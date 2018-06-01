Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Foreign Affairs / Mamoudou Gassama Awarded By Paris Mayor (Photos) (3762 Views)

Meet Mamoudou Gassama: The Malian Who Saved A Child In France, The Job Offers / Malian Scaled 4 Storeys To Save Child In Paris, Met President, Gets Citizenship / 27 Storey London Tower Block On Fire, Many Feared Dead(photos). (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)









Source: Malian migrant Mamoudou Gassama has been awarded with the city's Grand Vermeil medal by Paris' Mayor Anne Hidalgo as the chief of the Paris' fire Brigade (BSPP) in the presence of General Jean-Claude Gallet who applauded Gossama yesterday June 4, 2018 at the city council room in Paris.Despite the national attention,despite the respect and despite the honor,this young Malian remains simple and respectful as God continues to bless him.Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2018/06/malian-migrant-mamoudou-gassama-awarded.html 1 Like

Nice

These are people that value life 39 Likes 1 Share

Hmmms

Mr spider man oh 1 Like

Good for him. I want to believe he as made the good choice already...... 2 Likes

Off to France 1 Like

God why, this is the country I suppose to be 1 Like

Thats good. This is the kind of stuff that encourages goodness 1 Like

Oyibo pretending to love blacks 1 Like

Heaven just picked his call. 7 Likes

Igbos why not do this kind of thing and other good things and businesses.





Imagine, 99%of Africans behind bar abroad are Igbos from Nigeria.







Please quit drugs



Please quit baby factories



Please quit abuse of the elders



Please quit armed robbery



In fact quit all dehvehlop businesses 1 Like 1 Share



Chai. God works in miraculous ways.

Baba God pick my call oooo. Like play like play, this guy don leave us escape from this shithole.Chai. God works in miraculous ways.Baba God pick my call oooo. 4 Likes

MrMoney007:

Oyibo pretending to love blacks

Lool... The really sad thing is that if this same feat was replicated in Mali, it wouldn't even make the news.

We have our own superheroes in Nigeria but how do we treat them?



We have airport workers that return really valuable items to their rightful owners despite living well below poverty line. Lool... The really sad thing is that if this same feat was replicated in Mali, it wouldn't even make the news.We have our own superheroes in Nigeria but how do we treat them?We have airport workers that return really valuable items to their rightful owners despite living well below poverty line. 2 Likes

Do something heroic and get a celebrated like one. In some other parts of the world you will hear, the child na muslim/christain, or na igbo/hausa/ Yoruba or he is from the north, south or east. May God help us! 8 Likes

Reward for a selfless act

thumbs up

in Nigeria even if you save many you are on your own 1 Like

Hadeyeancah:

God why

Don't lose hope, He's there listening to you! Don't lose hope, He's there listening to you!

Well deserved.

These are the kind of things our leaders should must emulate if they desire to make this country great again

Ok

Well deserve 1 Like

how much are all these awards in Malian currency sef? Oyibo and award though. I'm sure the dude will be like: 1 Like

This is very commendable UNLIKE some people that dent their country's image by trafficking drugs.

That is a country where things work and citizens will have to be passionate about there country not here in Nigeria where nothing work

Yes



Baba God please bless me Better days ahead...Baba God please bless me

And to think that his President was asking to come back to Mali.

Village people in the form of President. 1 Like





My dad landed in France in the 70s and kissed the floor





Oga dey there marry and build better life





FCK patriotism



France is perfection Better countryMy dad landed in France in the 70s and kissed the floorOga dey there marry and build better lifeFCK patriotismFrance is perfection 1 Like