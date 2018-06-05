Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Withdraw 4000 Apc Members you Secretely Registered- PDP tells INEC (7352 Views)

Pdp has taken to its official twitter handle to ask INEC to withdraw the 4,000 @APCNigeria members it secretly registered as independent observers for the July 14 and September 22 governorship elections in Ekiti and Osun states respectively.



They wrote: The @inecnigeria, under Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, is fueling trouble following its refusal to withdraw the 4,000 @APCNigeria members it secretly registered as independent observers for the July 14 and September 22 governorship elections in Ekiti and Osun states respectively.



Nothing hidden that will not be uncovered! 19 Likes 1 Share

These people don't know Fayose is 10 step ahead of them 46 Likes 3 Shares

These people don't know Fayose is 10 step ahead of them and i hope those 10 step will be to any country that does not have an extradition treaty with nigeria. and i hope those 10 step will be to any country that does not have an extradition treaty with nigeria. 9 Likes 3 Shares

Inec should be reminded that this is not 2015 that they helped rig the dullard in ,Nigerians will resist them this time around even if it takes making them to pay for every electorate that is disenfranchised. INEC should not cause unnecessary tensions by trying to rig unpopular candidates in because it will not work all eyes are on them. 44 Likes 3 Shares

and i hope those 10 step will be to any country that does not have an extradition treaty with nigeria. Have you heard the saying that you can only rig where you are popular ?



Baba sit down grab pop corn and watch. Have you heard the saying that you can only rig where you are popular ?Baba sit down grab pop corn and watch. 11 Likes 1 Share

Have you heard the saying that you can only rig where you are popular ?



Baba sit down grab pop corn and watch. and for your mind fayose will win ekiti? i laugh in efik. and for your mind fayose will win ekiti? i laugh in efik. 3 Likes 3 Shares

and i hope those 10 step will be to any country that does not have an extradition treaty with nigeria.

What will you be extraditing him for What will you be extraditing him for 6 Likes

and for your mind fayose will win ekiti? i laugh in efik.

Just grab pop corn and watch Just grab pop corn and watch 7 Likes

What will you be extraditing him for for his past sins when he was known as spotless. and decieving the gullible and good people of ekiti state. for his past sins when he was known as spotless. and decieving the gullible and good people of ekiti state. 2 Likes 1 Share

Always a northerners

Always a Muslim ....inec 6 Likes 1 Share

We need to protest...enough is enough, how can we allow Buhari's cousin to head INEC...our votes wont definitely count 16 Likes 2 Shares

INEC!

INEC is on the move with election preparations.

and for your mind fayose will win ekiti? i laugh in efik. If you like laugh in uhrobo, the thing go shock you like wire. If you like laugh in uhrobo, the thing go shock you like wire. 6 Likes 1 Share

this is nigeria

inec is no exception 2 Likes

Hmmmm APC (INEC) while you are at it also withdraw your BMCs on Nairaland



They are constituting nuisance here 6 Likes 3 Shares





The way people are avoiding PDP like a bad habit and evil is befalling them, I really pity them.



God is really punishing PDP and the way things are going, it seems the Devil has also joined in punishing them. In November 2014, PDP sent the SSS to raid the APC data centre claiming they were cloning PVCs. Marilyn Ogar the nincompoop in SSS at that time was shamelessly defending PDP's madness.The way people are avoiding PDP like a bad habit and evil is befalling them, I really pity them.God is really punishing PDP and the way things are going, it seems the Devil has also joined in punishing them. 2 Likes

BUHARI IS NOT A MAN ====LAWAN 1 Like

Fraudulent INEC 1 Like

These people don't know Fayose is 10 step ahead of them



Fayose is greater than Awolowo Fayose is greater than Awolowo 3 Likes

The more you look, the less you see when it comes to Nigeria politics.





I'm afraid of the Nigerian Youths, if our leaders are bad examples i wonder what the youths will do tomorrow.

See where PDP and her supporters are heading to



They were not good as a ruling party, neither are they also good as opposition.

They are already bringing inec into their future failure. 5 Likes