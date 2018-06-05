₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 2,014,118 members, 4,279,137 topics. Date: Tuesday, 05 June 2018 at 10:16 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / PIB: Saraki Protests As Kachikwu, Adeosun Shun Hearing (8367 Views)
Crack In APC? Governors Shun Meeting With NWC / Presidency 'clears' Baru As Kachikwu Runs To Associates For Advise On Next Move / PIB: Kano, Kaduna, Lagos Listed As Host Communities (1) (2) (3) (4)
|PIB: Saraki Protests As Kachikwu, Adeosun Shun Hearing by JosEast(m): 5:47am
Senate President Bukola Saraki yesterday protested the shunning of a public hearing by Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Dr Ibe Kachikwu and Finance Minister, Kemi Adeosun.
The Senate joint committee on Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) chaired by Senator Kabir Marafa (APC, Zamfara) had invited the ministers to a public hearing on three bills on petroleum industry, but they were absent.
Declaring the hearing open, Saraki said it was unfortunate that the ministers were not in attendance.
Marafa, after calling the roll call of stakeholders in attendance, said the ministers were formally invited to make contributions at the public hearing.
Aside the ministers, the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele and the Accountant General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris were not in attendance.
Marafa said, “It is quite unfortunate that we are talking about these serious bills without these people. I hope it is not one of those things that we are witnessing.
“We have extended invitations to them. If we don’t see any changes by tomorrow, we will communicate this to the President. He is the Minister of Petroleum and he is interested in these bills. We will give them till tomorrow (today),” he said.
On the bill, Saraki said the three new PIBs being considered by the Senate will boost economic growth and lead to a more efficient oil sector that is globally competitive.
https://www.dailytrust.com.ng/pib-saraki-protests-as-kachikwu-adeosun-shun-hearing-254997.html
1 Share
|Re: PIB: Saraki Protests As Kachikwu, Adeosun Shun Hearing by abokibuhari: 5:48am
No respect for the rule of law
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: PIB: Saraki Protests As Kachikwu, Adeosun Shun Hearing by malware: 5:49am
They're Buhari’s appointees, so they can do and undo with impunity, just like Kpotum transmitter so untouchable.
24 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: PIB: Saraki Protests As Kachikwu, Adeosun Shun Hearing by MANNABBQGRILLS: 5:49am
MOST YEYE SENATE SINCE Democracy started in Nigeria!
22 Likes 6 Shares
|Re: PIB: Saraki Protests As Kachikwu, Adeosun Shun Hearing by Anigreat: 5:52am
I thought Saraki suppose to be in jail, for going to rob in offa?
6 Likes
|Re: PIB: Saraki Protests As Kachikwu, Adeosun Shun Hearing by rottennaija(m): 6:57am
abokibuhari:Explain how the rule of law concerns this
2 Likes
|Re: PIB: Saraki Protests As Kachikwu, Adeosun Shun Hearing by Pepsi101: 7:02am
MANNABBQGRILLS:So it's the senate that invited them for the public hearing is the problem?
I wonder the kind of brain you zombies have.
Keep supporting Buhari and his executive rascality because of #30k . I hope you'll be happy if this continues and the military comes to take over the government
33 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: PIB: Saraki Protests As Kachikwu, Adeosun Shun Hearing by utenwuson: 8:46am
drama everywhere
3 Likes
|Re: PIB: Saraki Protests As Kachikwu, Adeosun Shun Hearing by adesina746: 8:46am
Isokai
|Re: PIB: Saraki Protests As Kachikwu, Adeosun Shun Hearing by Mrkikaka6ee: 8:47am
|Re: PIB: Saraki Protests As Kachikwu, Adeosun Shun Hearing by AroleOduduwa(m): 8:47am
Autocracy
|Re: PIB: Saraki Protests As Kachikwu, Adeosun Shun Hearing by MadeInTokyo: 8:47am
Marafa said, “It is quite unfortunate that we are talking about these serious bills without these people. I hope it is not one of those things that we are witnessing.
Impunity and Rascality is the order of the day in Buhari's Government
Buhari is an unrepentant dictator
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: PIB: Saraki Protests As Kachikwu, Adeosun Shun Hearing by handsomeclouds(m): 8:48am
MANNABBQGRILLS:
|Re: PIB: Saraki Protests As Kachikwu, Adeosun Shun Hearing by utenwuson: 8:48am
Anigreat:lol.....trt get small sense sha
|Re: PIB: Saraki Protests As Kachikwu, Adeosun Shun Hearing by Hollman(m): 8:49am
Got a giftcard?
