I have seen a lot of people make this statement "vote Buhari out and vote who in?" and I wonder over their senselessness and lack of love for this country.



One of the implications of this statement is that Buhari is the ONLY one who can rule Nigeria well. Well, I think it is stupid to assume that it is only Buhari that can rule this country well when we have over 160 million Nigerians.



Another implication of this is that since the assumption is Buhari is the only one who can rule this country well, he should rule forever. This is too emotional and stupid! We are not at Buhari's mercy.



Remember that Buhari won the election just because Nigerians as a people got tired of Jonathan even though Nigerians were head over heels in love with him in the beginning!



Once again, it is bad to use this statement.

VOTE PMB1523 IN

Most slow question ever ...

ALMUSTAQIM:

If you like, vote D in, do not say "vote Buhari out and vote who in?"

Highbrow:

Opinions on the validity of the question is much less important than the actual answer to the question.



Interestingly, you still failed to answer the crucial question despite opening a thread on it.



Vote out Buhari and vote in who?



Opinions on the validity of the question is much less important than the actual answer to the question.

Interestingly, you still failed to answer the crucial question despite opening a thread on it.

Vote out Buhari and vote in who?

Please state your alternative candidate.

SalamRushdie:

A very stupid and senseless question, actually.

QuotaSystem:





Please state your alternative candidate. This thread is about the stupidity in a sentence. It is not the answer to a question. Yet, the answer to the question is implicitly stated! This thread is about the stupidity in a sentence. It is not the answer to a question. Yet, the answer to the question is implicitly stated!

Highbrow:



This thread is about the stupidity in a sentence. It is not the answer to a question. Yet, the answer to the question is implicitly stated!

As you consider the question stupid, one would expect that a brilliant mind like yours can provide an answer to it.



As you consider the question stupid, one would expect that a brilliant mind like yours can provide an answer to it.

Can you?

QuotaSystem:





Evans.

QuotaSystem:





beejaay:



You must be one brilliant human being.

Highbrow:



The answer is implicitly stated. It takes a brilliant mind to see it.

Pardon the simple minded amongst us and kindly explicitly state the answer to the question you opened a thread about.



Vote out Buhari and vote in WHO?



Pardon the simple minded amongst us and kindly explicitly state the answer to the question you opened a thread about.

Vote out Buhari and vote in WHO?

Except of course you lack an answer to the question, and are simply uncomfortable with the reality that Buhari still presently clearly has no capable opponent that can tackle him in 2019, few months to the polls.

beejaay:



the answer to this question is to use the same slang used for PMB in 2015....anybody but PMB even if the person has no certificate or dullard...we will accept PHCN or even recharge card as a certificate from the person....we got tired of GEJ and collectively said anyone but GEJ so we will repeat the statement now that its anybody but PMB until we get it right....now hope that answered your question??

Good. Now in Jonathan's case we had an "Anything" called Buhari.



Do you even have an "anything" to vote for against Buhari?



Good. Now in Jonathan's case we had an "Anything" called Buhari.

Do you even have an "anything" to vote for against Buhari?

Please state the "anything" if you have it, whether he has a tissue paper for a certificate.

QuotaSystem:





Except of course you lack an answer to the question, and are simply uncomfortable with the reality that Buhari still presently clearly has no capable opponent that can tackle him in 2019, 8 months to the polls. I need you to know this: this thread just highlights the stupidity in a sentence and IMPLICITLY includes the answer to the question. I need you to know this: this thread just highlights the stupidity in a sentence and IMPLICITLY includes the answer to the question.

Osinbajo/Saraki

orisa37:

Osinbajo/Saraki If you think these people can do it(I don't want to talk about their chances since Osinbajo, for example, is still a VP under Buhari), why then do some people say "vote Buhari out and vote who in?" If you think these people can do it(I don't want to talk about their chances since Osinbajo, for example, is still a VP under Buhari), why then do some people say "vote Buhari out and vote who in?" 1 Like 1 Share

Highbrow:



I need you to know this: this thread just highlights the stupidity in a sentence and IMPLICITLY includes the answer to the question.

Actually by running around in circles without a clear, explicit answer to the question you posed, your thread has only unwittingly proven clearly that the question "Vote out Buhari and vote in who?" is a very valid question that is giving the opposition sleepless nights because of the reality that Buhari still presently clearly has no capable opponent that can tackle him in 2019, few months to the polls.



Thanks. Bye. Actually by running around in circles without a clear, explicit answer to the question you posed, your thread has only unwittingly proven clearly that the questionis a very valid question that is giving the opposition sleepless nightsThanks. Bye. 8 Likes 1 Share

QuotaSystem:





Actually by running around in circles without a clear, explicit answer to the question you posed, your thread has only unwittingly proven clearly that the question "Vote out Buhari and vote in who?" is a very valid question that is giving the opposition sleepless nights because of the reality that Buhari still presently clearly has no capable opponent that can tackle him in 2019, few months to the polls.



Thanks. Bye.

This thread has an answer to the question. You just must admit it. This thread has an answer to the question. You just must admit it.

https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.vanguardngr.com/2012/11/boko-haram-names-buhari-5-others-as-mediators/amp/



Biko Haram mediator and Grand Patron of Miyetti Allah........ Pls complete the blanks yourself



In just 3 years, Nigeria now moved from largest economy in African to a country of particular concern. I bet many of us didnt notice.





https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.thisdaylive.com/index.php/2018/06/02/us-to-designate-nigeria-country-of-particular-concern-over-killings/amp/ Biko Haram mediator and Grand Patron of Miyetti Allah........ Pls complete the blanks yourselfIn just 3 years, Nigeria now moved from largest economy in African to a country of particular concern. I bet many of us didnt notice.

e7ejinima:

List of countries of particular concern include:



Burma

Central African Republic

Eritrea

Iran

Nigeria

North Korea

Pakistan

Sudan

Syria

Tajikistan

Turkmenistan

Uzbekistan

Vietnam

Afghanistan

Azerbaijan

Bahrain

Cuba

Iraq

Kazakhstan

List of countries of particular concern include:

Burma
Central African Republic
Eritrea
Iran
Nigeria
North Korea
Pakistan
Sudan
Syria
Tajikistan
Turkmenistan
Uzbekistan
Vietnam
Afghanistan
Azerbaijan
Bahrain
Cuba
Iraq
Kazakhstan
Laos





Vote in Airforce1 Vote in Airforce1

all of us wey dey dis country na thief. mayb na 3 person go make heaven in Nigeria.

well if una plan to vote buhari out make una also plan to vote me in. 1 Like 1 Share

vote APC, Buhari, OUT

ok

Vvvv

ANYTHIN BUT BUHARY

Please always check the under of your gas cylinders, it's a hiding place

Vote in anybody as long as he doesn't bear the name Buhari... That guy works hand in hand with lies and failure 1 Like

Atiku