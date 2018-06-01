Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Thieves Made To Swear With Quran In Kano, As They Surrender (Photos) (7193 Views)

The event was witnessed by the leaders of the communities who administered the oaths, police officers who received the surrendered weapons and the other villagers.



Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/06/notorious-thieves-made-to-swear-with-quran-as-they-surrender-in-kano-state-photos.html

Welcome development. 2 Likes

Our political office holders already sworn to this same Holy books, yet they Loot with reckless abandon........Na their way 11 Likes

Amnesty for Bokos, instant death sentence for the likes of Don Wanny 4 Likes

Repent ke, They should be dealt with according to the law. 7 Likes

AmazonTopaz:

Repent ke,

They should be dealt with according to the law.

NwaChibuzor044:

But if na southwest na instant death sentence.

Since Many Of Them Have Their PVC's and They Have Secretly Promised To Cast Their Votes For Buhari Come 2019, There Was No Need To Waste Them......,

Since Many Of Them Have Their PVC's and They Have Secretly Promised To Cast Their Votes For Buhari Come 2019, There Was No Need To Waste Them......,

Great idea

At least, that is what they believe





L

Very funny

I just weak for this people

A thief will always be theif

hopefully the don't go back.



SMH

Chai see the rulers of naija

We are on a very long thing



Mohammed just lock some people inside cage throway the keys See as the sharia dun dey spread like blue band on top bread.....Mohammed just lock some people inside cage throway the keys

madridguy:

Welcome development. Welcome!!!

Na alfas be the judge now.

Notorious criminal arrested by the police will be taking to Alfas...

Welcome!!!
Na alfas be the judge now.
Notorious criminal arrested by the police will be taking to Alfas...
Oh lord my Father...Why am I a Nigerian?..

GOFRONT:

Our political office holders already sworn to this same Holy books, yet they Loot with reckless abandon........Na their way



Truly Truly

IgweIgweIgwe:

See as the sharia dun dey spread like blue band on top bread.....

Mohammed just lock some people inside cage throway the keys abeg who get brain for sale? This nigga lack one.. abeg who get brain for sale? This nigga lack one..

In no time they shall go back to their vomits....You can only take a boy out of jungle, but, you can't take jungle out of boy.



If, they are truly serious let them use iron to swear. Imagine nonsensical.

GOFRONT:

Gbam, all the rogues and thieves that turned Nigeria to a cesspit of poverty and darkness all swore by the Koran and Bibles, they all deserve to be flogged with koboko laden with chilly pepper and dumped in the sea to be eaten by sharks and whales

One leadership strategy of Ganduje I like: Using power and force over frustrated destitute youths only end of worsening the case as in bokoharam.

By doing doing this the government is integrating them into the soviety.

A good leader always tries as much as possible to minimise frustration within his followers.

killuminati:

abeg who get brain for sale? This nigga lack one.. Mohammed locked your brain in a cage and threw the keys away

Don't quote me again!!

Nigeria is a expired conjugation... I wish my Yoruba people can wake up and stop going to school... Let them realize they re in British created hell hole... No matter the education we acquire in this market of a country... Our aspirations nd dreams is nothing but trash... Our educational pursuit for excellence is nothing but a flash in the pan as far as we re in this derogatory hell of a country...

who gave alfas the right to pardon criminals. police arrested thievies and instead of taking them to court of law, they were taken to alfas to place koran on their heads.swearing with the koran is enough proof that they wouldn't go back to crime again.? oh nigeria my country, i weep for thee

teckmore:

Great idea

At least, that is what they believe

That's why they should break up the country so they continue with what they believe in.

Niggas still dey 1759 like Guiness



madridguy:

Welcome development. you think anything will happen to them if they rob again? ? Mtscheew.





pol23:



Welcome!!!

Na alfas be the judge now.

Notorious criminal arrested by the police will be taking to Alfas...

Oh lord my Father...Why am I a Nigerian?..

Go and wash your eyes with hypo and read the report again and tell me where it was written they're arrested by the police.