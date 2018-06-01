₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 2,013,885 members, 4,278,387 topics. Date: Monday, 04 June 2018 at 09:22 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Thieves Made To Swear With Quran In Kano, As They Surrender (Photos) (7193 Views)
Man Who Took His Wife To Swear An Oath Over Sex Brutalizes And Batters Her. PICS / Islamic Scholar Chains 6-year-old Boy Sent To Learn Quran In Gombe(pics) / Sporadic Gunshot Rocks Kano As KAROTA Acts (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Thieves Made To Swear With Quran In Kano, As They Surrender (Photos) by CastedDude: 7:06pm
Hundreds of youths known for their notoriety in stealing, cattle rustling and other forms of criminality - today repented and swore never to return to their bad ways. The youths said to be from Sumaila and Tudu Wada communities in the state, surrendered their arms as they were made to swear an oath with Quran placed on their heads - that they will never steal again.
The event was witnessed by the leaders of the communities who administered the oaths, police officers who received the surrendered weapons and the other villagers.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/06/notorious-thieves-made-to-swear-with-quran-as-they-surrender-in-kano-state-photos.html
|Re: Thieves Made To Swear With Quran In Kano, As They Surrender (Photos) by madridguy(m): 7:11pm
Welcome development.
2 Likes
|Re: Thieves Made To Swear With Quran In Kano, As They Surrender (Photos) by GOFRONT(m): 7:22pm
Our political office holders already sworn to this same Holy books, yet they Loot with reckless abandon........Na their way
11 Likes
|Re: Thieves Made To Swear With Quran In Kano, As They Surrender (Photos) by TylerDurden: 7:23pm
Amnesty for Bokos, instant death sentence for the likes of Don Wanny
4 Likes
|Re: Thieves Made To Swear With Quran In Kano, As They Surrender (Photos) by AmazonTopaz: 7:26pm
Repent ke, They should be dealt with according to the law.
7 Likes
|Re: Thieves Made To Swear With Quran In Kano, As They Surrender (Photos) by Jirate(m): 7:38pm
AmazonTopaz:
NwaChibuzor044:
Since Many Of Them Have Their PVC's and They Have Secretly Promised To Cast Their Votes For Buhari Come 2019, There Was No Need To Waste Them......,
Like If You Agree or Share If You Think Otherwise, Mention If You Have Time To Waste.
|Re: Thieves Made To Swear With Quran In Kano, As They Surrender (Photos) by teckmore(m): 7:48pm
Great idea
At least, that is what they believe
|Re: Thieves Made To Swear With Quran In Kano, As They Surrender (Photos) by Nairalandmentor(m): 7:57pm
No comments yet
Do you need a clean website design for your business/organization? Then check my signature No advanced payments required*
1 Like
|Re: Thieves Made To Swear With Quran In Kano, As They Surrender (Photos) by handsomeclouds(m): 7:57pm
L
|Re: Thieves Made To Swear With Quran In Kano, As They Surrender (Photos) by Speakdatruth: 7:59pm
Very funny
|Re: Thieves Made To Swear With Quran In Kano, As They Surrender (Photos) by Omojolaray(m): 7:59pm
I just weak for this people
|Re: Thieves Made To Swear With Quran In Kano, As They Surrender (Photos) by fk001: 7:59pm
A thief will always be theif
|Re: Thieves Made To Swear With Quran In Kano, As They Surrender (Photos) by 1dorzine(m): 8:01pm
hopefully the don't go back.
Check below for sweet deals
|Re: Thieves Made To Swear With Quran In Kano, As They Surrender (Photos) by goal9ja1o: 8:02pm
SMH
|Re: Thieves Made To Swear With Quran In Kano, As They Surrender (Photos) by StaffofOrayan(m): 8:03pm
Chai see the rulers of naija
We are on a very long thing
|Re: Thieves Made To Swear With Quran In Kano, As They Surrender (Photos) by IgweIgweIgwe(m): 8:04pm
See as the sharia dun dey spread like blue band on top bread.....
Mohammed just lock some people inside cage throway the keys
|Re: Thieves Made To Swear With Quran In Kano, As They Surrender (Photos) by pol23: 8:04pm
madridguy:Welcome!!!
Na alfas be the judge now.
