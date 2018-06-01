₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 2,014,118 members, 4,279,137 topics. Date: Tuesday, 05 June 2018 at 10:15 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Why Okorocha Is Free To Leave APC - Osita Okechukwu, VON DG (4951 Views)
"Why Okorocha's Son-In-Law, Uche Nwosu, Must Succeed Him" - Steve Asimobi / "Before I Commit Suicide, Okorocha Is Owing Me N900k" - Man In Imo (Photos) / Pressure Mounts On Kwankwaso To Leave APC Ahead Of 2019 (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Why Okorocha Is Free To Leave APC - Osita Okechukwu, VON DG by 14Ebiscoo: 12:40am
The Director-General of the Voice of Nigeria, Mr Osita Okechukwu, has said the Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, is free to have the All Progressives Congress.
Okechukwu said this while responding to questions from newsmen at the National Secretariat of the APC, in Abuja, on Monday.
However, one of the conveners of the APC Restoration Coalition in Imo State, Dr. Toe Ekechi, said the VON DG was merely expressing a personal opinion.
Ekechi noted that Okorocha, for now, remained the governor of Imo State and that his support and contribution would be welcome should he decide to continue to support the APC.
Earlier, Okechukwu said the APC was now better positioned to make a greater impact on the South-East with or without the governor.
He expressed confidence that the APC would consolidate on its power come 2019 by winning seats at the executive and legislative levels in state and at the federal levels.
Okechukwu said, “At least, there are more than 60 political parties now, Okorocha is free to join any of his choice. Though we are not forcing him to leave, what we are saying is we have taken the leadership out of his hands because he was playing God.
“He was personalising power, so the majority of the leadership and membership of the APC in the South-East said, ‘thank you, so far so good enough is enough.’
“So, what I am just saying is that he was at liberty to leave the APC but let nobody anywhere think that the APC will lose because we have retrieved the party from him. No, the APC is the winner as a political party.
“Mr President is going to get more votes; we are going to win more parliamentary seats, more governorship seats without him.
“In my place, there is a saying that when a bird is dancing on the main road it means there is a drummer in the bush and I am pointing at the drummer of all that is happening in the South-East. But luckily, the majority, over 90 per cent of the leadership and membership of the APC in the South-East has said enough is enough to our former leader, Owelle Rochas Okorocha.”
http://www.mcebisco.com.ng/2018/06/the-reason-why-okorocha-free-to-leave.html
1 Like
|Re: Why Okorocha Is Free To Leave APC - Osita Okechukwu, VON DG by STARGREEN(m): 1:16am
Whatever has a bigging equally has an end saddly Okorocha's ending seems like falling from the roof. Well what goes around ...
6 Likes
|Re: Why Okorocha Is Free To Leave APC - Osita Okechukwu, VON DG by Morbeta11: 2:14am
Anything Okorocha should be thrown into the dust bin.
13 Likes
|Re: Why Okorocha Is Free To Leave APC - Osita Okechukwu, VON DG by PureMe01: 6:26am
f
|Re: Why Okorocha Is Free To Leave APC - Osita Okechukwu, VON DG by thesolutions: 6:29am
Imo people would choose any of the statues molded by Okorocha over him.
Okorocha was such a promising young man until he became proud of someone his people detest.
If you are occupying an elective position, make sure you talk what your electorate are talking about. Don't do eye service just to win interest of someone who is not stable. They can never be trusted to help in your trying times.
But mtnd44, its good to patronize bloggers sometimes. But make sure the news is genuine before choosing which to block. Don't want to waste my first post on false news.
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Why Okorocha Is Free To Leave APC - Osita Okechukwu, VON DG by SamuelAnyawu(m): 6:29am
This is the end for APC in Imo state ... But Madumere should understand that he can never win APC Governorship primaries in APC with the likes of Die Hards like Ararume and Uzodinma there. I cannot wait to see more disintegration after APC Primaries
I Will Vote PDP Senator Samuel Anyanwu for Governor
I Will Vote APC TOE For Federal House of Rep (Aboh Mbaise/ Ngor-Okpala federal Constituency)
5 Likes
|Re: Why Okorocha Is Free To Leave APC - Osita Okechukwu, VON DG by MANNABBQGRILLS: 6:31am
ANYBODY can leave for any party.
