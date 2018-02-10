₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|10 Genuine Websites You Can Write For And Get Paid Instantly by ugojibaby: 1:25am On Feb 10
Can you write articles that readers would want to read? Are you looking for a way to get paid without delay for writing articles? Do you have problems finding clients that can pay you an amount that’s commensurate to your efforts?
As a freelancer, there are many challenges that can easily discourage you. Some of these challenges include: bidding for jobs amidst stiff competition, scouring for prospective clients, dealing with low patronage, receiving orders that pay handsomely for efforts and many more.
If you want to deal with these challenges, you have to come up with new solutions. One of the best solutions is paid guest blogging. Paid guest blogging is an arrangement where you get to write guest posts for websites but contrary to the usual pattern, you get paid for writing for them. This way, you get to build your profile and earn at the same time!
While there are a lot of websites that claim to pay for guest posts, very few actually do. In this post, we at Nigeria Online Business have compiled 10 genuine websites that accept guest posts and offer a generous sum as payment to writers.
However, if you want to be accepted to write for these websites, you must ensure you study all of their guidelines and requirements. If you don’t, they won’t hesitate to toss out your piece. So check out these websites and go for whichever appeals to you.
1. Women on Writing (WOW)
Hold on male writers! This website allows only females. Their aim is to get female writers, encourage them and help set them on a freelancing career while providing informative and relaxing content to their audience. They accept articles that are in line with their monthly theme. You can earn up to $150 writing for this website.
2. Strong Whispers
Strong whispers accept articles about lifestyle, environment and other social issues. The social issues are many and you have to just think of one and present it in an interesting way. However, you must have written for a blog before or have one so they can assess your writing style. They pay $50-$100 and can even pay higher if they think your article is worth it.
3. MoneyPantry
You can only send in articles on finance as this is a personal finance blog. They love articles that are detailed and expressed in a friendly and informal style. If you want to write for this blog, your article should be full of tips that can help readers and not about ideas or concepts. They have a preference for personal stories and they pay up to $150 depending on the length and quality of your article.
4. Thriving Families
If you’re a writer who loves family topics such as stages, media, faith etc, you should give this website a try. Their name pretty sums up the kind of content they offer their readers. However, you need to check their website to know what kind of articles they’re looking for at the moment. They pay 25 cents per word for articles of 1,200-1,500 word count.
5. Watch Culture
They are a popular online magazine based in the UK with millions of readership. Since their website offers news, opinion and entertainment to their readers each day, writers also get paid daily as their articles are published on the website. High quality articles stand the chance of being featured in the UK national newspapers from time to time. They pay $25-$500 for articles they publish.
6. Developer Tutorial
If you’re a tech person, you may like this. Developer Tutorial accepts articles and guides that are informative and can keep its readers up-to-date on new innovations on technology. They accept unique and quality content in the following categories: AJAX, CSS, Flash, Java, Illustrator, PHP etc. They pay $30-$50 per article.
7. Michele Pippin
This website is looking for writers who can write informative articles to help small businesses. They are not looking for anything basic but new ideas that can help small businesses improve their marketing and increase their profits. Your article doesn’t need to sound technical; it should just be helpful. They pay around $50-$100 depending on negotiations.
8. Cracked
Are you a humorous person? This one is for you. This website is a humour site and doesn’t require experience from writers. Their demand is that you pitch an idea for the article you want to write along with 5 sub-topics. If they like it, they will get back to you. You can write up to 5 articles for them. They pay around $100 per article.
9. Listverse
Listverse is a website that is primarily about lists. So if you think you’re good at writing listicles, you can write for them. You can create any type of list in as much as the topic is unique, unusual or interesting and the items are up to 10. If your list is approved for publishing, you will get paid $100.
10. The Layout
This is one genuine site that pays for approved articles within 48 hours of publishing. They focus on offering their readers articles based on the website design niche. They also help writers with topics in case you’re finding it difficult to come up with one. They receive articles of 700-1,200 word count and pay up to $150 per article.
http://www.nigeriaonlinebusiness.com/2018/02/10-genuine-websites-you-can-write-for.html
P. S
Links to the "write for us page" are embedded in the blog post.
|Re: 10 Genuine Websites You Can Write For And Get Paid Instantly by SFSNIPER(m): 6:26am On Feb 10
@Ugojibaby How do they get payments across? And any restrictions to Nigerian registrations?
|Re: 10 Genuine Websites You Can Write For And Get Paid Instantly by czarina(f): 7:43am On Feb 10
SFSNIPER:most of those websites listed above outrightly reject non-native English writers, I'm not discouraging anybody oo, but I'd advice you not to waste time on those, while it's possible to visit these websites and view the contents, once you eventually click the 'write for us' icon, the bot detects your IP address and then you are shown the door. Pretty fast at that. I wouldn't waste time on those myself. But good luck if you decide to try
|Re: 10 Genuine Websites You Can Write For And Get Paid Instantly by maviarcad1: 8:33am On Feb 10
Yeah, getting paid is important and most prolly used PayPal which is a no no for Nigerians safe few. kindly enlight us OP. Thank you
|Re: 10 Genuine Websites You Can Write For And Get Paid Instantly by SIMPLYkush(m): 10:21pm
|Re: 10 Genuine Websites You Can Write For And Get Paid Instantly by afbstrategies: 10:22pm
|Re: 10 Genuine Websites You Can Write For And Get Paid Instantly by onajo2000(m): 10:24pm
all you need to fully access those websites is vpn and a functional paypal account that is not link to Nigeria
|Re: 10 Genuine Websites You Can Write For And Get Paid Instantly by Narldon(f): 10:25pm
|Re: 10 Genuine Websites You Can Write For And Get Paid Instantly by ebig21(m): 10:32pm
I earn about £1200 every month writing for a newish content mill.
I WILL NEVER EVER REVEAL THE SITE.
Call me wicked, perverted, or unfeeling towards the plight of my countrymen: I still will not.
I remember some years ago when I introduced my people to Textbroker.co.uk, within three months, Nigeria and the whole of west Africa was proscribed from the site because of their magu-magu ways. I shed tears!
If you're still looking for work, try these two sure mills:
1. iWriter.com
2. Crowdcontent.com
As for my money spinner, please, go to sleep.
1 Like 2 Shares
czarina:
This's true! Most sites want writers with excellent English. They want to do minimal editing, which makes sense since they're paying for the content.
I wrote for Listverse between 2013 and 2016 and raked in at least, $4,000 within that period. These days, they require native English speakers since lists like these (10 Genuine Websites You Can Write For And Get Paid Instantly) has sent some hungry people with terrible English into their submissions inbox.
Today, it is very difficult for new writers to break into Listverse but Listverse will take your article if you are an old writer, even if you're not a native English speaker.
Writing for Listverse was a very worthwhile experience. It brushed my English and I made cool cash. They pay $100/article.
Back then, they used to be lenient and even made corrections and suggestions to help one get the perfect list but they stopped after hundreds of writers came on board. I still plan to write for them though but it's not for the money but to build a portfolio.
Cracked is a crazy site. They have too many rules and behave like a confused lot. I wanted to write for them but abandoned the article after they started throwing me around. They pay $150 for the first four articles and $250 from the fifth. But writing for them is very strenuous.
1 Like 1 Share
czarina:
VPN will scale through.. Premium tho
|Re: 10 Genuine Websites You Can Write For And Get Paid Instantly by Raiyell: 11:33pm
Jannyrocks:
1. iWriter.com
2. Upwork.com
3. Crowdcontent.com [up to $15 per hour writing product descriptions]
