|Imo: Oyegun Inaugurates Opposition APC Chairman (Photos) by donaldeke(m): 9:15pm On Jun 04
Imo APC Crisis: APC Chairman Oyegun Inaugurates Opposition Chairman, Hilary Ekeh.
APC National Chairman today recognized the candidate of the opposition in Imo APC, Hilary Ekeh as the party chairman dashing the hopes of governor Okorocha.
About 33 elected chairmen of the All Progressive Congress, APC party, were inaugurated by Chief John Odigie-Oyegun led National Working Committee, NWC, of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.
https://www.reporterswall.com/2018/06/04/imo-apc-crisis-apc-chairman-oyegun-inaugurates-opposition-chairman/
|Re: Imo: Oyegun Inaugurates Opposition APC Chairman (Photos) by BabaIbo: 9:15pm On Jun 04
FTC on top this uninteresting people thread, mtc.heew
|Re: Imo: Oyegun Inaugurates Opposition APC Chairman (Photos) by amaco13: 9:18pm On Jun 04
Let him come back to Imo state we're waiting for him, double face man.
4 Likes
|Re: Imo: Oyegun Inaugurates Opposition APC Chairman (Photos) by maskid(m): 9:23pm On Jun 04
amaco13:
What will you do to him? Okorocha thug. U will end up like those kwara robbers. No go find sensible work.
Fool
56 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Imo: Oyegun Inaugurates Opposition APC Chairman (Photos) by NwaNimo1(m): 10:04pm On Jun 04
Hehehe....
|Re: Imo: Oyegun Inaugurates Opposition APC Chairman (Photos) by maskid(m): 12:30am
amaco13:
you can do nothing.
we are solidly behind him .
TELL THAT TO YOUR NEPOTISTIC BENEFACTOR OKOAWUSA
41 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Imo: Oyegun Inaugurates Opposition APC Chairman (Photos) by OfficialAwol(m): 1:11am
amaco13:
Are You in support of Okorocha's son-in-law succeeding him?
29 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Imo: Oyegun Inaugurates Opposition APC Chairman (Photos) by ufuosman(m): 1:19am
amaco13:Most you comment, Rocha's put that devilish oil for your head na make
19 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Imo: Oyegun Inaugurates Opposition APC Chairman (Photos) by chuksjuve(m): 3:34am
Apc crumbling on daily basis...
Parallel factions everywhere
And one mama Tarabs says APC will rule Nigeria forever ...
17 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Imo: Oyegun Inaugurates Opposition APC Chairman (Photos) by nnachukz(m): 3:54am
Okoroawusa have you seen your life?
No be by insulting your tribe's men, demolition or erecting statues.
Now shamefully go back to your State of origin, Kano.
18 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Imo: Oyegun Inaugurates Opposition APC Chairman (Photos) by wingmanII: 7:45am
Wrong title. Okorocha is the opposition here
11 Likes
|Re: Imo: Oyegun Inaugurates Opposition APC Chairman (Photos) by fergie001(m): 7:53am
nnachukz:
1 Like
|Re: Imo: Oyegun Inaugurates Opposition APC Chairman (Photos) by Originaligboman: 8:43am
Kikikiki... APC and iberiberism are like 5 and 6.. Point of correction he's not opposition APC Chairman... But chairman of Imo APC
|Re: Imo: Oyegun Inaugurates Opposition APC Chairman (Photos) by AutoSpaNg: 9:09am
I have two very important things to say about the Nigerian political situation.
1. The President M Buhari is the Constitutional head of the Executive arm of Government, he leads a team of people called ministers.
2. If You have got a high- end vehicle in Abuja and you are scared of taking it to the road side mechanics, then bring it to our ultramodern vehicle repair facility in abuja where we will run a paid- comprehensive diagnostics on your car that will guide our repairs. you will get your money back for the diagnostics when you are ready to run your repairs in our Ultramodern Workshop call to book appointment o81oo66-1236
1 Like
|Re: Imo: Oyegun Inaugurates Opposition APC Chairman (Photos) by HisSexcellency(m): 9:10am
Rochas should go and learn from the IGP how to "frame" oppositions. All he needs is to arrange an arm robbery or kidnap somewhere in the state, and to increase the gravity of the offense ensure that at least some lives were lost.
Then BAMM!! The suspects will be arrested and will confess in police custody of being sponsored by the factional chairman, he will be arrested prosecuted and case closed. He can now install whoever he likes.
Done, he should thank me later
6 Likes
|Re: Imo: Oyegun Inaugurates Opposition APC Chairman (Photos) by spartan50(m): 9:10am
This country is a joke
|Re: Imo: Oyegun Inaugurates Opposition APC Chairman (Photos) by Quickjobs(m): 9:10am
Iberiberism of the highest order.
APC Civil war sweet
Buhari not a man – Senate Leader....See details
|Re: Imo: Oyegun Inaugurates Opposition APC Chairman (Photos) by reantv(m): 9:10am
Drama all the time.
Choosing an investment or home location that has all features: Security, nearness to social amenities, city centers, comfort, serene environment and more? See my signature for more. Thank you
1 Like
|Re: Imo: Oyegun Inaugurates Opposition APC Chairman (Photos) by Frankiss44(m): 9:11am
End of an Era.. Like Play like play Okorocha political career don end oh
2 Likes
|Re: Imo: Oyegun Inaugurates Opposition APC Chairman (Photos) by lilfreezy: 9:12am
At least Rochas okorocha's political career lasted longer than Jordan ibe's English national team ambition
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Imo: Oyegun Inaugurates Opposition APC Chairman (Photos) by yvett: 9:12am
issoryt
|Re: Imo: Oyegun Inaugurates Opposition APC Chairman (Photos) by Wiseandtrue(f): 9:12am
OP you are funny. Just say he inaugurated APC congress chairman
Inaugurated opposition in APC
transmission confusion parry
5 Likes
|Re: Imo: Oyegun Inaugurates Opposition APC Chairman (Photos) by tuoyoojo(m): 9:13am
rochas started well
only for him to lose the good will of the people who fought to put him there
this nepotic tendency came in full glare when he wanted his brother inlaw to run for governor after him.
he appointment his sister as a commissioner in the ministry of happiness
started building statues upadan
he got what he deserved
5 Likes
|Re: Imo: Oyegun Inaugurates Opposition APC Chairman (Photos) by IMASTEX: 9:13am
Confused party
1 Like
|Re: Imo: Oyegun Inaugurates Opposition APC Chairman (Photos) by nabegibeg: 9:14am
donaldeke:
1 Like
|Re: Imo: Oyegun Inaugurates Opposition APC Chairman (Photos) by tobechi74: 9:15am
will okorocha leave apc
|Re: Imo: Oyegun Inaugurates Opposition APC Chairman (Photos) by Metuh: 9:15am
Rochas don finish.
|Re: Imo: Oyegun Inaugurates Opposition APC Chairman (Photos) by Paperwhite(m): 9:16am
Rochas, Amaechi & Tinubu are all being threatened by the Oyegun-led NWC of the APC.Okorocha is already toast.
1 Like
|Re: Imo: Oyegun Inaugurates Opposition APC Chairman (Photos) by discusant: 9:19am
donaldeke:
Ohashieremism.
One man - a State Governor Rocha - using govt office to wage war against the area that voted him highest in 2011...
Scores of dillapitated internal urban roads in Orlu municipal lga are like shitholes, the governor builds ten lane streets in the capital territory.
Orlu municipal lga gave Rochas the highest number of votes in 2011.
2 Likes
|Re: Imo: Oyegun Inaugurates Opposition APC Chairman (Photos) by perez100: 9:20am
Rochas, a great man of the people with full support of the masses then has no influence today. Just wasted his hard earned reputation. Shame!
2 Likes
|Re: Imo: Oyegun Inaugurates Opposition APC Chairman (Photos) by Paulfroshman: 9:21am
K
