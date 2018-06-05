Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / PIB: Saraki Protests As Kachikwu, Adeosun Shun Hearing (8367 Views)

The Senate joint committee on Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) chaired by Senator Kabir Marafa (APC, Zamfara) had invited the ministers to a public hearing on three bills on petroleum industry, but they were absent.



Declaring the hearing open, Saraki said it was unfortunate that the ministers were not in attendance.



Marafa, after calling the roll call of stakeholders in attendance, said the ministers were formally invited to make contributions at the public hearing.



Aside the ministers, the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele and the Accountant General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris were not in attendance.



Marafa said, “It is quite unfortunate that we are talking about these serious bills without these people. I hope it is not one of those things that we are witnessing.



“We have extended invitations to them. If we don’t see any changes by tomorrow, we will communicate this to the President. He is the Minister of Petroleum and he is interested in these bills. We will give them till tomorrow (today),” he said.



On the bill, Saraki said the three new PIBs being considered by the Senate will boost economic growth and lead to a more efficient oil sector that is globally competitive.



No respect for the rule of law 13 Likes 1 Share

They're Buhari’s appointees, so they can do and undo with impunity, just like Kpotum transmitter so untouchable. 24 Likes 2 Shares

MOST YEYE SENATE SINCE Democracy started in Nigeria! 22 Likes 6 Shares











I thought Saraki suppose to be in jail, for going to rob in offa? I thought Saraki suppose to be in jail, for going to rob in offa? 6 Likes

abokibuhari:

No respect for the rule of law Explain how the rule of law concerns this Explain how the rule of law concerns this 2 Likes

MANNABBQGRILLS:

MOST YEYE SENATE SINCE Democracy started in Nigeria! So it's the senate that invited them for the public hearing is the problem?



I wonder the kind of brain you zombies have.









Keep supporting Buhari and his executive rascality because of #30k . I hope you'll be happy if this continues and the military comes to take over the government So it's the senate that invited them for the public hearing is the problem?I wonder the kind of brain you zombies have. 33 Likes 2 Shares

drama everywhere 3 Likes

Isokai

Autocracy

Impunity and Rascality is the order of the day in Buhari's Government



Buhari is an unrepentant dictator 8 Likes 1 Share

MANNABBQGRILLS:

MOST YEYE SENATE SINCE Democracy started in Nigeria!

Anigreat:











I thought Saraki suppose to be in jail, for going to rob in offa? lol.....trt get small sense sha lol.....trt get small sense sha

A pity for dis Nation hmmmm

CLUELESS GOVERNMENT WITH CLUELESS MINISTERS! BUHARI SEE WHAT U HAVE TURNED "NIGIRIGI" TO 4 Likes

MANNABBQGRILLS:

MOST YEYE SENATE SINCE Democracy started in Nigeria!

As a matter of fact, the 8th senate has done more than any other previous senate in Nigeria. The PIGB has been deliberated for DECADES but sarakis senate is delivering it. This will give transparency in the oil sector as the host communities will stand to benefit more. And let's not forget that the president of the federal Republic of Nigeria is the only person that issues oil block licence, the PIGB will remove that power from the president.



We all know why y'all are against saraki, so fúck you all



Nigeria will move forward As a matter of fact, the 8th senate has done more than any other previous senate in Nigeria. The PIGB has been deliberated for DECADES but sarakis senate is delivering it. This will give transparency in the oil sector as the host communities will stand to benefit more. And let's not forget that the president of the federal Republic of Nigeria is the only person that issues oil block licence, the PIGB will remove that power from the president.We all know why y'all are against saraki, so fúck you allNigeria will move forward 12 Likes

Many things are going on in this government, they keep fighting with everyone at the expense of the citizens. Yet, the zombies keep doing their work of praising.



To be friend with this government, you must lick their ass every seconds. 4 Likes

MANNABBQGRILLS:

MOST YEYE SENATE SINCE Democracy started in Nigeria!

Zombie Zombie 4 Likes

abokibuhari:

No respect for the rule of law

Zombie oh zombie Zombie oh zombie 1 Like

And no reason was given? They should let us know the reason because they are being paid to do what they are doing. They are not doing it for free.



When they disrespect Senators, they are disrespecting Nigerians though some of them are useless. 5 Likes 1 Share

malware:

They're Buhari’s appointees, so they can do and undo with impunity, just like Kpotum transmitter so untouchable.

Lol

I see this fellow - Sowore, doing the same thing. He’s not civil and lacks manners and will not respect rule of law.

People must start looking at lifestyles of who they elect.

He doesn’t have my vote and he’s not a model to Nigerians LolI see this fellow - Sowore, doing the same thing. He’s not civil and lacks manners and will not respect rule of law.People must start looking at lifestyles of who they elect.He doesn’t have my vote and he’s not a model to Nigerians 3 Likes

Buhari will destroy our constitution before he lives.



No respect for NA again? 3 Likes

MANNABBQGRILLS:

MOST YEYE SENATE SINCE Democracy started in Nigeria!

I NO U WILL DEFEND LAWLESSNESS. I NO U WILL DEFEND LAWLESSNESS. 3 Likes