President Buhari insinuated that the Nigerian army showed lots of restraints on Biafrans during the civil war.



“Earlier in my profession, during the civil war, I know how much sacrifice members of the Nigerian Red Cross and their international counterparts did both in the real front of operations and at the rear, on both sides. I think it is a lot of sacrifices because anything can happen to you in the operational areas.



“The risks they faced were real and I admire their courage and commitment to helping people who were in distress and were virtually in millions. Those photographs of people from the Biafra enclave spoke a lot.



“I remember with nostalgia the performance of the commander-in-chief, General Yakubu Gowon. Every commander was given a copy of the commander-in-chief’s instructions that we were not fighting enemies but that we were fighting our brothers. And thus, people were constrained to show a lot of restraint.



“The international observer teams were allowed to go as far as possible within and outside the front and I think this was generous and very considerate of General Gowon. He is a highly committed Nigerian" he said.









Reacting to the statement, Femi Fani-Kayode (FFK) labeled president Buhari as a liar as he spoke of the Asaba massacre which took thousands of innocent lives of Biafrans.



His social media post:







''One of the most wicked and despicable lies that President Muhammadu Buhari has ever told is that the Nigerian Army was restrained when fighting the Biafrans during the civil war.



This is a lie from the pit of hell and it is insulting and deeply offensive. We must learn from our history and never repeat its mistakes.

Was the Asaba massacre in which thousands of innocent and defenceless young boys and old men were slaughtered an act of restraint?

Or was the killing of 2 million innocent and defenceless Biafran civilians and the premeditated and contrived starving to death of 1 million innocent Biafran children an act of restraint?



For God sake where is our humanity? Must we lie even about our history and must we always deny the truth and attempt to revise it? No wonder they banned the teaching of history in our schools. Too much to hide!



The truth is that if not for the fact that the same group of people have been calling the shots in our country since 1966 every single commander of the Nigerian Army during the civil war, including Muhammadu Buhari, would have been charged with war crimes and crimes against humanity at the International Court of Justice at the Hague by now for the atrocities they commited against the Igbo race and the Biafran people during the civil war.



I don't need to be an Igbo to say or admit that. I just need to be an honest and objective historian and a God-fearing citizen of the world.

We must ask God to forgive us for what we did to the civilian population in Biafra and we must NEVER allow such a thing to happen again. Until that is done Nigeria will neither know peace or meaningful progress.



War is one thing but the targetting of innocent and defenceless civilians, including women and childen, for ethnic cleansing, genocide and mass murder is quite another!''

We've known this for a long time, that Buhari is a liar and a terrorist. 27 Likes 2 Shares

It is true. Had Nigeria been a more civilised place, officers like Buhari and Gowon would have faced the courts for war crimes. 17 Likes 2 Shares











We know that idiotic Buhari a blatant liar.





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Yb7Z_7AiGr8











Watch and see the wickedness of useless Nigeria army! #crying We know that idiotic Buhari a blatant liar.Watch and see the wickedness of useless Nigeria army! #crying 11 Likes

Even without FFK rebuttal, the Buhari-led APC govt.have established itself as a regime with a chronic pathologic penchant for lying shamelessly.

Both Nigeria & Biafra committed unpardonable atrocities during the ill-fated civil war but most of the evil were committed by the Nigerian Army e.g. Murtala,Ibrahim Taiwo,Adekunle Benjamin( but karma served them well-they all died miserably). 19 Likes 1 Share

They them keep deceiving themselves. Truth remains truth no matter how long you hide it. Nigeria need to admit that they treated Igbos badly during the war. And they are forcing patriotism from them after all the afflictions.



May God help lgbos to forgive 15 Likes 1 Share

I think it's high time we say things the way they are. Buhari is a mistake. A perfect example of a square peg in a round hole. In saner climes, this man will be rotting away in jail for crimes against humanity, but because this is Nigeria where the wicked and corrupt souls roam free, anything goes.



The Igbos have suffered enough, and it's high time they start a revolution that will overtake this country from the tracherous claws of the North or they risk further marginalization and rejection. 11 Likes 4 Shares

Simply out stretching hands of peace can heal deep wound. At a time in the history of Catholic church, the Pope apologised for the jihad done by the church.

Nothing will happen if they don't apologise and they can twist the events to favour them but this simple apology endeared lots of souls to them.



It's time the Nigerian govt will swallow her pride and apologise to this people. Meet the traditional rulers in ignore land and ask for forgiveness. Then integrate the igbos politically. Aba port should have started functioning now if not for wickedness and politics that favours some circle of families.



If the federal govt outstretched her hand, the igbos people won't have option but to surrender and even ask for their own forgiveness too. What does this take.

