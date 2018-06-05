Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Protest Against Bukola Saraki In Offa (Photos) (21122 Views)

Pictures don't lie 4 Likes 2 Shares

Protest has become another money spinning and job creating platform after BMC crew/ sycophancy...



Is buhari from offa Is buhari from offa 47 Likes 8 Shares

Is buhari from offa 13 Likes

We're solidly behind the IG on this We're solidly behind the IG on this 13 Likes 2 Shares

What are the Protestants 'transmitting' again

This is a welcome development 5 Likes 2 Shares

Surely the people are waking from their slumber. Sure that people from that side of the country who has never accepted him will reject him again in 2019 2 Likes 2 Shares

What message are they trying to pass cox i am not understanding. That stuff in the first pic sure looks like a coffinWhat message are they trying to pass cox i am not understanding.

These are the real Offa people, not the paid protesters that we saw yesterday. Saraki must be investigated and prosecuted if found culpable of criminal offence. 8 Likes 2 Shares

When Lai said decorating masquerade will be a source of empowerment, we didn't know it was by using masked witnesses in court and using paid protesters everywhere. 2 Likes

Those dudes are saraki foot soldiers but welcome to nigeria where money and power buys justices

I'm expecting this though. Bukola must die . 1 Like 1 Share



Privatisation of a whole state

False declaration of assets

embezzlement of state fund

disappearance of about N3.5 billion refund of Paris Club loan.

money laundering

[Senate President Bukola Saraki "laundered over 2 million U.S. dollars", EFCC witness tells CCT - BellaNaija] is good,have a look at it!

Putting cultists on pay roll

Political thuggery

Etc.



And he's still our Senate President. From looting of Societies general bankToPrivatisation of a whole stateToFalse declaration of assetsToembezzlement of state fundTodisappearance of about N3.5 billion refund of Paris Club loan.Tomoney laundering[Senate President Bukola Saraki "laundered over 2 million U.S. dollars", EFCC witness tells CCT - BellaNaija] is good,have a look at it! https://www.bellanaija.com/2016/04/senate-president-bukola-saraki-laundered-over-2-million-u-s-dollars-efcc-witness-tells-cct/ ToPutting cultists on pay rollToPolitical thuggeryToEtc.And he's still our Senate President. 11 Likes 1 Share

Let me borrow bubu language "Lazy Nigerian youths", acting the script of the politicians. Your mate are Davido the assurance master, wizkid of the world. No Buhari nor transmission IGP can help ur situations. I pity your conditions. Very soon SARS will come after u. 2 Likes

POEPLE ?? shift shift, it's ridiculous ,all politicians have thugs , anyway what do I know but from Dino melaye, shehu sani now saraki , I believe make PDP siddon dey look n watch them shoot themselves in the foot.wont be surprised if MIMIKO or Dino Melaye is linked with MOB shooting in ekiti state 4 Likes

It's a rival party connection campaign.

Lie mohammed organized protest.

I love their courage, this will go a long way to show Saraki and his gang that, it will no longer be business as usual. 3 Likes 1 Share

Where the protest?

Nice looking okada motorcycle though!

After killing 33 of your kindred,



This protest is not enough.



ICC must hear this criminal act by saraki 2 Likes 1 Share

sponsored Angry very lazy youths

I wonder why the haters and corrupt people are now supporting the corrupt Saraki more than the bereaved Offa people 2 Likes 1 Share

