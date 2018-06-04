₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 2,013,750 members, 4,277,908 topics. Date: Monday, 04 June 2018 at 04:19 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Fertilizer Blending Scam: PDP Defense Group Reacts To Ikpatt’s Statement (1849 Views)
Udom, Akpabio Inaugurate Fertilizer Blending Factory / 2019: Atiku Group Reacts To Buhari’s Declaration / #dapchigirls Abduction By Boko Haram A Scam - PDP Reacts (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Fertilizer Blending Scam: PDP Defense Group Reacts To Ikpatt’s Statement by TonyeBarcanista(m): 1:24pm
Below is a statement from the PDP defence team;
The attention of PDP National Defence Team has been drawn to a malicious and sponsored statement written by one Clement Ikpatt and titled, "Udom Emmanuel And The Fertilizer Blending Plant Scam".
In the referenced article, the author replaced facts with fallacies due and clearly displayed his disgust for truth and his admiration for falsehood just because he and his sponsors couldn't accept the fact that Akwa Ibom State under the administration of Governor Udom Emmanuel has achieved massive unprecedented industrialisation within just three years in office to the benefit of Akwa Ibom indigenes and residents.
Mr Clement Ikpatt had claimed that Greenwell Technology did not obtain approval from the office of National Security Adviser as required by law to operate a fertilizer blending plant. Fact on ground however shows that to be a barefaced lie from the pit of hell.
The PUNCH Newspaper in its May 21, 2018 publication titled "FG OKAYS SIX NEW FERTILIZER BLENDING PLANT", named Greenwell Technology, Abak and five others as the six new Blending Plant that had obtained approval by the federal government through the office of National Security Adviser (ONSA). This position was also backed by the Executive Secretary of Fertilizers Producers and Suppliers Association of Nigeria, FEPSAN, Alhaji Rabiu Kwan.
The author in its bid to justify the pay given him by his paymasters to rubbish the feat of Governor Udom, further inferred that "the plant was fertilizer "repackaging" company and not fertilizer producing. Seeing that he couldn't back up his false claims, he switched over to again claiming that the Syringe factory, which was duly inaugurated by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo was an assembling company, thereby, calling the VP an idiot that couldn't distinguish assemblage from production firm. He would later turn himself to the Spokesman of Senator Godswill Akpabio by claiming that the former Governor was disappointed and humiliated during the inauguration of the fertilizer blending plant. We wonder whether he was referring to the same distinguished Senator that was visibly eclipsed in joy over the feat of his worthy and amiable successor as his own imaginative Senator Akpabio.
It is unfortunate that while Nigerians are celebrating Akwa Ibom state and Governor Emmanuel Udom for the unprecedented feat in industrialisation and agriculture, some disgruntled elements chose to tow the path of ignominy and shame by making themselves scorn of disgrace before the public and enemies of progress to the collective will and interests of the people of Akwa Ibom state.
We congratulate Governor Udom Emmanuel and the entire people of Akwa Ibom for the successful inauguration of the fertilizer blending plant and other industries by the government.
https://politicsngr.com/fertilizer-blending-scam-pdp-defense-group-reacts-ikpatts-statement/
|Re: Fertilizer Blending Scam: PDP Defense Group Reacts To Ikpatt’s Statement by TonyeBarcanista(m): 1:31pm
Enemies of progress will always have something to say to discredit good work of performers.
Udom has silenced opposition in Akwa Ibom state with his works. He is the only few governor of PDP to get kudos from APC controlled NTA and NOA.
|Re: Fertilizer Blending Scam: PDP Defense Group Reacts To Ikpatt’s Statement by PaulOgrady: 1:57pm
TonyeBarcanista
The new spokesman for Akwa Ibom state.
|Re: Fertilizer Blending Scam: PDP Defense Group Reacts To Ikpatt’s Statement by TonyeBarcanista(m): 3:03pm
PaulOgrady:Oga na content I de share o and u believe in the leadership of Governor Udom Emmanuel
1 Like
|Re: Fertilizer Blending Scam: PDP Defense Group Reacts To Ikpatt’s Statement by Grayxme: 3:24pm
We should all learn to appreciate good things when we see one. The idea of diversification of the economy by this administration has made us begin to look outside the oil sector and focus on Agriculture. The Presidential Fertilizer Initiative has revitalized so far 14 Moribund Blending Plant with a total capacity of 2.3 Million MT of NPK fertilizer. So I must commend the Government of Akwa Ibom state for following the steps of the president in Making Fertilizer blending plant to enhance Agricultural production in the state and Nigeria at Large.
|Re: Fertilizer Blending Scam: PDP Defense Group Reacts To Ikpatt’s Statement by PearlStreet(m): 3:47pm
PaulOgrady:
You don't know that clown. If you buy him gala and coke, he would pledge his support to you. He's the most unintelligent political clown I've seen in my life. Even PDP members mock his political foolishness.
The first time I noticed his folly, his moniker was Barcanista then and that was around 2007. He was supporting Obanikoro back then and said Obanikoro achieved much as LG Chairman of Lagos Island Local Government.
When I asked him to name the achievement, he said Obanikoro shared biscuits to public schools in Lagos Island. According to him, 'do you know the logistics involved in sharing biscuits to all public schools in Lagos Island?'
1 Like
|Re: Fertilizer Blending Scam: PDP Defense Group Reacts To Ikpatt’s Statement by slawomir: 3:47pm
ok
|Re: Fertilizer Blending Scam: PDP Defense Group Reacts To Ikpatt’s Statement by davidodiba(m): 3:47pm
|Re: Fertilizer Blending Scam: PDP Defense Group Reacts To Ikpatt’s Statement by abbaapple: 3:48pm
Only Ipob support this party! Smh
|Re: Fertilizer Blending Scam: PDP Defense Group Reacts To Ikpatt’s Statement by Moghalu4Pres: 3:49pm
Kingsley Moghalu for President 2019.
*Former CBN deputy chief
*Former UN official
*Needs 20 million votes
*YPP is the party
*Fav quote: "Politics is too important to be left only to politicians."
Click Like to agree that you deserve better.
1 Like
|Re: Fertilizer Blending Scam: PDP Defense Group Reacts To Ikpatt’s Statement by Yusuf54(m): 3:50pm
The Ipobians wont like this
|Re: Fertilizer Blending Scam: PDP Defense Group Reacts To Ikpatt’s Statement by Bossontop(m): 3:51pm
Did they juat skillfully say the VP is AN IDIOT??
|Re: Fertilizer Blending Scam: PDP Defense Group Reacts To Ikpatt’s Statement by Benekruku(m): 3:52pm
abbaapple:
And they are the biggest losers in the party
|Re: Fertilizer Blending Scam: PDP Defense Group Reacts To Ikpatt’s Statement by lopire: 3:54pm
M C D A V E F U N D S. C O M gives you the opportunity to receive a stable profit from their various portfolio. i think they have all it takes.The investment packages they provide offer the combination of high returns balanced with expert risk management which allows a safe and sustainable operation. they provide professional account management with top-notch support and customer service.
|Re: Fertilizer Blending Scam: PDP Defense Group Reacts To Ikpatt’s Statement by Sarekik: 3:56pm
Pdp na sham party
|Re: Fertilizer Blending Scam: PDP Defense Group Reacts To Ikpatt’s Statement by wizhack(m): 3:56pm
nothing to say......
The Voice........ http://linuxgateworld.blogspot.com/2018/06/the-voice.html
|Re: Fertilizer Blending Scam: PDP Defense Group Reacts To Ikpatt’s Statement by SamuelAnyawu(m): 4:05pm
|Re: Fertilizer Blending Scam: PDP Defense Group Reacts To Ikpatt’s Statement by rozayx5(m): 4:12pm
PaulOgrady:
Udom has greased his pocket
|Re: Fertilizer Blending Scam: PDP Defense Group Reacts To Ikpatt’s Statement by seguno2: 4:14pm
Bossontop:
What else should we call a pastor who tells more lies than the devil
|Re: Fertilizer Blending Scam: PDP Defense Group Reacts To Ikpatt’s Statement by doctokwus: 4:15pm
PearlStreet:
|Re: Fertilizer Blending Scam: PDP Defense Group Reacts To Ikpatt’s Statement by OHCOMEON: 4:17pm
PaulOgrady:Man must wak
(0) (Reply)
Fela Anikulapo Kuti, President? / IBB's Left Leg Getting Destroyed By Cancer / Nigeria Ex-delta State Governor James Ibori Guilty Plea
Viewing this topic: demolinho(m), olaeffect(m), elda2303(m), MENELIK11, Sammyadexxx, seun0225(m), ramatintin(m), QTEST007(m), swizzy2k(m), ossy88(m), OloyeBaba1, OHCOMEON, doyouknowjohnny, NOC1(m), Emperorone(m), ifeci and 37 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9