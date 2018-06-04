₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Fayose: "I Am A Big Boy Like Orji Kalu, Tinubu" by Wisdomkosi(m): 6:08pm
By Wisdom Nwedene
Governor Fayose of Ekiti State has told his critics to shut up because they are not of the same age. The governor said that he is a big boy like Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, former governor of Abia State and Tinubu whom he said they have ruled the country at same time. He stated this during the commissioning of new governor's office.
According to him,
"Tell them to shut up, oshoko is talking. I'm not a small boy oo. I was a governor in the days of Orji Kalu, governor Tinubu, all those big wings of today, we were governors at the same time. I'm a big boy oo," he said
Watch Video here : http://igberetvnews.com/439012/just-in-im-a-big-boy-like-orji-kalu-tinubu-fayose-brags-video/
2 Likes
|Re: Fayose: "I Am A Big Boy Like Orji Kalu, Tinubu" by TheTakeOver: 6:12pm
This man.
1 Like
|Re: Fayose: "I Am A Big Boy Like Orji Kalu, Tinubu" by godfatherx: 6:15pm
Empty barrel makes the loudest noise.
14 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Fayose: "I Am A Big Boy Like Orji Kalu, Tinubu" by Wisdomkosi(m): 6:24pm
Cc Lalasticlala
|Re: Fayose: "I Am A Big Boy Like Orji Kalu, Tinubu" by spako4(m): 6:27pm
Speak on
9 Likes
|Re: Fayose: "I Am A Big Boy Like Orji Kalu, Tinubu" by Seanpizzy10: 6:31pm
K
|Re: Fayose: "I Am A Big Boy Like Orji Kalu, Tinubu" by samuelchimmy(m): 6:31pm
another new trend spotted
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Fayose: "I Am A Big Boy Like Orji Kalu, Tinubu" by chibike69: 6:31pm
|Re: Fayose: "I Am A Big Boy Like Orji Kalu, Tinubu" by SamuelAnyawu(m): 6:32pm
|Re: Fayose: "I Am A Big Boy Like Orji Kalu, Tinubu" by TheGuyNextDoor: 6:32pm
Yes Boss....oooshe! during your first regime, some of the present governors were trying to contest for LG chairmanship or House Assembly then.
#Fact
15 Likes
|Re: Fayose: "I Am A Big Boy Like Orji Kalu, Tinubu" by princeade86(m): 6:32pm
can any politician offer us good things in this country. all or them are talkertive.
2 Likes
|Re: Fayose: "I Am A Big Boy Like Orji Kalu, Tinubu" by jeeqaa7(m): 6:32pm
Nonsense
1 Like
|Re: Fayose: "I Am A Big Boy Like Orji Kalu, Tinubu" by Mutemenot(m): 6:32pm
oshoko master
4 Likes
|Re: Fayose: "I Am A Big Boy Like Orji Kalu, Tinubu" by inoki247: 6:32pm
chai sho moh age eh ni
1 Like
|Re: Fayose: "I Am A Big Boy Like Orji Kalu, Tinubu" by KingAdeOluomo1(m): 6:33pm
Na so baba I salute you Sir
2 Likes
|Re: Fayose: "I Am A Big Boy Like Orji Kalu, Tinubu" by auditor0471: 6:33pm
U can hate this guy, but he say it the he know and feel best that's what make him the Boss. The only governor that know and relates well with his people. The Rock you are mouthed
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Fayose: "I Am A Big Boy Like Orji Kalu, Tinubu" by TheEminentLaity: 6:33pm
Really? Then he must have been very young as a Governor
|Re: Fayose: "I Am A Big Boy Like Orji Kalu, Tinubu" by spiritedtete: 6:33pm
Reason why he want to start controlling Ekiti... by installing his puppet. MR Fayose you won!
|Re: Fayose: "I Am A Big Boy Like Orji Kalu, Tinubu" by soldadoe(m): 6:33pm
Fayose ..big boy that was driven out of his seat like cowboy! Relax man...we all know how it went down during your first tenure! EKITI big boy....
|Re: Fayose: "I Am A Big Boy Like Orji Kalu, Tinubu" by alphaconde(m): 6:33pm
my governor this man made the boring buhari administration kind of lively but at the end the masses did not benefit from him or buhari
|Re: Fayose: "I Am A Big Boy Like Orji Kalu, Tinubu" by SalamRushdie: 6:33pm
But that's a fact ... even though he was governor with Tinubu and yet didn't covert govt property as much as Tinubu , zombies will rather want us to believe Fayose is a thief while Tinubu is a saint
6 Likes
|Re: Fayose: "I Am A Big Boy Like Orji Kalu, Tinubu" by Bossontop(m): 6:34pm
Heheheheh!!!!.....so true....oshoko issa "big boy ooo"
Lol
|Re: Fayose: "I Am A Big Boy Like Orji Kalu, Tinubu" by Sijo01(f): 6:34pm
APC nightmare
4 Likes
|Re: Fayose: "I Am A Big Boy Like Orji Kalu, Tinubu" by chukwukahenry(m): 6:34pm
Ngeneukwenu, did u hear dat?
1 Like
|Re: Fayose: "I Am A Big Boy Like Orji Kalu, Tinubu" by Zico5(m): 6:35pm
Tell them o fayose. Even to me u are the biggest boy, they should go and die. Jamolaya oshoko.
3 Likes
|Re: Fayose: "I Am A Big Boy Like Orji Kalu, Tinubu" by Benekruku(m): 6:35pm
The tout of a Governor who successfully reduced the "Fountain of Knowledge" to an IDP camp, has started vomiting his usual gibberish to cajole the hungry electorates of Ekiti state.
You dont need to boast. Just import rice, tomatoe paste and vegetable oil for the IDP camp you call a state and your candidate has won already.
Food they want, food you give them.
|Re: Fayose: "I Am A Big Boy Like Orji Kalu, Tinubu" by anytexy: 6:35pm
Fayose my man, hope you are not owing salary. Because is going to affect the on coming guber election. Just an advice shaa.
|Re: Fayose: "I Am A Big Boy Like Orji Kalu, Tinubu" by Wisdomkosi(m): 6:35pm
oshoko Master weldone!!
|Re: Fayose: "I Am A Big Boy Like Orji Kalu, Tinubu" by Rochas2023: 6:36pm
Orji would have been like Tinubu if not that south east Is stubborn
|Re: Fayose: "I Am A Big Boy Like Orji Kalu, Tinubu" by Viergeachar: 6:36pm
Soulless:
That was a refresher for Maxwell's laws in Electromagnetic Fields & Waves. Thanks a lot.
