Although we find this almost unbelievable, but anything goes in Nigeria.



A Twitter user said his friend donated blood for free, fainted as they were leaving the hospital, and was allegedly made to pay N7k to get back his own blood!



"I'm really tired of Nigeria. My friend fainted as we were leaving the hospital after donating blood for free. He is fine now, all he had to do was pay 7 thousand naira to get his blood back. I kid you not, this country is MAD."



who do i blame for this now!....

Lazy youth. Back then in the university, we donated pints of blood like pure water. All we got in return was a packet of gold circle, biscuit and malt drink. We were happy doing it we donated every 2 weeks.





I know of someone that sold his blood to one Hospital but fainted b4 leaving.....





Dude paid almost double of the amount he collected before he was treated

NwaChibuzor012:

and I could bet the main reason that made you stage several back 2 back come backs like say u missed something previously was for the G.Cs right?....bros no lie o!



guy man and I could bet the main reason that made you stage several back 2 back come backs like say u missed something previously was for the G.Cs right?....bros no lie o!guy man

You don't know the value of what you have until it's gone. On a serious note, shouldn't he have done test before donating?

Donating something that is not enough for you

Twitter and lies

NwaChibuzor012:

Liar , no body will bleed you every two weeks.

Dude is just ranting like Olamide in his next album.

Ask your friend how many times he has donated blood this year alone.

The lab scientist often tells me that a number of guys come to donate blood on a monthly basis. Ofcus he has had to turn some back but some still have their way. I know its due to the hardship many youths face, but hey, we're talking about the risk of a hematological malignancy here. In lay man's term, they stand a risk of blood cancers.

Not once or twice have we had guys faint immediately after donating blood, ironically they end up spending more than what would gain from the donation.

People be cutting corners to their graves.

People can lie on twitter. It is now like a competition of who lie pass

dynicks:

Blame Saraki the blood sucker

NwaChibuzor012:

Lazy youth. Back then in the university, we donated pints of blood like pure water. All we got in return was a packet of gold circle, biscuit and malt drink. We were happy doing it we donated every 2 weeks.

You are a liar. Even in secondary school Biology, we were taught that it takes 120 days to form new red blood cells. So how could you have been donating every 2 weeks? Even when I donated in the past, I was told I cannot donate until after 4 months!

Haba! Lie with sense naa!



You are a liar. Even in secondary school Biology, we were taught that it takes 120 days to form new red blood cells. So how could you have been donating every 2 weeks? Even when I donated in the past, I was told I cannot donate until after 4 months!

Haba! Lie with sense naa!

For u donating your blood in a sane country u will undergo some test and from d post I can assume that wasn't done. He can sue the hospital for negligence and attempted murder. [color=#000099][/color]

dynicks:

Buhari

i cant donate blood to a hospital rather to an individual in need

Why did the hospital take more than the amount that was safe?. The hospital should be sued