From; Amagitesblog.com



Media personality, Toke Makinwa has taken to her Twitter handle to drop some motivational words to her followers as she threw a shade at a colleague of hers who was jealous of her progression.



She also revealed that she has fed mouths that have cursed her. Read her tweets below...



"Last night conversation with my day 1 Isoken brought back so many memories of my early days



Funny how people see the now and feel it just happened, what my eye has seen in this industry to get to where I am today ehn..... God is good



From “her own is too much, she’ll do anything for attention, it’s all hype, eww this YouTube thing she does etc” now almost everyone has Vlogs, taking pictures, putting themselves out there, my people focus on your focus and do you.



People hate what they want so bad, they hate you cos you are not afraid to live. You take the risk, they steady praying it’ll fail and once it doesn’t, they hate you for daring to be different.



I have fed mouths that have cursed me, stuck my neck out for people that’ll take my plate in a heartbeat. But for God, my own for don finish

Just keep praying, working, fighting for your own, trust that God doesn’t sleep and he sees it all. You will always win



One time I got an opportunity to host a gig, I was in a meeting with the organizers when a colleague of mine called in, the phone was on speaker and the first thing she asked was why Toke Makinwa? I’ve been here longer than her, I’ll do it for half of what she’s demanding"



Self pity sob.



There comes a time when we just have to tell ourselves the truth, especially if it seems the world is conspiring against you.



Toke Makinwa, the biggest lie anybody can say, is to lie to themselves. Things are not working out well for you,and like a childhood friend of mine does,you are looking for scapegoats to put the blame on.



In the last 3 years, your husband left you for another babe. Your 80 year old billionaire sugar daddy left you,as he did not want the publicity accompanying you. Even your toyboy just got married some weeks back.



Only you.



Somehow those you have fed are the cause right?maybe you just need to take some time out from displaying your many designer hand bags online, to displaying some common sense in private.



It is called sober reflection. 29 Likes 4 Shares

True talk. Me and toke use to feed dem together... now they are shading only her 5 Likes 1 Share

Consolidation words of a loner.



You can only hear or read such words from them, when you have a good, lively and interesting life offline, you won't bother to pour your grievance on social media.





She sure needs a man to call hers, that's her major problem and reason for her late attention seeking attempts. 8 Likes

Life is so unpredictable.



When you have standards, people call it attitude, when you are simple, people try to cheat you, when you need someone, it's the best time for them to play with you, and when you render help, they still find a way to repay your generosity with evil. Perhaps, the dignity of man is simply not enough. 19 Likes 3 Shares

















I will start cursing you, so can feed my mouth. I will start cursing you, so can feed my mouth.

delugajackson:

Your signature...... Are you a BOONDUCK fan? Your signature...... Are you a BOONDUCK fan?

Louisefaye:

Your signature...... Are you a BOONDUCK fan?

Affirmative. And if you are too, then we both share the same taste and sensibilities.

Cool talk. Cool talk. 1 Like

This woman needs a therapist.

Her soul is wounded! 1 Like

That is life for you Toke. 2 Likes

that's way of life



Toke Makinwa needs to know two things.

1. she is in a better position than a lot of people and as such she should be praising God.



I thought I read "I have fed mouths who have sucked me".

Your feeding your problem, their mouths their headache........Rubbish 1 Like

Aunty wan sell market Aunty wan sell market

That Alhaji is really trying.... He should not forget to pay his employees and don't spend all his kids inheritance... 1 Like

HungerBAD:

Self pity sob.



There comes a time when we just have to tell ourselves the truth, especially if it seems the world is conspiring against you.



Toke Makinwa, the biggest lie anybody can say, is to lie to themselves. Things are not working out well for you,and like a childhood friend of mine does,you are looking for scapegoats to put the blame on.



In the last 3 years, your husband left you for another babe. Your 80 year old billionaire sugar daddy left you,as he did not want the publicity accompanying you. Even your toyboy just got married some weeks back.



Only you.



Somehow those you have fed are the cause right?maybe you just need to take some time out from displaying your many designer hand bags online, to displaying some common sense in private.



It is called sober reflection.

Houseofglam7:

This woman needs a therapist.

Her soul is wounded!

I think a therapist too would struggle to fix this barbie doll.... I think a therapist too would struggle to fix this barbie doll....

we actually dont care...

I no blame you na.. shebi na because world cup never start...

Your pusssy definitely saw much more than your eyes can ever see to get to where you are today. 1 Like

Who takes the utterances of someone who has practiced MouthAction on an octogenarian's phallus serious?





I really don't see any outstanding work she does but she still made Na waI really don't see any outstanding work she does but she still made the List of Most Influential Young Africans in 2017

Shut up, you prick bleeping career climbing lady

Lexusgs430:





I think a therapist too would struggle to fix this barbie doll.... A dick it is then! A dick it is then!