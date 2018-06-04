Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Imo: Oyegun Inaugurates Opposition APC Chairman (Photos) (10509 Views)

Saraki Meets Ibrahim Magu, EFCC Chairman (Photos) / Oyegun Inaugurates APC Committee On Restructuring (Photos) / Burial Of Agunola Omomowo, Ondo Council Chairman (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





APC National Chairman today recognized the candidate of the opposition in Imo APC, Hilary Ekeh as the party chairman dashing the hopes of governor Okorocha.



About 33 elected chairmen of the All Progressive Congress, APC party, were inaugurated by Chief John Odigie-Oyegun led National Working Committee, NWC, of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.



https://www.reporterswall.com/2018/06/04/imo-apc-crisis-apc-chairman-oyegun-inaugurates-opposition-chairman/ Imo APC Crisis: APC Chairman Oyegun Inaugurates Opposition Chairman, Hilary Ekeh.APC National Chairman today recognized the candidate of the opposition in Imo APC, Hilary Ekeh as the party chairman dashing the hopes of governor Okorocha.About 33 elected chairmen of the All Progressive Congress, APC party, were inaugurated by Chief John Odigie-Oyegun led National Working Committee, NWC, of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

FTC on top this uninteresting people thread, mtc.heew

Let him come back to Imo state we're waiting for him, double face man. 4 Likes

amaco13:

Let him come back to Imo state we're waiting for him, double face man.

What will you do to him? Okorocha thug. U will end up like those kwara robbers. No go find sensible work.



Fool What will you do to him? Okorocha thug. U will end up like those kwara robbers. No go find sensible work.Fool 56 Likes 4 Shares

Hehehe....

amaco13:

Let him come back to Imo state we're waiting for him, double face man.

you can do nothing.



we are solidly behind him .



TELL THAT TO YOUR NEPOTISTIC BENEFACTOR OKOAWUSA you can do nothing.we are solidly behind him .TELL THAT TO YOUR NEPOTISTIC BENEFACTOR OKOAWUSA 41 Likes 1 Share

amaco13:

Let him come back to Imo state we're waiting for him, double face man.

Are You in support of Okorocha's son-in-law succeeding him? Are You in support of Okorocha's son-in-law succeeding him? 29 Likes 1 Share

amaco13:

Let him come back to Imo state we're waiting for him, double face man. Most you comment, Rocha's put that devilish oil for your head na make Most you comment, Rocha's put that devilish oil for your head na make 19 Likes 1 Share

Apc crumbling on daily basis...

Parallel factions everywhere

And one mama Tarabs says APC will rule Nigeria forever ... 17 Likes 1 Share

Okoroawusa have you seen your life?

No be by insulting your tribe's men, demolition or erecting statues.

Now shamefully go back to your State of origin, Kano. 18 Likes 1 Share

Wrong title. Okorocha is the opposition here 11 Likes

nnachukz:

Okoroawusa have you seen your life?

No be by insulting your tribe's men, demolition or erecting statues.

Now shamefully go back to your State of origin, JOS 1 Like

Kikikiki... APC and iberiberism are like 5 and 6.. Point of correction he's not opposition APC Chairman... But chairman of Imo APC

I have two very important things to say about the Nigerian political situation.

1. The President M Buhari is the Constitutional head of the Executive arm of Government, he leads a team of people called ministers.



2. If You have got a high- end vehicle in Abuja and you are scared of taking it to the road side mechanics, then bring it to our ultramodern vehicle repair facility in abuja where we will run a paid- comprehensive diagnostics on your car that will guide our repairs. you will get your money back for the diagnostics when you are ready to run your repairs in our Ultramodern Workshop call to book appointment o81oo66-1236 1 Like



Then BAMM!! The suspects will be arrested and will confess in police custody of being sponsored by the factional chairman, he will be arrested prosecuted and case closed. He can now install whoever he likes.



Done, he should thank me later Rochas should go and learn from the IGP how to "frame" oppositions. All he needs is to arrange an arm robbery or kidnap somewhere in the state, and to increase the gravity of the offense ensure that at least some lives were lost.Then BAMM!! The suspects will be arrested and will confess in police custody of being sponsored by the factional chairman, he will be arrested prosecuted and case closed. He can now install whoever he likes.Done, he should thank me later 6 Likes

This country is a joke





APC Civil war sweet



Buhari not a man – Senate Leader....See details Iberiberism of the highest order.APC Civil war sweet

Drama all the time.



Choosing an investment or home location that has all features: Security, nearness to social amenities, city centers, comfort, serene environment and more? See my signature for more. Thank you 1 Like

End of an Era.. Like Play like play Okorocha political career don end oh 2 Likes

At least Rochas okorocha's political career lasted longer than Jordan ibe's English national team ambition 3 Likes 1 Share

issoryt

OP you are funny. Just say he inaugurated APC congress chairman



Inaugurated opposition in APC



transmission confusion parry 5 Likes

rochas started well



only for him to lose the good will of the people who fought to put him there



this nepotic tendency came in full glare when he wanted his brother inlaw to run for governor after him.



he appointment his sister as a commissioner in the ministry of happiness



started building statues upadan





he got what he deserved 5 Likes

Confused party 1 Like

donaldeke:

Imo APC Crisis: APC Chairman Oyegun Inaugurates Opposition Chairman, Hilary Ekeh.



APC National Chairman today recognized the candidate of the opposition in Imo APC, Hilary Ekeh as the party chairman dashing the hopes of governor Okorocha.



About 33 elected chairmen of the All Progressive Congress, APC party, were inaugurated by Chief John Odigie-Oyegun led National Working Committee, NWC, of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.



https://www.reporterswall.com/2018/06/04/imo-apc-crisis-apc-chairman-oyegun-inaugurates-opposition-chairman/ 1 Like

will okorocha leave apc

Rochas don finish.

Rochas, Amaechi & Tinubu are all being threatened by the Oyegun-led NWC of the APC.Okorocha is already toast. 1 Like

donaldeke:

Imo APC Crisis: APC Chairman Oyegun Inaugurates Opposition Chairman, Hilary Ekeh.



APC National Chairman today recognized the candidate of the opposition in Imo APC, Hilary Ekeh as the party chairman dashing the hopes of governor Okorocha.



About 33 elected chairmen of the All Progressive Congress, APC party, were inaugurated by Chief John Odigie-Oyegun led National Working Committee, NWC, of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.



https://www.reporterswall.com/2018/06/04/imo-apc-crisis-apc-chairman-oyegun-inaugurates-opposition-chairman/

Ohashieremism.

One man - a State Governor Rocha - using govt office to wage war against the area that voted him highest in 2011...



Scores of dillapitated internal urban roads in Orlu municipal lga are like shitholes, the governor builds ten lane streets in the capital territory.



Orlu municipal lga gave Rochas the highest number of votes in 2011. Ohashieremism.One man - a State Governor Rocha - using govt office to wage war against the area that voted him highest in 2011...Scores of dillapitated internal urban roads in Orlu municipal lga are like shitholes, the governor builds ten lane streets in the capital territory.Orlu municipal lga gave Rochas the highest number of votes in 2011. 2 Likes

Rochas, a great man of the people with full support of the masses then has no influence today. Just wasted his hard earned reputation. Shame! 2 Likes