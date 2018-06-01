₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Mamoudou Gassama Awarded By Paris Mayor (Photos) by stephenduru: 4:07pm
Malian migrant Mamoudou Gassama has been awarded with the city's Grand Vermeil medal by Paris' Mayor Anne Hidalgo as the chief of the Paris' fire Brigade (BSPP) in the presence of General Jean-Claude Gallet who applauded Gossama yesterday June 4, 2018 at the city council room in Paris.Despite the national attention,despite the respect and despite the honor,this young Malian remains simple and respectful as God continues to bless him.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2018/06/malian-migrant-mamoudou-gassama-awarded.html
|Re: Mamoudou Gassama Awarded By Paris Mayor (Photos) by SweetJoystick(m): 4:15pm
Nice
|Re: Mamoudou Gassama Awarded By Paris Mayor (Photos) by CLASSMAN: 4:17pm
These are people that value life
|Re: Mamoudou Gassama Awarded By Paris Mayor (Photos) by corpersforum(f): 5:41pm
Hmmms
|Re: Mamoudou Gassama Awarded By Paris Mayor (Photos) by Judolisco(m): 5:42pm
Mr spider man oh
|Re: Mamoudou Gassama Awarded By Paris Mayor (Photos) by GreatOlu1: 5:42pm
Good for him. I want to believe he as made the good choice already......
|Re: Mamoudou Gassama Awarded By Paris Mayor (Photos) by jnrbayano(m): 5:42pm
Off to France
|Re: Mamoudou Gassama Awarded By Paris Mayor (Photos) by Hadeyeancah(m): 5:42pm
God why, this is the country I suppose to be
|Re: Mamoudou Gassama Awarded By Paris Mayor (Photos) by Gizer: 5:42pm
Thats good. This is the kind of stuff that encourages goodness
|Re: Mamoudou Gassama Awarded By Paris Mayor (Photos) by MrMoney007: 5:42pm
Oyibo pretending to love blacks
|Re: Mamoudou Gassama Awarded By Paris Mayor (Photos) by Emmyk(m): 5:42pm
|Re: Mamoudou Gassama Awarded By Paris Mayor (Photos) by Olukat(m): 5:42pm
Heaven just picked his call.
|Re: Mamoudou Gassama Awarded By Paris Mayor (Photos) by DEHVEHLOP(m): 5:42pm
Igbos why not do this kind of thing and other good things and businesses.
Imagine, 99%of Africans behind bar abroad are Igbos from Nigeria.
Please quit drugs
Please quit baby factories
Please quit abuse of the elders
Please quit armed robbery
In fact quit all dehvehlop businesses
|Re: Mamoudou Gassama Awarded By Paris Mayor (Photos) by Lollipop247(f): 5:43pm
Like play like play, this guy don leave us escape from this shithole.
Chai. God works in miraculous ways.
Baba God pick my call oooo.
|Re: Mamoudou Gassama Awarded By Paris Mayor (Photos) by cy4by: 5:43pm
|Re: Mamoudou Gassama Awarded By Paris Mayor (Photos) by magicminister: 5:43pm
MrMoney007:
Lool... The really sad thing is that if this same feat was replicated in Mali, it wouldn't even make the news.
We have our own superheroes in Nigeria but how do we treat them?
We have airport workers that return really valuable items to their rightful owners despite living well below poverty line.
|Re: Mamoudou Gassama Awarded By Paris Mayor (Photos) by Trunaijian: 5:43pm
Do something heroic and get a celebrated like one. In some other parts of the world you will hear, the child na muslim/christain, or na igbo/hausa/ Yoruba or he is from the north, south or east. May God help us!
|Re: Mamoudou Gassama Awarded By Paris Mayor (Photos) by chuks34(m): 5:43pm
Reward for a selfless act
thumbs up
|Re: Mamoudou Gassama Awarded By Paris Mayor (Photos) by keko14: 5:43pm
in Nigeria even if you save many you are on your own
|Re: Mamoudou Gassama Awarded By Paris Mayor (Photos) by Olukat(m): 5:43pm
Hadeyeancah:
Don't lose hope, He's there listening to you!
|Re: Mamoudou Gassama Awarded By Paris Mayor (Photos) by AreaFada2: 5:44pm
Well deserved.
|Re: Mamoudou Gassama Awarded By Paris Mayor (Photos) by willoski(m): 5:44pm
These are the kind of things our leaders should must emulate if they desire to make this country great again
|Re: Mamoudou Gassama Awarded By Paris Mayor (Photos) by Lordcenturion2(m): 5:44pm
Ok
|Re: Mamoudou Gassama Awarded By Paris Mayor (Photos) by Burgerlomo: 5:44pm
Well deserve
|Re: Mamoudou Gassama Awarded By Paris Mayor (Photos) by CaptJeffry: 5:44pm
Oyibo and award though. I'm sure the dude will be like: how much are all these awards in Malian currency sef?
|Re: Mamoudou Gassama Awarded By Paris Mayor (Photos) by Bolusticus: 5:44pm
This is very commendable UNLIKE some people that dent their country's image by trafficking drugs.
|Re: Mamoudou Gassama Awarded By Paris Mayor (Photos) by Tochytee(m): 5:44pm
That is a country where things work and citizens will have to be passionate about there country not here in Nigeria where nothing work
|Re: Mamoudou Gassama Awarded By Paris Mayor (Photos) by Bolusticus: 5:45pm
Yes
|Re: Mamoudou Gassama Awarded By Paris Mayor (Photos) by BabaIbo: 5:45pm
Better days ahead...
Baba God please bless me
|Re: Mamoudou Gassama Awarded By Paris Mayor (Photos) by Kingzy4pep(m): 5:45pm
And to think that his President was asking to come back to Mali.
Village people in the form of President.
|Re: Mamoudou Gassama Awarded By Paris Mayor (Photos) by rozayx5(m): 5:45pm
Better country
My dad landed in France in the 70s and kissed the floor
Oga dey there marry and build better life
FCK patriotism
France is perfection
|Re: Mamoudou Gassama Awarded By Paris Mayor (Photos) by soldadoe(m): 5:45pm
Mamadou Gassama! You re in a place whr life is valued! God sent u there for a reason...u making blacks proud already! I hope some pple replicate this mans good gesture and braveness! Ramadan MVP....
