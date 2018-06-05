₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Withdraw 4000 Apc Members you Secretely Registered- PDP tells INEC by VondaNews: 2:33pm
Pdp warns Inec over refusal to withdraw 4000 Apc members they secretely registered as Independent Observers.
Pdp has taken to its official twitter handle to ask INEC to withdraw the 4,000 @APCNigeria members it secretly registered as independent observers for the July 14 and September 22 governorship elections in Ekiti and Osun states respectively.
They wrote: The @inecnigeria, under Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, is fueling trouble following its refusal to withdraw the 4,000 @APCNigeria members it secretly registered as independent observers for the July 14 and September 22 governorship elections in Ekiti and Osun states respectively.
|Re: Withdraw 4000 Apc Members you Secretely Registered- PDP tells INEC by chuksjuve(m): 2:41pm
Nothing hidden that will not be uncovered!
|Re: Withdraw 4000 Apc Members you Secretely Registered- PDP tells INEC by erunz(m): 2:47pm
These people don't know Fayose is 10 step ahead of them
|Re: Withdraw 4000 Apc Members you Secretely Registered- PDP tells INEC by hakimi1974(m): 3:18pm
erunz:and i hope those 10 step will be to any country that does not have an extradition treaty with nigeria.
|Re: Withdraw 4000 Apc Members you Secretely Registered- PDP tells INEC by magoo10(m): 3:23pm
Inec should be reminded that this is not 2015 that they helped rig the dullard in ,Nigerians will resist them this time around even if it takes making them to pay for every electorate that is disenfranchised. INEC should not cause unnecessary tensions by trying to rig unpopular candidates in because it will not work all eyes are on them.
|Re: Withdraw 4000 Apc Members you Secretely Registered- PDP tells INEC by erunz(m): 3:24pm
hakimi1974:Have you heard the saying that you can only rig where you are popular ?
Baba sit down grab pop corn and watch.
|Re: Withdraw 4000 Apc Members you Secretely Registered- PDP tells INEC by hakimi1974(m): 3:28pm
erunz:and for your mind fayose will win ekiti? i laugh in efik.
|Re: Withdraw 4000 Apc Members you Secretely Registered- PDP tells INEC by SalamRushdie: 3:28pm
hakimi1974:
What will you be extraditing him for
|Re: Withdraw 4000 Apc Members you Secretely Registered- PDP tells INEC by erunz(m): 3:29pm
hakimi1974:
Just grab pop corn and watch
|Re: Withdraw 4000 Apc Members you Secretely Registered- PDP tells INEC by hakimi1974(m): 3:38pm
SalamRushdie:for his past sins when he was known as spotless. and decieving the gullible and good people of ekiti state.
|Re: Withdraw 4000 Apc Members you Secretely Registered- PDP tells INEC by limeta(f): 3:55pm
Always a northerners
Always a Muslim ....inec
|Re: Withdraw 4000 Apc Members you Secretely Registered- PDP tells INEC by yomalex(m): 4:38pm
ehn
|Re: Withdraw 4000 Apc Members you Secretely Registered- PDP tells INEC by nkul: 4:39pm
We need to protest...enough is enough, how can we allow Buhari's cousin to head INEC...our votes wont definitely count
|Re: Withdraw 4000 Apc Members you Secretely Registered- PDP tells INEC by biggy26: 4:39pm
INEC!
|Re: Withdraw 4000 Apc Members you Secretely Registered- PDP tells INEC by EmmaOgbu(m): 4:40pm
INEC is on the move with election preparations.
|Re: Withdraw 4000 Apc Members you Secretely Registered- PDP tells INEC by Hollman(m): 4:41pm
|Re: Withdraw 4000 Apc Members you Secretely Registered- PDP tells INEC by Mufasa27(m): 4:42pm
hakimi1974:If you like laugh in uhrobo, the thing go shock you like wire.
|Re: Withdraw 4000 Apc Members you Secretely Registered- PDP tells INEC by chukwukahenry(m): 4:42pm
this is nigeria
inec is no exception
|Re: Withdraw 4000 Apc Members you Secretely Registered- PDP tells INEC by Wiseandtrue(f): 4:42pm
Hmmmm APC (INEC) while you are at it also withdraw your BMCs on Nairaland
They are constituting nuisance here
|Re: Withdraw 4000 Apc Members you Secretely Registered- PDP tells INEC by chuksanambra: 4:42pm
In November 2014, PDP sent the SSS to raid the APC data centre claiming they were cloning PVCs. Marilyn Ogar the nincompoop in SSS at that time was shamelessly defending PDP's madness.
https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/headlines/171770-why-we-invaded-apc-data-centre-in-lagos-sss.html
The way people are avoiding PDP like a bad habit and evil is befalling them, I really pity them.
God is really punishing PDP and the way things are going, it seems the Devil has also joined in punishing them.
|Re: Withdraw 4000 Apc Members you Secretely Registered- PDP tells INEC by Daniel058(m): 4:42pm
BUHARI IS NOT A MAN ====LAWAN
|Re: Withdraw 4000 Apc Members you Secretely Registered- PDP tells INEC by Firefire(m): 4:42pm
Fraudulent INEC
|Re: Withdraw 4000 Apc Members you Secretely Registered- PDP tells INEC by emmabest2000(m): 4:42pm
erunz:
Fayose is greater than Awolowo
|Re: Withdraw 4000 Apc Members you Secretely Registered- PDP tells INEC by Lanre4uonly(m): 4:42pm
The more you look, the less you see when it comes to Nigeria politics.
|Re: Withdraw 4000 Apc Members you Secretely Registered- PDP tells INEC by Nairalandmentor(m): 4:43pm
I'm afraid of the Nigerian Youths, if our leaders are bad examples i wonder what the youths will do tomorrow.
|Re: Withdraw 4000 Apc Members you Secretely Registered- PDP tells INEC by Newpride(m): 4:46pm
See where PDP and her supporters are heading to
They were not good as a ruling party, neither are they also good as opposition.
They are already bringing inec into their future failure.
|Re: Withdraw 4000 Apc Members you Secretely Registered- PDP tells INEC by Fukafuka: 4:46pm
Gbammmm
hakimi1974:
