12:41pm
Femi Fani-Kayode (FFK) has reacted to a statement by president Buhari which he made while speaking at his investiture as Grand Patron of the Nigerian Red Cross Society (NRCS) at the presidential villa in Abuja.
President Buhari insinuated that the Nigerian army showed lots of restraints on Biafrans during the civil war.
“Earlier in my profession, during the civil war, I know how much sacrifice members of the Nigerian Red Cross and their international counterparts did both in the real front of operations and at the rear, on both sides. I think it is a lot of sacrifices because anything can happen to you in the operational areas.
Reacting to the statement, Femi Fani-Kayode (FFK) labeled president Buhari as a liar as he spoke of the Asaba massacre which took thousands of innocent lives of Biafrans.
His social media post:
''One of the most wicked and despicable lies that President Muhammadu Buhari has ever told is that the Nigerian Army was restrained when fighting the Biafrans during the civil war.
|Re: "Buhari Lied About The Nigerian Army And Biafrans Comment" - FFK by JixNation: 12:43pm
We've known this for a long time, that Buhari is a liar and a terrorist.
|Re: "Buhari Lied About The Nigerian Army And Biafrans Comment" - FFK by kingzizzy: 12:47pm
It is true. Had Nigeria been a more civilised place, officers like Buhari and Gowon would have faced the courts for war crimes.
|Re: "Buhari Lied About The Nigerian Army And Biafrans Comment" - FFK by Anigreat: 12:47pm
We know that idiotic Buhari a blatant liar.
Watch and see the wickedness of useless Nigeria army! #crying
|Re: "Buhari Lied About The Nigerian Army And Biafrans Comment" - FFK by Paperwhite(m): 12:48pm
Even without FFK rebuttal, the Buhari-led APC govt.have established itself as a regime with a chronic pathologic penchant for lying shamelessly.
Both Nigeria & Biafra committed unpardonable atrocities during the ill-fated civil war but most of the evil were committed by the Nigerian Army e.g. Murtala,Ibrahim Taiwo,Adekunle Benjamin( but karma served them well-they all died miserably).
|Re: "Buhari Lied About The Nigerian Army And Biafrans Comment" - FFK by Okwyjesus(m): 1:00pm
They them keep deceiving themselves. Truth remains truth no matter how long you hide it. Nigeria need to admit that they treated Igbos badly during the war. And they are forcing patriotism from them after all the afflictions.
May God help lgbos to forgive
|Re: "Buhari Lied About The Nigerian Army And Biafrans Comment" - FFK by delugajackson: 1:09pm
I think it's high time we say things the way they are. Buhari is a mistake. A perfect example of a square peg in a round hole. In saner climes, this man will be rotting away in jail for crimes against humanity, but because this is Nigeria where the wicked and corrupt souls roam free, anything goes.
The Igbos have suffered enough, and it's high time they start a revolution that will overtake this country from the tracherous claws of the North or they risk further marginalization and rejection.
|Re: "Buhari Lied About The Nigerian Army And Biafrans Comment" - FFK by sassysure: 1:13pm
Simply out stretching hands of peace can heal deep wound. At a time in the history of Catholic church, the Pope apologised for the jihad done by the church.
Nothing will happen if they don't apologise and they can twist the events to favour them but this simple apology endeared lots of souls to them.
It's time the Nigerian govt will swallow her pride and apologise to this people. Meet the traditional rulers in ignore land and ask for forgiveness. Then integrate the igbos politically. Aba port should have started functioning now if not for wickedness and politics that favours some circle of families.
If the federal govt outstretched her hand, the igbos people won't have option but to surrender and even ask for their own forgiveness too. What does this take.
Rather,the obasanjos,gowons,buharis,kanus, Jonathan etc are very busy chasing shadows. The whites know that if Nigeria is united it will not favour them so they continue to pour kerosene in an already burning house or are they saying that they don't know of this simple method?.
If u think that the west love you,think again. They are the mastermind of the present day rot u see in nigeria.
|Re: "Buhari Lied About The Nigerian Army And Biafrans Comment" - FFK by Lovetech45: 1:18pm
|Re: "Buhari Lied About The Nigerian Army And Biafrans Comment" - FFK by WotzupNG: 1:40pm
|Re: "Buhari Lied About The Nigerian Army And Biafrans Comment" - FFK by NOETHNICITY(m): 1:47pm
Desperate ffk
I know you are a Nairalander disguising and operating under various monikers
I stopped reading ur posts the day I realized u re a sniffer
No sensible person take u serious anymore
|Re: "Buhari Lied About The Nigerian Army And Biafrans Comment" - FFK by Ogonimilitant(m): 1:48pm
Sometmes I wonder if this man is really an Afonja. always saying things the way they are. not treacherous.
always bold and out spoken Just like Fayose.
