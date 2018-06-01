Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Why Okorocha Is Free To Leave APC - Osita Okechukwu, VON DG (4951 Views)

Okechukwu said this while responding to questions from newsmen at the National Secretariat of the APC, in Abuja, on Monday.



However, one of the conveners of the APC Restoration Coalition in Imo State, Dr. Toe Ekechi, said the VON DG was merely expressing a personal opinion.



Ekechi noted that Okorocha, for now, remained the governor of Imo State and that his support and contribution would be welcome should he decide to continue to support the APC.



Earlier, Okechukwu said the APC was now better positioned to make a greater impact on the South-East with or without the governor.



He expressed confidence that the APC would consolidate on its power come 2019 by winning seats at the executive and legislative levels in state and at the federal levels.



Okechukwu said, “At least, there are more than 60 political parties now, Okorocha is free to join any of his choice. Though we are not forcing him to leave, what we are saying is we have taken the leadership out of his hands because he was playing God.



“He was personalising power, so the majority of the leadership and membership of the APC in the South-East said, ‘thank you, so far so good enough is enough.’



“So, what I am just saying is that he was at liberty to leave the APC but let nobody anywhere think that the APC will lose because we have retrieved the party from him. No, the APC is the winner as a political party.



“Mr President is going to get more votes; we are going to win more parliamentary seats, more governorship seats without him.



“In my place, there is a saying that when a bird is dancing on the main road it means there is a drummer in the bush and I am pointing at the drummer of all that is happening in the South-East. But luckily, the majority, over 90 per cent of the leadership and membership of the APC in the South-East has said enough is enough to our former leader, Owelle Rochas Okorocha.”



Whatever has a bigging equally has an end saddly Okorocha's ending seems like falling from the roof. Well what goes around ... 6 Likes

Anything Okorocha should be thrown into the dust bin. 13 Likes

f

Imo people would choose any of the statues molded by Okorocha over him.



Okorocha was such a promising young man until he became proud of someone his people detest.



If you are occupying an elective position, make sure you talk what your electorate are talking about. Don't do eye service just to win interest of someone who is not stable. They can never be trusted to help in your trying times.



But mtnd44, its good to patronize bloggers sometimes. But make sure the news is genuine before choosing which to block. Don't want to waste my first post on false news. 8 Likes 1 Share

... But Madumere should understand that he can never win APC Governorship primaries in APC with the likes of Die Hards like Ararume and Uzodinma there. I cannot wait to see more disintegration after APC Primaries







I Will Vote PDP Senator Samuel Anyanwu for Governor







I Will Vote APC TOE For Federal House of Rep (Aboh Mbaise/ Ngor-Okpala federal Constituency)

This is the end for APC in Imo state... But Madumere should understand that he can never win APC Governorship primaries in APC with the likes of Die 5 Likes

ANYBODY can leave for any party.



It's a free world!

?



How can these men rule us without fermenting trouble After all the parallel congresses they still went ahead to swear in the executivesHow can these men rule us without fermenting trouble

"Though we are not forcing him to leave, what we are saying is we have taken the leadership out of his hands because he was playing God."

Okorocha finally demystified-confined to the dustbin of political histroy. 8 Likes

USED And Dump

Judas Don Collect 30 Silver For Your Head

"My People My People" Why Has Thou Forsaken Me

"Apga" Into Your Hands I Commit My Spirit

OkoroHausa Pls ForGive Them For They Know Not What They Are Doing

Pdp Behold Thy Son Apga Behold Thy Prodigal Son

And One Of They Criminals Also Insulted Him Saying. I Thought You Said Buhari Will Hand Over To You oya Save Yourself Now And Give Us igbo Presidensy.

One Of The Soldiers, (Oyegun) Also Said To Him Come Down From This Party (Cross) And Join Another One

He Promised To pull Down The Temple (Kanu) And Raise To Raise Up zuma. And The Liberian.

And Now It Is Finished 5 Likes

Rochas is working... Kikikiki... My governor my governor how market...









What has this country turned into? is the DG of VON not a public servant?

Is a public servant supposed to interfere in public issues?



To make things worse, he is the DG of a news platform, how is he supposed to deliver fair news when he is already opinionated? 4 Likes

Gov Rochas has already defeated himself. 2 Likes

Okay. More to come



More people to follow Okorocha 2 Likes

STARGREEN:

Whatever has a bigging equally has an end saddly Okorocha's ending seems like falling from the roof. Well what goes around ... Edit quick before GrammarNazi1 catch you ooooo...



As for Okorocha,Akuko Aja mbele...he is a gonna

Dog eat dog,APC in s/e.....Chukwu ekwekwana Edit quick before GrammarNazi1 catch you ooooo...As for Okorocha,Akuko Aja mbele...he is a gonnaDog eat dog,APC in s/e.....Chukwu ekwekwana 1 Like

The final humiliation of Okoro awusa is at hand. 1 Like

STARGREEN:

Whatever has a bigging equally has an end saddly Okorocha's ending seems like falling from the roof. Well what goes around ...

Chai chai chai chai chai chai chai chai chai chai chai chei chei .... This is beyond response. Chai chai chai chai chai chai chai chai chai chai chai chei chei .... This is beyond response.

Same way Apc is leaving imo state soon 3 Likes

Owelle please leave the party for us and go to any other mushroom party, you can't force your in law on the party, your deputy governor doesn't have a political value according to you, but now he has shown you how politics is being played.

for Nigeria politics to will only experience sanity when people like okorocha do not exist for Nigeria politics to will only experience sanity when people like okorocha do not exist

Okorocha wanted to turn himself to a godfather unfortunately for him,that will not be accepted in the kind of environment he finds himself.He would probably have succeeded in other regions of the country 1 Like

STARGREEN:

Whatever has a [b]bigging [/b]equally has an end saddly Okorocha's ending seems like falling from the roof. Well what goes around ...

as in? as in?

Okorocha is Esau, he sold his people for a plate of porridge now he doesn't even have anyone as backbone. He thought PMB could save him.

why is the VON DG commenting on political matters?

looking at the rancour and anarchy that trailed almost all apc Congresses that held



I am forced to imagine how it would be when the main election holds



as for rochas, it is evident that his political career has ended. he would be dead weight to any party he joins



it is appalling that most politicians do not have an political ideology, jumping upadan from one party to another if their selfish interest is not met

Okorocha is a failure

yomalex:

why is the VON DG commenting on political matters?

I no even understand.



isnt he supposed to be politically neutral





Anyway who listens to VON sef I no even understand.isnt he supposed to be politically neutralAnyway who listens to VON sef

Hahahahaha



Okorocha should enjoy his change







Up next is Theifnubu