|"Vote Buhari Out And Vote Who In?" Statement by Highbrow(m): 8:26am
I have seen a lot of people make this statement "vote Buhari out and vote who in?" and I wonder over their senselessness and lack of love for this country.
One of the implications of this statement is that Buhari is the ONLY one who can rule Nigeria well. Well, I think it is stupid to assume that it is only Buhari that can rule this country well when we have over 160 million Nigerians.
Another implication of this is that since the assumption is Buhari is the only one who can rule this country well, he should rule forever. This is too emotional and stupid! We are not at Buhari's mercy.
Remember that Buhari won the election just because Nigerians as a people got tired of Jonathan even though Nigerians were head over heels in love with him in the beginning!
Once again, it is bad to use this statement.
|Re: "Vote Buhari Out And Vote Who In?" Statement by ALMUSTAQIM(m): 8:35am
VOTE PMB1523 IN
|Re: "Vote Buhari Out And Vote Who In?" Statement by SalamRushdie: 8:38am
Most slow question ever ...
|Re: "Vote Buhari Out And Vote Who In?" Statement by Highbrow(m): 8:41am
ALMUSTAQIM:If you like, vote D in, do not say "vote Buhari out and vote who in?"
|Re: "Vote Buhari Out And Vote Who In?" Statement by QuotaSystem: 8:42am
Highbrow:
Opinions on the validity of the question is much less important than the actual answer to the question.
Interestingly, you still failed to answer the crucial question despite opening a thread on it.
Vote out Buhari and vote in who?
Please state your alternative candidate.
|Re: "Vote Buhari Out And Vote Who In?" Statement by Highbrow(m): 8:42am
SalamRushdie:A very stupid and senseless question, actually.
|Re: "Vote Buhari Out And Vote Who In?" Statement by Highbrow(m): 8:45am
QuotaSystem:This thread is about the stupidity in a sentence. It is not the answer to a question. Yet, the answer to the question is implicitly stated!
|Re: "Vote Buhari Out And Vote Who In?" Statement by QuotaSystem: 8:51am
Highbrow:
As you consider the question stupid, one would expect that a brilliant mind like yours can provide an answer to it.
Can you?
|Re: "Vote Buhari Out And Vote Who In?" Statement by Highbrow(m): 8:54am
QuotaSystem:The answer is implicitly stated. It takes a brilliant mind to see it.
|Re: "Vote Buhari Out And Vote Who In?" Statement by CodeTemplar: 8:55am
Evans.
|Re: "Vote Buhari Out And Vote Who In?" Statement by beejaay: 8:58am
QuotaSystem:the answer to this question is to use the same slang used for PMB in 2015....anybody but PMB even if the person has no certificate or dullard...we will accept PHCN or even recharge card as a certificate from the person....we got tired of GEJ and collectively said anyone but GEJ so we will repeat the statement now that its anybody but PMB until we get it right....now hope that answered your question??
|Re: "Vote Buhari Out And Vote Who In?" Statement by Highbrow(m): 9:00am
beejaay:You must be one brilliant human being.
|Re: "Vote Buhari Out And Vote Who In?" Statement by QuotaSystem: 9:04am
Highbrow:
Pardon the simple minded amongst us and kindly explicitly state the answer to the question you opened a thread about.
Vote out Buhari and vote in WHO?
Except of course you lack an answer to the question, and are simply uncomfortable with the reality that Buhari still presently clearly has no capable opponent that can tackle him in 2019, few months to the polls.
|Re: "Vote Buhari Out And Vote Who In?" Statement by QuotaSystem: 9:07am
beejaay:
Good. Now in Jonathan's case we had an "Anything" called Buhari.
Do you even have an "anything" to vote for against Buhari?
Please state the "anything" if you have it, whether he has a tissue paper for a certificate.
|Re: "Vote Buhari Out And Vote Who In?" Statement by Highbrow(m): 9:12am
QuotaSystem:I need you to know this: this thread just highlights the stupidity in a sentence and IMPLICITLY includes the answer to the question.
|Re: "Vote Buhari Out And Vote Who In?" Statement by orisa37: 9:18am
Osinbajo/Saraki
|Re: "Vote Buhari Out And Vote Who In?" Statement by Highbrow(m): 9:21am
orisa37:If you think these people can do it(I don't want to talk about their chances since Osinbajo, for example, is still a VP under Buhari), why then do some people say "vote Buhari out and vote who in?"
|Re: "Vote Buhari Out And Vote Who In?" Statement by QuotaSystem: 9:22am
Highbrow:
Actually by running around in circles without a clear, explicit answer to the question you posed, your thread has only unwittingly proven clearly that the question "Vote out Buhari and vote in who?" is a very valid question that is giving the opposition sleepless nights because of the reality that Buhari still presently clearly has no capable opponent that can tackle him in 2019, few months to the polls.
Thanks. Bye.
|Re: "Vote Buhari Out And Vote Who In?" Statement by Highbrow(m): 9:35am
QuotaSystem:
This thread has an answer to the question. You just must admit it.
|Re: "Vote Buhari Out And Vote Who In?" Statement by e7ejinima: 9:48am
https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.vanguardngr.com/2012/11/boko-haram-names-buhari-5-others-as-mediators/amp/
Biko Haram mediator and Grand Patron of Miyetti Allah........ Pls complete the blanks yourself
In just 3 years, Nigeria now moved from largest economy in African to a country of particular concern. I bet many of us didnt notice.
https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.thisdaylive.com/index.php/2018/06/02/us-to-designate-nigeria-country-of-particular-concern-over-killings/amp/
|Re: "Vote Buhari Out And Vote Who In?" Statement by e7ejinima: 9:52am
e7ejinima:
List of countries of particular concern include:
Burma
Central African Republic
Eritrea
Iran
Nigeria
North Korea
Pakistan
Sudan
Syria
Tajikistan
Turkmenistan
Uzbekistan
Vietnam
Afghanistan
Azerbaijan
Bahrain
Cuba
Iraq
Kazakhstan
Laos
|Re: "Vote Buhari Out And Vote Who In?" Statement by GreenMavro: 9:55am
Vote in Airforce1
|Re: "Vote Buhari Out And Vote Who In?" Statement by Gkay1(m): 9:56am
all of us wey dey dis country na thief. mayb na 3 person go make heaven in Nigeria.
well if una plan to vote buhari out make una also plan to vote me in.
|Re: "Vote Buhari Out And Vote Who In?" Statement by Sirpaul(m): 9:57am
vote APC, Buhari, OUT
|Re: "Vote Buhari Out And Vote Who In?" Statement by TheAngry1: 9:57am
ok
|Re: "Vote Buhari Out And Vote Who In?" Statement by Teleomndayq: 9:57am
orisa37:
|Re: "Vote Buhari Out And Vote Who In?" Statement by CriticMaestro: 9:57am
Vvvv
|Re: "Vote Buhari Out And Vote Who In?" Statement by Firefire(m): 9:57am
ANYTHIN BUT BUHARY
|Re: "Vote Buhari Out And Vote Who In?" Statement by officialfysh(m): 9:59am
|Re: "Vote Buhari Out And Vote Who In?" Statement by chical: 9:59am
Vote in anybody as long as he doesn't bear the name Buhari... That guy works hand in hand with lies and failure
|Re: "Vote Buhari Out And Vote Who In?" Statement by ITbomb(m): 9:59am
Atiku
|Re: "Vote Buhari Out And Vote Who In?" Statement by futureenergy: 9:59am
ok