Rather,the obasanjos,gowons,buharis,kanus, Jonathan etc are very busy chasing shadows. The whites know that if Nigeria is united it will not favour them so they continue to pour kerosene in an already burning house or are they saying that they don't know of this simple method?.

If u think that the west love you,think again. They are the mastermind of the present day rot u see in nigeria. 11 Likes

Sometmes I wonder if this man is really an Afonja. always saying things the way they are. not treacherous.

always bold and out spoken Just like Fayose.



A DNA are test might prove me right. Nothing in these men show Afonjaism' 1 Like 1 Share

My Igbo peeps will come after me, but I don't give a fvvvvk! Listen guys, it was war, it was not a tea party. In wars, people unfortunately die and strategies which are inimical to all sense of humanity are plotted; that is why it is war. The Igbos also massacred other ethnic minorities in the Biafran region such as the Efiks, Ijaws, Ogojas and Ibibios; it is a well-documented fact. Igbos and their rabble rousers like FFK should stop telling a single story of the War, some of us know the full story. IT WAS WAR GUYS, not a tea party. 7 Likes

Okwyjesus:

They them keep deceiving themselves. Truth remains truth no matter how long you hide it. Nigeria need to admit that they treated Igbos badly during the war. And they are forcing patriotism from them after all the afflictions.



May God help lgbos to forgive

R u sick in ur head, it was war not peace time.....what did u expect them to do.......smile while biafrans came to kill them R u sick in ur head, it was war not peace time.....what did u expect them to do.......smile while biafrans came to kill them 4 Likes

This statement credited to Buhari , a serving President of a multicultural country like Nigeria is the height of insensitivity on the part of the Northern Oligarchs.



Buhari and his kind should have it at the back of their mind that this war isn't over yet - A generation will see through the hate and marginalization and declare that enough is enough and either by the barrel of the gun or a peaceful dissolution Nigeria will not stand the test of time.

Time will tell

Anigreat:











We know that idiotic Buhari a blatant liar.





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Yb7Z_7AiGr8











Watch and see the wickedness of useless Nigeria army! #crying While I am not in support of this type of killing since the man has being caught he should have at least be taken as prisoner of war but do you know the number of such wicked killinges also perpetrated by the Biafrian soldiers? It war and a lot do happen. While I am not in support of this type of killing since the man has being caught he should have at least be taken as prisoner of war but do you know the number of such wicked killinges also perpetrated by the Biafrian soldiers? It war and a lot do happen. 1 Like

delugajackson:

I think it's high time we say things the way they are. Buhari is a mistake. A perfect example of a square peg in a round hole. In climes, this man will be rotting away in jail for crimes against humanity, but because this is Nigeria where the wicked and corrupt souls roam free, anything goes.



The Igbos have suffered enough, and it's high time they start a revolution that will overtake this country from the tracherous claws of the North or they risk further marginalization and rejection.

Truth is, many people are gullible because they simply cannot read and comprehend! Kai



Here is what Buhari said “I remember with nostalgia the performance of the commander-in-chief, General Yakubu Gowon. Every commander was given a copy of the commander-in-chief’s instructions that we were not fighting enemies but that we were fighting our brothers. And thus, people were constrained to show a lot of restraint.

This only implies they were instructed to follow the Geneva Convention in the course of executing the war. This does not mean some miscreants wont overdo and ignore the directive, but it means the Nigeria Government charged its officers to respect international rules of engagement.



Except FFK can show any document stating otherwise, he should actually be told to keep quiet. Truth is, many people are gullible because they simply cannot read and comprehend! KaiHere is what Buhari saidThis only implies they were instructed to follow the Geneva Convention in the course of executing the war. This does not mean some miscreants wont overdo and ignore the directive, but it means the Nigeria Government charged its officers to respect international rules of engagement.Except FFK can show any document stating otherwise, he should actually be told to keep quiet. 1 Like

Why are we fanning the flames that our predecessors lit?



Why can't we forgive like the way East and West Germany forgave each other and became stronger together?



All of you preaching or posturing as pro-Buhari, pro-Biafra, pro-this or pro-that - how does it help you to live in peace, do honest trade, go to school in relative calm, eat at each other's tables or attend social events together?



We are busy peddling our forefathers paracetamol and drinking their headaches like it's some kind of performance enhancing drug we need to win arguments or score popularity contests. At the end, we are left desolate and drunk with hate.



I pray that all these evil political forefathers just vanish [whichever way is possible] so that we won't be polluted by their toxic minds, tongues or actions. 2 Likes

May Chukwuokikeabiama bless NK and all Biafrans.

We know because is in DNA