The first show is "Made In America" The second show is "One Music Festival" While The Third Show Is "Wireless"



Last year, Wizkid, Tiwa Savage and Maleek Berry also billed to perform at the music festival, however, only Tiwa Savage and Maleek Berry performed, as Wizkid failed to make it.



Nigerian Singer, David Adedeji Adeleke, better known by his stage name as "Davido" will be performing alongside superstars like (Nickiminaj, Nas, CardiB, Diplo, Post Malone, Big Sean, Fat Joe, Jeezy) at three shows in America.





Well done

.Congratulations he has made it in life...... 4 Likes 1 Share

Davido won't mind adding Nicki minaj to his baby mama collection 2 Likes

I respect the fact that Davido is hardworking. 2 Likes 1 Share

Nice one our own Davido



Though i had to strain my eye to find his name in the first poster



Btw davido your Private jet never Land 1 Like

That's awesome .

OBO securing the bag lika boss

Now Davido is definitely the King of Afrobeats!



P.S: Davido doesn't have Visa issues. 1 Like 1 Share

go and make more money papi. Assurance daddygo and make more money papi.

Nice









OBO, is something else now o





nice one! OBO, is something else now o

i will be there also

Make we fry water?

You need the shows....a man's gotta raise money for his debts. 1 Like

SoapQueen:

I respect the fact that Davido is hardworking. We all are. not only him

This boy is going places...







Boss







Obo Boss

Davido with is frog voice is going places and getting heard...



Whereas haterz in obscurity be hating with their keypads.



I wont say peem tho 1 Like

chuks34:

Davido won't mind adding Nicki minaj to his baby mama collection

In your dreams,

In your dreams, Respect Nicki Small na

muckross:

How is this news? Is he the first person? How is this news? Is he the first person? 1 Like

And the fact that he celebrates every of his achievements big or small makes his "small" achievements "big".. 1 Like

BS master even though na injury reserve dem put him... congrats Davido

He is not the only African act that will be performing in those shows.

He try sha even if na injury reserve him dey





Anyway congrats Davido 1 Like

Wizkid,burna boy and maleek berry have been there,done that