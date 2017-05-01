₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|"My Sister Sold My Land In Ogun" - Deported Man Who Came Back From Abroad by mrkunlex(m): 2:32pm
A Nigerian man has cried out in horror after coming back from abroad only to find out that his land has been sold off by his sister.
Okechukwu Agheze
Okechukwu Agheze, a young Nigerian man has cried out after his elder sister sold his land while he was out of Nigeria.
The man, from Anambra state, said he bought a plot of land at Ifo, Ogun state, and developed it to a certain level. Before traveling abroad, he gave his sister the document to the land for safe keeping.
He returned to Nigerian after being deported with nothing and his only hope at starting over was that land. But, to his horror, he found out that his elder sister had sold the land and she was even unapologetic about it.
Read his sad story below:
More Here: Nigerian Man Comes Back From Abroad Only To Find Out His Own Sister Has Sold Off His Land
|Re: "My Sister Sold My Land In Ogun" - Deported Man Who Came Back From Abroad by HungerBAD: 2:34pm
Never trust anyone.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "My Sister Sold My Land In Ogun" - Deported Man Who Came Back From Abroad by SexyDenzel: 3:24pm
He needs a five years plan, don't kill her yet. I wish I know the nigga personally, she proved to be an enemy when she acted like that and should be treated as an enemy.
21 Likes
|Re: "My Sister Sold My Land In Ogun" - Deported Man Who Came Back From Abroad by DEHVEHLOP(m): 3:38pm
Where do I expect this to happen...
Àwọn ẹ̀yà Igbo...
Igbo Kwenu Igbo amaka
34 Likes
|Re: "My Sister Sold My Land In Ogun" - Deported Man Who Came Back From Abroad by Mariangeles: 3:43pm
DEHVEHLOP:YOUR PEOPLE DO WORSE THINGS!
46 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: "My Sister Sold My Land In Ogun" - Deported Man Who Came Back From Abroad by Sirpaul(m): 5:10pm
Drinking lots of water can help you mind your own business........you can spend lots of time urinating instead of gossiping
sorry bro
3 Likes
|Re: "My Sister Sold My Land In Ogun" - Deported Man Who Came Back From Abroad by Opinionated: 5:10pm
hehehehehehehe i don laff
some people don't know that there are Costly Mistakes To Avoid When Travelling Abroad
1 Like
|Re: "My Sister Sold My Land In Ogun" - Deported Man Who Came Back From Abroad by Sirpaul(m): 5:11pm
they are coming for you..
DEHVEHLOP:
4 Likes
|Re: "My Sister Sold My Land In Ogun" - Deported Man Who Came Back From Abroad by Olalan(m): 5:11pm
Wicked sister..... What money does to some people sha
1 Like
|Re: "My Sister Sold My Land In Ogun" - Deported Man Who Came Back From Abroad by EMINIBLAIT(m): 5:11pm
e make sense
|Re: "My Sister Sold My Land In Ogun" - Deported Man Who Came Back From Abroad by desmondDessi(m): 5:11pm
world people, fear humans o
|Re: "My Sister Sold My Land In Ogun" - Deported Man Who Came Back From Abroad by MANNABBQGRILLS: 5:11pm
This won't be 'our' portion.....
2 Likes
|Re: "My Sister Sold My Land In Ogun" - Deported Man Who Came Back From Abroad by udensia: 5:11pm
Eleyi gidi gan. This one is strong!
Nwata nwanyi nke a bu kwa ekwensu. Aku nwanner gi kpara ka irere. Tufia! O mee alu!
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "My Sister Sold My Land In Ogun" - Deported Man Who Came Back From Abroad by Watermelonman: 5:12pm
Shoot her in the head... thank me later.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "My Sister Sold My Land In Ogun" - Deported Man Who Came Back From Abroad by CodeTemplar: 5:12pm
Sister from hell.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "My Sister Sold My Land In Ogun" - Deported Man Who Came Back From Abroad by abike12(f): 5:12pm
What a horrible bitter experience. Since he was able to buy the land before leaving the country, the best thing he can do now is focus on his hustle and hope to do even bigger.
|Re: "My Sister Sold My Land In Ogun" - Deported Man Who Came Back From Abroad by Ezemarcel(m): 5:12pm
My brother why not use her for rituals
7 Likes
|Re: "My Sister Sold My Land In Ogun" - Deported Man Who Came Back From Abroad by Yelutide: 5:12pm
A man's enemy are members of his own household... This is an example of household enemy
20 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: "My Sister Sold My Land In Ogun" - Deported Man Who Came Back From Abroad by koladebrainiac(m): 5:13pm
SEE BLOOD OO
|Re: "My Sister Sold My Land In Ogun" - Deported Man Who Came Back From Abroad by lawrence35(m): 5:13pm
Bad blood
Make huge profit with ecommerce
http://www.nairaland.com/4505379/what-dropshiping-how-make-huge
|Re: "My Sister Sold My Land In Ogun" - Deported Man Who Came Back From Abroad by gerrardomendes(m): 5:13pm
Women
|Re: "My Sister Sold My Land In Ogun" - Deported Man Who Came Back From Abroad by dovelike(f): 5:13pm
Igbo (us) and land
3 Likes
|Re: "My Sister Sold My Land In Ogun" - Deported Man Who Came Back From Abroad by obajoey(m): 5:13pm
I used to hear this a lot when I was in Aba ..lol
1 Like
|Re: "My Sister Sold My Land In Ogun" - Deported Man Who Came Back From Abroad by willi926(m): 5:14pm
S
|Re: "My Sister Sold My Land In Ogun" - Deported Man Who Came Back From Abroad by MrLouisVanGaal1: 5:14pm
nawa..strange people
Meanwhile visit my thread to learn video and animation and sell on fiverr..See my signature link
|Re: "My Sister Sold My Land In Ogun" - Deported Man Who Came Back From Abroad by lawalosky(m): 5:14pm
b
|Re: "My Sister Sold My Land In Ogun" - Deported Man Who Came Back From Abroad by colonist: 5:14pm
just let it go..... as long as there is life, u will have more parcel of lands
1 Like
|Re: "My Sister Sold My Land In Ogun" - Deported Man Who Came Back From Abroad by TheAngry1: 5:14pm
Relax bro, God will take you to a better country and this time na Lekki you go build house. Let this one go!!!
2 Likes
|Re: "My Sister Sold My Land In Ogun" - Deported Man Who Came Back From Abroad by millionboi2: 5:15pm
No place like home
|Re: "My Sister Sold My Land In Ogun" - Deported Man Who Came Back From Abroad by nairavsdollars(f): 5:15pm
I fear my people when it comes to land and drugs matter. They can do and undo
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "My Sister Sold My Land In Ogun" - Deported Man Who Came Back From Abroad by bigpicture001: 5:16pm
her selling it is not somtin new or very very bad..what is bad is the manner of her reply if that is exactly how sh reacted. JAZZ her to madness that how I do my tins..cuz d court can't help u since ur broke and can't afford an attorney for a very long case for that matter
4 Likes
