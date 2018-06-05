₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 2,014,460 members, 4,280,375 topics. Date: Tuesday, 05 June 2018 at 09:05 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Protest Against Bukola Saraki In Offa (Photos) (21122 Views)
'Saraki Is Not A Robber': Protest Over Indictment Of Saraki In Offa Bank Robbery / Offa Robbery: Abba Kyari Storm Offa (photos) / Bukola Saraki And His Son, Oluwaseni Saraki, In Mecca For The Hajj. Photo (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Protest Against Bukola Saraki In Offa (Photos) by deebsman1(m): 11:35am
Pictures don't lie
4 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Protest Against Bukola Saraki In Offa (Photos) by PapaBaby: 11:38am
Ok
|Re: Protest Against Bukola Saraki In Offa (Photos) by chuksjuve(m): 11:39am
Protest has become another money spinning and job creating platform after BMC crew/ sycophancy...
Buhari is a legend !
56 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Protest Against Bukola Saraki In Offa (Photos) by blackpanda: 11:40am
chuksjuve:
Is buhari from offa
47 Likes 8 Shares
|Re: Protest Against Bukola Saraki In Offa (Photos) by chuksjuve(m): 11:46am
blackpanda:
13 Likes
|Re: Protest Against Bukola Saraki In Offa (Photos) by yarimo(m): 12:16pm
|Re: Protest Against Bukola Saraki In Offa (Photos) by deebsman1(m): 2:56pm
yarimo:We're solidly behind the IG on this
13 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Protest Against Bukola Saraki In Offa (Photos) by AdeniyiA(m): 3:50pm
What are the Protestants 'transmitting' again
|Re: Protest Against Bukola Saraki In Offa (Photos) by ThatKING: 4:11pm
This is a welcome development
5 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Protest Against Bukola Saraki In Offa (Photos) by deebsman1(m): 4:47pm
Surely the people are waking from their slumber. Sure that people from that side of the country who has never accepted him will reject him again in 2019
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Protest Against Bukola Saraki In Offa (Photos) by bro4u: 5:20pm
That stuff in the first pic sure looks like a coffin What message are they trying to pass cox i am not understanding.
|Re: Protest Against Bukola Saraki In Offa (Photos) by seunmsg(m): 5:32pm
These are the real Offa people, not the paid protesters that we saw yesterday. Saraki must be investigated and prosecuted if found culpable of criminal offence.
8 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Protest Against Bukola Saraki In Offa (Photos) by ikennaf1(m): 5:42pm
When Lai said decorating masquerade will be a source of empowerment, we didn't know it was by using masked witnesses in court and using paid protesters everywhere.
2 Likes
|Re: Protest Against Bukola Saraki In Offa (Photos) by efilefun(m): 5:44pm
Those dudes are saraki foot soldiers but welcome to nigeria where money and power buys justices
|Re: Protest Against Bukola Saraki In Offa (Photos) by CilicMarin: 5:45pm
lalasticlala front page
|Re: Protest Against Bukola Saraki In Offa (Photos) by Lipscomb(m): 5:53pm
I'm expecting this though. Bukola must die .
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Protest Against Bukola Saraki In Offa (Photos) by ABIOLAXYZ(m): 5:58pm
From looting of Societies general bank
To
Privatisation of a whole state
To
False declaration of assets
To
embezzlement of state fund
To
disappearance of about N3.5 billion refund of Paris Club loan.
To
money laundering
[Senate President Bukola Saraki "laundered over 2 million U.S. dollars", EFCC witness tells CCT - BellaNaija] is good,have a look at it! https://www.bellanaija.com/2016/04/senate-president-bukola-saraki-laundered-over-2-million-u-s-dollars-efcc-witness-tells-cct/
To
Putting cultists on pay roll
To
Political thuggery
To
Etc.
And he's still our Senate President.
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Protest Against Bukola Saraki In Offa (Photos) by mathinips(m): 6:03pm
Let me borrow bubu language "Lazy Nigerian youths", acting the script of the politicians. Your mate are Davido the assurance master, wizkid of the world. No Buhari nor transmission IGP can help ur situations. I pity your conditions. Very soon SARS will come after u.
