Lizzy And Johnson Suleman Celebrate 14th Wedding Anniversary
BY DIAMONDZ BLOG
General Overseer of Omega Fire ministry, Apostle Johnson Suleman and wife Lizzy Suleman celebrates their 14 years wedding anniversary.
The anointed couple were joined in holy matrimony in the year 2004.
Biography of Apostle Johnson Suleman/ History of Omega Fire Minitries;
Few days after Apostle Johnson Suleman was born, story has it that Prophets traveled all the way from Warri in Delta State of Nigeria, to Benin in Edo State of Nigeria(Apostle Johnson Suleman’s place of birth), armed with message from God. When his parents inquired to know what the message was all about, they were informed that God told the prophets that a prophet that would minister in God’s presence has been born. Apostle Johnson Suleman’s parents refused to continue listening to the prophets because they were Muslims and could not understand the possibility of their son becoming a Christian, let alone being God’s minister.
As the young Apostle Johnson Suleman began to grow, his parents observed that he was somehow strange in the way he did things.
He values the things of God even as he attends the mosque with his father. As young as he then was, he knew he was not in a path he was meant to be. While he was doing his secondary school in Auchi his home town, Apostle Johnson Suleman had an encounter with CHRIST but he however received a lot of pressures that made him to withdraw from Christianity for a little while.
However, Apostle Johnson Suleman later moved to Benin City in Edo State, where he finally declared for CHRIST, and got reconnected with his DESTINY. Immediately after that, Apostle Johnson Suleman started hanging-out with his Christian brothers, and accompanies them for work of evangelism and prayers. On June 20, 1994 he got a revelation where he saw the image of the globe being given to him with a biblical inscription of Acts 10:38 written on it.
Before this happened, Apostle Johnson Suleman had read through the whole Bible repeatedly for three good times because of his unquenchable thirst for God. However, all the time he had studied he bible, he never gave any particular attention to Acts 10:38.
Apostle Johnson Suleman arose from the vision, he was so shocked, and immediately searched for his bible.............
|Re: Lizzy And Johnson Suleman Celebrate 14th Wedding Anniversary by Anigreat: 12:06pm
Good one!
Money is everything, see how everything come change.
Their marriage program back in 2004, was apology, and see how the looked malnourished then. God is wonderful!
|Re: Lizzy And Johnson Suleman Celebrate 14th Wedding Anniversary by chriskosherbal(m): 12:07pm
Congratulations sir
|Re: Lizzy And Johnson Suleman Celebrate 14th Wedding Anniversary by itspzpics(m): 12:51pm
Hml sir
|Re: Lizzy And Johnson Suleman Celebrate 14th Wedding Anniversary by Houseofglam7(f): 1:09pm
His phone was ringing in the 2nd picture and he ignored it just to pose for the camera
Wakanda tin is dat
|Re: Lizzy And Johnson Suleman Celebrate 14th Wedding Anniversary by SamuelAnyawu(m): 1:19pm
|Re: Lizzy And Johnson Suleman Celebrate 14th Wedding Anniversary by Authoreety: 1:20pm
More blessings Apostle Johnson Sulieman!
D gates of hell can never prevail against d church of God
|Re: Lizzy And Johnson Suleman Celebrate 14th Wedding Anniversary by MANNABBQGRILLS: 1:20pm
Haters keep hating.
Man of God keep progressing!
Happy Anniversary Apostle!!
|Re: Lizzy And Johnson Suleman Celebrate 14th Wedding Anniversary by reantv(m): 1:20pm
Happy Birthday.
Happy Birthday.
|Re: Lizzy And Johnson Suleman Celebrate 14th Wedding Anniversary by itsandi(m): 1:20pm
Congratulations!!!
|Re: Lizzy And Johnson Suleman Celebrate 14th Wedding Anniversary by Celense(m): 1:21pm
it's a thing of joy....nice concept.
|Re: Lizzy And Johnson Suleman Celebrate 14th Wedding Anniversary by Wuzyurdaddy(m): 1:21pm
Houseofglam7:
All for the gram fam
|Re: Lizzy And Johnson Suleman Celebrate 14th Wedding Anniversary by Vanityupnvanity(m): 1:21pm
the bald head don increase well well
|Re: Lizzy And Johnson Suleman Celebrate 14th Wedding Anniversary by hensben(m): 1:21pm
Happy Birthday Sir
|Re: Lizzy And Johnson Suleman Celebrate 14th Wedding Anniversary by kpaofame: 1:22pm
It is great to be rich i mean wealthy
The bible even said Money is a Defence in Eccl
If this Man was not wealthy, this woman might have left him during all the Otobo brouhaha
Wishing them what they wish themselves in the years to come
|Re: Lizzy And Johnson Suleman Celebrate 14th Wedding Anniversary by missdivineprove(f): 1:22pm
.
|Re: Lizzy And Johnson Suleman Celebrate 14th Wedding Anniversary by Blackfire(m): 1:23pm
Good NeWS or badness ?
|Re: Lizzy And Johnson Suleman Celebrate 14th Wedding Anniversary by package7(m): 1:24pm
Blood of Jesus Christ... see transformation.. I must get money by fire by force. mercy of the Lord come down to your children.
|Re: Lizzy And Johnson Suleman Celebrate 14th Wedding Anniversary by grandstar(m): 1:25pm
What of his other madams, Stephanie Otobo and Daniella Okeke?
Have they been forgotten?
|Re: Lizzy And Johnson Suleman Celebrate 14th Wedding Anniversary by Bidobado: 1:25pm
Mcoutureankara:
Fake man of God.. Nobody likes big yansh pass this guy.
|Re: Lizzy And Johnson Suleman Celebrate 14th Wedding Anniversary by Sirpaul(m): 1:26pm
watch what you say to the anointed .... rem. the 42 children
Vanityupnvanity:
|Re: Lizzy And Johnson Suleman Celebrate 14th Wedding Anniversary by fiaya: 1:28pm
May GOD bless the union
|Re: Lizzy And Johnson Suleman Celebrate 14th Wedding Anniversary by iamleumas: 1:29pm
Vg
|Re: Lizzy And Johnson Suleman Celebrate 14th Wedding Anniversary by QuitNotice(m): 1:31pm
Congrats
|Re: Lizzy And Johnson Suleman Celebrate 14th Wedding Anniversary by Sijo01(f): 1:35pm
Happy Anniversary
|Re: Lizzy And Johnson Suleman Celebrate 14th Wedding Anniversary by kingkakaone(m): 1:36pm
Bidobado:Have u encountered him personally to know this?
|Re: Lizzy And Johnson Suleman Celebrate 14th Wedding Anniversary by Reeses: 1:37pm
Sirpaul:
Which anointed!! Bleep out of here sheepie
|Re: Lizzy And Johnson Suleman Celebrate 14th Wedding Anniversary by Based: 1:38pm
Houseofglam7:
You got that thiefing, telescopic-giraffe eye huh lady
|Re: Lizzy And Johnson Suleman Celebrate 14th Wedding Anniversary by Houseofglam7(f): 1:41pm
Based:Can't help it
Help me
