



The attention of PDP National Defence Team has been drawn to a malicious and sponsored statement written by one Clement Ikpatt and titled, "Udom Emmanuel And The Fertilizer Blending Plant Scam".



In the referenced article, the author replaced facts with fallacies due and clearly displayed his disgust for truth and his admiration for falsehood just because he and his sponsors couldn't accept the fact that Akwa Ibom State under the administration of Governor Udom Emmanuel has achieved massive unprecedented industrialisation within just three years in office to the benefit of Akwa Ibom indigenes and residents.



Mr Clement Ikpatt had claimed that Greenwell Technology did not obtain approval from the office of National Security Adviser as required by law to operate a fertilizer blending plant. Fact on ground however shows that to be a barefaced lie from the pit of hell.



The PUNCH Newspaper in its May 21, 2018 publication titled "FG OKAYS SIX NEW FERTILIZER BLENDING PLANT", named Greenwell Technology, Abak and five others as the six new Blending Plant that had obtained approval by the federal government through the office of National Security Adviser (ONSA). This position was also backed by the Executive Secretary of Fertilizers Producers and Suppliers Association of Nigeria, FEPSAN, Alhaji Rabiu Kwan.



The author in its bid to justify the pay given him by his paymasters to rubbish the feat of Governor Udom, further inferred that "the plant was fertilizer "repackaging" company and not fertilizer producing. Seeing that he couldn't back up his false claims, he switched over to again claiming that the Syringe factory, which was duly inaugurated by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo was an assembling company, thereby, calling the VP an idiot that couldn't distinguish assemblage from production firm. He would later turn himself to the Spokesman of Senator Godswill Akpabio by claiming that the former Governor was disappointed and humiliated during the inauguration of the fertilizer blending plant. We wonder whether he was referring to the same distinguished Senator that was visibly eclipsed in joy over the feat of his worthy and amiable successor as his own imaginative Senator Akpabio.



It is unfortunate that while Nigerians are celebrating Akwa Ibom state and Governor Emmanuel Udom for the unprecedented feat in industrialisation and agriculture, some disgruntled elements chose to tow the path of ignominy and shame by making themselves scorn of disgrace before the public and enemies of progress to the collective will and interests of the people of Akwa Ibom state.



We congratulate Governor Udom Emmanuel and the entire people of Akwa Ibom for the successful inauguration of the fertilizer blending plant and other industries by the government.