2 Likes
|Re: Protest Against Bukola Saraki In Offa (Photos) by 2odd(m): 6:19pm
POEPLE ?? shift shift, it's ridiculous ,all politicians have thugs , anyway what do I know but from Dino melaye, shehu sani now saraki , I believe make PDP siddon dey look n watch them shoot themselves in the foot.wont be surprised if MIMIKO or Dino Melaye is linked with MOB shooting in ekiti state
4 Likes
|Re: Protest Against Bukola Saraki In Offa (Photos) by orisa37: 6:20pm
It's a rival party connection campaign.
|Re: Protest Against Bukola Saraki In Offa (Photos) by phase1: 6:28pm
Lie mohammed organized protest.
|Re: Protest Against Bukola Saraki In Offa (Photos) by Almaiga: 6:31pm
I love their courage, this will go a long way to show Saraki and his gang that, it will no longer be business as usual.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Protest Against Bukola Saraki In Offa (Photos) by naijaking1: 7:08pm
Where the protest?
Nice looking okada motorcycle though!
|Re: Protest Against Bukola Saraki In Offa (Photos) by buhariguy(m): 7:22pm
After killing 33 of your kindred,
This protest is not enough.
ICC must hear this criminal act by saraki
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Protest Against Bukola Saraki In Offa (Photos) by zudozz: 7:29pm
sponsored Angry very lazy youths
|Re: Protest Against Bukola Saraki In Offa (Photos) by MANNABBQGRILLS: 7:30pm
I wonder why the haters and corrupt people are now supporting the corrupt Saraki more than the bereaved Offa people
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Protest Against Bukola Saraki In Offa (Photos) by adewale9050: 7:31pm
GUYS GO FOLLOW DIS SMALL TALENTED ARTIST ON INSTAGRAM AND SEE HOW HE FINISH WORK ON OLAMIDE AND WIZKID KANA BEAT. YOUNG TALENT. @WALECOBOY[color=#990000][/color][b][/b]
|Re: Protest Against Bukola Saraki In Offa (Photos) by whiteTORTIISE: 7:31pm
this ones are paid protesters joor
Dr. Tafida, High Commissioner Caught Sleeping During Diamond Jubilee Celebration / 20 Killed In Fresh Attacks By Boko Haram In Borno State / Driver’s Death In LASTMA Custody Stirs Controversy
Viewing this topic: Stephenkelechi, Joshaw806(m), Toecyn, Commanderinpips, ebikay, Bostin(m), gurdibarau, enzyme03, kaybee3(m), dexentity, Solar42, classc25(f), Malakh, efemena5050(m), alfred007(m), starpower(m), EdwinSixtus(m), geozone, Ikennablue, seyi43(m), julgs(m), Koolbobby(m), successyoung(m), suxes2005(m), Bibyken(f), femiYusuff10, DeOTR, Tbash1(m), DEmejioba1(m), dokunbam(m), thatnaijaboy, nellyelitz(m), soladnet14, Bluffly, peressteve, KTeddy10(m), Bengazy82, honestivo(m), onidarewhyte, yotomi80, jr3, Amaso99(m), Kemzone2003, pilarnig(m), Jarus(m), testimony001(m), toksbaba2000, Milly02(m), podosci(m), kbbanj10, Tarrow(m), Ogalanyaidi(m), Omoniolami, PercyK, Buckubuck, adeoyelekan(m), Meetmeat(m), OROSUNBOLB(m), mohisd(m), Trendingaffairs(f), fernandoc(m), etinanguy(m), olassy239(f), philos(m), Godwin978(m), GyKy, tmanuelle, idulius(m), Grande007, starbasi(m), LogicStatement, wasak(m), Accurate5(m), dotclems, imami00, DAmericanDream(m), BabaRamota1980, icedsammy, godstoch, Demily(m), futuredangote, mayysen, alphacyborg(m), Horlartunji21(f), michael03, chiboyo(m) and 158 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16