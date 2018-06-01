₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 2,013,818 members, 4,278,175 topics. Date: Monday, 04 June 2018 at 06:49 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Health / Man Faints After Donating Blood For Free, Pays N7k To Get It Back - Twitter User (7444 Views)
Man Faints At Car Park After Taking Tramadol For The 1st Time In Onitsha (pics / Man Who Took Tramadol Overdose Faints, Friends Pour Him Water (Photos) / Nigerian Man Dies In Atlanta, America After Hanging Out With His Friends. Photos (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Man Faints After Donating Blood For Free, Pays N7k To Get It Back - Twitter User by Faithway10: 4:52pm
From; Amagitesblog.com
Although we find this almost unbelievable, but anything goes in Nigeria.
A Twitter user said his friend donated blood for free, fainted as they were leaving the hospital, and was allegedly made to pay N7k to get back his own blood!
"I'm really tired of Nigeria. My friend fainted as we were leaving the hospital after donating blood for free. He is fine now, all he had to do was pay 7 thousand naira to get his blood back. I kid you not, this country is MAD."
https://www.amagitesblog.com/2018/06/nigerian-man-faints-after-donating-blood-for-free-allegedly-pays-n7k-to-get-it-back.html
2 Likes
|Re: Man Faints After Donating Blood For Free, Pays N7k To Get It Back - Twitter User by Nobody: 4:56pm
|Re: Man Faints After Donating Blood For Free, Pays N7k To Get It Back - Twitter User by dynicks(m): 4:59pm
who do i blame for this now!....
10 Likes
|Re: Man Faints After Donating Blood For Free, Pays N7k To Get It Back - Twitter User by Nobody: 5:03pm
Lazy youth. Back then in the university, we donated pints of blood like pure water. All we got in return was a packet of gold circle, biscuit and malt drink. We were happy doing it we donated every 2 weeks.
13 Likes
|Re: Man Faints After Donating Blood For Free, Pays N7k To Get It Back - Twitter User by oshe11: 5:11pm
Lol.....
I know of someone that sold his blood to one Hospital but fainted b4 leaving.....
Dude paid almost double of the amount he collected before he was treated
6 Likes
|Re: Man Faints After Donating Blood For Free, Pays N7k To Get It Back - Twitter User by dynicks(m): 5:12pm
NwaChibuzor012:and I could bet the main reason that made you stage several back 2 back come backs like say u missed something previously was for the G.Cs right?....bros no lie o!
guy man
10 Likes
|Re: Man Faints After Donating Blood For Free, Pays N7k To Get It Back - Twitter User by MysteriousAnn(f): 5:23pm
You don't know the value of what you have until it's gone. On a serious note, shouldn't he have done test before donating?
5 Likes
|Re: Man Faints After Donating Blood For Free, Pays N7k To Get It Back - Twitter User by grayht(m): 5:43pm
It only happens to herpes patient!
|Re: Man Faints After Donating Blood For Free, Pays N7k To Get It Back - Twitter User by Heartmender1: 5:43pm
7 Likes
|Re: Man Faints After Donating Blood For Free, Pays N7k To Get It Back - Twitter User by nurez305(m): 5:43pm
Donating something that is not enough for you
2 Likes
|Re: Man Faints After Donating Blood For Free, Pays N7k To Get It Back - Twitter User by Meekdon: 5:43pm
funke funke funke
|Re: Man Faints After Donating Blood For Free, Pays N7k To Get It Back - Twitter User by OfficialDad: 5:43pm
Village people too bad
|Re: Man Faints After Donating Blood For Free, Pays N7k To Get It Back - Twitter User by MDsambo: 5:43pm
Twitter and lies
4 Likes
|Re: Man Faints After Donating Blood For Free, Pays N7k To Get It Back - Twitter User by pembisco(m): 5:44pm
NwaChibuzor012:Liar , no body will bleed you every two weeks.
9 Likes
|Re: Man Faints After Donating Blood For Free, Pays N7k To Get It Back - Twitter User by EsotericMonk: 5:45pm
Dude is just ranting like Olamide in his next album.
Ask your friend how many times he has donated blood this year alone.
The lab scientist often tells me that a number of guys come to donate blood on a monthly basis. Ofcus he has had to turn some back but some still have their way. I know its due to the hardship many youths face, but hey, we're talking about the risk of a hematological malignancy here. In lay man's term, they stand a risk of blood cancers.
