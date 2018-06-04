₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|List Of Players Surprisingly Not Going To The World Cup by Speakdatruth: 8:58pm
Players who didn't make their country's final world cup list
* Sané, Gotze and Schürrle out of Germany's team list
* Luiz and Sandro not included in Brazil's world cup squad
* Martial, Payet, Lacazette and Benzema missing out for France's World cup final team
* Icardi missing out of Argentina's Squad
* Fabregas, Bellerin, Alonso and Morata out of Spain's team list
* Nainggolan out of Belgium's list
* Wilshere not going to the World cup with England
* Neves out of Portugal's world cup team list
Most surprising for me would be Leroy Sane, Martial, Alonso and Benzema
Which of the player's missing out surprised you?
|Re: List Of Players Surprisingly Not Going To The World Cup by BabaIbo: 8:59pm
FTC for the 2nd time today...
I dedicate this to the hustlers out there, your hustle will pay one day
Back to the post, I feel for those players that were dropped, especially those that performed well this past season, take heart, your time will come
|Re: List Of Players Surprisingly Not Going To The World Cup by olayinkaayinde(m): 9:27pm
Sane & Icardi
|Re: List Of Players Surprisingly Not Going To The World Cup by Oluwasaeon(m): 9:28pm
Icardi and Sane for me
|Re: List Of Players Surprisingly Not Going To The World Cup by neezar: 10:10pm
Surprisingly u say
A good coach won't include Smalling, hart, bellerin, lacasera in his squad
benzema's case is understandable, he has a big issue with the french national team
but the one that shocked the world is the exclusion of sane and martial
sane is the best winger we have in the Epl now
|Re: List Of Players Surprisingly Not Going To The World Cup by Houseofglam7(f): 10:10pm
|Re: List Of Players Surprisingly Not Going To The World Cup by Abatsam111(m): 10:11pm
Wow
|Re: List Of Players Surprisingly Not Going To The World Cup by Abfinest007(m): 10:11pm
buhari name should be first on d list
|Re: List Of Players Surprisingly Not Going To The World Cup by Saheed9: 10:11pm
Insane to leave sane behind
|Re: List Of Players Surprisingly Not Going To The World Cup by ibnchokomah(m): 10:11pm
If they can loan us these players.
|Re: List Of Players Surprisingly Not Going To The World Cup by fotadmowmend(m): 10:11pm
9ja kuku no get any star player
|Re: List Of Players Surprisingly Not Going To The World Cup by banjeezay(m): 10:11pm
Just imagine, the likes of Sane, Icardi, Benzema, and co are missing out in their country's final WC squad list but my own country is going to this same world cup with the likes of Onazi,Omeruo, Echiejile and co. I even read it somewhere tht Onazi was considered cos he's the team Vice captain. Like WTF? Na principal cup una feel say we dey go for? The way all ths pple go beat us come aus ehn, una go tink say we tiff money from world bank ni
|Re: List Of Players Surprisingly Not Going To The World Cup by adebayosun02: 10:11pm
Y
|Re: List Of Players Surprisingly Not Going To The World Cup by Famocious(m): 10:11pm
Lakosa from Nigeria
|Re: List Of Players Surprisingly Not Going To The World Cup by 1bunne4lif(m): 10:11pm
me ;Dme
|Re: List Of Players Surprisingly Not Going To The World Cup by soldadoe(m): 10:12pm
This squad can defeat a really good team.....try harder next time lads
|Re: List Of Players Surprisingly Not Going To The World Cup by mancityguy: 10:12pm
sane off all people .. with his current form, what happened to German coach
|Re: List Of Players Surprisingly Not Going To The World Cup by maverickdude(m): 10:12pm
Surprising are Sane,alonso,nainggolan
Forward...Sane, Benzema, Payet
Midfield...Fabregas, Wilshere, Nainggolan, Schurrle
Defence....Alonso, Luiz, Bellerin
Gk...Romero
This team will wallop some countries if they were to be playing for a country...chai
|Re: List Of Players Surprisingly Not Going To The World Cup by IamPopular(m): 10:12pm
Its obvious deschamps doesnt lacazette... Surprisinq for me its laroy sane...
|Re: List Of Players Surprisingly Not Going To The World Cup by Therealev: 10:12pm
Icardi and Sane, both had fantastic seasons at Club level. It's not fair on their side.
|Re: List Of Players Surprisingly Not Going To The World Cup by elyte89: 10:12pm
What abt LOKOSA
|Re: List Of Players Surprisingly Not Going To The World Cup by Jagaban99(m): 10:12pm
Madness ... why won’t you carry sane and Icardi to World Cup
|Re: List Of Players Surprisingly Not Going To The World Cup by Ezedon(m): 10:12pm
I'm surprised
|Re: List Of Players Surprisingly Not Going To The World Cup by ruffhandu: 10:12pm
I don't care. Are they prepared for a win?
|Re: List Of Players Surprisingly Not Going To The World Cup by Olufemi99: 10:12pm
Pedro
|Re: List Of Players Surprisingly Not Going To The World Cup by TheShopKeeper(m): 10:13pm
...leroy sane should be in the german team..he had a good season at man city...but the coach have made the selection...
|Re: List Of Players Surprisingly Not Going To The World Cup by kingPhidel(m): 10:13pm
If you know German squad very well, then sane should be ball boy. Also Mario Gotze despite he's the World Cup winner, his replacement that are in form are numerous. So everyone relax. Let's talk about our onazi and Joel obi, when they get to Russia, mek dem find blanket and helmet so that the bench no go tire dem...
|Re: List Of Players Surprisingly Not Going To The World Cup by Ekpoh7(m): 10:13pm
Benzima dun retire since na.
|Re: List Of Players Surprisingly Not Going To The World Cup by IykeBazz(m): 10:13pm
I wish Nigeria should just buy Sane now