A DNA are test might prove me right. Nothing in these men show Afonjaism'
|Re: "Buhari Lied About The Nigerian Army And Biafrans Comment" - FFK by Wiseandtrue(f): 1:48pm
Oppositions don't need to do much
Just keep giving an opportunity for Buhari to hold the microphone then the rest is history
The man is a true definition of dullard
|Re: "Buhari Lied About The Nigerian Army And Biafrans Comment" - FFK by Nairalandmentor(m): 1:48pm
So history that i enjoyed most is no longer taught in school, why would a sane country do that? SMH
|Re: "Buhari Lied About The Nigerian Army And Biafrans Comment" - FFK by Emilokoiyawon: 1:49pm
My Igbo peeps will come after me, but I don't give a fvvvvk! Listen guys, it was war, it was not a tea party. In wars, people unfortunately die and strategies which are inimical to all sense of humanity are plotted; that is why it is war. The Igbos also massacred other ethnic minorities in the Biafran region such as the Efiks, Ijaws, Ogojas and Ibibios; it is a well-documented fact. Igbos and their rabble rousers like FFK should stop telling a single story of the War, some of us know the full story. IT WAS WAR GUYS, not a tea party.
|Re: "Buhari Lied About The Nigerian Army And Biafrans Comment" - FFK by Ihateyoumod: 1:50pm
Okwyjesus:
R u sick in ur head, it was war not peace time.....what did u expect them to do.......smile while biafrans came to kill them
|Re: "Buhari Lied About The Nigerian Army And Biafrans Comment" - FFK by omusiliyu(m): 1:52pm
They've turned Chikwendu's boyfriend to mere reactant.
|Re: "Buhari Lied About The Nigerian Army And Biafrans Comment" - FFK by Newpride(m): 1:52pm
This one is on his weee and white stuff again..
Always against anything that has to do APC and Buhari.
I’m sure by their time 2019, u won’t have the strength to wail again because ur only hope of survival which is for pdp to come back to power would have been lost.
|Re: "Buhari Lied About The Nigerian Army And Biafrans Comment" - FFK by Ihateyoumod: 1:53pm
Pple were killed on both sides....biafrans fought dirty, so did Nigerians fighters.....a bit of killing does occur in war, I mean tht is the essential nature of war.
|Re: "Buhari Lied About The Nigerian Army And Biafrans Comment" - FFK by MANNABBQGRILLS: 1:53pm
Mumu FFK is here again.....
|Re: "Buhari Lied About The Nigerian Army And Biafrans Comment" - FFK by Truckpusher(m): 1:53pm
This statement credited to Buhari , a serving President of a multicultural country like Nigeria is the height of insensitivity on the part of the Northern Oligarchs.
Buhari and his kind should have it at the back of their mind that this war isn't over yet - A generation will see through the hate and marginalization and declare that enough is enough and either by the barrel of the gun or a peaceful dissolution Nigeria will not stand the test of time.
Time will tell
|Re: "Buhari Lied About The Nigerian Army And Biafrans Comment" - FFK by goslowgoslow: 1:56pm
Anigreat:While I am not in support of this type of killing since the man has being caught he should have at least be taken as prisoner of war but do you know the number of such wicked killinges also perpetrated by the Biafrian soldiers? It war and a lot do happen.
|Re: "Buhari Lied About The Nigerian Army And Biafrans Comment" - FFK by Akainzo(m): 1:57pm
delugajackson:
Truth is, many people are gullible because they simply cannot read and comprehend! Kai
Here is what Buhari said
“I remember with nostalgia the performance of the commander-in-chief, General Yakubu Gowon. Every commander was given a copy of the commander-in-chief’s instructions that we were not fighting enemies but that we were fighting our brothers. And thus, people were constrained to show a lot of restraint.
This only implies they were instructed to follow the Geneva Convention in the course of executing the war. This does not mean some miscreants wont overdo and ignore the directive, but it means the Nigeria Government charged its officers to respect international rules of engagement.
Except FFK can show any document stating otherwise, he should actually be told to keep quiet.
|Re: "Buhari Lied About The Nigerian Army And Biafrans Comment" - FFK by Blooddiamond: 1:58pm
|Re: "Buhari Lied About The Nigerian Army And Biafrans Comment" - FFK by KrystosCJ(m): 2:00pm
Why are we fanning the flames that our predecessors lit?
Why can't we forgive like the way East and West Germany forgave each other and became stronger together?
All of you preaching or posturing as pro-Buhari, pro-Biafra, pro-this or pro-that - how does it help you to live in peace, do honest trade, go to school in relative calm, eat at each other's tables or attend social events together?
We are busy peddling our forefathers paracetamol and drinking their headaches like it's some kind of performance enhancing drug we need to win arguments or score popularity contests. At the end, we are left desolate and drunk with hate.
I pray that all these evil political forefathers just vanish [whichever way is possible] so that we won't be polluted by their toxic minds, tongues or actions.
|Re: "Buhari Lied About The Nigerian Army And Biafrans Comment" - FFK by Nwaisuochi(m): 2:00pm
May Chukwuokikeabiama bless NK and all Biafrans.
|Re: "Buhari Lied About The Nigerian Army And Biafrans Comment" - FFK by package7(m): 2:00pm
We know because is in DNA
|Re: "Buhari Lied About The Nigerian Army And Biafrans Comment" - FFK by Fesomu(m): 2:03pm
Your family needs you FFK not Nigerians
