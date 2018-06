Okechukwu Agheze



Okechukwu Agheze, a young Nigerian man has cried out after his elder sister sold his land while he was out of Nigeria.



The man, from Anambra state, said he bought a plot of land at Ifo, Ogun state, and developed it to a certain level. Before traveling abroad, he gave his sister the document to the land for safe keeping.



He returned to Nigerian after being deported with nothing and his only hope at starting over was that land. But, to his horror, he found out that his elder sister had sold the land and she was even unapologetic about it.



Read his sad story below:











