likes

Re: Younger Wole Soyinka Smoking, With A Boy Around Him (Throwback Photo) by MANNABBQGRILLS: 5:23am
Mztarstrechy:
At OP this is not Wole Soyinka.It is a wrong info
......and Who could the person be?!
Re: Younger Wole Soyinka Smoking, With A Boy Around Him (Throwback Photo) by Donald95(m): 5:41am
No wonder he went abroad and came back with cultism

DaBullIT:
There are still fraternities all over the world, especially in the USA , it is used as connection, to study, learn and co , but Nigerians turned it into violence and rivalry

He should have came back with something better like technology, Isn't it also were Philip Emeagwali went and made great impact on computing ??

1 Like

Re: Younger Wole Soyinka Smoking, With A Boy Around Him (Throwback Photo) by chriskosherbal(m): 5:44am
Well everybody got a past ...




No hating !.
Re: Younger Wole Soyinka Smoking, With A Boy Around Him (Throwback Photo) by MANNABBQGRILLS: 5:45am
MysteriousAnn:
His white hair is as a result of Marijuana, not knowledge. Hehe.
Thank God you laughed! smiley
Re: Younger Wole Soyinka Smoking, With A Boy Around Him (Throwback Photo) by anath(m): 5:49am
When the man was a boy, Lesson learnt:one day u can’t do those things u are doing now when the time comes.
Re: Younger Wole Soyinka Smoking, With A Boy Around Him (Throwback Photo) by Atiku4presido: 6:15am
...

5 Likes

Re: Younger Wole Soyinka Smoking, With A Boy Around Him (Throwback Photo) by KingLennon(m): 6:27am
That's what gave him inspiration to become a poetic writer...

4 Likes

Re: Younger Wole Soyinka Smoking, With A Boy Around Him (Throwback Photo) by pyyxxaro: 6:45am
See e chest like Cabin biscuit tongue
Re: Younger Wole Soyinka Smoking, With A Boy Around Him (Throwback Photo) by MVLOX(m): 7:24am
old papa was a rolling stone
Re: Younger Wole Soyinka Smoking, With A Boy Around Him (Throwback Photo) by slawomir: 7:27am
only two things unite we Nigerian guyz

soccer and smoking weed
you can't imagine the love we do show when we are smoking weed

8 Likes

Re: Younger Wole Soyinka Smoking, With A Boy Around Him (Throwback Photo) by Nairalandmentor(m): 7:27am
That looks like him oh.

Do you need a clean website design for your business/organization? Then check my signature No advanced payments required!!!
Re: Younger Wole Soyinka Smoking, With A Boy Around Him (Throwback Photo) by HeWrites(m): 7:29am
undecided

Jagagban.
Re: Younger Wole Soyinka Smoking, With A Boy Around Him (Throwback Photo) by Seanpizzy10: 7:29am
K
Re: Younger Wole Soyinka Smoking, With A Boy Around Him (Throwback Photo) by Yankiss(m): 7:29am
Wole Soyinka is immortal and inimitable. He is a class all his own. Love him or hate him, few can ever outclass his antecedents in Nigeria, African and the world.

3 Likes

Re: Younger Wole Soyinka Smoking, With A Boy Around Him (Throwback Photo) by Samirana360(m): 7:29am
founder of cultism in Nigeria.....all the blood of d youths that died as a result of cultism will be upon his head...

1 Like

Re: Younger Wole Soyinka Smoking, With A Boy Around Him (Throwback Photo) by omooba969(m): 7:30am
So what?
Re: Younger Wole Soyinka Smoking, With A Boy Around Him (Throwback Photo) by SEYILIGHT(m): 7:32am
He was not doing an illegal thing
Re: Younger Wole Soyinka Smoking, With A Boy Around Him (Throwback Photo) by SniperSmurf: 7:32am
Old school cool!
Re: Younger Wole Soyinka Smoking, With A Boy Around Him (Throwback Photo) by nymphomaniac(m): 7:32am
One of the greatest proceeds from Nigeria.

Like if u have ever read a Soyinka poem or drama.

3 Likes

Re: Younger Wole Soyinka Smoking, With A Boy Around Him (Throwback Photo) by hardon1(m): 7:33am
u cant take away the exuberance of youth from a man sha. ...That is if the pic is actually his
Re: Younger Wole Soyinka Smoking, With A Boy Around Him (Throwback Photo) by Suko110(m): 7:33am
What do they want us to do about it now? Will dis reduce his account balance or remove his awards?? Lubbish

1 Like

Re: Younger Wole Soyinka Smoking, With A Boy Around Him (Throwback Photo) by walosky(m): 7:33am
See hin flat chest grin

(0) (1) (Reply)

Letter To The Extroverts, From Sassynigerian / Which Novels Can You Read Over And Over Like The First Time? / 'Americanah' By Chimamanda Adichie To Launch This Year

Viewing this topic: anthony533(m), Jame2, SAGE07, ebimila, enioluwa2010, yemmight(m), ofem89, chipsypop(m), Ezezima2012(m), newguy1(m), femtex007(m), Adedaniel211(m), Lovely538, Ambber(f), Geeflow(m), Yinkakatty(f), kernel507, philglo, Nath1900, padeolu, shedy03(m), Whobedatte(m), fwallex4truth, anishe(m), Rikidony(m), Sunmolar(m), olamiide327(m), skillet(m), dee4dayo(m), Deckylicious(m), BIDEEN, henryboyspaco(m), LyfeJennings(m), lormama, timmirylex(m), Chynx(m), johnlvis(m), shomoagemi, skedemi(m), Sachiopropty(m), Cityfirstborn(m), Mamuski, adims96(m), dandrey, mrbiola(m), MilesLamar(m), connecttunde31, pifymartins, futprintz(m), Majlaw(m), Pludo, movetoca and 121 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 12
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.