Check my signature
|Re: PIB: Saraki Protests As Kachikwu, Adeosun Shun Hearing by forayfleo(m): 8:50am
A pity for dis Nation hmmmm
|Re: PIB: Saraki Protests As Kachikwu, Adeosun Shun Hearing by Samogbo1(m): 8:50am
T
|Re: PIB: Saraki Protests As Kachikwu, Adeosun Shun Hearing by kmaster007: 8:51am
dulling country. we need Pana sharp for dis country
|Re: PIB: Saraki Protests As Kachikwu, Adeosun Shun Hearing by santopelele(m): 8:51am
CLUELESS GOVERNMENT WITH CLUELESS MINISTERS! BUHARI SEE WHAT U HAVE TURNED "NIGIRIGI" TO
4 Likes
|Re: PIB: Saraki Protests As Kachikwu, Adeosun Shun Hearing by lilfreezy: 8:51am
MANNABBQGRILLS:
As a matter of fact, the 8th senate has done more than any other previous senate in Nigeria. The PIGB has been deliberated for DECADES but sarakis senate is delivering it. This will give transparency in the oil sector as the host communities will stand to benefit more. And let's not forget that the president of the federal Republic of Nigeria is the only person that issues oil block licence, the PIGB will remove that power from the president.
We all know why y'all are against saraki, so fúck you all
Nigeria will move forward
12 Likes
|Re: PIB: Saraki Protests As Kachikwu, Adeosun Shun Hearing by gurunlocker: 8:52am
Many things are going on in this government, they keep fighting with everyone at the expense of the citizens. Yet, the zombies keep doing their work of praising.
To be friend with this government, you must lick their ass every seconds.
4 Likes
|Re: PIB: Saraki Protests As Kachikwu, Adeosun Shun Hearing by MadeInTokyo: 8:52am
MANNABBQGRILLS:
Zombie
4 Likes
|Re: PIB: Saraki Protests As Kachikwu, Adeosun Shun Hearing by MadeInTokyo: 8:52am
abokibuhari:
Zombie oh zombie
1 Like
|Re: PIB: Saraki Protests As Kachikwu, Adeosun Shun Hearing by luvmijeje(f): 8:54am
And no reason was given? They should let us know the reason because they are being paid to do what they are doing. They are not doing it for free.
When they disrespect Senators, they are disrespecting Nigerians though some of them are useless.
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: PIB: Saraki Protests As Kachikwu, Adeosun Shun Hearing by DWJOBScom(m): 8:54am
malware:
Lol
I see this fellow - Sowore, doing the same thing. He’s not civil and lacks manners and will not respect rule of law.
People must start looking at lifestyles of who they elect.
He doesn’t have my vote and he’s not a model to Nigerians
3 Likes
|Re: PIB: Saraki Protests As Kachikwu, Adeosun Shun Hearing by NairaMaster1(m): 8:55am
Buhari will destroy our constitution before he lives.
No respect for NA again?
3 Likes
|Re: PIB: Saraki Protests As Kachikwu, Adeosun Shun Hearing by buchilino(m): 8:55am
MANNABBQGRILLS:
I NO U WILL DEFEND LAWLESSNESS.
3 Likes
|Re: PIB: Saraki Protests As Kachikwu, Adeosun Shun Hearing by jaxxy(m): 8:57am
Where ministers and police ig disregard the senate without due explanations is shocking and a bad precedent. If it is a protest against the senate for a valid reason that would be a different story bt just blatantly disregarding them is setting a very wrong precedent and shows a disregard for law and order and our democracy
Another Fuel Hike ‘ll Collapse Your Govt, NLC Warns Jonathan. / "Jibrin Fled Nigeria To Avoid Prosecution" - Hembe, Lawmaker Said / N15bn Loan Approved For Locally-made Buses
Viewing this topic: OCHERAY(m), jangola08(m), MOP2018, hceejay, scientiar, papoose180(m), Udembaaham, blaqoracle, AXYZ, latonyn(m), OneCorner, abraham1234, Waliuone, ozaji, Afo0, duffyng, Olabimz, dejjythomas(m), AgricStore, Castazak(m), Seankay323, Jodesky(m) and 82 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 28