Not once or twice have we had guys faint immediately after donating blood, ironically they end up spending more than what would gain from the donation.
People be cutting corners to their graves.
2 Likes
|Re: Man Faints After Donating Blood For Free, Pays N7k To Get It Back - Twitter User by Yommiefish(m): 5:45pm
I hail You
|Re: Man Faints After Donating Blood For Free, Pays N7k To Get It Back - Twitter User by Hennepin: 5:46pm
People can lie on twitter. It is now like a competition of who lie pass
1 Like
|Re: Man Faints After Donating Blood For Free, Pays N7k To Get It Back - Twitter User by killuminati(m): 5:46pm
dynicks:Blame Saraki the blood sucker
1 Like
|Re: Man Faints After Donating Blood For Free, Pays N7k To Get It Back - Twitter User by stagger: 5:47pm
NwaChibuzor012:
You are a liar. Even in secondary school Biology, we were taught that it takes 120 days to form new red blood cells. So how could you have been donating every 2 weeks? Even when I donated in the past, I was told I cannot donate until after 4 months!
Haba! Lie with sense naa!
9 Likes
|Re: Man Faints After Donating Blood For Free, Pays N7k To Get It Back - Twitter User by Paperwhite(m): 5:47pm
|Re: Man Faints After Donating Blood For Free, Pays N7k To Get It Back - Twitter User by chukwukahenry(m): 5:48pm
this is Nigeria
|Re: Man Faints After Donating Blood For Free, Pays N7k To Get It Back - Twitter User by Suko110(m): 5:49pm
Leave me make I faint oooo
|Re: Man Faints After Donating Blood For Free, Pays N7k To Get It Back - Twitter User by blackbone989(m): 5:49pm
For u donating your blood in a sane country u will undergo some test and from d post I can assume that wasn't done. He can sue the hospital for negligence and attempted murder. [color=#000099][/color]
|Re: Man Faints After Donating Blood For Free, Pays N7k To Get It Back - Twitter User by lightness77(m): 5:50pm
dynicks:Buhari
1 Like
|Re: Man Faints After Donating Blood For Free, Pays N7k To Get It Back - Twitter User by alphaconde(m): 5:50pm
i cant donate blood to a hospital rather to an individual in need
|Re: Man Faints After Donating Blood For Free, Pays N7k To Get It Back - Twitter User by handsomeclouds(m): 5:51pm
Lol
|Re: Man Faints After Donating Blood For Free, Pays N7k To Get It Back - Twitter User by SalamRushdie: 5:52pm
Damn
|Re: Man Faints After Donating Blood For Free, Pays N7k To Get It Back - Twitter User by Gangster1ms: 5:52pm
Why did the hospital take more than the amount that was safe?. The hospital should be sued
|Re: Man Faints After Donating Blood For Free, Pays N7k To Get It Back - Twitter User by lifestyle1(m): 5:52pm
Omo
NEMA Alerts On Meningitis Outbreak In FCT, Others / 10 Things You Should Do For A Healthy Vagina / How Can I Control My High Blood Pressure?
Viewing this topic: gaudyangel(f), yamendiva(f), Gboyeboy(m), Realsedrick, francoray(m), CastedDude, Mikkyprime(m), ekenzy007, donblanco, rafson37(m), maradelkitchen(f), Coenvict, puffynana(m), macdanny2000(m), tunde55(m), Nehemz(m), summy4ever(m), whizbrain(f), MAXIMAL123(m), Takeproft(m), warchild00, aishatmusah(f), GExcess, Jmk9292, janepet, bennyrazz, Stanlyag(m), alwaysvik, Nenejeje(f), eloyce(f), ekems2017(f), okestev, Deyvid123(m), mawk007, boolet(m), geemarock, kay29000(m), Clean2016, pmc01(m), igwe44(m), neetahRay(f), tripplem2018, femojie(m), Thoniameek(f), CSTR1003, SOREN23(m), dbernard22, Israeljones(m), Emm22(m), dollyjoy(f), Kaiser5000, Henri8, michoade, Plusstreet(m), SniperSmurf, shestrong(f), jusRadical, JUO(m), dahprince007, Iyaomolere4(m), hopeka(m) and 58 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 28