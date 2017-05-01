Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Properties / "My Sister Sold My Land In Ogun" - Deported Man Who Came Back From Abroad (16842 Views)

Okechukwu Agheze, a young Nigerian man has cried out after his elder sister sold his land while he was out of Nigeria.



The man, from Anambra state, said he bought a plot of land at Ifo, Ogun state, and developed it to a certain level. Before traveling abroad, he gave his sister the document to the land for safe keeping.



He returned to Nigerian after being deported with nothing and his only hope at starting over was that land. But, to his horror, he found out that his elder sister had sold the land and she was even unapologetic about it.



Read his sad story below:











Never trust anyone. 3 Likes 1 Share

He needs a five years plan, don't kill her yet. I wish I know the nigga personally, she proved to be an enemy when she acted like that and should be treated as an enemy. 21 Likes

Àwọn ẹ̀yà Igbo...

Igbo Kwenu Igbo amaka 34 Likes

Igbo amaka YOUR PEOPLE DO WORSE THINGS! YOUR PEOPLE DO WORSE THINGS! 46 Likes 2 Shares

Drinking lots of water can help you mind your own business........you can spend lots of time urinating instead of gossiping



sorry bro 3 Likes





some people don't know that there are



hehehehehehehe i don laffsome people don't know that there are Costly Mistakes To Avoid When Travelling Abroad 1 Like

Igbo amaka they are coming for you.. 4 Likes

Wicked sister..... What money does to some people sha 1 Like

e make sense

world people, fear humans o

This won't be 'our' portion..... 2 Likes

Eleyi gidi gan. This one is strong!





Nwata nwanyi nke a bu kwa ekwensu. Aku nwanner gi kpara ka irere. Tufia! O mee alu! 6 Likes 1 Share

Shoot her in the head... thank me later. 4 Likes 1 Share

Sister from hell. 4 Likes 1 Share

What a horrible bitter experience. Since he was able to buy the land before leaving the country, the best thing he can do now is focus on his hustle and hope to do even bigger.

My brother why not use her for rituals 7 Likes

A man's enemy are members of his own household... This is an example of household enemy 20 Likes 2 Shares

SEE BLOOD OO







Women

Igbo (us) and land 3 Likes

I used to hear this a lot when I was in Aba ..lol 1 Like

S

nawa..strange people



b

just let it go..... as long as there is life, u will have more parcel of lands 1 Like

Relax bro, God will take you to a better country and this time na Lekki you go build house. Let this one go!!! 2 Likes

No place like home

I fear my people when it comes to land and drugs matter. They can do and undo 10 Likes 1 Share