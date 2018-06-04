Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / List Of Players Surprisingly Not Going To The World Cup (20943 Views)

Gernot Rohr Release List Of Players To Face Algeria, Argentina Games / Lionel Messi Gives Barcelona List Of Players To Replace Psg-bound Neymar / Rohr Vows To Resign In November If Nigeria Doesn't Win The World Cup Ticket (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (Reply) (Go Down)

Players who didn't make their country's final world cup list





* Sané, Gotze and Schürrle out of Germany's team list





* Luiz and Sandro not included in Brazil's world cup squad



* Martial, Payet, Lacazette and Benzema missing out for France's World cup final team



* Icardi missing out of Argentina's Squad



* Fabregas, Bellerin, Alonso and Morata out of Spain's team list



* Nainggolan out of Belgium's list



* Wilshere not going to the World cup with England



* Neves out of Portugal's world cup team list







Most surprising for me would be Leroy Sane, Martial, Alonso and Benzema





Which of the player's missing out surprised you? 1 Share





I dedicate this to the hustlers out there, your hustle will pay one day



Back to the post, I feel for those players that were dropped, especially those that performed well this past season, take heart, your time will come FTC for the 2nd time today...I dedicate this to the hustlers out there, your hustle will pay one dayBack to the post, I feel for those players that were dropped, especially those that performed well this past season, take heart, your time will come 1 Like 1 Share

Sane & Icardi 26 Likes

Icardi and Sane for me 4 Likes

Surprisingly u say



A good coach won't include Smalling, hart, bellerin, lacasera in his squad



benzema's case is understandable, he has a big issue with the french national team



but the one that shocked the world is the exclusion of sane and martial



sane is the best winger we have in the Epl now 47 Likes 1 Share

1 Like

Wow

buhari name should be first on d list 20 Likes 2 Shares

Insane to leave sane behind 62 Likes 1 Share

If they can loan us these players. 10 Likes 1 Share

9ja kuku no get any star player 1 Like

Just imagine, the likes of Sane, Icardi, Benzema, and co are missing out in their country's final WC squad list but my own country is going to this same world cup with the likes of Onazi,Omeruo, Echiejile and co. I even read it somewhere tht Onazi was considered cos he's the team Vice captain. Like WTF? Na principal cup una feel say we dey go for? The way all ths pple go beat us come aus ehn, una go tink say we tiff money from world bank ni 70 Likes 6 Shares

Y

Lakosa from Nigeria

me ;Dme

This squad can defeat a really good team.....try harder next time lads

sane off all people .. with his current form, what happened to German coach 6 Likes

Surprising are Sane,alonso,nainggolan





Forward...Sane, Benzema, Payet

Midfield...Fabregas, Wilshere, Nainggolan, Schurrle

Defence....Alonso, Luiz, Bellerin

Gk...Romero



This team will wallop some countries if they were to be playing for a country...chai 6 Likes

Its obvious deschamps doesnt lacazette... Surprisinq for me its laroy sane...

Icardi and Sane, both had fantastic seasons at Club level. It's not fair on their side. 1 Like

What abt LOKOSA 3 Likes

Madness ... why won’t you carry sane and Icardi to World Cup

I'm surprised

[right][/right]

I don't care. Are they prepared for a win?

Pedro

...leroy sane should be in the german team..he had a good season at man city...but the coach have made the selection...

If you know German squad very well, then sane should be ball boy. Also Mario Gotze despite he's the World Cup winner, his replacement that are in form are numerous. So everyone relax. Let's talk about our onazi and Joel obi, when they get to Russia, mek dem find blanket and helmet so that the bench no go tire dem... 13 Likes

Benzima dun retire since na.