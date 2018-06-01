₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Davido To Perform Alongside Nicki Minaj, CardiB, Nas & Other American Stars by muckross(m): 3:35pm
Nigerian Singer, David Adedeji Adeleke, better known by his stage name as "Davido" will be performing alongside superstars like (Nickiminaj, Nas, CardiB, Diplo, Post Malone, Big Sean, Fat Joe, Jeezy) at three shows in America.
The first show is "Made In America" The second show is "One Music Festival" While The Third Show Is "Wireless"
Last year, Wizkid, Tiwa Savage and Maleek Berry also billed to perform at the music festival, however, only Tiwa Savage and Maleek Berry performed, as Wizkid failed to make it.
|Re: Davido To Perform Alongside Nicki Minaj, CardiB, Nas & Other American Stars by muckross(m): 3:48pm
|Re: Davido To Perform Alongside Nicki Minaj, CardiB, Nas & Other American Stars by Uchihaitaci: 4:00pm
Well done
|Re: Davido To Perform Alongside Nicki Minaj, CardiB, Nas & Other American Stars by Sirpaul(m): 5:26pm
.Congratulations he has made it in life......
|Re: Davido To Perform Alongside Nicki Minaj, CardiB, Nas & Other American Stars by cutefergiee(m): 5:26pm
ok
|Re: Davido To Perform Alongside Nicki Minaj, CardiB, Nas & Other American Stars by chuks34(m): 5:26pm
Davido won't mind adding Nicki minaj to his baby mama collection
|Re: Davido To Perform Alongside Nicki Minaj, CardiB, Nas & Other American Stars by SoapQueen(f): 5:27pm
I respect the fact that Davido is hardworking.
|Re: Davido To Perform Alongside Nicki Minaj, CardiB, Nas & Other American Stars by tgmservice: 5:27pm
Nice one our own Davido
Though i had to strain my eye to find his name in the first poster
Btw davido your Private jet never Land
|Re: Davido To Perform Alongside Nicki Minaj, CardiB, Nas & Other American Stars by Prowess95(m): 5:27pm
|Re: Davido To Perform Alongside Nicki Minaj, CardiB, Nas & Other American Stars by Kunleskey(m): 5:28pm
That's awesome .
|Re: Davido To Perform Alongside Nicki Minaj, CardiB, Nas & Other American Stars by Nofav0rs(m): 5:28pm
OBO securing the bag lika boss
|Re: Davido To Perform Alongside Nicki Minaj, CardiB, Nas & Other American Stars by Deyalright(m): 5:28pm
Now Davido is definitely the King of Afrobeats!
P.S: Davido doesn't have Visa issues.
|Re: Davido To Perform Alongside Nicki Minaj, CardiB, Nas & Other American Stars by Teaser0904(f): 5:28pm
Assurance daddy go and make more money papi.
|Re: Davido To Perform Alongside Nicki Minaj, CardiB, Nas & Other American Stars by LifeofAirforce(m): 5:29pm
Nice
|Re: Davido To Perform Alongside Nicki Minaj, CardiB, Nas & Other American Stars by Houseofglam7(f): 5:29pm
|Re: Davido To Perform Alongside Nicki Minaj, CardiB, Nas & Other American Stars by Anigreat: 5:30pm
OBO, is something else now o
nice one!
|Re: Davido To Perform Alongside Nicki Minaj, CardiB, Nas & Other American Stars by temitopepeter: 5:31pm
i will be there also
|Re: Davido To Perform Alongside Nicki Minaj, CardiB, Nas & Other American Stars by Watermelonman: 5:31pm
Make we fry water?
|Re: Davido To Perform Alongside Nicki Minaj, CardiB, Nas & Other American Stars by SleakBuzzPR: 5:31pm
You need the shows....a man's gotta raise money for his debts.
|Re: Davido To Perform Alongside Nicki Minaj, CardiB, Nas & Other American Stars by Dafreeguy(m): 5:32pm
SoapQueen:We all are. not only him
|Re: Davido To Perform Alongside Nicki Minaj, CardiB, Nas & Other American Stars by feelgoodstuffs(m): 5:32pm
This boy is going places...
|Re: Davido To Perform Alongside Nicki Minaj, CardiB, Nas & Other American Stars by rozayx5(m): 5:32pm
Obo
Boss
|Re: Davido To Perform Alongside Nicki Minaj, CardiB, Nas & Other American Stars by kpaofame: 5:32pm
Davido with is frog voice is going places and getting heard...
Whereas haterz in obscurity be hating with their keypads.
I wont say peem tho
|Re: Davido To Perform Alongside Nicki Minaj, CardiB, Nas & Other American Stars by Maxwellinc: 5:32pm
chuks34:
In your dreams,
Respect Nicki Small na
|Re: Davido To Perform Alongside Nicki Minaj, CardiB, Nas & Other American Stars by mimimile93: 5:32pm
muckross:
How is this news? Is he the first person?
|Re: Davido To Perform Alongside Nicki Minaj, CardiB, Nas & Other American Stars by Thaheer(m): 5:33pm
And the fact that he celebrates every of his achievements big or small makes his "small" achievements "big"..
|Re: Davido To Perform Alongside Nicki Minaj, CardiB, Nas & Other American Stars by BabaIbo: 5:33pm
BS master even though na injury reserve dem put him... congrats Davido
|Re: Davido To Perform Alongside Nicki Minaj, CardiB, Nas & Other American Stars by BabaIbo: 5:34pm
He is not the only African act that will be performing in those shows.
He try sha even if na injury reserve him dey
Anyway congrats Davido
|Re: Davido To Perform Alongside Nicki Minaj, CardiB, Nas & Other American Stars by Marcelinho(m): 5:34pm
ok
|Re: Davido To Perform Alongside Nicki Minaj, CardiB, Nas & Other American Stars by Proffdada: 5:34pm
Wizkid,burna boy and maleek berry have been there,done that
|Re: Davido To Perform Alongside Nicki Minaj, CardiB, Nas & Other American Stars by Tinocosta17(m): 5:34pm
All this Nigerin artist will be forming super man for us here but internationally na injury reserve