It's a free world!
|Re: Why Okorocha Is Free To Leave APC - Osita Okechukwu, VON DG by DWJOBScom(m): 6:45am
After all the parallel congresses they still went ahead to swear in the executives?
How can these men rule us without fermenting trouble
|Re: Why Okorocha Is Free To Leave APC - Osita Okechukwu, VON DG by Paperwhite(m): 7:16am
"Though we are not forcing him to leave, what we are saying is we have taken the leadership out of his hands because he was playing God."
Okorocha finally demystified-confined to the dustbin of political histroy.
8 Likes
|Re: Why Okorocha Is Free To Leave APC - Osita Okechukwu, VON DG by kanubiafra: 7:22am
USED And Dump
Judas Don Collect 30 Silver For Your Head
"My People My People" Why Has Thou Forsaken Me
"Apga" Into Your Hands I Commit My Spirit
OkoroHausa Pls ForGive Them For They Know Not What They Are Doing
Pdp Behold Thy Son Apga Behold Thy Prodigal Son
And One Of They Criminals Also Insulted Him Saying. I Thought You Said Buhari Will Hand Over To You oya Save Yourself Now And Give Us igbo Presidensy.
One Of The Soldiers, (Oyegun) Also Said To Him Come Down From This Party (Cross) And Join Another One
He Promised To pull Down The Temple (Kanu) And Raise To Raise Up zuma. And The Liberian.
And Now It Is Finished
5 Likes
|Re: Why Okorocha Is Free To Leave APC - Osita Okechukwu, VON DG by Originaligboman: 8:44am
Rochas is working... Kikikiki... My governor my governor how market...
|Re: Why Okorocha Is Free To Leave APC - Osita Okechukwu, VON DG by Segunade10: 9:25am
Wizkid Is My Type Of Man - Tiwa Savage
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RM09yrla8to
|Re: Why Okorocha Is Free To Leave APC - Osita Okechukwu, VON DG by nairalandaddict: 9:25am
What has this country turned into? is the DG of VON not a public servant?
Is a public servant supposed to interfere in public issues?
To make things worse, he is the DG of a news platform, how is he supposed to deliver fair news when he is already opinionated?
4 Likes
|Re: Why Okorocha Is Free To Leave APC - Osita Okechukwu, VON DG by asawanathegreat(m): 9:28am
Gov Rochas has already defeated himself.
2 Likes
|Re: Why Okorocha Is Free To Leave APC - Osita Okechukwu, VON DG by Wiseandtrue(f): 9:28am
Okay. More to come
More people to follow Okorocha
2 Likes
|Re: Why Okorocha Is Free To Leave APC - Osita Okechukwu, VON DG by fergie001(m): 9:30am
STARGREEN:Edit quick before GrammarNazi1 catch you ooooo...
As for Okorocha,Akuko Aja mbele...he is a gonna
Dog eat dog,APC in s/e.....Chukwu ekwekwana
1 Like
|Re: Why Okorocha Is Free To Leave APC - Osita Okechukwu, VON DG by obrigado080: 9:32am
The final humiliation of Okoro awusa is at hand.
1 Like
|Re: Why Okorocha Is Free To Leave APC - Osita Okechukwu, VON DG by Shalomc(f): 9:34am
STARGREEN:
Chai chai chai chai chai chai chai chai chai chai chai chei chei .... This is beyond response.
|Re: Why Okorocha Is Free To Leave APC - Osita Okechukwu, VON DG by LastSurvivor11: 9:34am
Same way Apc is leaving imo state soon
3 Likes
|Re: Why Okorocha Is Free To Leave APC - Osita Okechukwu, VON DG by nkemdi89(f): 9:36am
Owelle please leave the party for us and go to any other mushroom party, you can't force your in law on the party, your deputy governor doesn't have a political value according to you, but now he has shown you how politics is being played.
|Re: Why Okorocha Is Free To Leave APC - Osita Okechukwu, VON DG by Mrkikaka6ee: 9:37am
|Re: Why Okorocha Is Free To Leave APC - Osita Okechukwu, VON DG by nabegibeg: 9:37am
14Ebiscoo:
for Nigeria politics to will only experience sanity when people like okorocha do not exist
|Re: Why Okorocha Is Free To Leave APC - Osita Okechukwu, VON DG by Dreambeat: 9:39am
Okorocha wanted to turn himself to a godfather unfortunately for him,that will not be accepted in the kind of environment he finds himself.He would probably have succeeded in other regions of the country
1 Like
|Re: Why Okorocha Is Free To Leave APC - Osita Okechukwu, VON DG by alphaconde(m): 9:39am
STARGREEN:
as in?
|Re: Why Okorocha Is Free To Leave APC - Osita Okechukwu, VON DG by dealslip(f): 9:39am
Okorocha is Esau, he sold his people for a plate of porridge now he doesn't even have anyone as backbone. He thought PMB could save him.
|Re: Why Okorocha Is Free To Leave APC - Osita Okechukwu, VON DG by yomalex(m): 9:40am
why is the VON DG commenting on political matters?
|Re: Why Okorocha Is Free To Leave APC - Osita Okechukwu, VON DG by tuoyoojo(m): 9:40am
looking at the rancour and anarchy that trailed almost all apc Congresses that held
I am forced to imagine how it would be when the main election holds
as for rochas, it is evident that his political career has ended. he would be dead weight to any party he joins
it is appalling that most politicians do not have an political ideology, jumping upadan from one party to another if their selfish interest is not met
|Re: Why Okorocha Is Free To Leave APC - Osita Okechukwu, VON DG by Vinstel: 9:41am
Okorocha is a failure
|Re: Why Okorocha Is Free To Leave APC - Osita Okechukwu, VON DG by Buffalowings3: 9:42am
yomalex:
I no even understand.
isnt he supposed to be politically neutral
Anyway who listens to VON sef
|Re: Why Okorocha Is Free To Leave APC - Osita Okechukwu, VON DG by Metuh: 9:46am
Hahahahaha
Okorocha should enjoy his change
Up next is Theifnubu
|Re: Why Okorocha Is Free To Leave APC - Osita Okechukwu, VON DG by tesppidd: 9:47am
Wow,
I hereby swallow my words
I was one of those people who never imagined this could ever happen to Okorocha, considering his closeness to Buhari.
Visiting him all the time he was sick and all that.
This goes to show Buhari is not a very good politician, more of a principled man.
Just like he refused to pull his weight behind his preferred Ahmed Lawan and maintained neutrality until Saraki took the SP.
However the real crisis in imo APc is yet to start as I do not see how all of those big wigs and big egos who got together to wrestle and humble Okorocha would settle for a consensus candidate for the governorship.
The deputy Maduere is on a long thing thinking that the APC ticket is his property.
Senator David Mark Clocks 65 / What Is The Best Punishment For Corrupt Government Officials? / Ex-abia Gov Sets Up Varsity
Viewing this topic: Nwogeh, Ladipodeal, Ndaemtso, gmart(m), Samony, AlNur, PecE2Make, SageTravels, edlion57(m), Probina, mavinc4u(f), motini(m), Ournaija, Jigba(f), Tonynwaduche(m), waze63(m), Fuckyoumod, donpapa(m), Osquarefryo(m), Jaisman26(m), apoloki(m), zionic(m), owunabastard, shamme2005(m), owen4u(m), Jasen1(m), zeben(m), ozowarac, afokenny, sunzie(m), Lopon1, nsesam(m), DrMuzungu, Born2Breed(f), zadokchidi, MainFieldautos, PRINCEVICKEY, Septuagenarian(m), cutefergiee(m), discusant, amarilo, Remmyode(m), mrbiola(m), terdyaks, down4bj, pol23, benedictjohn(m), JustCalMeDBoss(m) and 90 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 17