Notorious criminal arrested by the police will be taking to Alfas...
Oh lord my Father...Why am I a Nigerian?..
1 Like
|Re: Thieves Made To Swear With Quran In Kano, As They Surrender (Photos) by killuminati(m): 8:04pm
GOFRONT:
Truly
|Re: Thieves Made To Swear With Quran In Kano, As They Surrender (Photos) by killuminati(m): 8:06pm
IgweIgweIgwe:abeg who get brain for sale? This nigga lack one..
|Re: Thieves Made To Swear With Quran In Kano, As They Surrender (Photos) by package7(m): 8:06pm
In no time they shall go back to their vomits....You can only take a boy out of jungle, but, you can't take jungle out of boy.
If, they are truly serious let them use iron to swear. Imagine nonsensical.
|Re: Thieves Made To Swear With Quran In Kano, As They Surrender (Photos) by AngelicBeing: 8:12pm
GOFRONT:Gbam, all the rogues and thieves that turned Nigeria to a cesspit of poverty and darkness all swore by the Koran and Bibles, they all deserve to be flogged with koboko laden with chilly pepper and dumped in the sea to be eaten by sharks and whales
|Re: Thieves Made To Swear With Quran In Kano, As They Surrender (Photos) by Ibrahim505(m): 8:17pm
One leadership strategy of Ganduje I like: Using power and force over frustrated destitute youths only end of worsening the case as in bokoharam.
By doing doing this the government is integrating them into the soviety.
A good leader always tries as much as possible to minimise frustration within his followers.
|Re: Thieves Made To Swear With Quran In Kano, As They Surrender (Photos) by IgweIgweIgwe(m): 8:24pm
killuminati:Mohammed locked your brain in a cage and threw the keys away
Don't quote me again!!
1 Like
|Re: Thieves Made To Swear With Quran In Kano, As They Surrender (Photos) by lowgeorge(m): 8:36pm
Nigeria is a expired conjugation... I wish my Yoruba people can wake up and stop going to school... Let them realize they re in British created hell hole... No matter the education we acquire in this market of a country... Our aspirations nd dreams is nothing but trash... Our educational pursuit for excellence is nothing but a flash in the pan as far as we re in this derogatory hell of a country...
|Re: Thieves Made To Swear With Quran In Kano, As They Surrender (Photos) by Smarkie: 8:41pm
who gave alfas the right to pardon criminals. police arrested thievies and instead of taking them to court of law, they were taken to alfas to place koran on their heads.swearing with the koran is enough proof that they wouldn't go back to crime again.? oh nigeria my country, i weep for thee
|Re: Thieves Made To Swear With Quran In Kano, As They Surrender (Photos) by IgweIgweIgwe(m): 8:45pm
teckmore:
That's why they should break up the country so they continue with what they believe in.
Niggas still dey 1759 like Guiness
|Re: Thieves Made To Swear With Quran In Kano, As They Surrender (Photos) by englishmart(m): 8:49pm
madridguy:you think anything will happen to them if they rob again? ? Mtscheew.
|Re: Thieves Made To Swear With Quran In Kano, As They Surrender (Photos) by madridguy(m): 8:49pm
Go and wash your eyes with hypo and read the report again and tell me where it was written they're arrested by the police.
pol23:
|Re: Thieves Made To Swear With Quran In Kano, As They Surrender (Photos) by madridguy(m): 8:50pm
Did they arrested me?
englishmart:
Maid Who Stabbed Sleeping Child Beheaded (Warning: Gruesome Image) / Ngozi Blessed, Abacityblog Publisher, Kidnapped In Umuahia / Secret Of Fixed Match Scammers
Viewing this topic: bilulu(m), CasualSammie(m), ellalina(f), Lekster(m), lexsals4real(m), light101, Emotionless100, dayooye(m), MysteriousAnn(f), leye4u, maxiuc(m), clinton21, Lordtrailz(m), WenysAD(f), Deolaw, oau147, BushDoctor123, sulaidon(m), FederaLNuisance(m), Raymondfayowole(m), CodaWise(m), caprikon, blues343(m), MrCGPA(m), dandollaz, vickydevoka, mu2sa2, chrisaz, mangojuice(m), matex97(m) and 60 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 19