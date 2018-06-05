







General Overseer of Omega Fire ministry, Apostle Johnson Suleman and wife Lizzy Suleman celebrates their 14 years wedding anniversary.



The anointed couple were joined in holy matrimony in the year 2004.







Biography of Apostle Johnson Suleman/ History of Omega Fire Minitries;



Few days after Apostle Johnson Suleman was born, story has it that Prophets traveled all the way from Warri in Delta State of Nigeria, to Benin in Edo State of Nigeria(Apostle Johnson Suleman’s place of birth), armed with message from God. When his parents inquired to know what the message was all about, they were informed that God told the prophets that a prophet that would minister in God’s presence has been born. Apostle Johnson Suleman’s parents refused to continue listening to the prophets because they were Muslims and could not understand the possibility of their son becoming a Christian, let alone being God’s minister.



As the young Apostle Johnson Suleman began to grow, his parents observed that he was somehow strange in the way he did things.

He values the things of God even as he attends the mosque with his father. As young as he then was, he knew he was not in a path he was meant to be. While he was doing his secondary school in Auchi his home town, Apostle Johnson Suleman had an encounter with CHRIST but he however received a lot of pressures that made him to withdraw from Christianity for a little while.



However, Apostle Johnson Suleman later moved to Benin City in Edo State, where he finally declared for CHRIST, and got reconnected with his DESTINY. Immediately after that, Apostle Johnson Suleman started hanging-out with his Christian brothers, and accompanies them for work of evangelism and prayers. On June 20, 1994 he got a revelation where he saw the image of the globe being given to him with a biblical inscription of Acts 10:38 written on it.



Before this happened, Apostle Johnson Suleman had read through the whole Bible repeatedly for three good times because of his unquenchable thirst for God. However, all the time he had studied he bible, he never gave any particular attention to Acts 10:38.

Apostle Johnson Suleman arose from the vision, he was so shocked, and immediately searched for his bible.............









